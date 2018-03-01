₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by CuriousMynd: 3:58am
A beautiful South African lady on Twitter as @Dus_Tee_ who advised fellow ladies to remove sex from a relationship in order to see if their partner will still be into them has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share what happened to her relationship after she took her own advice.
According to her, her boyfriend left her!
Read her previous tweet, update and some reactions below;
"Update: I removed it for 4 months and he’s going on holiday with his real gf on my birthday ♥️"
https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/south-african-lady-shares-what-happened-to-her-relationship-after-she-removed-sex.html
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by HeWrites(m): 3:59am
That boyfriend did not leave her!! . She only get to know that she was a side chic
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by koolaid87: 4:07am
so why complaining?
if You need him back, you know what to do
NEXT!
17 Likes
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by AntiBrutus(f): 4:12am
You removed IT for four months? Why?
Well, he has removed you too...the duration is what I can't tell.
As for going on holiday with his REAL GF, sorry oh, na the parolz be that.
Guys will call you "bae", his friends will call you "iyawo". One foolish one would even say things like "do you have any friend that's like you? I just wan dey like you and my guy---I dey envy una"
To all the sisters that were called "our wife", only to find out they are side chicks #OneLove Mehn
102 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by PrimadonnaO(f): 5:59am
She should simply move on. All these South Africans; they seem to be making a jest of her.
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by nikkypearl(f): 6:07am
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by minexpo(m): 6:10am
Modified. ..
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by EnglishPolice(m): 6:11am
It's not a crime to drink garri before beans done.
So in this case u are d garri.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by InfernoNig(m): 6:11am
She is selfish to remove sex without telling him. He probably didn't have the patient to wait anymore, he wants sex so he got it elsewhere. Btw the way girls make some decisions and act on it can only tell you one thing (She's cheating or there is someone else). Relationship these days ehn.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by hajoke2000(f): 6:36am
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by CAPSLOCKED: 6:48am
SHE THINKS SHE'S SMART,. BUT SHE'S JUST AN ORDINARY LUNATIC.. TO BE SINCERE.
SHE "REMOVED" SEX AND REPLACED IT WITH WHAT? MAYBE MORE BAD FOOD AND TERRIBLE ATTITUDE.
SHE FAILED TO REALIZE THAT THE BEAUTIFUL FACE OR BODY IS NOT ENOUGH TO KEEP PEOPLE TOGETHER.
SOME RELATIONSHIPS, AND EVEN MARRIAGES LASTS FOREVER JUST BECAUSE THE SEX IS GOOD. SOME PEOPLE ENDURE THEIR PARTNERS ATTITUDE, OR PHYSICAL / EMOTIONAL PROBLEMS BECAUSE THERE'S ALWAYS QUALITY SEX TO COMPENSATE WITH.
AND THIS SELFISH GIRL DECIDED AT HER OWN WILL, TO "REMOVE" SEX FROM A POSSIBLY GOOD RELATIONSHIP.
IF HER MAN HAD DONE THAT TO HER FOR JUST A DAY, SHE'LL BE THE ONE TO RAISE THE ALARM THAT HE'S CHEATING ON HER.
THIS MAN HAS PROVEN HIMSELF A HERO, AND DESERVES A BILLBOARD AND A STATUE IN IMO STATE.
YOU SHOULDN'T JUST TAKE ANY NONSENSE THESE WOMEN GIVE YOU ALL IN THE NAME OF BEING "THE BOSS" OR IN CONTROL.
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by partnerbiz4: 6:56am
This one wan trend too...
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by thanki410(m): 6:57am
Remove kor ,
remove ni ...
The guy is just leaving you to your foolish test ....
Imagine doing it always and then deciding to stop , do you think the guy wld not think you are cheating or testing him?
See your invertebrate head...
