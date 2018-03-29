₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by chedom123: 9:12am
Please nairalanders, this is my brother's car and it was stolen this morning from where it was packed last night at No 22 P Chinedu street odume Nkpor Onitsha
REGISTRATION NO=KGE 413 LX,
ENGINE NO=SS 7157899
if you find this car anywhere around you,kindly call this number 08065285033
thanks
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by chedom123: 9:17am
lalasticla please help me and move this to front page for a wider view
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by Rexceedo: 9:24am
Na wa... People bad ooo
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by chedom123: 9:33am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by timwudz(m): 9:44am
Your car is gone on fakeson
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by okeyfineboy(m): 9:47am
THIS SHOULD BE ON FP..
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by chedom123: 10:17am
cc; lalasticlala please do the needful
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by hapiaka: 10:41am
Lalasticala
chedom123:
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by cynhamscakes(f): 10:49am
I pray its found.
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by KingAzari: 11:28am
Mgbuka Obosi straight... the engine of that car is probably firing a flying boat right now somewhere in Niger-Delta and the rest of the parts can be found in various panel beater shops.
Sorry.
Once this type of Toyota(Camry or Corolla) is gone, it is gone forever.
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by marttol: 11:29am
How much you go pay... I know where guys kip am...
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by grayht(m): 11:29am
Pray its recovered.. make e never reach nbguke, obosi in anambra where boys will dismantle the parts
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by adekhingz(m): 11:29am
cynhamscakes:
Amen
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by 12345baba: 11:29am
By this dey go done mount the engine for flying boat
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by Niccoloimhotep: 11:29am
Edo boys don come carry the thing
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by sexymoma(f): 11:30am
Tiny Lite
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by northvietnam(m): 11:30am
Na u do ur sef...
d car no get security/Tracker..
Happy Easter Op
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by Maradonna: 11:30am
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by onupeter(m): 11:30am
Oluwa is involve oo... It's gonna be found!
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by Viccur(m): 11:30am
Thot twas a Lambo.
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by okenwa101(m): 11:31am
Go to mgbuka obosi sharp sharp
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by EmperorAlonzo1: 11:31am
It depend on ur price tag
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by lakesider(m): 11:31am
Which help do u want now .
How much is car tracker that u cannot buy
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by bettercreature(m): 11:31am
Pencil! Just keep praying God will bring it back home
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by ceeroh(m): 11:31am
Borrowed without your permission
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by nonix22(m): 11:31am
point of correction man; ...stolen at Nkpor, not Onitsha
wetin carry you go there? cos you sound as if you don't reside there. Na who know man dey do am strong thing.
Was it secured with simple security systems??
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by heendrix(m): 11:32am
It's on its way to develope lagos
Isnt that what ipork yoot do
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by planetx13: 11:32am
A
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by Tunechiami(f): 11:33am
Its with me.
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by indigenous234(f): 11:33am
chedom123:
Haaaa......Toyota Camry, and e come be pencil light.... E Don lost be that ohhhh...
|Re: Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) by Tracypacy: 11:34am
