Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:37pm On Mar 28
The International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety) on Wednesday raised alarm over alleged plot to carry out ethnic and religious cleansing in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This is contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi; Head, Civil Liberties & Rule of Law Programme, Barr Obianuju Joy Igboeli; Head, Democracy & Good Governance Programme, Barr Chinwe Umeche; and Head, Public Security & Safety Programme, Barr Jacinta Ezinwanne.

The body said it doubted the claim by the federal government on discovery of 80,115 ghost police officers and men.

It read: “According to media reports quoting a data obtained from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; there are 80,115 ghost police officers in the staff strength and payroll of the Nigeria Police Force, from its previously quoted staff strength of 371, 800.

“In the same ministerial report, the total staff strength of the Federal Government of Nigeria, said to have been updated as at February 2018 was put at 607, 843 including 469 MDAs with staff strength of 316, 158 and the Nigeria Police Force with “291, 685 serving police officers”.

“This was further broken down to 100,822 as total staff strength of Nigerian Custom Service, Nigerian Prisons Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Security & Civil Defense Corps and the Federal Road Safety Corps; all referred to “paramilitary formations”. Federal civil servants also accounted for 90,000 while the remaining 120, 000 others were drawn from the Armed Forces including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, State Security Service and the National Intelligence Agency.

“Contradictorily, the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotum Idris had last month during the presentation of the proposed 2018 budget of the Nigeria Police Force at the National Assembly claimed that, from the NPF updated records of December 2017 the NPF is presently populated by 300,892 officers and maintains 6,900 formations.

“The 6,900 police formations, according to him, include 12 Zonal and 37 State and FCT (Abuja) Commands, 128 Area Commands, 1,388 Divisional Commands, 1,579 Police Stations and 3,756 Police Posts. The IGP further claimed that the Force presently has a total of 14, 306 vehicles in its car fleet.

“It is therefore, shocking and alarming how, in spite of the foregoing police staff database management and clearly established staff query processes, the Buhari Government still announced without concrete evidence that the staff strength of the Nigeria Police is criminally over-shot by 27%.

“In other words, the NPF is overpopulated by 27% ghost police officers or 80, 115 out of 291,685 sworn police personnel. This is not only incredible and mind boggling, but also nothing short of recording another inglorious and dark feat.

“Also, if truly there are “80,115 ghost police officers in the NPF”, why have the Chairman of PSC and IGP not spoken elaborately on such sensitive issue? Was there a presidential visitation panel set up to probe the staff strength and payrolls of the NPF? If yes, who were members of the panel? When was its report submitted and to whom?

“Who and who were indicted particularly at the Force Headquarters and the Police Service Commission? Was there also a well publicized ministerial or police or oversight panel so set up for same? If yes, who were its members? Who constituted it? When was its report submitted and to whom? “Who and who were indicted?

“We demand that the names of the so called “80,115 ghost police officers” be made public. This will enable Nigerians and international watchers as well as possible innocent victims to have full details and enable them seek administrative, public and legal remedies and avoid being victimized by the Government.

“Human rights groups and media practitioners are hereby called upon to forensically follow the development so as to ensure that the Government announcement is not a ploy or grand design to perpetrate racial or religious cleansing in the Nigeria Police Force or sweep the scam under the carpet if it truly happened as officially announced.”

http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/28/nigeria-police-may-embark-mass-sack-intersociety/

1 Like

Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:44pm On Mar 28
I find this hard to believe. sad

1 Like

Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by uchman48(m): 10:56pm On Mar 28
What does this administration takes us for, what is the essence of BVN if not to curtail all this excesses, so they want us to believe that they have been paying money into an account without a BVN. Let them just drop this trash about ghost workers we know they exist in all governmental organization.

3 Likes

Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by lilfreezy: 10:56pm On Mar 28
undecided
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by yaksnet(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
Hahaha
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by jerryunit48: 10:57pm On Mar 28
Ha... Ghost Police
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by smithsydny(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
Police sack?

