|Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:02am
Yesterday, Marvin records boss, Don Jazzy took to his Instagram wall to express his sadness over the trending news of Linda Ikeji's engagement flying around the media, so when did this two apostle of singlehood decide to take their relationship to the next level?
Nigerians want to believe that Don Jazzy and Linda are getting married, in fact some fans accused the matched couple of trying to pull a stunt, they told Don Jazzy to spills the beans instead of making an intense suspense out of the situation.
Don Jazzy hasn't denied or confirmed the fact that him and Linda are in a relationship, some fans claimed they had seen two together this year.
"Don is very crazy, likes to make Jokes out of everything, we feel he is even try to make his engagement trend more than #Baad2017, we even saw them together sometimes, but Don will never admit, in all we are happy he was the man that shot his shots... Don will finally marry a 38yrs old virgin" - one of fan said.
When we asked some fans on what they thought about the anonymous boyfriend returning from the US to marry Linda, one of them said;
"That's all scam. .. Which kyn yeye US boyfriend, where was he when Linda was raking the millions she has now? Its obvious he just wants to marry her because of her success, some men are golddiggers, if it's not Don Jazzy nobody else should marry Linda!"
" I am happy for Linda , atleast those people that made it their Job to remind her of marriage will all be sent back to their village people, what i am not liking is this US boyfriend, lets be watching if he his not fine like our Don then he is a No No!" a female fan said.
" Linda getting married is a waste! In fact Marriage itself is a waste, tufiaaa I refused to be tied down to one man, as for that Linda's Ex... He will forever remain an Ex... Linda belongs to Don Jazzy" Another female fan said.
This morning, Don Jazzy took to Instagram minutes ago to share another photo, a throw back photo of when he thought his sexy legs will make her (Linda) say I Do , that alone solidified our suspicion, so we are waiting.
See Some reactions of Nigerians that will leave you in stitches:
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:03am
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by sinaj(f): 11:04am
They will make a good match
Naija power couple of true
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by VonTrapp: 11:06am
I don't see any evidence, all I see are people doing aproko
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by divinehand2003(m): 11:10am
Don jazzy wan scam us all ooooo, but e nor go work at all.
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:13am
divinehand2003:
I am also having the same feelings
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by JasonScolari: 11:17am
Cherubim men always marry late.... They're either waiting for a bleached Widow in the church or waiting for their prophet to conduct a water deliverance on the lady they intend getting married to. Jah Jehovah!!!
Don baba J is a member.
Happy birthday mhizv, Live Long.
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by GentlePEACE: 11:27am
sinaj:Nigerians want to match-make them by force.
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by MissAprokoMedia(f): 11:37am
Lalasticlala stop this na
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by BluntBoy(m): 11:39am
One of Don's guys is my boy. He has told me that it is no jokes that Don and Linda are dating. Just wait for it. He didn't tell me that Don engaged Linda, though.
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by mhizv(f): 11:46am
JasonScolari:
Thanks
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by DrinkLimca(m): 11:50am
Whatever the case may be, i wish Linda Good luck..
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by Abbeyme: 3:02pm
Lol
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by xsoonest7112: 3:03pm
|Re: Fans Suspect Don Jazzy Is Linda Ikeji's Anonymous Husband To Be by Afonjas: 3:03pm
Good
