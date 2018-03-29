₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by Emmalez(m): 11:07am
The governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose in a series of tweets has finally reacted to famous human right activist Martin Luther King’s family endorsing President Buhari.
Read what he wrote below..
Why using the name of Martin Luther King to lie? But I’m not surprised. Nigerians should remember how they lied that Buhari had an interview with the CEO,All Eyes on Africa TV Show, Kemi Fadojutimi in UK on Feb 20, 2015, whereas,the interview was held in Transcorp Hotel, Abuja
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/29/fayose-reacts-to-martin-luther-kings-family-endorsing-buhari/
cc lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:09am
Here comes the troublemaker.
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by saaron: 11:10am
The desperation by this rudderless govt to seek international favor even if its fake knows no bounds.
6 Likes
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by Onijagidijagan(m): 11:30am
Fayose is a betrayal all your uncouthness will end as soon as ur tenor ends.
Foolish man
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by FreddyKruger: 11:49am
Buhari is a disgrace to his god, his family, his foolani lineage and the whole northern parasitic region.
5 Likes
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by KingsleyCEO: 12:16pm
If they like, let them lie from now till 2019. All we know is that BUBU is already in Duara already.
What I mean is that Bubu is gone!
1 Like
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by Josnac(m): 12:16pm
LOL...
Fayose "is it your lies"??
But seriously, the way most of these our "so-called" elders churn out lies on a daily basis leaves so many younger people questioning the basis of the morals they pretend to pass unto the younger generations.
God Help Us!!!
1 Like
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by mostHandsome01: 12:16pm
watch how BMCs will attack Fayose when deep down they know he is right, only insensitive people will justify such a catastrophic governance from these sets of rogues heading our affairs as a country.
2 Likes
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by funsho75(m): 12:17pm
Okay
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by moscobabs(m): 12:17pm
oga go do reasonable project for your state leave PMB alone
1 Like
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by NaijaMutant(f): 12:17pm
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by fahren(m): 12:18pm
Buhari is Daura bound, he will return home a defeated man. To help make his journey fast and smooth, go and get your PVCs.
1 Like
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by maestroferdi: 12:18pm
APC and lies/falsehood are two inseparable Siamese twins...
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by naijjaman(m): 12:18pm
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by jayson87: 12:18pm
Onijagidijagan:see as you are pained because fayose is stating the obvious
2 Likes
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by NaijaMutant(f): 12:18pm
moscobabs:
So that he can continue to deceive you with fake awards
1 Like
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by kullozone(m): 12:19pm
Lol
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by frankbonus(m): 12:19pm
Pot calling kettle blue
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by judecares1(m): 12:20pm
thank God that you have spoken and your words are final
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by NaijaMutant(f): 12:20pm
Onijagidijagan:
Just because he busted Buhari's deceitful purchase of awards
2 Likes
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by Klassdann(m): 12:20pm
Nigeria, a country of many weird happenings
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by lakesider(m): 12:21pm
80% youth are jobless
Poverty rate is nearing 80%
Our children are out of school
Our university teaches 17th century education .
Our health care does not exist .
When will Nigeria president , governor, senator ks , rep and citizens start discussion solution to this problem .
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by victorazyvictor(m): 12:22pm
Onijagidijagan:
1 Like
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by oyetunder(m): 12:22pm
But those you bought their endorsements with 1kg of rice endorsed the truth abi? I am tired of Cobras attacking Mambas.
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by Klassdann(m): 12:23pm
lakesider:
They don't really care about us
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by VonTrapp: 12:23pm
Fayoseeeeee
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by bedspread: 12:23pm
GOD IS IN CONTROL OF NIGERIA...
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by Euouae: 12:26pm
His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari(GCFR) will rule Nigeria till 2023
Earlier you start dealing with it.
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by mekonglobal(m): 12:27pm
Once bitten twice shy! ambassador of Thailand saga comes to mind. Apc! Lies!!
|Re: Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari by martineverest(m): 12:29pm
what is paining fayose?
(0) (Reply)