Sonthing is wrong
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by olusledge: 10:58pm On Mar 28
Ghost workers
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by kaycyor: 10:58pm On Mar 28
Job wey other dey find..
On the other hand ghost workers don too much for police.. Wetin sef.. I no surprise say my grand father name dey among the pay roll of the police... While I dey here
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Dee60: 11:00pm On Mar 28
I hope that does not turn to be a 'mass mistake'!
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by ultimateyankee: 11:00pm On Mar 28
shocked
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by HeyCorleone(m): 11:00pm On Mar 28
If the Police can be this corrupt, then there is no hope.
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by genghiskhan007(m): 11:00pm On Mar 28
BeeBeeOoh:


http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/28/nigeria-police-may-embark-mass-sack-intersociety/


Mass sack of Osus, afonjas and infidels


Mass recruitment of DERADICALIZED BOKO HARAM MEMBERS AND REPENETANT FULANI HERDSMEN.......Naija is finished cheesy

5 Likes

Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Okoyeebos: 11:04pm On Mar 28
Hmmn
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Macmoni(m): 11:07pm On Mar 28
Amen!!!!!!!!! in fact close down d demonic force
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by deebrain(m): 11:09pm On Mar 28
Good news, where at thou?
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Telemundo: 11:09pm On Mar 28
This is bad news, the society is already filled with criminals.
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by boolet(m): 11:10pm On Mar 28
Haba
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Inspire01: 11:10pm On Mar 28
If they are really ghost workers they should be booted out of the force, u can't be receiving free salary. And were is the evidence of any religious or ethnic cleansing from the npf
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by HiddenShadow: 11:11pm On Mar 28
To be replaced with Fulani Terrorists.
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by XaintJoel20(m): 11:13pm On Mar 28
I have always said it that Buhari and his cronies are tribal bigots ...
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Skepticus: 11:20pm On Mar 28
genghiskhan007:


Mass sack of Osus, afonjas and infidels


Mass recruitment of DERADICALIZED BOKO HARAM MEMBERS AND REPENETANT FULANI HERDSMEN.......Naija is finished cheesy

You summarized it well.

I'd love to see what the Foo.lish Osus and Afonjas on nairaland will exploit out of your opinion to promote their silly tribalism.

They curse Buhari daily while he continues with his Fulani jihadist expansion.
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by KardinalZik(m): 11:24pm On Mar 28
Inspire01:
If they are really ghost workers they should be booted out of the force, u can't be receiving free salary. And were is the evidence of any religious or ethnic cleansing from the npf

Didn't the same government promise us that BVN will solve this?
Or, have they been paying those ghost police without verification?
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Mandrake007(m): 11:26pm On Mar 28
Imagine the mayhem the distraughted layed off police officers will unleash on the society,our twenty nairas are in trobule.
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Inspire01: 11:29pm On Mar 28
KardinalZik:


Didn't the same government promise us that BVN will solve this?
Or, have they been paying those ghost police without verification?
With this current government, u can expect the unexpected
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Pascal181: 11:37pm On Mar 28
Ghost police, ghost president, ghost Aso rock ghost. ..

1 Like

Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by Hexzyz(m): 11:55pm On Mar 28
Crappy country.
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 12:00am
genghiskhan007:


Mass sack of Osus, afonjas and infidels


Mass recruitment of DERADICALIZED BOKO HARAM MEMBERS AND REPENETANT FULANI HERDSMEN.......Naija is finished cheesy


Gbam ! Nailed it on the head.
Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 12:03am
It's a plan for mass sack of southerners and middle-beltans.
Watch stupid southern politicians and leaders keep mute.

Sack them, and their people will give them weapons to fight you - a revenge fight will be messy.
Try it.

1 Like

Re: Mass Sack In Nigeria Police Force Looms - Intersociety by TheKingdom: 12:04am
BlakKluKluxKlan:
It's a plan for mass sack of southerners and middle-beltans.
Watch stupid southern politicians and leaders keep mute.

Sack them, and their people will give them weapons to fight you - a revenge fight will be messy.
Try it.

It’s sad that when people are killed by Fulani-led militants, that they will start to reason. Yet others will continue to say Let’s pray to god for this and that like fools.

Referendum is the key

1 Like

