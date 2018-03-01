Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Dares Police To Wait For Him At The Airport As He Lands From Australia. PICS (7255 Views)

Below is what he shared on Facebook;



The effects of collecting bribe tells negatively on your children children! Karma is a birtch!



My mum only gave birth to five of us, and the five of us no doubt is doing well in our various professions. The five of us have all agreed to be in Nigeria to observe the Easter holidays with mum and dad. Those of you who are bribe collectors, saying you will get hold of me if I mistakenly come to Nigeria,this is a passing announcement for you guys. If you guys know you got the liver,just dare to come and wait for me at the airport,and see if your own fellow police officers won't even be the one to pull off your uniform,shoe, and cap!



Op, u want to help him spread the news abi

Ghen ghen.



Na here we go still see "Nigerian Australian man beaten to a pulp at the airport (graphic content)"

Na by force? dem no wan d snap picture

You’d be wishing you’re like someone else only for you to get close to that person and find out you’re way better than them.

Stay your lane and glow.



Back to the Topic. ; My advice to Him is to kukuma respect himself and know that Nigeria is lawless country. This Police no be ur frd ooh. This is how police gonna handle u .......





Hmmmmm looking for a way to let people know him , because I never c u in newspaper dat u re wanted ooooooo but if ur village people take u away now ur people will b crying nt knw dat u don tell dem wer u dey since

.

The guy is a 'sisi'..it's glaring that you are afraid already...if not, what's the point publicising about ur other siblings progress in their various professions and it's shows u want the world (the police who threatened) to know you've got foreigns influences..

Fear fear..!

stupidity at it's peak.... so sad he's from my local govt 1 Like

Speechless

dainformant:

? Those police officers will just kill you or brutalise you off and NOTHING will happen.

No government agency will even say a word of it. Only fools behave the way he just did.



The guy is not only myopic but he is also stupid to a fault! Does he think Nigeria is Australia? Those police officers will just kill you or brutalise you off and NOTHING will happen. No government agency will even say a word of it. Only fools behave the way he just did. By the way, I don't believe he was ever threatened in the real sense of It or that any police officer even knows his name. He just wants to brag to his village people that he is untouchable.

The worst police in the world can kill you for breathing.

May God not let our parents cry over us

Mumu

We Sha dn see you

Uromi boys sef. Uromi boys sef.









Make Sars nab u Weyrey somebodyMake Sars nab u 1 Like

I think he is coming back from mercury

EbukaHades10:

Ghen ghen.



hahahha, Nigerian police never teach dis one lesson before, mayb he gats a superior connection too with the NPf







This one just want to show the whole world that he has finally boarded an aircraft Nothing doing just showoff





Some must sha shout, because you are coming from Aussie we no go hear word I beg go sitdown somewhere, first its not our biz that you have 4 other siblings, who cares that y'all coming home for Easter. It's your parent and your fams joy go celebrate and get off social media there's always a place for everything in this situation this is a big NO IMO

Why not let sleeping dig lie.

Applying Wisdom does not make you a coward...

i do pity d police force becus it has lost it glory dat anybody can jst wake up one morning nd talk trash abt dem ..why cant dz same man dare d nigerian army or d navy 2 Likes

No dey follow Naija police play this kain play o.

Before Australia there was Africa and after Australia there will still be Africa





Buhari is also coming to lagos



But doesn't stop him from going back to Daura 2019



Good to hear u r coming back from Australia Buhari is also coming to lagos But doesn't stop him from going back to Daura 2019 Police beat u, Nigerians beat buhari with their pvc

hehehe

power and money