₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,295 members, 4,159,710 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 10:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. (605 Views)
|Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by GentleMoney: 10:16pm
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, has restated its resolve to embark on another round of protest on March 29 over the reviewed Lagos Land Use Charge.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/263364-land-use-charge-nba-to-welcome-buhari-to-lagos-with-protest.html/amp
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by GentleMoney: 10:24pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by smithsydny(m): 10:29pm
Na you post nah u collect first to comment.na wah oo..
Back to buhari
Una never see anything ooo. Shey nah una carry change for head. Sai baba ooo continue oo no going back at all
Thunder fire una plus sai baba there .
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Worksunlimited: 10:29pm
Hmm
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Caustics: 10:30pm
they should welcome him with a good old fashioned lynching.
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by obowunmi(m): 10:30pm
We will not take this from BokoHoram Buhari
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Rubbiish(m): 10:30pm
Good move....
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by momodub: 10:30pm
Nice one
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Okoyeebos: 10:32pm
Ok
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by nairavsdollars(f): 10:32pm
I will join them! Infact, i will publicize the protest on Nairaland and other social media platforms
Buhari must go back to Daura
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by akeentech(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Lexusgs430: 10:33pm
A perfect way to go.....
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by chloride6: 10:34pm
The NBA chairman have been arrested..
APC eh?
http://www.barristerng.com/breaking-police-surround-nba-ikeja-bar-center-chairman-adeshina-ogunlana-placed-under-arrest/
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Chevronstaff: 10:35pm
Lexusgs430:
|Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Corrinthians(m): 10:35pm
Please, Pigs and Idiots, this is STRICTLY a Nigerian cum South West affair. We don't need you to shove your snouts inside it. Thank you for your cooperation.
(0) (Reply)
Must Read / It Might Help You! / FEC Approves N2.6bn Contract For Printing Of 40m Voters Cards
Viewing this topic: dashlinks(m), AQUAMAN247, Bobby4090, Donbraye(m), webmaster0(m), Iblad0994(m), Okoyeebos, teamgreat, talk2flash(m), LadyGA(f), ademi87(m), olalekan0606(m), dotman4real007(m), ULSHERLAN(m), akuto, MrsNwaAmaikpe(f), 4reala(m), felo812000(m), kachimoore, OmoOsanyin, darmhey(m), Ironlion1(m), nairavsdollars(f), sirhabeeb2015, AdeMavrodi, kaboninc(m), malware, harmless011, Bramy4real, henritinecy(m), Chevronstaff, ODVanguard, CoolSmithz(m), Corrinthians(m), sessibasi, Naviystiles, femoomo(m), indomitable234, urahara(m), Tunjasko(m), infinityxng and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5