The young man reportedly warned her not to report him to his family again since they are no longer together. He allegedy told her that if she tries that again he will slap her. The girl told him he can't slap her.



To prove his point, the young man gave the girl a hot slap only for her to retaliate by attacking him with a razor blade which she used in cutting him around the neck region.



The wounded man was rushed to St. James Hospital, Amukpe for treatment.



The condition of the girl involved is yet to be ascertained as to whether she has been arrested.



Frustration.



The girl's best revenge after being dumped, maybe she was deceived with promises of marriage, jobs or education sponsorship, and after several abortions and no benefits, she became hardened to commit this crime.

dis guy lucky









isnt dat his carotid am looking at??

50-50



after examining the damages on the young man for the 10th time, I changed my mind for a better rating



1-99

The girl na real beast, how can you inflict such pain on an individual.

ex bf for dat .......



if it was her husband nko......she will just kill him

Woman matter no worth am..

Olalan:

The girl na real beast, how can you inflict such pain on an individual.

until you hear the other side of the story, don't conclude on who the beast is. Do you know what he dis to her? Why did he slap her?

hajoke2000:

ex bf for dat .......





if it was her husband nko......she will just kill him

If na him wife nko, he for no stop for slapping, he would have beaten her with pestle abi?

Abeg thank God for sex dolls nowadays. May Dem just make the price affordable may I go collect my own.. Because of woman pussy one foolish girl go con cut me like this.

BankeSmalls:





are you normal

The guy na fool



you go back go fúck ur ex, after you don scatter her heart finish

Tolumiide:

50-50



after examining the damages on the young man for the 10th time, I changed my mind for a better rating



1-99

after examining the situation for the 11th time

oboy the ratio na;

after examining the situation for the 11th time

oboy the ratio na;

(boy)-5 : +105(girl)

Uyiii:



are you normal



wait for the other side of the story, supposing he has her nudes and has been sharing it online?

Goalnaldo:

Abeg thank God for sex dolls nowadays. May Dem just make the price affordable may I go collect my own.. Because of woman pussy one foolish girl go con cut me like this.

Just don't slap the wrong girl.

the girl no do well! instead of he her to also slash his jt with the blade, she come only slash his neck. i'm highly disappointed in her. anyway, he won't try that with any girl next time

Wicked people everywhere....Gory!!!

BankeSmalls:





until you hear the other side of the story, don't conclude on who the beast is. Do you know what he dis to her? Why did he slap her?





☣ ☠





∆ You still have the gut to say this nonsense when you're not blind.



The way some kids reason on this forum self∆







☣ ☠ 4 Likes

BankeSmalls:





wait for the other side of the story, supposing he has her nudes and has been sharing it online?





☣ ☠





∆ Baseless assumption ∆







☣ ☠ 2 Likes 1 Share

this guy is almost dead. he is one lucky motherfucker.

BankeSmalls:





until you hear the other side of the story, don't conclude on who the beast is. Do you know what he dis to her? Why did he slap her?

I just dey look you I just dey look you

BankeSmalls:





until you hear the other side of the story, don't conclude on who the beast is. Do you know what he dis to her? Why did he slap her? Can you please tell us what he DIS to her? Can you please tell us what he DIS to her?

Imagine if the woman had slapped her man and the man had slashed her like this, would we have someone taking it upon herself to pull excuses out her ass and create flimsy justification for such violence? Lets call a spade a spade not a big spoon. someone attempted murder and you're here saying maybe he leaked her nudes so its OK. domestic violence is not a good thing, no matter which indulges in it.

Get your premium and lifetime grammarly acct for proofreading and editing services ..Contact on siggy

What da Bleep

To prove his point, the guy gave her a HOT SLAP na wa o. No slap is neither hot nor cool. Since it has served a well meant purpose.