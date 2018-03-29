



Yesterday, Marvin records boss, Don Jazzy took to his Instagram wall to express his sadness over the trending news of Linda Ikeji's engagement flying around the media, so when did this two apostle of singlehood decide to take their relationship to the next level?



Nigerians want to believe that Don Jazzy and Linda are getting married, in fact some fans accused the matched couple of trying to pull a stunt, they told Don Jazzy to spills the beans instead of making an intense suspense out of the situation.







Don Jazzy hasn't denied or confirmed the fact that him and Linda are in a relationship, some fans claimed they had seen two together this year.







"Don is very crazy, likes to make Jokes out of everything, we feel he is even try to make his engagement trend more than #Baad2017, we even saw them together sometimes, but Don will never admit, in all we are happy he was the man that shot his shots... Don will finally marry a 38yrs old virgin" - one of fan said.



When we asked some fans on what they thought about the anonymous boyfriend returning from the US to marry Linda, one of them said;







"That's all scam. .. Which kyn yeye US boyfriend, where was he when Linda was raking the millions she has now? Its obvious he just wants to marry her because of her success, some men are golddiggers, if it's not Don Jazzy nobody else should marry Linda!"













" I am happy for Linda , atleast those people that made it their Job to remind her of marriage will all be sent back to their village people, what i am not liking is this US boyfriend, lets be watching if he his not fine like our Don then he is a No No!" a female fan said.







" Linda getting married is a waste! In fact Marriage itself is a waste, tufiaaa I refused to be tied down to one man, as for that Linda's Ex... He will forever remain an Ex... Linda belongs to Don Jazzy" Another female fan said.





This morning, Don Jazzy took to Instagram minutes ago to share another photo, a throw back photo of when he thought his sexy legs will make her (Linda) say I Do , that alone solidified our suspicion, so we are waiting.









See Some reactions of Nigerians that will leave you in stitches:







News by JoelsBlog



