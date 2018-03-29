₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by PreyeIjo: 1:20am
After the dramatic event that happened in the bbnaija house in the morning between Bambam and Alex, all hell was let loose in the evening between TeddyA and Khloe.
The unbelievable part of it all is that they were quarreling over the meat TeddyA took from the pot of soup.
Khloe accused him of always breezing into the kitchen and stealing from the meat they all are supposed to share and she was having none of that tonight….it almost turns into a real fight with TeddyA saying nasty things and also threatening to kill her and making her life miserable in the bbnaija house….she trashed him too tho!
http://viralmula.com/2018/03/29/bbnaija-2018-teddy-khloe-fight-meat/
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I81kfDSeFF8
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by PreyeIjo: 1:20am
TeddyA fvvckk Up sha... Big time
Watch tobi dancing like a olosho here http://viralmula.com
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by krisinfo: 2:21am
Teddy A you no do well sha. Klo klo your own sef worst with that you cockroach legs
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by DuruCrusher(m): 3:36am
This Khloe girl too the fight for food....
Na BBNaija u want Chop ur best meal?
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by SamuelTurner(m): 3:37am
Koko acting on script given to her by big brother.....
Meanwhile, tell lalasticlala to tell teddy a to stop acting like a woman
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by OKorowanta: 4:47am
PreyeIjo:
How?
Bicos he eat free meat wey dem use gullible BBN voters money buy?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by PreyeIjo: 7:50am
OKorowanta:
The guy acted like a woman
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by wizzywisdom(m): 8:54am
I don't think there is food in that house.
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by ybalogs(m): 8:55am
A son argued with his father insisting that 1+1 is equal to 11.
D father looked at him and said "Go and buy 2 boiled eggs", the son went and returned with the 2 eggs.
The father said, give one to me and another one to your brother. And the son asks: what about me? The father responds: Eat the remaining nine eggs that are left.....nonsense
19 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by zlantanfan: 8:56am
F
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by xFerrari8: 8:56am
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by zlantanfan: 8:56am
Thank you seun, I am truly inspired.
I love how you deliberately bring this inspiring topics into front page and subtely force them down our throat.
Blogs must now be have a downtime
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by Darksider131: 8:58am
See teddy A wey dey give k brule advice to focus on the money than to be fighting with a lady
Advice is just easy to give but hard to take
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by innocential3032(m): 9:00am
some of the housemate dnt eat belle full from their house,so becuz bbnaija is giving them (foc)free of charge, they cum d quarrel and fight for there .wetin even concern me .i go chop everytin chopable sef, teddy a sha he too like free tin, na so bam bam giv am kpomor for toilet too oo
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by goodvision12(m): 9:01am
Abeg i wan know.Shey na true sey nigerian government no allow them host big brother naija for nigeria?
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by sirusX(m): 9:02am
zlantanfan:
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by sage101(f): 9:02am
Teddy issa FOOL. Disgracing himself because of MEAT.
#FeministsRule
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by Mandrake007(m): 9:04am
I stand with Teddy because khole overreacted, it's like she was brought in to irk them housemates,tobi took meat she didn't react so why react when teddy did the same? it's like she has a personal vendetta against teddy but I'm proud of my guy he didn't pusssy out like many punk ass men would do.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by Nydex: 9:07am
Eya
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by funsho75(m): 9:07am
Is that for real?
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by airex(m): 9:08am
sage101:Both you and that stock fish called Khloé are the biggest fools. Odé
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by pornhub: 9:08am
They've brought the meat-fight to an international level.
They'll not allow us practice our culture inside the house only.
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by tulipo: 9:09am
food palava
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by sage101(f): 9:10am
airex:I blame your dad for using a leaked condom
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by louiskay(m): 9:10am
#30 Naira per vote and you can vote as many times as you so wish..... Nigerians are Sick
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by Coldfeets: 9:11am
Seems like this Khloe just came back to cause trouble for all man?
Anyway sha, na dem sabi.
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by adek55: 9:11am
Teddy A is going
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by Coolaid: 9:11am
on top food??
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by airex(m): 9:14am
sage101:You're only speaking from experience. I'm glad I have someone to call a dad. How about u that was picked from the gutter?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by JohnieWalker2: 9:15am
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by deebrain(m): 9:16am
Scene one take two... Action.
Big brother was out of ideas to have a show that will get viewers glued (cos it was either sex, or sleeping and boring talk about africa from the housemates- save Cee C) and yet you call the theme "double wahala". Please!
Like i said days ago, expect more dramas and issues ever since the two returnees entered this film.
Any one of you fighting online over the "fight" in the house is childish and unfortunate.
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A & Khloe Fight Over Meat by pedrilo: 9:17am
i hate rules.
wat is meat for pete's sake?
