http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/27/martin-luther-kings-nephew-counsels-nigerians-buhari Mr. Isaac Newton-Farris, a nephew of American civil right activist, Martin Luther King Junior has appealed to Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari time to implement his reforms and move the country forward. Newton – Farris spoke during a luncheon organized to celebrate the Black History Month for the first time in Nigeria.Mr. Newton-Farris said, "My advice to Nigeria is this, I know that a lot of Nigerians feel a little displeasure with President Buhari moving too slow on some of his reforms. "I will counsel Nigerians to say give this man the time he needs to do the job that he is doing. He is one of the most legitimate leaders that the continent has produced. And he would if you all just stick to him I assure you he is going to make Nigeria a better place."He said, "I know for instance what your citizens will say to me, he will identify the corruption but won't do anything, he says until an investigation is done. But that is the proper way to do that. You know fortunately he is an honest man, but if he would just decide in his mind what is corrupt and not corrupt and just taking action without a process what will happen with the next guy that comes who might not be as honest as he is.

They are stupid 2 Likes

This is a SANE man talking.



GOD bless Mr Isaac Newton-Farris for these true words.



God bless Martin Luther King Junior.



God bless the President. 6 Likes 1 Share







Wrong advice Isaac Newton-Farris!!

I know you were paid to say this trash.



The only advice you should give Nigerians is to send the Dullàrd back to Daura.



By the way, what is his qualification to advice Nigerians?

Who is he?

Unto what sef?

At best, he is an illegitimate nephew of MLK.

Wrong advice Isaac Newton-Farris!!

I know you were paid to say this trash.

The only advice you should give Nigerians is to send the Dullàrd back to Daura.

By the way, what is his qualification to advice Nigerians?

Who is he?

Unto what sef?

At best, he is an illegitimate nephew of MLK.

At worst, he is just an APC-hired cosmetic engineer to help decorate their sinking ship.

his time is up!

After him and his family have collected large ghana must go bags at the state house, he's now coming online to spew rubbish. 1 Like

Buhari is a mad dog with no iota of wisdom and a certified slowpoke 4 Likes

Bullfuckery. MLK wouldn't have said this. 1 Like

let him just repect Martin Luther King's legacy on this one. smh.. just days after Bill Gates blasted Buhari, APC now went and pay this fvcker to come here and spillll this bull crap.. is he living with us here in Nigeria

awwww so we should let this herdsmen/man keep controlling nairaland

Story for the gods





See this one when nor know wetin people de face here wan give advise, here resemble u.s.a for your eye...



Make the full country roast first b4 we complain abi



See this one when nor know wetin people de face here wan give advise, here resemble u.s.a for your eye...

Make the full country roast first b4 we complain abi

Dude; Martin Luther is cool we know his history, nor come use your words vex us biko...

Maybe he saw what we're not seeing

Imagine if the headline read "George washingtons nephew advises Nigerians or Chinua Achebe's nephew...... " Man knows that without the name tag, he is essentially a nobody and rather than work hard to be known for something, he is capitalizing on his uncle's good will to rake in some form of livelihood from the highest bidder. He should be ashamed of himself.

Nigerians have exhausted giving this man the time to implement his woeful economic reforms. What we need now is leader who is not among the caucus of devilish people and also have the people's interest in mind. As for the daura man, he shouldn't waste his bloody time contesting for the next election as age and clueless intellect has finally catch up with him. We have had enough of his change mantra.

I hope he preaches the same for Donald Trump over there, seeing how he is been attacked left,right and center

:

so everyone is talking you too isaac wan talk ur own about nija abi...... gerra ra here

Are you saying we should give him another four years? Mbanu

Hmmmm! Mr. Isaac, if wailers and IPODs catch you ehn!

How much did they pay you Isaac? 3 Likes

story for sango!.... NEXT!!!

you are in the abroad...so u free to talk...

keep your mouth out of nigeria

2 years is enough time to create an impact

Come and live in Nigeria.

I'm hearing this name for the first time











He don't have the balls to advise me

NicoBaba:

you are in the abroad...so u free to talk... You are in the abroad you say?!



You are in the abroad you say?!

Issokay!!!

C

Who this guys twitter handle let's tell him that his views are wrong.





Did pmb not identify dasukis corruption and is he not holding him till now? How many of those under his employ/party members have corruption reports about them been acted on? This guy should go and sleep, he cannot fill his uncle's shoes.