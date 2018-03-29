Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat (4382 Views)

The unbelievable part of it all is that they were quarreling over the meat TeddyA took from the pot of soup.



Khloe accused him of always breezing into the kitchen and stealing from the meat they all are supposed to share and she was having none of that tonight….it almost turns into a real fight with TeddyA saying nasty things and also threatening to kill her and making her life miserable in the bbnaija house….she trashed him too tho!



http://viralmula.com/2018/03/29/bbnaija-2018-teddy-khloe-fight-meat/



WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW





Teddy A you no do well sha. Klo klo your own sef worst with that you cockroach legs

This Khloe girl too the fight for food....

Na BBNaija u want Chop ur best meal?

Koko acting on script given to her by big brother.....









Meanwhile, tell lalasticlala to tell teddy a to stop acting like a woman 1 Like

PreyeIjo:

TeddyA fvvckk Up sha... Big time

How?

Bicos he eat free meat wey dem use gullible BBN voters money buy? How?Bicos he eat free meat wey dem use gullible BBN voters money buy? 1 Like

OKorowanta:





How?

Bicos he eat free meat wey dem use gullible BBN voters money buy?

The guy acted like a woman The guy acted like a woman

I don't think there is food in that house.



Advice is just easy to give but hard to take See teddy A wey dey give k brule advice to focus on the money than to be fighting with a ladyAdvice is just easy to give but hard to take 2 Likes

some of the housemate dnt eat belle full from their house,so becuz bbnaija is giving them (foc)free of charge, they cum d quarrel and fight for there .wetin even concern me .i go chop everytin chopable sef, teddy a sha he too like free tin, na so bam bam giv am kpomor for toilet too oo

Abeg i wan know.Shey na true sey nigerian government no allow them host big brother naija for nigeria?

Teddy issa FOOL. Disgracing himself because of MEAT.







#FeministsRule

I stand with Teddy because khole overreacted, it's like she was brought in to irk them housemates,tobi took meat she didn't react so why react when teddy did the same? it's like she has a personal vendetta against teddy but I'm proud of my guy he didn't pusssy out like many punk ass men would do. 1 Like

Eya

Is that for real?

sage101:

Teddy issa FOOL. Disgracing himself because of MEAT.









#FeministsRule Both you and that stock fish called Khloé are the biggest fools. Odé Both you and that stock fish called Khloé are the biggest fools. Odé 1 Like

They've brought the meat-fight to an international level.



They'll not allow us practice our culture inside the house only.

food palava

airex:

Both you and that stock fish called Khloé are the biggest fools. Odé I blame your dad for using a leaked condom I blame your dad for using a leaked condom 1 Like

#30 Naira per vote and you can vote as many times as you so wish..... Nigerians are Sick

Seems like this Khloe just came back to cause trouble for all man?



Anyway sha, na dem sabi.

Teddy A is going

on top food??

sage101:

I blame your dad for using a leaked condom You're only speaking from experience. I'm glad I have someone to call a dad. How about u that was picked from the gutter? You're only speaking from experience. I'm glad I have someone to call a dad. How about u that was picked from the gutter? 1 Like

Get your premium and lifetime grammarly acct for proofreading and editing services ..Contact on siggy

Scene one take two... Action.



Big brother was out of ideas to have a show that will get viewers glued (cos it was either sex, or sleeping and boring talk about africa from the housemates- save Cee C) and yet you call the theme "double wahala". Please!





Like i said days ago, expect more dramas and issues ever since the two returnees entered this film.



Any one of you fighting online over the "fight" in the house is childish and unfortunate.