ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Noneroone(m): 8:22pm
The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague has said it will investigate the September 2017 invasion of a community in Abia State by soldiers of the Nigerian Army during a military exercise code-named Operation Python Dance 2 (Egwu Eke Abuo).
http://sunnewsonline.com/ipob-icc-to-investigate-killings-in-operation-python-dance/
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by northvietnam(m): 8:25pm
ok
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by jay2pee(m): 8:38pm
The evidence of the killings is all over the Internet, so there won't be stress on the investigations
Look at these bmc quoting me upandan as if they don't know the truth, abi them don use una brain swap foe boko haram repented terrorists?
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by DaddyKross: 9:23pm
Awon wayray soldiers. I no know where dem see Python wey dey dance before
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Biglittlelois(f): 9:23pm
It has begun!!! Buratai and Bubu will soon face the music
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by BMCSlayer: 9:23pm
ICC is Ipob. Lai Mohammed.
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by GenbIoodykiller: 9:23pm
jay2pee:lol
lair Muhammed the charlatan bastard will be like
pdp photoshop the killing
Buhari is a terrorist
Buhari belongs to the Hague
cc
Clerverly ngeneukwenu ikpunnu ikpummiri gworotango GoroTango
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by odikenny(m): 9:24pm
we ve been hearing that for so long now...nothing positive will be achieved in the end
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:24pm
Good development...
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by jnfoage: 9:24pm
jay2pee:The ICC is not a shekpe joint where urine drinking lunatics lie to themselves, then pat themselves in the back knowing very well that they lied to themselves.
Where are those American lawyers who came to hang Buratai in public?
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by chidiebere2020(m): 9:24pm
Ok
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:25pm
GenbIoodykiller:Muhammad Buhari is a certified killer herdsman
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:25pm
FG RIGHT NOW
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Sweetcollins: 9:25pm
Welcome development
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Dottore: 9:25pm
Ok
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by iamnicer: 9:26pm
The COUNTRY NIGERIA is just a movie
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by lilbest4(m): 9:26pm
Hehehe I pray they jail or better still kill the King of Recession
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by canalily(m): 9:26pm
But python dance is over since naa And we are cleaning the sweat with crocodile smile
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by PDJT: 9:26pm
-Good. Nigeria must go the way of Soviet Union. Fake countries everywhere.
-Any child that says his/her mother won’t sleep, must also stay awake.
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Mandrake007(m): 9:26pm
Buhari needs to be apprehended and questioned,this is not child's play.
17 Likes 2 Shares
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by jetbomber17: 9:26pm
Kanu is eating spaghetti and reading this news now. One day he will get busted and I pod can go to sleep.
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Paulchris(m): 9:27pm
The nwaamala in the ICC has already started working ...jisike nnaa
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Corrinthians(m): 9:27pm
Today has been a very terrible day for pigs. This will help them sleep well.
Heeeeebow Hamaka.
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Inspire01: 9:28pm
From a court in the US to ICC, bunch of jokers
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by nairavsdollars(f): 9:30pm
Keel deceiving yourselves
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Follygunners: 9:31pm
Emm emm... Wey Nmandi? Nmdandi Kanu ooo. Abeg go save our pipu ooo! Na you I don appoint as dem savior ooo.
Abegiii U.N. Come helep us ooo. Dem wan kee us finish for dis 'zoo' ooo. Abegiii ooo
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by emmykk(m): 9:31pm
buhari don go...the international body wants to use this as yardstick to Bleep buhari up
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by degamemaster(m): 9:32pm
Buhari's sagged blokos must be hanged in the Hague.
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Mutemenot: 9:34pm
What are they investigating ? The killings wasn't made hidden so they should just commence their action .
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Nwaisuochi(m): 9:34pm
"They will kill us but at the end,Biafra will come".....Nnamdi Kanu
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by lovewahz: 9:35pm
Buhari,killed the igbos because he hate them.have u heard the army have killed any fulani herdsmen?no..the fulanis have the right to kill..they kill police abd army,but no one talks, ,but ipob who fight for freedom empty handed are killed. By the armies of buhari..when will it be unity among the igbos..
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by congorasta: 9:35pm
k
