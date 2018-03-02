₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by goldcoinhub: 6:30pm
A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Glory Osei, who is currently vacationing in neighboring West African country, Ghana, has given her opinion about the Ghanaian jollof, which according to her, smells like perfume.
She took to her Instagram profile to write about her stay in the Gold Coast and she also mentioned that the environment in Ghana is more serene than it is in most Nigerian cities. In her opinion, she believes that Nigerians are always in a hurry and one will need to wonder where other people are rushing to
See her Instagram post:
As a Nigerian in Nigeria you have no idea how much noise you consume until you get to a place like Accra and your ear is not about to explode because generator is a status symbol. The people here aren’t constantly in a hurry like Nigerians, I wonder where we always rushing to. .
We all understand by now that the Jollof debate is not new between the two countries. There has always been a dispute on which country has the best jollof. Nigerians will want to make Ghanaians understand that their jollof is just as good as their other indigenous meals, like the donkunu, banku and the likes and can never be compared with the Nigerian version of the world class meal.
Although it has been reported that the original jollof did not originate from either countries. Senegal reportedly started off the jollof revolution
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by DrinkLimca(m): 6:41pm
Savage of the highest order..
She deserve a savagery medal..
God bless all our NIgeria women for giving us good food..
I don't care about your opinion, all i know that Nigeria has the best food in the whole world..
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by medexico(m): 6:55pm
Ghana O Ghana, the struggle.
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by Aibuckher(m): 6:59pm
O lawd not again
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by alphacyborg(m): 7:03pm
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by alienvirus: 7:31pm
Lol. I have been traveling to Ghana almost all the time. Ghana rice and stew generally have some nice odour not perfume when consumed.
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by iamJ(m): 7:31pm
what are u wearing biko? did the rice affect ur sense?
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by yeyeboi(m): 7:31pm
Nigerian Jollof Rice Fall On You
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by drips8(m): 7:31pm
its from Ghana
No surprise
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by cheeeoma(f): 7:31pm
lol
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by Flexherbal(m): 7:31pm
She made me remember Lai Mohammed.
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by JohnieWalker2: 7:31pm
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by pp802: 7:32pm
Naija people too get bad mouth!
Perfume kwa
E con be Naija woman
If Naija man bad mouth u, wash ur face and Waka, but if Naija woman bad mouth you, walai...you go almost ask God why him bring you come this world
Shout out to Naija women Una too much
Ghana should go and do independence afresh
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:32pm
Don't you guys get tired of this annoying comparison ALWAYS! Shioooorrrrr!!!
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by KingsleyCEO: 7:32pm
Lol
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by Bossontop(m): 7:33pm
Ehen....and then??
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:33pm
Sister...this table you are shaking has your fame on it.
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by princechurchill(m): 7:33pm
So Ghana rice dey smell like 150naira perfume
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by gozzlin: 7:33pm
I also hated the perfumed rice during my stay in Accra. Ghanaians love their perfumed rice so much.
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by ameri9ja: 7:34pm
I think she means LAGOS is noisy and always in a hurry, not Nigeria.
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:34pm
Na true sha. The day sherifa and efua cooked jellof for me and my guys for GH na one after the other we de visit toilet
Them park all the ingredients for this world inside rice chaiiiiiii
No be here sha
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by alsudaes1(m): 7:35pm
If it truly does, then it will be impossible for us to eat such imagine getting choked as you eat "jollof rice"
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by Flashh: 7:36pm
If you later aware, this girl has been kidnapped, you should know Ghanians are guilty of it.
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by Nwosahnonso(m): 7:37pm
no be small thing
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by gozzlin: 7:37pm
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by emmaokw(m): 7:38pm
I've been to Accra Ghana on several occasions. It's not the method of preparing the jollof rice that makes it scent like perfume, it's the type of rice. The rice is called perfume rice cos its scents like perfume even if it's perboiled. It's very common in other west African countries except Nigeria. I've eaten it in Benin republic, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by cutefergiee(m): 7:39pm
So wat shld we doeth?? We shldest fryeth sapele water I guess?
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by IgbosAreOsus: 7:39pm
|Re: Ghanaian Jollof Smells Like Perfume - Nigerian Lady In Ghana by flokii: 7:39pm
Ghana people sef..
