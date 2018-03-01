₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by dainformant(m): 6:56am
A young man has landed in a hospital after his ex-girlfriend injured him badly with a razor blade in Sapele area of Delta state. According to reports, the man had already broken up with the girl who is said to still have interest in him. The girl was alleged to have been reporting the guy to his mother and sisters which made him more unhappy with her.
The young man reportedly warned her not to report him to his family again since they are no longer together. He allegedy told her that if she tries that again he will slap her. The girl told him he can't slap her.
To prove his point, the young man gave the girl a hot slap only for her to retaliate by attacking him with a razor blade which she used in cutting him around the neck region.
The wounded man was rushed to St. James Hospital, Amukpe for treatment.
The condition of the girl involved is yet to be ascertained as to whether she has been arrested.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/girl-injures-her-ex-boyfriend-with-razor-blade-after-slapping-her-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 6:56am
Frustration.
The girl's best revenge after being dumped, maybe she was deceived with promises of marriage, jobs or education sponsorship, and after several abortions and no benefits, she became hardened to commit this crime.
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by ihitenansa: 6:58am
dis guy lucky
isnt dat his carotid am looking at??
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by Tolumiide: 6:58am
50-50
after examining the damages on the young man for the 10th time, I changed my mind for a better rating
1-99
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by Olalan(m): 6:58am
The girl na real beast, how can you inflict such pain on an individual.
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by hajoke2000(f): 6:58am
ex bf for dat .......
if it was her husband nko......she will just kill him
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by partnerbiz4: 7:00am
Woman matter no worth am..
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by manuel4real(m): 7:01am
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 7:04am
Olalan:
until you hear the other side of the story, don't conclude on who the beast is. Do you know what he dis to her? Why did he slap her?
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 7:05am
hajoke2000:
If na him wife nko, he for no stop for slapping, he would have beaten her with pestle abi?
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by Goalnaldo(m): 7:07am
Abeg thank God for sex dolls nowadays. May Dem just make the price affordable may I go collect my own.. Because of woman pussy one foolish girl go con cut me like this.
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by Uyiii: 7:10am
BankeSmalls:are you normal
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by Homeboiy: 7:11am
The guy na fool
you go back go fúck ur ex, after you don scatter her heart finish
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by Uyiii: 7:13am
Tolumiide:after examining the situation for the 11th time
oboy the ratio na;
(boy)-5 : +105(girl)
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 7:14am
Uyiii:
wait for the other side of the story, supposing he has her nudes and has been sharing it online?
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 7:15am
Goalnaldo:
Just don't slap the wrong girl.
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by Shedrack777(m): 7:18am
the girl no do well! instead of he her to also slash his jt with the blade, she come only slash his neck. i'm highly disappointed in her. anyway, he won't try that with any girl next time
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by Masama: 7:30am
Wicked people everywhere....Gory!!!
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by OrestesDante(m): 8:13am
BankeSmalls:
☣ ☠
∆ You still have the gut to say this nonsense when you're not blind.
The way some kids reason on this forum self∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by OrestesDante(m): 8:15am
BankeSmalls:
☣ ☠
∆ Baseless assumption ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by petergriffin: 8:43am
this guy is almost dead. he is one lucky motherfucker.
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by UDUJ: 8:51am
BankeSmalls:
I just dey look you
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by JasonScolari: 9:04am
BankeSmalls:Can you please tell us what he DIS to her?
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by nanakgh(m): 9:09am
Imagine if the woman had slapped her man and the man had slashed her like this, would we have someone taking it upon herself to pull excuses out her ass and create flimsy justification for such violence? Lets call a spade a spade not a big spoon. someone attempted murder and you're here saying maybe he leaked her nudes so its OK. domestic violence is not a good thing, no matter which indulges in it.
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by JohnieWalker2: 9:15am
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by marttol: 9:16am
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by medolab90(m): 9:16am
What da Bleep
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by maberry(m): 9:16am
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by TheBlessedMAN: 9:16am
To prove his point, the guy gave her a HOT SLAP na wa o. No slap is neither hot nor cool. Since it has served a well meant purpose.
|Re: Girl Injures Her Ex-boyfriend With Razor Blade After Slapping Her.Graphic Photos by funsho75(m): 9:17am
I yam not understanding
