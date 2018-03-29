Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Help!! This Car Was Stolen In Onitsha This Morning (Photo) (10175 Views)

Please nairalanders, this is my brother's car and it was stolen this morning from where it was packed last night at No 22 P Chinedu street odume Nkpor Onitsha

REGISTRATION NO=KGE 413 LX,

ENGINE NO=SS 7157899

if you find this car anywhere around you,kindly call this number 08065285033

lalasticla please help me and move this to front page for a wider view

Na wa... People bad ooo 2 Likes

Lalasticlala

Your car is gone on fakeson

THIS SHOULD BE ON FP..

cc; lalasticlala please do the needful

chedom123:

Lalasticala

I pray its found. 5 Likes

Mgbuka Obosi straight... the engine of that car is probably firing a flying boat right now somewhere in Niger-Delta and the rest of the parts can be found in various panel beater shops.

Sorry.



Once this type of Toyota(Camry or Corolla) is gone, it is gone forever. 4 Likes

How much you go pay... I know where guys kip am... 1 Like

Pray its recovered.. make e never reach nbguke, obosi in anambra where boys will dismantle the parts

cynhamscakes:

I pray its found.

Amen Amen 3 Likes

By this dey go done mount the engine for flying boat 1 Like

Edo boys don come carry the thing

Tiny Lite

Na u do ur sef...



d car no get security/Tracker..



Happy Easter Op

Oluwa is involve oo... It's gonna be found!

Thot twas a Lambo.

Go to mgbuka obosi sharp sharp

It depend on ur price tag

Which help do u want now .

How much is car tracker that u cannot buy

Pencil! Just keep praying God will bring it back home 1 Like

Borrowed without your permission 1 Like

point of correction man; ...stolen at Nkpor, not Onitsha



wetin carry you go there? cos you sound as if you don't reside there. Na who know man dey do am strong thing.



Was it secured with simple security systems?? 1 Like



Isnt that what ipork yoot do It's on its way to develope lagosIsnt that what ipork yoot do

A 1 Like

Its with me.

Haaaa......Toyota Camry, and e come be pencil light.... E Don lost be that ohhhh... Haaaa......Toyota Camry, and e come be pencil light.... E Don lost be that ohhhh...