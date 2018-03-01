

Charles Okocha who recently ventured into music, wrote on the photo he shared;





Well with this, we are recalling Charles Okocha’s previous interview in which he stated he is not desperate for fame. The actor who reacted to his critics’ claim, that everything he does is geared towards attracting attention to himself by hook or by crook, said;



“Putting ‘Shove it up your a**e’ on all my Instagram posts is a way of promoting the song even before it drops, and that’s what people know me for. I don’t agree that it is boring. If it is boring, people wouldn’t be begging me to post their videos on my page with the hashtag. My fans love what I’m doing, so I cannot stop it.



For the people who say that I’m desperate for attention; social media has been of such great help to this generation. People use it for different things but I decide to use it to promote my music and movie career. However, I’ve already been known before the advent of Instagram, so what attention am I seeking for? Whatever I do on my page is nobody’s business, and if you don’t like it, you don’t have to visit the page.





“They say talk is cheap and without criticism, there wouldn’t be success in one’s life. The boxer, Floyd Mayweather, who just made $300m in a night, said he has been criticized on quite a number of occasions but he keeps pushing, and that’s the most important thing. Regardless of what people say, I will keep doing my thing because I know where I’m heading to. When I say ‘haters shove it up you’re a**e,’ it is not a joke. If you look at my career now, you will see that the love overpowers the hate; people appreciate me more.”



https://www.gidicloud.com/forum/3650-charles-okocha-shows-off-his-erection# Charles Okocha who recently ventured into music, wrote on the photo he shared;Well with this, we are recalling Charles Okocha’s previous interview in which he stated he is not desperate for fame. The actor who reacted to his critics’ claim, that everything he does is geared towards attracting attention to himself by hook or by crook, said;