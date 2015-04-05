₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,295 members, 4,159,711 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 10:36 PM

ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance (6813 Views)

Breaking news:Operation Python Dance: ICC to investigate killings of IPOB member / Operation Python Dance: ICC To Investigate Killings Of IPOB Members / Full List Of Nigerians Charged For Extra-judicial Killings In The US Revealed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Noneroone(m): 8:22pm
The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague has said it will investigate the September 2017 invasion of a community in Abia State by soldiers of the Nigerian Army during a military exercise code-named Operation Python Dance 2 (Egwu Eke Abuo).

The Office of the Prosecutor, ICC, stated this in response to a petition filed to the court by a Nigerian journalist, Ahaoma Kanu, following the military occupation of Afara Ukwu community in Umuahia, Abia State, in a bid to arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which led to the killing of several unarmed members of the group.

In the letter obtained by Daily Sun with reference number OTP-CR-413/17 dated March 20, 2018, which is the second response by the court to the petitioner, it was confirmed that the military invasion and deaths recorded were already under preliminary examination by the Office of the Prosecutor.

Part of the letter signed by Mark Dillon, head of the information and evidence unit at the Office of the Prosecutor, read: “Accordingly, your communication will be analysed in this context, with the assistance of other related communications and other available information.”

The Federal Government had proscribed the IPOB even as its members came under attack by security agencies in the country, including the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS) and the police, leading to the alleged extra-judicial killing of hundreds of IPOB members since 2015 when Kanu was arrested on charges of treason.

After the September 16, 2017, attack on his country home, Kanu and his aged father have not been seen till date, fuelling speculations he was being held by the state.

However, following petitions by civil rights groups, the ICC commenced and concluded preliminary investigations into the alleged killing of over 200 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in December 2015 as well as opened preliminary investigations into the killing of members of the IPOB by the Army in October 2015.

The petitioner, in his petition of September 24, 2017, to the ICC, called for an investigation and prosecution of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, and all members of the Nigerian Army involved in the extra-judicial killings of IPOB members during the Operation Python Dance 2 exercise.

Dillon stated that “under Article 53 of the Rome Statutes, the prosecutor must consider whether there is reasonable basis to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the court have been committed, the gravity of the crimes, whether national systems are investigating and prosecuting the relevant crimes, and the interests of justice.”

He went further to say that “analysis will be carried out as expeditiously as possible, but please be aware that meaningful analysis of these factors can take some time.”

He further promised to provide reasons for any decision reached by the court to proceed with the investigation.

It was the second time that the ICC would exchange correspondences with the petitioner on the killings in Abia State by the Nigerian military.

Afara Ukwu community recently said it would require about N500 million from the Federal Government to cleanse its land reportedly desecrated by the military invasion,

http://sunnewsonline.com/ipob-icc-to-investigate-killings-in-operation-python-dance/

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by northvietnam(m): 8:25pm
ok
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by jay2pee(m): 8:38pm
The evidence of the killings is all over the Internet, so there won't be stress on the investigations




Look at these bmc quoting me upandan as if they don't know the truth, abi them don use una brain swap foe boko haram repented terrorists?

58 Likes 7 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by DaddyKross: 9:23pm
Awon wayray soldiers. I no know where dem see Python wey dey dance before

19 Likes 3 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Biglittlelois(f): 9:23pm
It has begun!!! Buratai and Bubu will soon face the music

50 Likes 3 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by BMCSlayer: 9:23pm
ICC is Ipob. Lai Mohammed.

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by GenbIoodykiller: 9:23pm
jay2pee:
The evidence of the killings is all over the Internet, so there won't be stress on the investigations
lol
lair Muhammed the charlatan bastard will be like
pdp photoshop the killing cheesy
Buhari is a terrorist
Buhari belongs to the Hague

cc
Clerverly ngeneukwenu ikpunnu ikpummiri gworotango GoroTango

39 Likes 3 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by odikenny(m): 9:24pm
we ve been hearing that for so long now...nothing positive will be achieved in the end

1 Like

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:24pm
Good development...

