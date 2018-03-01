₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,295 members, 4,159,710 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (6691 Views)
Linda Ikeji's Engagement: Tonto Dikeh, Yvonne Jegede, Shan George Congratulate / Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) / Laura Ikeji Confirms Linda Ikeji's Engagement (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Amagite3: 8:23pm
Linda Ikeji is currently trending on Nigeria Twitter.
This is coming after news of her engagement broke earlier today.
While we are still waiting for the identity of her fiance who is said to be her ex, see how Nigerians are reacting to the news.
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/nigerians-react-linda-ikejis-engagement.html
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Samusu(m): 8:24pm
Chemical Reactors
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Amagite3: 8:27pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by vivypretty(f): 8:42pm
embrace "singletude" is that English?
lol
let me come and be going before nairalanders come for my head but they can argue with their ancestors....
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by KendrickAyomide: 8:43pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by IgbosAreOsus: 10:04pm
I just hope that her puṣsy no longer stinks
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by DaddyKross: 10:04pm
Now that their role model has taken the bold step, i hope the rest of em will now see that marriage is indeed very important.
Over to you, feminists.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Afonjas: 10:05pm
Rubbish
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Horlartunes: 10:05pm
I only saw grass
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by offishialpablo: 10:05pm
after all d noise donjazzy no come marry am
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by aleeyus(m): 10:05pm
ok
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by nextstep(m): 10:06pm
Changing name to Ikeji issa Goal!!!
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by medolab90(m): 10:07pm
Jobless youths always reacting.
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by akintimi88: 10:07pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Olalan(m): 10:08pm
Good for her
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by vicky6: 10:08pm
. Nigerians and reactions. No chill at all
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Dollarman20(m): 10:09pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Profkomolafe(m): 10:09pm
The groom go change him surname to ikeji.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by SamuelTurner(m): 10:10pm
Linda ikeji be like "April fool, I was only looking for attention"
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Dollarman20(m): 10:10pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by pesuwe(m): 10:10pm
hehehe
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by edeXede: 10:10pm
We nairaland association of good husbands will not allow our fellow man to marry a smelly pussy for the rest of his life.
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Dollarman20(m): 10:10pm
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by henrygale(m): 10:11pm
Lol
Nigerians and savagery, especially those twitter demons!
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by samyyoung1(m): 10:11pm
When d 'ex' sees d cobwebbed punnany
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by mekonglobal(m): 10:13pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Slymonster(m): 10:13pm
Imagine that comment,some lucky guy will move to her banana island. That's where the first problem will come from. Ain't no way i am moving to a ladies house especially when all eyes will ridicule me,much less linda house. That ex bf sha..lol He came back or she came back. lol na them sabi
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by free2ryhme: 10:13pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by Iamnwaoma198: 10:14pm
Hope u wont faint
Profkomolafe:
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by adewuyiade: 10:14pm
Awonn monitoring spirit
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:14pm
finally,d big aunty z engaged
but Hope the fiance is rich?
cuz, we don't want to hear stories that touch later...
|Re: Nigerians React To Linda Ikeji's Engagement by jashar(f): 10:15pm
Who's the dude? Thought her ex was married.
What's my own?
Which Is The Best Song On I Am: Sasha Fierce / Trey Songz Dedication / D’banj’s Sister, Taiwo Set To Marry Cool FM Man.
Viewing this topic: wearley21(m), fineboynl, aries26(m), ugwusunday(m), DearPeople, pwiz(m), bmdflo(m), isjames(m), MCFRESH, femo86(m), edlion57(m), Luther366(m), calm658, Youngadvocate, elOnuh(m), sleekier(m), phyphor, Sagay212, MademoiselleMiel(f), Prince4945(m), ItzBIM(m), Akpos123(m), egbe12(m), ebenholer(m), cliqtips, Priceless200(f), trigger11, eagleonearth(m), Muyesky(m), kentebemoney, Acos925(m), Amis(f), Solidkay(m), yommyk222(m), Olatunde10(m), kokotconcepts(m), Vindica, AryaSand(f), eldav(m), teelaw4life(m), kolacool(m), achael(m), Eagba, VeniJu, Dmegy11, queenesthr(f), Jacktheripper, lateefx(m), phemmyjola, MagnaB, irohasam112, neomatrix1027(m), dejjythomas(m), JamaicanLove(f), fidel3431(m), Tripleclick(m), Realsman405(m), newdlandreport, Sholakanye(m), maduka87(m), arantess(m), randomme, MrMicholo(m), Weselion(m), solafred, Imahaps(f), SIRmuel86(m), Uniquewhyte99(m), Simbrixton(m), Pholadime(m), konvat, igbodefender, aston406, bamoski(m), FUCKyouALL, sisilimart622(f), themano, lovito(f), batista181(m), Sgreen007, SilentPistol, donkenny(m), Damilare6293, chimimi(f), TechAddiction, Drlumi, davies123, jonaRanking11111(m), busariabeyx24(m), Tetragramaton(m), kaywhynoni, Marcofranz(m), chudic, Miriam0132003, Leystra(m), Dosmay(m), ekensi01(m), Ishilove, won91(m), IHATEPUZZY(m), Pascalberry(m), phiriki, aventura, debque(m), Arckeen, elvi02, Mohr(m), Dfavouredone, Omarion120(m), Irises(m), okolet(m), cepha4, Lumi101, Stuffyj(m), surrogatesng, nothingmega122(m), Jease, goosast, skeletine(m), soropee, Naijasimplenews, focus7, coachee247, overall90, dacanv(m), Ore000, doctorpromise(m), Faheemaz, GrAnDwEeZ(m), Funky123(f), benugo(m), BossLaifay(f), Madamkilljoy(f), kennycalls(m), hypertension(m), boborneyor(m), fantasticone1, golor(m), labake1(f), Ace16(m), Hussainvictor12, livinglion(m) and 210 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13