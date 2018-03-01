₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,533 members, 4,160,647 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 12:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection (1061 Views)
Charles Okocha Rains Money On His Mother In Celebration Of New Year (video) / Charles Okocha Celebrates Son's Birthday / Charles Okocha's Stomach Bursts After Surgery (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by gidi365: 10:02am
Charles Okocha who recently ventured into music, wrote on the photo he shared;
Well with this, we are recalling Charles Okocha’s previous interview in which he stated he is not desperate for fame. The actor who reacted to his critics’ claim, that everything he does is geared towards attracting attention to himself by hook or by crook, said;
“Putting ‘Shove it up your a**e’ on all my Instagram posts is a way of promoting the song even before it drops, and that’s what people know me for. I don’t agree that it is boring. If it is boring, people wouldn’t be begging me to post their videos on my page with the hashtag. My fans love what I’m doing, so I cannot stop it.
https://www.gidicloud.com/forum/3650-charles-okocha-shows-off-his-erection#
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by IamAirforce1: 10:03am
Let me leave the thread for the Ladies
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by JasonScolari: 10:09am
Another nollywood donkey shows his stupidity via instagram.
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by gidi365: 10:47am
IamAirforce1:lol
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by Bossontop(m): 10:56am
Mttchheewww
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by DaddyKross: 12:26pm
This guy go soon enter market walahii
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by shepherd003: 12:27pm
WAKANDA rough play is this!!you think say Na only you get "erected"structure abi?when last you visit imo
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by Billionboi: 12:27pm
He don dey fyn brainles lady to hit
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by Olukat(m): 12:28pm
It's obvious he planted whatever it was there
Those with real rod don't need this madness on social media
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by Mutemenot: 12:28pm
Okocha known for his repeatation in movies.
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by RogueX: 12:28pm
:D7
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by RogueX: 12:29pm
|Re: Charles Okocha Shows Off His Erection by MissAprokoMedia(f): 12:29pm
Trending on JoelsBlog!
Dstv set to launch Marvel Studios Pop Up Channel on the 13th of April - https://joelsblog.com.ng/dstv-set-to-launch-marvel-studios-pop-up-channel-on-the-13th-of-april/
Don Jazzy is Linda Ikeji Anonymous Boyfriend and Soon to be Husband, We just confirmed it - https://joelsblog.com.ng/don-jazzy-is-linda-ikeji-anonymous-boyfriend-and-soon-to-be-husband-we-just-confirmed-it/
Nigerian guy leaks video of his girlfriend cheating on him with her Lebanese Sugar daddy - https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-guy-leaks-video-of-his-girlfriend-cheating-on-him-with-her-lebanese-sugar-daddy/
(0) (Reply)
Tonto Dikeh Now Sings / Faces At The London Premiere Of Family On Fire Movie / Wizkid & Mayd Freestyle @ London Afrobeats Festival
Viewing this topic: Ikuenami(m), Bsideboi(m), aforbaje, Aquariann, mostfavoured(m), slowie(m), piro007(m), dsocioemmy(m), kochila, Richvine(m), Q3(m), Lanca, Samuelaloneguy(m), Chukason1(m), Nnaabros, zwar, rhythyson, Scholes007(m), Rochex4ng, legendary24, Antiquities, Dilins(m), Youceee, Pacino234(m), cucuzee247(m), teskie, ernie4life(m), Vince77(m), Nigga44, koolg, Nwapst(m), BlackPantherxXx, folak48(f), papiforreal(m), kpaofame, Swatichandra(f), Kayolad, stfadaanthony(m), oluwapsalmy(m), Larben, Jokkarm2, k10, nuelzy, Edoloaded, battleaxe, Ra88, qoudous(m), invectives(m), Dayg88(m), Kog45(m), masam(m), carbon1224(m), ShokiScientist, pna1411, Milldon(m), 321A4(m), Spinshark(m), akdjr(m), Coldfeets, christnazirite(m), Gassa007, platinumventure, lionel4mercy, dainvincible(m), Olukat(m), crestedaguiyi, 9jaown(m), TFLAME(m), lexio(m), DjHypno(m), evsonlive(m), RogueX, seyiblac, Jacksonmava(f), cepha4, innobets(m), obi1kanobi(m), bizybrain(m), Amakanne2, Costa2000(m), Nastydash, acmilan1, kaysman2(m), LazyBoi(m), Adrian99, Nzeelvis(m), fury(m), DaddyKross, Obiossy(m), noblealuu, tobilinoP(m), Rohzay(m), Elyxir, Kingwizzy16(m), Shekempropty, eliwa47, ngac, deuce7(m), Nnetriplet, Ken55ng, blackjackson284(m), MissAprokoMedia(f), Tresh4real(m), Nollyvin(m), Osaib, Alexokwe, hollywater, romi, marvelyole(m), Egonec(m), mkoabiola, drawingbook, Lankyscot(m), udemejack(m), shepherd003, martineverest(m), Benuromi, PhilSeth, joseo, lostluggage, tdayof(m), dammie200, labanj1(m), Scrap2Wealth1, Chickameda(m), SleakBuzzPR and 200 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9