16 Likes 3 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by jnfoage: 9:24pm
jay2pee:
The evidence of the killings is all over the Internet, so there won't be stress on the investigations
The ICC is not a shekpe joint where urine drinking lunatics lie to themselves, then pat themselves in the back knowing very well that they lied to themselves.
Where are those American lawyers who came to hang Buratai in public?
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by chidiebere2020(m): 9:24pm
Ok

1 Like

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:25pm
GenbIoodykiller:
lol
lair Muhammed the charlatan bastard will be like
pdp photoshop the killing cheesy
Buhari is a terrorist
Buhari belongs to the Hague

cc
Clerverly ngeneukwenu ikpunnu ikpummiri gworotango GoroTango
Muhammad Buhari is a certified killer herdsman grin grin grin

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:25pm
FG RIGHT NOW

35 Likes 4 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Sweetcollins: 9:25pm
Welcome development

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Dottore: 9:25pm
Ok
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by iamnicer: 9:26pm
undecided

The COUNTRY NIGERIA is just a movie

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by lilbest4(m): 9:26pm
Hehehe I pray they jail or better still kill the King of Recession

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by canalily(m): 9:26pm
But python dance is over since naa And we are cleaning the sweat with crocodile smile grin grin
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by PDJT: 9:26pm
-Good. Nigeria must go the way of Soviet Union. Fake countries everywhere.

-Any child that says his/her mother won’t sleep, must also stay awake.

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Mandrake007(m): 9:26pm
Buhari needs to be apprehended and questioned,this is not child's play.

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by jetbomber17: 9:26pm
Kanu is eating spaghetti and reading this news now. One day he will get busted and I pod can go to sleep.

1 Like

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Paulchris(m): 9:27pm
The nwaamala in the ICC has already started working ...jisike nnaa

8 Likes

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Corrinthians(m): 9:27pm
Today has been a very terrible day for pigs. This will help them sleep well. cheesy

Heeeeebow Hamaka. grin

1 Like

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Inspire01: 9:28pm
From a court in the US to ICC, bunch of jokers

1 Like

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by nairavsdollars(f): 9:30pm
Keel deceiving yourselves
Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Follygunners: 9:31pm
Emm emm... Wey Nmandi? Nmdandi Kanu ooo. Abeg go save our pipu ooo! Na you I don appoint as dem savior ooo. grin grin

Abegiii U.N. Come helep us ooo. Dem wan kee us finish for dis 'zoo' ooo. Abegiii ooo grin grin

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by emmykk(m): 9:31pm
buhari don go...the international body wants to use this as yardstick to Bleep buhari up

5 Likes

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by degamemaster(m): 9:32pm
Buhari's sagged blokos must be hanged in the Hague. grin grin grin

9 Likes

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Mutemenot: 9:34pm
What are they investigating ? The killings wasn't made hidden so they should just commence their action .

4 Likes

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by Nwaisuochi(m): 9:34pm
"They will kill us but at the end,Biafra will come".....Nnamdi Kanu

9 Likes

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by lovewahz: 9:35pm
Buhari,killed the igbos because he hate them.have u heard the army have killed any fulani herdsmen?no..the fulanis have the right to kill..they kill police abd army,but no one talks, ,but ipob who fight for freedom empty handed are killed. By the armies of buhari..when will it be unity among the igbos..

12 Likes

Re: ICC To Investigate Killings In Operation Python Dance by congorasta: 9:35pm
k

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

How Yoruba And Igbo Became Different Languages / Breaking: APC Chairman Decamps To PDP! / Enugu Massacre (graphics Photo

Viewing this topic: Firehead, bhadboy, Eddyroyalng, Eke40seven(m), Mummyjoy, UchaNwababa, Joshjuan, buygala(m), nocmig4God(m), OfficialAwol(m), Nzenzemulu(m), momodub, Spetzzy7(m), kosiemma(m), Emmyth(m), Dkingsdomain, Aquariann, steve002(m), Ekykool(m), meekah, alpamo6, Anthony47, kattytamer, visionex, Joseid, rs172(m), olusola200, Austin2275, st24, emmysoftyou, Opoki(m), GGirll(f), Ghostnick, eye2sabi(m), Whomesz(m), donguy22(m), justtoodark, SkySpirit(m), govaz(m), KingsJohnson(m), wingmanII, hammer6F, yungmill(m), mypassions(m) and 80 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.