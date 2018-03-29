₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by pzphoto(m): 4:22am
Again, Davido comes to the defense of girlfriend Chioma after a follower says her food looks like ‘Puke’
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/davido-defend-girlfriend-after-a-follower-says-her-food-looks-like-puke/
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by pzphoto(m): 4:23am
Lol
See more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/davido-defend-girlfriend-after-a-follower-says-her-food-looks-like-puke/
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by macmiral(m): 5:38am
What an epic reply Davido issa banger
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by Neimar: 5:56am
macmiral:
person papa....smh
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by midolian(m): 5:57am
macmiral:What is epic about the reply "ur papa"
I think Davido should grow up..Replying every troll that comments on her girl's page shows how childish he is..If Chioma is not replying, why should he be doing so on her behalf?
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by originals1(m): 6:04am
Why is davido acting like a kid?
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by hajoke2000(f): 6:33am
ordinary galfriend not any of his baby mamas .....hmmm
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by jayson87: 6:48am
macmiral:How to spot an asslicka
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by IamAirforce1: 6:55am
Bitter people are blind to the marvels of the world... To them nothing is beautiful cuz they're broke
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by heckymaicon(m): 6:56am
originals1:
He's a kid
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by Rigel95(m): 7:59am
his other baby mamas be looking at Davido and Chioma like: Ema break up last last ni.
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by mikool007(m): 8:41am
At least the fan didn't lie, you sef check am
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by vengertime: 8:51am
Person go see sweet fried rice like this say na puke, God knows the kind of rubbish they eat in their house. perhaps that fooolish fan probably eats fried rice only on Christmas day in their house.
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by diamond88: 8:52am
I go eat the rice
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by Kaxmytex(m): 8:52am
David, u don dey long for this mata nah.. ..
Promote dis chick level make we know wassup.. ..
Plenty queue don dey on ground o, no tym to check time, the tym wey dey my neighbor house sef no get ba3.
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by Lexusgs430: 8:53am
Pipu gat no chill.....
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by kennynelcon(m): 8:53am
Good reply
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by allanphash7(m): 8:53am
What's Puke?
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by IamSINZ(m): 8:53am
Is "your papa" a defence?
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by DONSMITH123(m): 8:53am
originals1:
When people will not learn to mind their business
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by NobleRomm(m): 8:53am
there is no doubt that Davido really love this girl..
but i pray the relationship last.
but the girl try for that food.
some slay queens in this nairaland can't even cook ordinary eba.. mtcwwwww..
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by nnokwa042(m): 8:53am
So because of igbo girl davido dey abuse his afonja brothers and sisters ni oma se o
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by stevodot22(m): 8:54am
Is it your puke? They won't mind their business
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by Foolish44: 8:54am
Ogun kill that troll
Ogun kill the mod that put this rubbish on Frontpage
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by Bonaventura(m): 8:54am
originals1:It is because he is a kid
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by statrboiTolu(m): 8:54am
Lol, the thing pain amm sha!!
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by xFerrari8: 8:55am
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by chuckdee4(m): 8:55am
Serves the fan right, would he say that to Davido's face?
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by hahn(m): 8:55am
allanphash7:
Vomit
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by scozy(m): 8:56am
In MI's voice....... Davido self na human being ooooo
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by khalhokage(m): 8:58am
I'm not a fan of Davido but i like his reply, Na hungry dey do the yeye non-fan, the food looks good but people just like to hate.
|Re: Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ by NobleRomm(m): 8:58am
q
