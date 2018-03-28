₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Ebullience(m): 5:27pm
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, apparently tired of calling on the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has begged Nigerians to lend their voices to the call for his release.
Kanu had in September last gone missing after soldiers stormed his home in Afara Ukwu, near Umuahia in Abia State.
The military authorities had severally denied taking Kanu, but IPOB insistently said that the soldiers acting on orders from above had taken Kanu with them during their visit.
In a press release signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB wondered why Nigerians were keeping quiet since Kanu’s disappearance last year.
The group said Kanu showed courage and spoke against the injustice in the country, and remained the only strong voice of the Igbo and Christians, the reason the federal government planned his disappearance.
The group expressed unhappiness that the same people Kanu fought for have failed to ask the federal government to produce him.
Part of the release which was sent to DAILY POST in Awka reads: “It is unfortunate that APC Government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari arrested and jailed him for two years without trial and later kidnapped him and kept him without traces since 14th September 2017 because he saw ahead and spoke out without fear or favour.
“He was hunted like an antelope for standing firm on the way to the truth that led and moved the Nigerian Authority and her security operatives including those unscrupulous politicians in Abuja to kidnapp him since last year without any well meaning Nigerian asking questions for his whereabouts because he looked the cabals and jihadists in the eyes and called them what they are.
“He was betrayed because he looked at his brothers and sisters who have become slaves of the Hausa Fulani Caliphate in the eyes and told them they were nothing but slaves.
“He was hated by a few who are suffering from identity crisis because he tried to liberate them from mental and physical slavery.
“Nigerians and Africa at large need to celebrate the leader of IPOB, prophet Nnamdi Kanu. It is now categorically clear to all that three years after the prophecies of our leader is playing out like a movie and manifesting before our very eyes.
“All the prophecies and declarations of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have come to pass, the recent scenario and statement from Rtd General T.Y Danjuma has clearly shown that Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB is the only good thing that happened to Christians in Nigeria particularly Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt region,” the release stated.
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by AntiWailer: 5:30pm
Lol.
Leader buying suya and Sharwarma in Ghana
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by femidejulius(m): 5:30pm
IPOB should rather be angry with Nnamdi KANU for running away like a coward who fears python.
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Donpresh95(m): 5:45pm
Afonja lineage trying to look important. Trying to deceive people using ur media again.
To hell goes you, we don't care whether you speak or not, But I promise,when the tsunami of not speaking against injustice strikes,no one will be spared.
Ask Danjuma and Benue Indigens for clarification
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Mynd44: 5:46pm
The same Nigerians Kanu was insulting?
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by yarimo(m): 5:48pm
Nigerians don't want to associate themselves with a terrorist and a fraudster at same time.
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by HeWrites(m): 5:50pm
Mynd44:
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by chairman00100: 6:03pm
and that is why the fulani was emboldened
and as long as no one is talking about kanu's whereabouts every other group in Nigeria are going to receive worse treatment than the Igbos
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by limeta(f): 6:11pm
where will the herdsmen be killing next .
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by justtoodark: 6:14pm
thunda fire cownunu....
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by ubongoton: 6:15pm
the pthytons one corner continue on him
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Clerverly: 6:18pm
May Ogun kill That hunchback whenever he is....idiots.
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Yyeske(m): 6:21pm
I laffs in Swahili, same Nigerians IPOB was busy insulting now wants their support.
When I tell people that IPOB is just a toothless dog only good at barking, dem go say my wahala too much.
Emma Powerless should just shut up and allow Nigerians be.
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by zeuchineesnacks: 6:32pm
Yyeske:yes Ipob was a peaceful group, they didn't carry arms if that makes them toothless den good. Your useless nation used the army against people without arms what does dat say of Nigeria? As for the likes of u who are elated and enjoying the injustice, no be today na. In the end u all end up looking like fools. You are focused on ipob forgetting that u are on the brink of irrelevance. The absolute disrespect for ur so called god tinubu in the party he laboured for. Useless bunch of animals
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Yyeske(m): 6:37pm
zeuchineesnacks:Next IPOB miscreant please
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by usba: 6:41pm
Who else didn't read what the daft dirty pig got to say? Useless idiots are thinking Nigeria are stewpid and brain dead like them not to realise that cownu was a miscreant scam artist and cursed fruadster!
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by zeuchineesnacks: 6:45pm
usba:how can a cursed child of an accursed ancestor like u declare anyone cursed. . Even u feel and know u and ur people are cursed. Always playing dirty to remain on top yet see ur life.
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Clerverly: 6:48pm
lalasticlala oya
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:02pm
We pray he his found soon.....
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Sunymoore(m): 7:03pm
Kanu insulated most Nigerian, so Nigerians will not care about his whereabouts..
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by ellee(m): 7:03pm
space booker
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Follygunners: 7:03pm
.
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by bayaar(m): 7:03pm
He Brought The Unfortunateness Upon Himself
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by SaAbbas(m): 7:04pm
What is IPOB, Who is KANU?
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Jackyboy: 7:04pm
HIDING SOMEWHERE CHOPPING BETTER OHA SOUP WITH LOILOI
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by Yoruba4Life: 7:05pm
Wetin concern me concern dat animal?
Omo Yoruba le mi oo.. SWAGGER!!!!
[img][/img]
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by madridguy(m): 7:06pm
|Re: IPOB Angry With Nigerians For Keeping Quiet Over Kanu’s Disappearance by SmartMugu: 7:06pm
I wonder what they expect to "Zoo" to do on this one.
