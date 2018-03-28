₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,328 members, 4,159,819 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 12:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety (4197 Views)
Chaplain: Lagos CAN Backs Ambode, Says Sack In Order / Capital Oil Sold Missing Fuel Worth N11bn, Senate Calls For Massive Sack In NNPC / 10 Ministers President Buhari May Sack In 2017 - NigerianBulletin (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:37pm On Mar 28
The International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety) on Wednesday raised alarm over alleged plot to carry out ethnic and religious cleansing in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/28/nigeria-police-may-embark-mass-sack-intersociety/
1 Like
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:44pm On Mar 28
I find this hard to believe.
1 Like
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by uchman48(m): 10:56pm On Mar 28
What does this administration takes us for, what is the essence of BVN if not to curtail all this excesses, so they want us to believe that they have been paying money into an account without a BVN. Let them just drop this trash about ghost workers we know they exist in all governmental organization.
3 Likes
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by lilfreezy: 10:56pm On Mar 28
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by yaksnet(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
Hahaha
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by jerryunit48: 10:57pm On Mar 28
Ha... Ghost Police
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by smithsydny(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
Police sack?
Sonthing is wrong
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by olusledge: 10:58pm On Mar 28
Ghost workers
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by kaycyor: 10:58pm On Mar 28
Job wey other dey find..
On the other hand ghost workers don too much for police.. Wetin sef.. I no surprise say my grand father name dey among the pay roll of the police... While I dey here
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Dee60: 11:00pm On Mar 28
I hope that does not turn to be a 'mass mistake'!
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by ultimateyankee: 11:00pm On Mar 28
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by HeyCorleone(m): 11:00pm On Mar 28
If the Police can be this corrupt, then there is no hope.
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by genghiskhan007(m): 11:00pm On Mar 28
BeeBeeOoh:
Mass sack of Osus, afonjas and infidels
Mass recruitment of DERADICALIZED BOKO HARAM MEMBERS AND REPENETANT FULANI HERDSMEN.......Naija is finished
5 Likes
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Okoyeebos: 11:04pm On Mar 28
Hmmn
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Macmoni(m): 11:07pm On Mar 28
Amen!!!!!!!!! in fact close down d demonic force
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by deebrain(m): 11:09pm On Mar 28
Good news, where at thou?
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Telemundo: 11:09pm On Mar 28
This is bad news, the society is already filled with criminals.
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by boolet(m): 11:10pm On Mar 28
Haba
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Inspire01: 11:10pm On Mar 28
If they are really ghost workers they should be booted out of the force, u can't be receiving free salary. And were is the evidence of any religious or ethnic cleansing from the npf
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by HiddenShadow: 11:11pm On Mar 28
To be replaced with Fulani Terrorists.
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by XaintJoel20(m): 11:13pm On Mar 28
I have always said it that Buhari and his cronies are tribal bigots ...
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Skepticus: 11:20pm On Mar 28
genghiskhan007:
You summarized it well.
I'd love to see what the Foo.lish Osus and Afonjas on nairaland will exploit out of your opinion to promote their silly tribalism.
They curse Buhari daily while he continues with his Fulani jihadist expansion.
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by KardinalZik(m): 11:24pm On Mar 28
Inspire01:
Didn't the same government promise us that BVN will solve this?
Or, have they been paying those ghost police without verification?
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Mandrake007(m): 11:26pm On Mar 28
Imagine the mayhem the distraughted layed off police officers will unleash on the society,our twenty nairas are in trobule.
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Inspire01: 11:29pm On Mar 28
KardinalZik:With this current government, u can expect the unexpected
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Pascal181: 11:37pm On Mar 28
Ghost police, ghost president, ghost Aso rock ghost. ..
1 Like
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Hexzyz(m): 11:55pm On Mar 28
Crappy country.
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 12:00am
genghiskhan007:
Gbam ! Nailed it on the head.
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 12:03am
It's a plan for mass sack of southerners and middle-beltans.
Watch stupid southern politicians and leaders keep mute.
Sack them, and their people will give them weapons to fight you - a revenge fight will be messy.
Try it.
1 Like
|Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by TheKingdom: 12:04am
BlakKluKluxKlan:
It’s sad that when people are killed by Fulani-led militants, that they will start to reason. Yet others will continue to say Let’s pray to god for this and that like fools.
Referendum is the key
1 Like
Ghana Sends Begging Team To Nigeria Against Friday-channels Tv / Before You Go Out And Join The Strike On Wednesday / See Photos Of Troops Dedicating Boko Haram Victory 2 God With A Christmas Carol
Viewing this topic: reesemachh(m), geezynoni, Halesh(m), Bigdiddo(m), mohisd(m), micoma, onyetunge, charlisco(m), Raphael007(m), mikolo80, tdayof(m), Adoghame22, babydoc and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10