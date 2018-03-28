₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,327 members, 4,159,814 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 12:30 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites (3784 Views)
Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos / Tony Nwulu Launches Not Too Young To Run Bill Campaign At United Nation Assembly / Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by YouthsPC0: 10:16pm On Mar 28
Leading Governorship Aspirant In Imo State Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites
While the Imo State House of Assembly members were being railroad into endorsing Rochas Son Inlaw , the leading Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship aspirant in the State, Hon. Tony Nwulu was busy reaching out to Imolites in the spirit of the Easter season
According to the federal lawmaker who represents Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives but hails from Eziudo in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government said the free gifts are for students, pensioners, the less privileged and the physically challenged the gifts also includes a branded MTN Recharge card to enable recipients sends messages of hope this Easter.
In his remarks, The Governorship aspirant stated that Easter signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, freedom over bondage, peace over war, joy over anguish and life over death as Jesus Christ has proven through His resurrection” stressing that there would be light at the end of the dark tunnel.
He further admonished Imolites to be resolute in their faith in God, stating that the Same God that led the children of Israel out from the strongholds of king Pharaoh and the Egyptians through the deserts and red sea will surely lead Ndi Imo out of its present stronghold and captivity.
He expressed optimism that the “Almighty God will liberate and restore Imo State to greatness
https://innonews.com.ng/2018/03/easter-guber-aspiranttony-nwulu-doles-out-free-mtn-branded-recharge-cards-for-pensioners-les-priviledged
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by YouthsPC0: 10:17pm On Mar 28
The end of culture of staues has come
The end of Christmas trees that cost 500 million naira
The end mortgaging the future of the igbo nation has also come
Rochas represent everything that the igbobnation must get rid of
Thumbs up to Nwulu Kick out Okorowusa , his statues and his feeding bottle son inlaw
5 Likes
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by obaataaokpaewu: 11:03pm On Mar 28
Using Oshodi/Isolo money to do campaign in Imo State
This one for seek reelection into house of representatives, he can't defeat Ihedioha or even Hope Uzodimma in the primaries
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:04pm On Mar 28
THUMBS UP MR TONY!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by BruncleZuma: 11:04pm On Mar 28
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:04pm On Mar 28
obaataaokpaewu:smh... Some people never appreciate anything good.
Why?!
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by IamSINZ(m): 11:04pm On Mar 28
Anything but Roachas.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by HeyCorleone(m): 11:04pm On Mar 28
.........
When he gets into power now he'd forget them.
Nigerians need to stop taking these politicians seriously.
1 Like
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by uuzba(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
You want Easter gift and have forgotten that neither you nor your children have any jobs to take care of yourselves. Shey you will sit and wait again for another free gift? Then elect the person who gives you gift while you remain destitute poor?
1 Like
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by guuudy87(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
Nice gesture
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by kaycyor: 11:05pm On Mar 28
Help vote this Rochas out.. Hit like if you are in support
1 Like
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by SamuelTurner(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
Imo: pdp (like) Apc (share)
Fu*k you all
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by Divay22(f): 11:06pm On Mar 28
Send Easter msg with 100 recharge card
Mtchewwww.. Mtn self would think my sim card has been stolen .
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by Divay22(f): 11:08pm On Mar 28
guuudy87:Ehn
Which is the nice gesture
The unrealistic campaign promise or the 100 recharge card?
Is question i ask o
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by Abagworo(m): 11:21pm On Mar 28
The next Imo Governor is Uche Nwosu. The rest of the contestants are just fooling themselves.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by jerryice(m): 11:21pm On Mar 28
Na wa ooh...buying votes with less than $1.
9ja which way?
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by onupeter(m): 11:38pm On Mar 28
Imo state and nonsense nonsense governorship aspirants eeh, em no smart at all..
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by TheKingdom: 11:40pm On Mar 28
To all these my Eastern brethren. It is not about wearing ISI Agu and thinking you are representing. PDP, APGA, and APC are all the same thing, working on the same team.
No to stupid election/selection at ALL levels should be the focus.
Nonsense
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by BaddaMan: 11:43pm On Mar 28
But the guy decamped to ac, shey be allowe go soon enter again
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by Beno3: 11:50pm On Mar 28
Is this not the same pattern Okoroawusa used to deceive his people?
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by fk002: 12:01am
God bless Rocha's
The best governor in the east so far...
I see him as the president of federal republic of Nigeria in few years to come
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by TheKingdom: 12:03am
fk002:
And then you woke up and realized your father was not your real father
Nonsense
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by fk002: 12:09am
TheKingdom:
warris this one saying
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by guuudy87(m): 12:24am
Divay22:Start small and grow big. If only you know how much this recharge cards would benefit so many people. Besides sharing recharge cards is not a campaign promise.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by Gkemz(m): 12:29am
Eventhough i support PDP but i cant
|Re: Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites by bluebutton: 12:29am
This man collected goods from my friend and owed his for years without paying him. When my friend tried to contact him, he wanted to intimidate my friend with his house of rep post. I knew how many times he had to stay over my place because Mr Tony disappointed him after asking him to fly all the way down to collect his overdue payment. I say this without fear, favour or ill-will. He is not to be trusted.
It is a small world Mr. Tony. I didn't even recognise his name. I've had to Google it and then I saw his face when his matter was brought to my attention. I have it stuck in my head as a reminder that innocent people won't go through what he put my friend through ever again.
For your information I was the one who was ready to report you to your superiors if you had not sent your P.A. to pay that money.
It is really a very small world.
Even if you were the last person on earth to be voted, I'll stand against your antics.
Until you apologise to my friend Camiluxury who gave you his goods on trust and you almost ruined his business to the extent of threats, I'll show you what the power of social media can do. After doing all that to my friend you have the temerity to show your face.
I'm going to commence a suit to bar your candidacy to save the world another 4 or 8 years of untold hardship. You think here is lagos.
If an innocent dedicated artisan can't trust you with his goods and services rendered, why should we the citizens, trust you with our votes?. When you were huffing and puffing, I reminded you that all roads lead home.
Welcome home son. Now face the music you started in lagos.
I urge the public to beware of this man.
P.S Admin, I have neither made tribalistic comments or racial slurs against this man. I just want the public to be cautious.
(0) (Reply)
Dead Man In Mortuary Impregnates Woman / Finally, Apapa Grinds To A Halt! / CPC Accuses GEJ Of Stoking Ethnic Division
Viewing this topic: stellytwinkle(f), princejonhealth, Patobanton, darling4u1, Tobicrystal(m), lasodosantos(m), shankara7, jahabless, lordgalore, tunde55(m), bluebutton, Gkemz(m), habibest06(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12