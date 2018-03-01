₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,533 members, 4,160,647 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 12:30 PM

Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection (1061 Views)

Charles Okocha Rains Money On His Mother In Celebration Of New Year (video) / Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday / Charles Okocha's Stomach Bursts After Surgery (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by gidi365: 10:02am

Charles Okocha who recently ventured into music, wrote on the photo he shared;


Well with this, we are recalling Charles Okocha’s previous interview in which he stated he is not desperate for fame. The actor who reacted to his critics’ claim, that everything he does is geared towards attracting attention to himself by hook or by crook, said;

“Putting ‘Shove it up your a**e’ on all my Instagram posts is a way of promoting the song even before it drops, and that’s what people know me for. I don’t agree that it is boring. If it is boring, people wouldn’t be begging me to post their videos on my page with the hashtag. My fans love what I’m doing, so I cannot stop it.

For the people who say that I’m desperate for attention; social media has been of such great help to this generation. People use it for different things but I decide to use it to promote my music and movie career. However, I’ve already been known before the advent of Instagram, so what attention am I seeking for? Whatever I do on my page is nobody’s business, and if you don’t like it, you don’t have to visit the page.


“They say talk is cheap and without criticism, there wouldn’t be success in one’s life. The boxer, Floyd Mayweather, who just made $300m in a night, said he has been criticized on quite a number of occasions but he keeps pushing, and that’s the most important thing. Regardless of what people say, I will keep doing my thing because I know where I’m heading to. When I say ‘haters shove it up you’re a**e,’ it is not a joke. If you look at my career now, you will see that the love overpowers the hate; people appreciate me more.”


https://www.gidicloud.com/forum/3650-charles-okocha-shows-off-his-erection#
Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by IamAirforce1: 10:03am
Let me leave the thread for the Ladies
Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by JasonScolari: 10:09am
Another nollywood donkey shows his stupidity via instagram. angry
Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by gidi365: 10:47am
IamAirforce1:
Let me leave the thread for the Ladies
lol
Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by Bossontop(m): 10:56am
undecided
Mttchheewww

Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by DaddyKross: 12:26pm
This guy go soon enter market walahii grin grin grin cheesy grin grin grin grin

Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by shepherd003: 12:27pm
angryWAKANDA rough play is this!!you think say Na only you get "erected"structure abi?when last you visit imo
Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by Billionboi: 12:27pm
He don dey fyn brainles lady to hit
Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by Olukat(m): 12:28pm
It's obvious he planted whatever it was there sad
Those with real rod don't need this madness on social media
Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by Mutemenot: 12:28pm
Okocha known for his repeatation in movies.
Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by RogueX: 12:28pm
:D7
Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by RogueX: 12:29pm
cheesy
Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by MissAprokoMedia(f): 12:29pm
Trending on JoelsBlog!

Dstv set to launch Marvel Studios Pop Up Channel on the 13th of April - https://joelsblog.com.ng/dstv-set-to-launch-marvel-studios-pop-up-channel-on-the-13th-of-april/

Don Jazzy is Linda Ikeji Anonymous Boyfriend and Soon to be Husband, We just confirmed it - https://joelsblog.com.ng/don-jazzy-is-linda-ikeji-anonymous-boyfriend-and-soon-to-be-husband-we-just-confirmed-it/


Nigerian guy leaks video of his girlfriend cheating on him with her Lebanese Sugar daddy - https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-guy-leaks-video-of-his-girlfriend-cheating-on-him-with-her-lebanese-sugar-daddy/

(0) (Reply)

Tonto Dikeh Now Sings / Faces At The London Premiere Of Family On Fire Movie / Wizkid & Mayd Freestyle @ London Afrobeats Festival

Viewing this topic: Ikuenami(m), Bsideboi(m), aforbaje, Aquariann, mostfavoured(m), slowie(m), piro007(m), dsocioemmy(m), kochila, Richvine(m), Q3(m), Lanca, Samuelaloneguy(m), Chukason1(m), Nnaabros, zwar, rhythyson, Scholes007(m), Rochex4ng, legendary24, Antiquities, Dilins(m), Youceee, Pacino234(m), cucuzee247(m), teskie, ernie4life(m), Vince77(m), Nigga44, koolg, Nwapst(m), BlackPantherxXx, folak48(f), papiforreal(m), kpaofame, Swatichandra(f), Kayolad, stfadaanthony(m), oluwapsalmy(m), Larben, Jokkarm2, k10, nuelzy, Edoloaded, battleaxe, Ra88, qoudous(m), invectives(m), Dayg88(m), Kog45(m), masam(m), carbon1224(m), ShokiScientist, pna1411, Milldon(m), 321A4(m), Spinshark(m), akdjr(m), Coldfeets, christnazirite(m), Gassa007, platinumventure, lionel4mercy, dainvincible(m), Olukat(m), crestedaguiyi, 9jaown(m), TFLAME(m), lexio(m), DjHypno(m), evsonlive(m), RogueX, seyiblac, Jacksonmava(f), cepha4, innobets(m), obi1kanobi(m), bizybrain(m), Amakanne2, Costa2000(m), Nastydash, acmilan1, kaysman2(m), LazyBoi(m), Adrian99, Nzeelvis(m), fury(m), DaddyKross, Obiossy(m), noblealuu, tobilinoP(m), Rohzay(m), Elyxir, Kingwizzy16(m), Shekempropty, eliwa47, ngac, deuce7(m), Nnetriplet, Ken55ng, blackjackson284(m), MissAprokoMedia(f), Tresh4real(m), Nollyvin(m), Osaib, Alexokwe, hollywater, romi, marvelyole(m), Egonec(m), mkoabiola, drawingbook, Lankyscot(m), udemejack(m), shepherd003, martineverest(m), Benuromi, PhilSeth, joseo, lostluggage, tdayof(m), dammie200, labanj1(m), Scrap2Wealth1, Chickameda(m), SleakBuzzPR and 200 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.