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by mamaafrik(m): 7:07am
Ok,letz play reverse scenario here,how many girls will not do the same if a guy that has been beckoning at her calls of money decides to press "Halt" for 4 month,why u dey change face aunty.....,hehe,yeah,you gerrit.same ni
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by derachokolate(m): 8:17am
CAPSLOCKED:
erhnn , you are making brains oo , somethings are irreplaceable, you can't just remove sex and replace it with what kwanu , its better the sex is not there from Adams , than eating okro soup and you want to come and remove it from the menu
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by CAPSLOCKED: 8:32am
derachokolate:
RELIGIOUS BELIEFS APART, SEX IS VERY IMPORTANT
SOME OF THE OVER RELIGIOUS PEOPLE CAN'T WAIT TO GET MARRIED SO THAT THEY CAN HAVE SEX THAT IS NOT SIN.
BOTH GENDERS GO CRAZY FOR IT. FORGET THE MYTH THAT IT'S THE MAN'S FOOD. MANY WOMEN STAY SINGLE BUT DON'T GO A DAY WITHOUT SELF-SERVICING.
IT CAN REDUCE DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY, IT CAN CAUSE FOCUS AND DETERMINATION.
THEN SOMEONE WILL JUST DECIDE TO "REMOVE" SEX FROM HER RELATIONSHIP. THE WORD "REMOVED" WHICH SHE USED SEFF TIRE ME.
IF SHE HAD REMOVED HER NEGATIVITY INSTEAD, I'M SURE SHE'D HAVE LANDED A BETTER MAN, WHO MIGHT HAVE WIFED HER ALREADY.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by MrRhymes101(m): 8:36am
What's her reason for removing d sex? What if d man thinks she is having it with someone else?... Wedding MC
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by Sarang(f): 8:36am
He's not a real man.. argue with your ancestors
Please see my signature
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by Northmall(m): 8:36am
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by grayht(m): 8:37am
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by zlantanfan: 8:37am
E
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by KingGBsky(m): 8:37am
Oh!
She better do because soon I would raise a revolution for Nigeria men to only marry virgins and of course repentant ladies who take marriage for only all the bliss and wedding gown.
Marriage is a sacred calling. The youths of this generation has destroyed that due to loss.
My mother married a virgin as so my eldest sister.
It was honorable and I see thief marriage lasting a lifetime.
Why do you think most marriages end up in divorce.
You sleep around before marriage and even have sex with your partner you intend spending your lifetime with.
If you have sex with a girl for so long and then get married what honour is the marriage about? Its marriage all for sex and pleasure.
I pray God heals this generation else alot of people is see here will end up as slaves to both themselves and their peers.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by ceeroh(m): 8:38am
And they warned me not to come out today ooo.. See standstill
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by Kaxmytex(m): 8:38am
Rubbish.. .
Why im no go leave, u remove it then substitute him for a diildo and cucumber.. ..
Na so im worst reach??
I dont know how some lady reason,
automatic dey ground, u tok say na manual you like...
Kontinu oo.. .
1 Like
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by idris4r83(m): 8:38am
Vvb
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by marttol: 8:39am
She dey stingy on top hole wey she no dig.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by sage101(f): 8:39am
CuriousMynd:You removed it from Him....
Can U swear U never did it with another guy during that time?
I hate it when lady form pity party because of sex. It shows U were useless and could only offer SEX.....
Be a better You and stop complaining...
#FeministsRule
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by kullozone(m): 8:39am
Korret nigga
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by Fadiga24(m): 8:39am
She denied herself sex for four months the guy was getting it from the main chick.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by MrCuteking(m): 8:41am
I hope she also removed the money she was collecting from the guy because as for me, if a guy is not giving you money nor wasting much airtime to call you, and you are acting that way, he won’t even have any reason to leave you
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Removed Sex From Her Relationship For 4 Months And This Happened by gocac(m): 8:41am
This is simple dear lady, your not useful to him.
And as such your just a intimacy gadget to him.
So telling him no sex for 4 months is like affirming to him that your utterly useless to him.
Ladies try to be more useful, creative, smart and supportive to your guys, rather than think that all
You can offer is sex. Trust me your sorry ass won't be dumped like this sex object seeking for relevance.
2 Likes
