Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. (3281 Views)

Lady Gives The Simple Reason Why She’s A Lesbian / Harsh But Bitter Truth For The Men! / The Bitter Truth For Guys Trying To Maintain Distant Relationships (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I quite agree that there are some qualities that totally turns each lady off and that is perfectly ok but i also want every lady reading this to know that no guy is entirely bad or entirely good...every guy has a terrible character that could make you run and a sweet nature that can make you fall in love with him.



He may not drink or smoke but he just might be a chronic philanderer.

He may be sweet,romantic,caring but addicted to cannabis

He may be kind hearted, gentle, and responsible but may be very laid back and unambitious.

He may have all the sweet qualities you could ever dream of but dangerously Jealous...



I can go on and on to highlight different types of guys with varying good and bad qualities intertwined and no matter how many times you change guys,there will always be a reason to leave or stay with such so just make up your mind to celebrate his good sides and ignore the bad sides and take him for who he is whilst you try to help him become a better person.



There is nothing like a good or bad choice of man but what we have is your choice and what you make of it.



I hope this makes sense. 8 Likes 1 Share





I am sweet, romantic, caring and not addicted to cannabis



I only drink Orijin bitters, i don't smoke and i am not a chronic philander





Bhet





I am broke I am kindhearted, gentle, responsible and ambitiousI am sweet, romantic, caring and not addicted to cannabisI only drink Orijin bitters, i don't smoke and i am not a chronic philanderBhetI am broke 19 Likes 3 Shares







Toks2008:

Often times, many ladies tend to leave one guy for another as a result of a character defect and whilst I believe this is perfectly ok,i also want every lady reading this to know that no guy is entirely bad or entirely good...every guy has a terrible character that would want to make you run and every guy also has a sweet nature that can make you fall in love with him.



He may not drink or smoke but he just might be a chronic philanderer.

He may be sweet,romantic,caring but addicted to cannabis

He may be kind hearted, gentle, and responsible but may be very laid back and unambitious....



I can go on and on to highlight different types of guys with varying good and bad qualities intertwined and no matter how many times you change guys, there will always be a reason to leave or stay with such so just make up your mind to celebrate his good sides and ignore the bad sides and take him for who he is whilst you try to help him become a better person.

same is for Ladies... WE ARE ALL HUMAN... so don't limit this to one gender... ONLY JESUS CAN SAVE and RAISE a person from a bad lifestyle to a good one.

Not just men, humans generally are imperfect.



Every woman has what is a deal breaker for her.

Some can tolerate a cheat, he should sha provide.

Some can tolerate physical abuse, the makeup sex should be good.

Some can tolerate poverty, but he should have a rich dick.



The list goes on.

The idea is to find a healthy balance as no one is perfect.

Don't go tolerating things that can turn you into an emotional wreck or leave you 6ft below. 3 Likes

Lalasticlala what do you think?

AntiBrutus:

Not just men, humans generally are imperfect.



Every woman has what is a deal breaker for her.

Some can tolerate a cheat, he should sha provide.

Some can tolerate physical abuse, the makeup sex should be good.

Some can tolerate poverty, but he should have a rich dick.



The list goes on.

The idea is to find a balance as no one is perfect.

Very true but sometimes you just might be meeting guys with those crazy traits you so detest. Very true but sometimes you just might be meeting guys with those crazy traits you so detest.

In as much as I would love to agree with you, I can't help but partially disagree at some point.



Yes humans are imperfect, Men and women. And there is nothing like perfect Person! Perfection comes when two imperfects agree to accept their flaws and live with it.



That said, it would be foolish of anyone to walk into a serious relationship /Marriage with the idea of reforming or enduring his or her spouse. People do not change! People only compromise their flaws when they can't afford to loose the other half. The day this willingness ends or is breached is the day the flaws comes back.



It is advisable to be involved with someone whose default is something you can endure. Something you can manage or live with. 5 Likes 1 Share

Toks2008:





Very true but sometimes you just might be meeting guys with those crazy traits you so detest.

Then I will leave. Marriage isn't a rehabilitation home. I will leave before one of us hurts the other. Then I will leave. Marriage isn't a rehabilitation home. I will leave before one of us hurts the other. 1 Like

As much as no one is perfect, there are guys out there who are responsible by societal standard, but the truth is many girls see those guys as weaklings 1 Like

AntiBrutus:





Then I will leave. Marriage isn't a rehabilitation home. I will leave before one of us hurts the other.

Better still don't go into the marriage if you know you cant take him for who he is. Better still don't go into the marriage if you know you cant take him for who he is.

Toks2008:





Better still don't go into the marriage if you know you cant take him for who he is.

We're saying the same thing. We're saying the same thing. 1 Like

DaddyKross:

I am kindhearted, gentle, responsible and ambitious



I am sweet, romantic, caring and not addicted to cannabis



I only drink Orijin bitters, i don't smoke and i am not a chronic philander





Bhet





I am broke but... but...

There is sense in what you wrote sha.... So also do some women... Some of them could be very caring but they will cheat on you with married men... Lol... Some of them could be so understanding but they will cheat on you with their course-mates or colleagues... It goes on and on....

DaddyKross:

I am kindhearted, gentle, responsible and ambitious



I am sweet, romantic, caring and not addicted to cannabis



I only drink Orijin bitters, i don't smoke and i am not a chronic philander





Bhet





I am broke da worst









hustle more bro, not because of bitches but to enjoy lyf beta da worsthustle more bro, not because of bitches but to enjoy lyf beta

Adasun:

da worst









hustle more bro, not because of bitches but to enjoy lyf beta



Okay motivational speaker





eezeribe:



but and philanderer...



Okay teacher Okay motivational speakerOkay teacher 2 Likes

DaddyKross:





Okay motivational speaker









Okay teacher Okay too... Lol Okay too... Lol

See, if a woman has all the qualities in this world but still something I consider a major character flaw like nagging...I still won't take her to the alter.





MA nwoke MA nwanyi None is perfectMA nwoke MA nwanyi

Chop the rice like that

No it didn't make any sense at all.

There are men that do not do all these

I'm a living example

Human is by nature imperfect

foool are you perfect? foool are you perfect?

True talk. No one is perfect, it's up to you to find a man and find perfection in his inperfections....I dunno if that makes sense sha

Toks Toks, your threads dey make sense on a normal day, but today, you’re yarning dust.

DaddyKross:

I am kindhearted, gentle, responsible and ambitious



I am sweet, romantic, caring and not addicted to cannabis



I only drink Orijin bitters, i don't smoke and i am not a chronic philander





Bhet





I am broke

So true

Poster all men are not the same,



I am ambitious, faithful to my wife, not a drunk,God fearing,good husband and a wonderful dad.



Don't mess every ladies mind with your wrong mindset.

.

AntiBrutus:

Not just men, humans generally are imperfect.



Every woman has what is a deal breaker for her.

Some can tolerate a cheat, he should sha provide.

Some can tolerate physical abuse, the makeup sex should be good.

Some can tolerate poverty, but he should have a rich dick.



The list goes on.

The idea is to find a healthy balance as no one is perfect.

Don't go tolerating things that can turn you into an emotional wreck or leave you 6ft below.

Experience shows in your post... wehdone ma Experience shows in your post... wehdone ma