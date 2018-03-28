₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Toks2008(m): 9:28pm
I quite agree that there are some qualities that totally turns each lady off and that is perfectly ok but i also want every lady reading this to know that no guy is entirely bad or entirely good...every guy has a terrible character that could make you run and a sweet nature that can make you fall in love with him.
He may not drink or smoke but he just might be a chronic philanderer.
He may be sweet,romantic,caring but addicted to cannabis
He may be kind hearted, gentle, and responsible but may be very laid back and unambitious.
He may have all the sweet qualities you could ever dream of but dangerously Jealous...
I can go on and on to highlight different types of guys with varying good and bad qualities intertwined and no matter how many times you change guys,there will always be a reason to leave or stay with such so just make up your mind to celebrate his good sides and ignore the bad sides and take him for who he is whilst you try to help him become a better person.
There is nothing like a good or bad choice of man but what we have is your choice and what you make of it.
I hope this makes sense.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by DaddyKross: 9:29pm
I am kindhearted, gentle, responsible and ambitious
I am sweet, romantic, caring and not addicted to cannabis
I only drink Orijin bitters, i don't smoke and i am not a chronic philander
Bhet
I am broke
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by greatnaija01: 9:33pm
same is for Ladies... WE ARE ALL HUMAN... so don't limit this to one gender... ONLY JESUS CAN SAVE and RAISE a person from a bad lifestyle to a good one.
Toks2008:
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by AntiBrutus(f): 9:33pm
Not just men, humans generally are imperfect.
Every woman has what is a deal breaker for her.
Some can tolerate a cheat, he should sha provide.
Some can tolerate physical abuse, the makeup sex should be good.
Some can tolerate poverty, but he should have a rich dick.
The list goes on.
The idea is to find a healthy balance as no one is perfect.
Don't go tolerating things that can turn you into an emotional wreck or leave you 6ft below.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Toks2008(m): 9:34pm
Lalasticlala what do you think?
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Toks2008(m): 9:43pm
AntiBrutus:
Very true but sometimes you just might be meeting guys with those crazy traits you so detest.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by RuthDaniels(f): 9:43pm
In as much as I would love to agree with you, I can't help but partially disagree at some point.
Yes humans are imperfect, Men and women. And there is nothing like perfect Person! Perfection comes when two imperfects agree to accept their flaws and live with it.
That said, it would be foolish of anyone to walk into a serious relationship /Marriage with the idea of reforming or enduring his or her spouse. People do not change! People only compromise their flaws when they can't afford to loose the other half. The day this willingness ends or is breached is the day the flaws comes back.
It is advisable to be involved with someone whose default is something you can endure. Something you can manage or live with.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by AntiBrutus(f): 9:47pm
Toks2008:
Then I will leave. Marriage isn't a rehabilitation home. I will leave before one of us hurts the other.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Olalan(m): 9:47pm
As much as no one is perfect, there are guys out there who are responsible by societal standard, but the truth is many girls see those guys as weaklings
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Toks2008(m): 9:49pm
AntiBrutus:
Better still don't go into the marriage if you know you cant take him for who he is.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by AntiBrutus(f): 9:51pm
Toks2008:
We're saying the same thing.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by eezeribe(m): 9:53pm
DaddyKross:but...
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by SmellingAnus(m): 9:54pm
There is sense in what you wrote sha.... So also do some women... Some of them could be very caring but they will cheat on you with married men... Lol... Some of them could be so understanding but they will cheat on you with their course-mates or colleagues... It goes on and on....
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Adasun(m): 9:54pm
DaddyKross:da worst
hustle more bro, not because of bitches but to enjoy lyf beta
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by DaddyKross: 9:57pm
Adasun:
Okay motivational speaker
eezeribe:
Okay teacher
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by eezeribe(m): 9:59pm
DaddyKross:Okay too... Lol
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Rigel95(m): 10:04pm
See, if a woman has all the qualities in this world but still something I consider a major character flaw like nagging...I still won't take her to the alter.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Onyinye15(f): 10:23pm
None is perfect
MA nwoke MA nwanyi
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by IgbosAreOsus: 10:23pm
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by zinaunreal(m): 10:23pm
Chop the rice like that
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Coldfeets: 10:23pm
No it didn't make any sense at all.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Guapismo: 10:23pm
There are men that do not do all these
I'm a living example
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by IMASTEX: 10:25pm
Human is by nature imperfect
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Caustics: 10:25pm
foool are you perfect?
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Queenbeee(f): 10:25pm
True talk. No one is perfect, it's up to you to find a man and find perfection in his inperfections....I dunno if that makes sense sha
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by decode55(m): 10:25pm
Toks Toks, your threads dey make sense on a normal day, but today, you’re yarning dust.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by akeentech(m): 10:27pm
DaddyKross:
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Oyindidi(f): 10:28pm
So true
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Dominiquez: 10:28pm
Poster all men are not the same,
I am ambitious, faithful to my wife, not a drunk,God fearing,good husband and a wonderful dad.
Don't mess every ladies mind with your wrong mindset.
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by Follygunners: 10:28pm
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by whizbee(m): 10:30pm
AntiBrutus:
Experience shows in your post... wehdone ma
|Re: The Simple But Bitter Truth About All Men. by pansophist(m): 10:31pm
commenting
