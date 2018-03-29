Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Defends Girlfriend, Chioma, After A Fan Said Her Food Looks Like ‘Puke’ (7984 Views)

Annie Idibia Claps Back At A Follower Who Called Her A "Wor Wor" Girl / Between Uche Ogbodo And A Follower Who Thinks Her Outfit Is A 'public Uniform' / Nikkyberry, Seun Egbegbe's Current Girlfriend After Toyin Aimakhu (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: Again, Davido comes to the defense of girlfriend Chioma after a follower says her food looks like ‘Puke’News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/davido-defend-girlfriend-after-a-follower-says-her-food-looks-like-puke/ 1 Like











See more photos here LolSee more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/davido-defend-girlfriend-after-a-follower-says-her-food-looks-like-puke/ 1 Like

What an epic reply Davido issa banger 17 Likes 2 Shares

macmiral:

What an epic reply

Davido issa banger

person papa....smh person papa....smh 10 Likes 1 Share

macmiral:

What an epic reply

Davido issa banger What is epic about the reply "ur papa"



I think Davido should grow up..Replying every troll that comments on her girl's page shows how childish he is..If Chioma is not replying, why should he be doing so on her behalf? What is epic about the reply "ur papa"I think Davido should grow up..Replying every troll that comments on her girl's page shows how childish he is..If Chioma is not replying, why should he be doing so on her behalf? 31 Likes 2 Shares

Why is davido acting like a kid? 8 Likes 1 Share

ordinary galfriend not any of his baby mamas .....hmmm

macmiral:

What an epic reply

Davido issa banger How to spot an asslicka How to spot an asslicka 18 Likes 2 Shares

Bitter people are blind to the marvels of the world... To them nothing is beautiful cuz they're broke 2 Likes

originals1:

Why is davido acting like a kid?



He's a kid He's a kid 1 Like 1 Share

his other baby mamas be looking at Davido and Chioma like: Ema break up last last ni. 2 Likes 2 Shares

At least the fan didn't lie, you sef check am 2 Likes 1 Share

Person go see sweet fried rice like this say na puke, God knows the kind of rubbish they eat in their house. perhaps that fooolish fan probably eats fried rice only on Christmas day in their house. 4 Likes

I go eat the rice 2 Likes

David, u don dey long for this mata nah.. ..



Promote dis chick level make we know wassup.. ..



Plenty queue don dey on ground o, no tym to check time, the tym wey dey my neighbor house sef no get ba3.

Pipu gat no chill.....

Good reply 1 Like

What's Puke?

Is "your papa" a defence? 3 Likes 1 Share

originals1:

Why is davido acting like a kid?

When people will not learn to mind their business When people will not learn to mind their business 1 Like 1 Share

there is no doubt that Davido really love this girl..

but i pray the relationship last.



but the girl try for that food.

some slay queens in this nairaland can't even cook ordinary eba.. mtcwwwww..

So because of igbo girl davido dey abuse his afonja brothers and sisters ni oma se o 1 Like

Is it your puke? They won't mind their business 1 Like



Ogun kill the mod that put this rubbish on Frontpage



Ogun kill that trollOgun kill the mod that put this rubbish on Frontpage 1 Like

originals1:

Why is davido acting like a kid? It is because he is a kid It is because he is a kid

Lol, the thing pain amm sha!!

Serves the fan right, would he say that to Davido's face?

allanphash7:

What's Puke?

Vomit Vomit

In MI's voice....... Davido self na human being ooooo

I'm not a fan of Davido but i like his reply, Na hungry dey do the yeye non-fan, the food looks good but people just like to hate.