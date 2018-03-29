Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures (14198 Views)

CDQ Completes His Lekki Mansion: "7 Of Us Used To Squeeze In 1 Room" (Photos) / Dede-One-Day Lying In State In His Mansion In Imo Ahead Of Burial Tomorrow -pics / Reekado Completes His Own Home Few Months After His Building One For His Parents (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.instagram.com/p/BglsSTMlyiA/ Singer, Timaya Completes His New Magnificent Multi-Million Naira Mansion (Photos) 6 Likes 1 Share

Photos 1 Like

Pics below

More

Op next time, please start from the outside. First pics should be the whole building followed by elevations, before proceeding to interior 24 Likes

psucc:

Op next time, please start from the outside. First pics should be the whole building followed by elevations, before proceeding to interior Okay sir Okay sir 2 Likes

when money no dey... 1 Like

Damn..So Music does pay this much? I like his taste. Exterior design, interior decors all have the wow factor and pretty contemporary designs that will stand the test of time. 22 Likes

The plantain seller. Congrats to him. 13 Likes

Dude has good taste. Must have cost him a fortune. Congratulations.



Nobody ugly! If you don't know where To Maya came from?



Inetimi Alfred Odon was born on 15th of August 1980 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He grew up as part of a large family; the youngest of fifteen children in Agip Estate, Port Harcourt. His father was a banker and his mother was a trader. For his early education, Odon attended Assemblies of God Nursery And Primary School.[3] His secondary school education began at Nkpolu Oroworukwo in Port Harcourt.[1] He would often break house rules to attend late-night music events. Before Timaya could graduate from school, his mother arranged for him to travel with his older brother and older sister to Lagos. After moving to the city, he gained admission into Lagos' Ikeja Grammar School, where he eventually obtained a secondary school certificate.[4]



Timaya later returned to Port Harcourt to study Banking and Finance at tertiary-level, however, he performed poorly in examinations and dropped out after first semester.[3] He then moved back to Lagos to join Eedris Abdulkareem's hiphop group as a backup vocalist.[5] After three years working for Eedris, Timaya departed from the group to focus on his solo career. He began to record collaborations with fellow up-and-coming artists and made his first cameo appearance in an unreleased music video by UDX, a Lagos-based rap group.[6] He subsequently met producer K-Solo in Mafoluku, Oshodi, who produced his first major hit record "Dem Mama" after hearing him perform the a cappella version.[7] Describing the song in an interview posted on August 2013, Timaya said: “Dem Mama” was an account of the 1999 destruction of Odi, a river side community in Niger Delta. Soldiers were hunting down militants they alleged killed eight policemen. The village was burnt down and numerous people killed. I bravely tackled the issue years later and won instant street credibility for my boldness 23 Likes 1 Share

awww.....beautiful.....no condition is stable . 2 Likes

The house is lovely 3 Likes

Congratulations bro.



It’s this kind of news that pushes a lot of youths to pursue the fast lane (Yahoo). They tend to forget these guys paid the dues with a lot of hard work and ‘street smart’.



But Who can blame them?



Average youth studies at the Uni/Poly. Spends roughly 3 years passing Waec/Jamb and gaining admission. Spends 5-6 obtaining the degree due to strike. Graduates, and proceed for NYSC. And for law and medical students; undertake compulsory Bar and Housemanship of about a year and half. Guy/lady is now like 25/26 - and some dimwit companies will put up adverts for graduates not more 25 with 2 years experience!



Some others won’t study for degree. He/She does not want to study at higher levels - and quite rightly, we don’t all have to. He’s left with petrol attendant, street-side school teacher, or learn some trade and earn a meagre 8 - 15k; if so blessed.



Dads/Mum are retired a couple years. Others only privileged to set up shops and businesses. But business is very slow - for obvious reasons. Inflation is at its peak. Consumers don’t have high purchasing power - because the income (minimum wage for instance) is not commensurate with the higher cost of living as a result of bad economic policies.



So what are we left with?



About 70% (guess) of economically active citizens who are not contributing meaningfully to the economy.



Reality is starker. There are no alternative careers for youths to pursue. There is no Asda or Morrison’s that youths can do apprenticeship and make a good life, Just like Timaya. There are no mildly strenuous pensionable train or bus stations that our 50-70 yr olds can work, pay taxes and make a good life for their wards. There are no benefits whatsoever for new born babies - moreso, for being a Nigerian.



