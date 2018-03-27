₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Gangster1ms: 5:17pm
Mr. Isaac Newton-Farris, a nephew of American civil right activist, Martin Luther King Junior has appealed to Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari time to implement his reforms and move the country forward. Newton – Farris spoke during a luncheon organized to celebrate the Black History Month for the first time in Nigeria.
Mr. Newton-Farris said, “My advice to Nigeria is this, I know that a lot of Nigerians feel a little displeasure with President Buhari moving too slow on some of his reforms. “I will counsel Nigerians to say give this man the time he needs to do the job that he is doing. He is one of the most legitimate leaders that the continent has produced. And he would if you all just stick to him I assure you he is going to make Nigeria a better place.”
He said, “I know for instance what your citizens will say to me, he will identify the corruption but won’t do anything, he says until an investigation is done. But that is the proper way to do that. You know fortunately he is an honest man, but if he would just decide in his mind what is corrupt and not corrupt and just taking action without a process what will happen with the next guy that comes who might not be as honest as he is.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/27/martin-luther-kings-nephew-counsels-nigerians-buhari
1 Like
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Afonjas: 5:20pm
They are stupid
2 Likes
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:13pm
This is a SANE man talking.
GOD bless Mr Isaac Newton-Farris for these true words.
God bless Martin Luther King Junior.
God bless the President.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by NwaAmaikpe: 7:13pm
Wrong advice Isaac Newton-Farris!!
I know you were paid to say this trash.
The only advice you should give Nigerians is to send the Dullàrd back to Daura.
By the way, what is his qualification to advice Nigerians?
Who is he?
Unto what sef?
At best, he is an illegitimate nephew of MLK.
At worst, he is just an APC-hired cosmetic engineer to help decorate their sinking ship.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by prettyomidan: 7:14pm
his time is up!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Pipedreams: 7:14pm
After him and his family have collected large ghana must go bags at the state house, he's now coming online to spew rubbish.
1 Like
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by EvilChild: 7:14pm
Buhari is a mad dog with no iota of wisdom and a certified slowpoke
4 Likes
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Harshirama(m): 7:14pm
Bullfuckery. MLK wouldn't have said this.
1 Like
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by rifasenate11(m): 7:14pm
smh.. just days after Bill Gates blasted Buhari, APC now went and pay this fvcker to come here and spillll this bull crap.. is he living with us here in Nigeria let him just repect Martin Luther King's legacy on this one.
3 Likes
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by bamdly(m): 7:14pm
awwww so we should let this herdsmen/man keep controlling nairaland
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by whirlwind7(m): 7:15pm
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by IamAirforce1: 7:15pm
Story for the gods
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Justbeingreal(m): 7:15pm
See this one when nor know wetin people de face here wan give advise, here resemble u.s.a for your eye...
Make the full country roast first b4 we complain abi
Dude; Martin Luther is cool we know his history, nor come use your words vex us biko...
1 Like
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Histrings08(m): 7:15pm
Maybe he saw what we're not seeing
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by peacettw(f): 7:15pm
Imagine if the headline read "George washingtons nephew advises Nigerians or Chinua Achebe's nephew...... " Man knows that without the name tag, he is essentially a nobody and rather than work hard to be known for something, he is capitalizing on his uncle's good will to rake in some form of livelihood from the highest bidder. He should be ashamed of himself.
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by wristbangle(m): 7:15pm
Nigerians have exhausted giving this man the time to implement his woeful economic reforms. What we need now is leader who is not among the caucus of devilish people and also have the people's interest in mind. As for the daura man, he shouldn't waste his bloody time contesting for the next election as age and clueless intellect has finally catch up with him. We have had enough of his change mantra.
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by UnknownT: 7:15pm
I hope he preaches the same for Donald Trump over there, seeing how he is been attacked left,right and center
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by KinSlayer: 7:15pm
:
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Samsimple(m): 7:15pm
so everyone is talking you too isaac wan talk ur own about nija abi...... gerra ra here
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Metal619(m): 7:15pm
Are you saying we should give him another four years? Mbanu
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Newbiee: 7:16pm
Hmmmm! Mr. Isaac, if wailers and IPODs catch you ehn!
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Boss13: 7:16pm
How much did they pay you Isaac?
3 Likes
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Seenyo: 7:16pm
story for sango!.... NEXT!!!
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by NicoBaba(m): 7:16pm
you are in the abroad...so u free to talk...
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by unknownsolja: 7:16pm
keep your mouth out of nigeria
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by xynerise(m): 7:16pm
2 years is enough time to create an impact
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by amazingspiderma: 7:16pm
Come and live in Nigeria.
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:17pm
I'm hearing this name for the first time
He don't have the balls to advise me
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:17pm
NicoBaba:You are in the abroad you say?!
Issokay!!!
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by Lagbaja01(m): 7:18pm
C
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by tempest01(m): 7:18pm
Who this guys twitter handle let's tell him that his views are wrong.
Did pmb not identify dasukis corruption and is he not holding him till now? How many of those under his employ/party members have corruption reports about them been acted on? This guy should go and sleep, he cannot fill his uncle's shoes.
|Re: Isaac Newton-Farris Advises Nigerians On Buhari by FTrebirth(m): 7:18pm
but booohari is a gworo-chewing fooolani terrorist na. how can you advise us to endure with him?
