|Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by pweshdodo(m): 10:15pm On Mar 28
Singer, Timaya Completes His New Magnificent Multi-Million Naira Mansion (Photos)
https://www.instagram.com/p/BglsSTMlyiA/
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by pweshdodo(m): 10:19pm On Mar 28
Photos
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by pweshdodo(m): 10:24pm On Mar 28
Pics below
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by pweshdodo(m): 10:27pm On Mar 28
More
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by psucc(m): 10:43pm On Mar 28
Op next time, please start from the outside. First pics should be the whole building followed by elevations, before proceeding to interior
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by pweshdodo(m): 10:47pm On Mar 28
psucc:Okay sir
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by tammyboy1(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
when money no dey...
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by sholatech(m): 11:10pm On Mar 28
Damn..So Music does pay this much? I like his taste. Exterior design, interior decors all have the wow factor and pretty contemporary designs that will stand the test of time.
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by ClintonEmex: 11:42pm On Mar 28
The plantain seller. Congrats to him.
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by radiokilla(m): 12:52am
Dude has good taste. Must have cost him a fortune. Congratulations.
Nobody ugly! If you don't know where To Maya came from?
Inetimi Alfred Odon was born on 15th of August 1980 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He grew up as part of a large family; the youngest of fifteen children in Agip Estate, Port Harcourt. His father was a banker and his mother was a trader. For his early education, Odon attended Assemblies of God Nursery And Primary School.[3] His secondary school education began at Nkpolu Oroworukwo in Port Harcourt.[1] He would often break house rules to attend late-night music events. Before Timaya could graduate from school, his mother arranged for him to travel with his older brother and older sister to Lagos. After moving to the city, he gained admission into Lagos' Ikeja Grammar School, where he eventually obtained a secondary school certificate.[4]
Timaya later returned to Port Harcourt to study Banking and Finance at tertiary-level, however, he performed poorly in examinations and dropped out after first semester.[3] He then moved back to Lagos to join Eedris Abdulkareem's hiphop group as a backup vocalist.[5] After three years working for Eedris, Timaya departed from the group to focus on his solo career. He began to record collaborations with fellow up-and-coming artists and made his first cameo appearance in an unreleased music video by UDX, a Lagos-based rap group.[6] He subsequently met producer K-Solo in Mafoluku, Oshodi, who produced his first major hit record "Dem Mama" after hearing him perform the a cappella version.[7] Describing the song in an interview posted on August 2013, Timaya said: “Dem Mama” was an account of the 1999 destruction of Odi, a river side community in Niger Delta. Soldiers were hunting down militants they alleged killed eight policemen. The village was burnt down and numerous people killed. I bravely tackled the issue years later and won instant street credibility for my boldness
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by hajoke2000(f): 1:22am
awww.....beautiful.....no condition is stable .
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by Kobicove(m): 1:32am
The house is lovely
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by Venerable612(m): 2:08am
Congratulations bro.
It’s this kind of news that pushes a lot of youths to pursue the fast lane (Yahoo). They tend to forget these guys paid the dues with a lot of hard work and ‘street smart’.
But Who can blame them?
Average youth studies at the Uni/Poly. Spends roughly 3 years passing Waec/Jamb and gaining admission. Spends 5-6 obtaining the degree due to strike. Graduates, and proceed for NYSC. And for law and medical students; undertake compulsory Bar and Housemanship of about a year and half. Guy/lady is now like 25/26 - and some dimwit companies will put up adverts for graduates not more 25 with 2 years experience!
Some others won’t study for degree. He/She does not want to study at higher levels - and quite rightly, we don’t all have to. He’s left with petrol attendant, street-side school teacher, or learn some trade and earn a meagre 8 - 15k; if so blessed.
Dads/Mum are retired a couple years. Others only privileged to set up shops and businesses. But business is very slow - for obvious reasons. Inflation is at its peak. Consumers don’t have high purchasing power - because the income (minimum wage for instance) is not commensurate with the higher cost of living as a result of bad economic policies.
So what are we left with?
About 70% (guess) of economically active citizens who are not contributing meaningfully to the economy.
Reality is starker. There are no alternative careers for youths to pursue. There is no Asda or Morrison’s that youths can do apprenticeship and make a good life, Just like Timaya. There are no mildly strenuous pensionable train or bus stations that our 50-70 yr olds can work, pay taxes and make a good life for their wards. There are no benefits whatsoever for new born babies - moreso, for being a Nigerian.
#We must all wake up - and empower ourselves. This is not about building a multi-million naira house like Timaya. It’s about making a good life for our family, and building a sustainable community for our future generations. We can’t afford to make the same mistakes our fathers did.
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by Badboiz(m): 2:08am
Sweet
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by FroshJaynex(m): 2:20am
Damn this is so beautiful, one thing about people who have really suffered and found their way up to success is that they gat good taste for things like this. Congrats bro, May God bless us all and even more than this. Amen
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by jayson87: 2:21am
Thumbs up to the interior decorator. I'm so impressed
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by SamuelTurner(m): 3:32am
Politician, musician, artist and yahoo plus sure pass for this nigeria...... Heavens help those who help themselves. Money must be made Get rich or die trying....
Congrats bro... #osha_blem_blem
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by SamuelTurner(m): 3:35am
1 Like
1 Like
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by iDIGITAL1: 7:16am
Good one from Mr timaya. God bless our hustles like he did for Timaya and others...
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by acenazt: 8:13am
Timaya!!! This man has got serious taste damn!!!!!!
|Re: Timaya Completes His House. Inside His Mansion In Pictures by rattlesnake(m): 8:17am
by singing rubbish