#We must all wake up - and empower ourselves. This is not about building a multi-million naira house like Timaya. It’s about making a good life for our family, and building a sustainable community for our future generations. We can’t afford to make the same mistakes our fathers did. 48 Likes 2 Shares

Sweet 1 Like

Damn this is so beautiful, one thing about people who have really suffered and found their way up to success is that they gat good taste for things like this. Congrats bro, May God bless us all and even more than this. Amen 7 Likes

Thumbs up to the interior decorator. I'm so impressed 2 Likes

Politician, musician, artist and yahoo plus sure pass for this nigeria...... Heavens help those who help themselves. Money must be made Get rich or die trying....









Congrats bro... #osha_blem_blem 2 Likes

@dasherz Goan sleep

SamuelTurner:

@dasherz Goan sleep Your night is my day and vice versa... Your night is my day and vice versa...



Vigilante, witch, nurse, customer care, olosho or policewoman Dasherz:



Your night is my day and vice versa... Lemme guess......Vigilante, witch, nurse, customer care, olosho or policewoman

SamuelTurner:

Lemme guess......

Vigilante, witch, nurse, customer care, olosho or policewoman

Jesu Christi .... you're hilarious... Many stuffs like school, writing and maybe movies have actually changed my sleep pattern Jesu Christi ....you're hilarious... Many stuffs like school, writing and maybe movies have actually changed my sleep pattern 1 Like

Dasherz:





Jesu Christi .... you're hilarious... Many stuffs like school, writing and maybe movies have actually changed my sleep pattern oops.......sorry I said that.....are you actually reading? oops.......sorry I said that.....are you actually reading?

SamuelTurner:

oops.......sorry I said that.....are you actually reading? Nah... Not for the next 6 months am on IT.. Am watching a seasonal movie Nah... Not for the next 6 months am on IT.. Am watching a seasonal movie 1 Like

Dasherz:



Nah... Not for the next 6 months am on IT.. Am watching a seasonal movie wow........korean? wow........korean?

SamuelTurner:

wow........korean? hell no... I don't do Korean, Philippine, zee world or Telemundo...



It's actually an adventure movie.. "the shanara chronicles" hell no... I don't do Korean, Philippine, zee world or Telemundo...It's actually an adventure movie.. "the shanara chronicles" 2 Likes

Dasherz:

hell no... I don't do Korean, Philippine, zee world or Telemundo...



It's actually an adventure movie.. "the shanara chronicles" korean is my area of speciality....I don't do telemundo....only watched mara and clara/my eternal(philippine) zee world(only series)











Try them, they are lovely korean is my area of speciality....I don't do telemundo....only watched mara and clara/my eternal(philippine) zee world(only series)Try them, they are lovely

SamuelTurner:

korean is my area of speciality....I don't do telemundo....only watched mara and clara/my eternal(philippine) zee world(only series)











Try them, they are lovely

I will so doze off watching them... I watched Mara and Clara too but that took big sis months to convince me to watch it...



At a point I became bored cos I could almost predict the end of the movie... The peasant girl always win...



I just love movies that can keep me at the edge of me seat for long trying to figure out what will happen and if it'll happen.. I will so doze off watching them... I watched Mara and Clara too but that took big sis months to convince me to watch it...At a point I became bored cos I could almost predict the end of the movie... The peasant girl always win...I just love movies that can keep me at the edge of me seat for long trying to figure out what will happen and if it'll happen..

Dasherz:





I will so doze off watching them... I watched Mara and Clara too but that took big sis months to convince me to watch it...



At a point I became bored cos I could almost predict the end of the movie... The peasant girl always win...



I just love movies that can keep me at the edge of me seat for long trying to figure out what will happen and if it'll happen.. I also don't like predictable tale........but try watching this "mirror of the witch" or "love in the moonlight" you gonna enjoy it I also don't like predictable tale........but try watching this "mirror of the witch" or "love in the moonlight" you gonna enjoy it





Get that Perfect body shape you desire, Be proud of how you are and turn heads....Your Looks is your greatest assest and you dont want to mess with it...Use " Magic Tummy And Bod Fat Reducing Herbal Tea" To cut down all body fats....Home delivery, Pay on delivery and Support services...check my profile for our whatsapp number.... Good one from Mr timaya. God bless our hustles like he did for Timaya and others...Get that Perfect body shape you desire, Be proud of how you are and turn heads....Your Looks is your greatest assest and you dont want to mess with it...Use " Magic Tummy And Bod Fat Reducing Herbal Tea" To cut down all body fats....Home delivery, Pay on delivery and Support services...check my profile for our whatsapp number....

Timaya!!! This man has got serious taste damn!!!!!! 1 Like