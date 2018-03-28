Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tony Nwulu Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites (3784 Views)

Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos / Tony Nwulu Launches Not Too Young To Run Bill Campaign At United Nation Assembly / Tony Nwulu Declares Free Akara Breakfast At His Neighbourhood (Video, Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Leading Governorship Aspirant In Imo State Reaches Out To Thousands Of Imolites



While the Imo State House of Assembly members were being railroad into endorsing Rochas Son Inlaw , the leading Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship aspirant in the State, Hon. Tony Nwulu was busy reaching out to Imolites in the spirit of the Easter season



According to the federal lawmaker who represents Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives but hails from Eziudo in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government said the free gifts are for students, pensioners, the less privileged and the physically challenged the gifts also includes a branded MTN Recharge card to enable recipients sends messages of hope this Easter.



In his remarks, The Governorship aspirant stated that Easter signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, freedom over bondage, peace over war, joy over anguish and life over death as Jesus Christ has proven through His resurrection” stressing that there would be light at the end of the dark tunnel.



He further admonished Imolites to be resolute in their faith in God, stating that the Same God that led the children of Israel out from the strongholds of king Pharaoh and the Egyptians through the deserts and red sea will surely lead Ndi Imo out of its present stronghold and captivity.



He expressed optimism that the “Almighty God will liberate and restore Imo State to greatness



https://innonews.com.ng/2018/03/easter-guber-aspiranttony-nwulu-doles-out-free-mtn-branded-recharge-cards-for-pensioners-les-priviledged While the Imo State House of Assembly members were being railroad into endorsing Rochas Son Inlaw , the leading Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship aspirant in the State, Hon. Tony Nwulu was busy reaching out to Imolites in the spirit of the Easter seasonAccording to the federal lawmaker who represents Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives but hails from Eziudo in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government said the free gifts are for students, pensioners, the less privileged and the physically challenged the gifts also includes a branded MTN Recharge card to enable recipients sends messages of hope this Easter.In his remarks, The Governorship aspirant stated that Easter signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, freedom over bondage, peace over war, joy over anguish and life over death as Jesus Christ has proven through His resurrection” stressing that there would be light at the end of the dark tunnel.He further admonished Imolites to be resolute in their faith in God, stating that the Same God that led the children of Israel out from the strongholds of king Pharaoh and the Egyptians through the deserts and red sea will surely lead Ndi Imo out of its present stronghold and captivity.He expressed optimism that the “Almighty God will liberate and restore Imo State to greatness 1 Like 1 Share

The end of culture of staues has come



The end of Christmas trees that cost 500 million naira



The end mortgaging the future of the igbo nation has also come



Rochas represent everything that the igbobnation must get rid of



Thumbs up to Nwulu Kick out Okorowusa , his statues and his feeding bottle son inlaw 5 Likes

Using Oshodi/Isolo money to do campaign in Imo State

This one for seek reelection into house of representatives, he can't defeat Ihedioha or even Hope Uzodimma in the primaries

4 Likes 1 Share

THUMBS UP MR TONY! 1 Like 2 Shares

obaataaokpaewu:

Using Isolo money to do campaign in Imo State smh... Some people never appreciate anything good.

Why?! smh... Some people never appreciate anything good.Why?!

Anything but Roachas.

... ... ...



When he gets into power now he'd forget them.



Nigerians need to stop taking these politicians seriously. 1 Like

You want Easter gift and have forgotten that neither you nor your children have any jobs to take care of yourselves. Shey you will sit and wait again for another free gift? Then elect the person who gives you gift while you remain destitute poor? 1 Like

Nice gesture

Help vote this Rochas out.. Hit like if you are in support 1 Like

Imo: pdp (like) Apc (share)





























Fu*k you all 4 Likes 1 Share



Mtchewwww.. Mtn self would think my sim card has been stolen . Send Easter msg with 100 recharge cardMtchewwww.. Mtn self would think my sim card has been stolen .

guuudy87:

Nice gesture Ehn

Which is the nice gesture

The unrealistic campaign promise or the 100 recharge card?





Is question i ask o EhnWhich is the nice gestureThe unrealistic campaign promise or the 100 recharge card?Is question i ask o 2 Likes

The next Imo Governor is Uche Nwosu. The rest of the contestants are just fooling themselves.

Na wa ooh...buying votes with less than $1.



9ja which way?

Imo state and nonsense nonsense governorship aspirants eeh, em no smart at all..

To all these my Eastern brethren. It is not about wearing ISI Agu and thinking you are representing. PDP, APGA, and APC are all the same thing, working on the same team.





No to stupid election/selection at ALL levels should be the focus.





Nonsense

But the guy decamped to ac, shey be allowe go soon enter again

Is this not the same pattern Okoroawusa used to deceive his people?

God bless Rocha's









The best governor in the east so far...









I see him as the president of federal republic of Nigeria in few years to come

fk002:

God bless Rocha's









The best governor in the east so far...









I see him as the president of federal republic of Nigeria in few years to come

And then you woke up and realized your father was not your real father



Nonsense And then you woke up and realized your father was not your real fatherNonsense

TheKingdom:





And then you woke up and realized your father was not your real father



Nonsense





warris this one saying warris this one saying

Divay22:



Ehn

Which is the nice gesture

The unrealistic campaign promise or the 100 recharge card?





Is question i ask o Start small and grow big. If only you know how much this recharge cards would benefit so many people. Besides sharing recharge cards is not a campaign promise. Start small and grow big. If only you know how much this recharge cards would benefit so many people. Besides sharing recharge cards is not a campaign promise.

Eventhough i support PDP but i cant