|Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by dainformant(m): 9:23pm
A Nigerian political activist and lecturer, Joshua Onokhua Okojie, has dared police officers who allegedly threatened him that they will deal with him whenever he returns to the country from Australia. The North Melbourne based man, took to Facebook to announce his homecoming ahead of the Easter festivity as he dared the police officers to wait for him at the airport and see what will happen.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
The effects of collecting bribe tells negatively on your children children! Karma is a birtch!
My mum only gave birth to five of us, and the five of us no doubt is doing well in our various professions. The five of us have all agreed to be in Nigeria to observe the Easter holidays with mum and dad. Those of you who are bribe collectors, saying you will get hold of me if I mistakenly come to Nigeria,this is a passing announcement for you guys. If you guys know you got the liver,just dare to come and wait for me at the airport,and see if your own fellow police officers won't even be the one to pull off your uniform,shoe, and cap!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nigerian-man-dares-police-to-wait-for-him-at-the-airport-as-he-arrives-from-australia-photos.html
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by dainformant(m): 9:24pm
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Mutemenot: 9:27pm
Op, u want to help him spread the news abi
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by EbukaHades10(m): 9:51pm
Ghen ghen.
Na here we go still see "Nigerian Australian man beaten to a pulp at the airport (graphic content)"
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by wahles(m): 9:54pm
Na by force? dem no wan d snap picture
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by IeatPussy: 9:57pm
You’d be wishing you’re like someone else only for you to get close to that person and find out you’re way better than them.
Stay your lane and glow.
Back to the Topic. ; My advice to Him is to kukuma respect himself and know that Nigeria is lawless country. This Police no be ur frd ooh. This is how police gonna handle u .......
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Pat081: 10:00pm
Hmmmmm looking for a way to let people know him , because I never c u in newspaper dat u re wanted ooooooo but if ur village people take u away now ur people will b crying nt knw dat u don tell dem wer u dey since
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Dshocker(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by timilehin007(m): 10:10pm
The guy is a 'sisi'..it's glaring that you are afraid already...if not, what's the point publicising about ur other siblings progress in their various professions and it's shows u want the world (the police who threatened) to know you've got foreigns influences..
Fear fear..!
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by martineverest(m): 10:10pm
stupidity at it's peak.... so sad he's from my local govt
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by medolab90(m): 10:11pm
Speechless
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by free2ryhme: 10:11pm
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by cashlurd(m): 10:12pm
The guy is not only myopic but he is also stupid to a fault! Does he think Nigeria is Australia? Those police officers will just kill you or brutalise you off and NOTHING will happen.
No government agency will even say a word of it. Only fools behave the way he just did.
By the way, I don't believe he was ever threatened in the real sense of It or that any police officer even knows his name. He just wants to brag to his village people that he is untouchable.
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Sarang: 10:12pm
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Pepsi101: 10:12pm
The worst police in the world can kill you for breathing.
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by ULSHERLAN(m): 10:13pm
May God not let our parents cry over us
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by adewuyiade: 10:13pm
Mumu
We Sha dn see you
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by JasonScolari: 10:13pm
Uromi boys sef.
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by IgbosAreOsus: 10:13pm
Weyrey somebody
Make Sars nab u
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Spanner4(m): 10:13pm
I think he is coming back from mercury
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Gentlesniper(m): 10:13pm
EbukaHades10:hahahha, Nigerian police never teach dis one lesson before, mayb he gats a superior connection too with the NPf
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by psychologist(m): 10:14pm
This one just want to show the whole world that he has finally boarded an aircraft
Nothing doing just showoff
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Pebcak: 10:15pm
Some must sha shout, because you are coming from Aussie we no go hear word I beg go sitdown somewhere, first its not our biz that you have 4 other siblings, who cares that y'all coming home for Easter. It's your parent and your fams joy go celebrate and get off social media there's always a place for everything in this situation this is a big NO IMO
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by terrezo2002(m): 10:15pm
Why not let sleeping dig lie.
Applying Wisdom does not make you a coward...
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Christane(m): 10:15pm
i do pity d police force becus it has lost it glory dat anybody can jst wake up one morning nd talk trash abt dem ..why cant dz same man dare d nigerian army or d navy
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Badgers14: 10:15pm
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Sheuns(m): 10:15pm
No dey follow Naija police play this kain play o.
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by mars123(m): 10:16pm
Before Australia there was Africa and after Australia there will still be Africa
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Onyinye15(f): 10:16pm
Good to hear u r coming back from Australia
Buhari is also coming to lagos
But doesn't stop him from going back to Daura 2019
Police beat u, Nigerians beat buhari with their pvc
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by Gentlesniper(m): 10:18pm
hehehe
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:20pm
power and money
|Re: Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS by skales67: 10:21pm
Brave Man! It's in the Igbo DNA! Bravery
