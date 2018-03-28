₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,295 members, 4,159,710 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 10:36 PM

Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. (605 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by GentleMoney: 10:16pm


The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, has restated its resolve to embark on another round of protest on March 29 over the reviewed Lagos Land Use Charge.

The NBA Chairman, Adeshina Ogunlana, said at a media briefing on Wednesday that in spite of the reduction of the rates and levies under the Land Use Charge the protest would go on as planned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to arrive in Lagos Thursday on a two-day state visit.

Lagos State Government has declared Thursday as public holiday in honour of the president.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had earlier reduced the levies by 50 per cent following a protest that greeted the Land Use Charge, but the reduction did not go down well with some stakeholders who insisted the LUC returns to status quo.

A public hearing on the Lagos Land Use Charge organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly on March 27 had turned rowdy as Ogunlana led lawyers in a walk-out, insisting that the notice to submit their memorandum was too short.

Mr Ogunlana said: “The protest is far from being over as lawyers have declared their intention to embark on another round of streets protest tomorrow (March 29).”

The NBA chairman said that the protest was a response to “failure” of the state government and State House of Assembly to meet their demands.

He, however, warned some members of the public who, he said, were peddling negative rumours against the NBA to desist from it.

NAN also reports that the NBA had on March 13 staged a protest tagged, ” Walk The Talk” to reject the 50 percent reduction of the levies.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), civil society bodies and professionals had in solidarity joined the protest.

Others are the Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Joint Action Front (JAF) Medical Doctors Association the Human and Environmental Agenda (HEDA)

The protest was meant to kick against the Land Use Charge Law 2018, excessive litigation cost, borehole tax and car registration tax.

Mr Ogunlana said : “The reduction is a sham and a calculated ploy to hoodwink the people of Lagos State.”

He also said the NBA objected to the House of Assembly’s setting up of a committee to review the Land Use Charge 2018.

“Come Thursday, March 29, the “Walk the Talk” protest must go on irrespective of the public holiday declared by the Lagos State Government in anticipation for the Presidential visit.” (NAN)

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/263364-land-use-charge-nba-to-welcome-buhari-to-lagos-with-protest.html/amp
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by GentleMoney: 10:24pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by smithsydny(m): 10:29pm
Na you post nah u collect first to comment.na wah oo..


Back to buhari

Una never see anything ooo. Shey nah una carry change for head. Sai baba ooo continue oo no going back at all

Thunder fire una plus sai baba there .
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Worksunlimited: 10:29pm
Hmm
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Caustics: 10:30pm
angry they should welcome him with a good old fashioned lynching.
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by obowunmi(m): 10:30pm
We will not take this from BokoHoram Buhari
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Rubbiish(m): 10:30pm
Good move....
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by momodub: 10:30pm
Nice one
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Okoyeebos: 10:32pm
Ok
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by nairavsdollars(f): 10:32pm
I will join them! Infact, i will publicize the protest on Nairaland and other social media platforms
Buhari must go back to Daura
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by akeentech(m): 10:33pm
nairavsdollars:
H
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Lexusgs430: 10:33pm
A perfect way to go.....
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by chloride6: 10:34pm
The NBA chairman have been arrested..

APC eh?


http://www.barristerng.com/breaking-police-surround-nba-ikeja-bar-center-chairman-adeshina-ogunlana-placed-under-arrest/
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Chevronstaff: 10:35pm
Lexusgs430:
A perfect way to go.....
Re: Land Use Charge: NBA To Welcome President Buhari To Lagos With Protest.. by Corrinthians(m): 10:35pm
Please, Pigs and Idiots, this is STRICTLY a Nigerian cum South West affair. We don't need you to shove your snouts inside it. Thank you for your cooperation.

(0) (Reply)

Must Read / It Might Help You! / FEC Approves N2.6bn Contract For Printing Of 40m Voters Cards

Viewing this topic: dashlinks(m), AQUAMAN247, Bobby4090, Donbraye(m), webmaster0(m), Iblad0994(m), Okoyeebos, teamgreat, talk2flash(m), LadyGA(f), ademi87(m), olalekan0606(m), dotman4real007(m), ULSHERLAN(m), akuto, MrsNwaAmaikpe(f), 4reala(m), felo812000(m), kachimoore, OmoOsanyin, darmhey(m), Ironlion1(m), nairavsdollars(f), sirhabeeb2015, AdeMavrodi, kaboninc(m), malware, harmless011, Bramy4real, henritinecy(m), Chevronstaff, ODVanguard, CoolSmithz(m), Corrinthians(m), sessibasi, Naviystiles, femoomo(m), indomitable234, urahara(m), Tunjasko(m), infinityxng and 108 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.