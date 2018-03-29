Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stop The Lies - Fayose Reacts To Martin Luther King’s Family Endorsing Buhari (1833 Views)

The governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose in a series of tweets has finally reacted to famous human right activist Martin Luther King’s family endorsing President Buhari.



Read what he wrote below..



Why using the name of Martin Luther King to lie? But I’m not surprised. Nigerians should remember how they lied that Buhari had an interview with the CEO,All Eyes on Africa TV Show, Kemi Fadojutimi in UK on Feb 20, 2015, whereas,the interview was held in Transcorp Hotel, Abuja





source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/29/fayose-reacts-to-martin-luther-kings-family-endorsing-buhari/



Here comes the troublemaker.

The desperation by this rudderless govt to seek international favor even if its fake knows no bounds. 6 Likes

Fayose is a betrayal all your uncouthness will end as soon as ur tenor ends.

Foolish man 2 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is a disgrace to his god, his family, his foolani lineage and the whole northern parasitic region. 5 Likes

If they like, let them lie from now till 2019. All we know is that BUBU is already in Duara already.





What I mean is that Bubu is gone! 1 Like

LOL...

Fayose "is it your lies"??



But seriously, the way most of these our "so-called" elders churn out lies on a daily basis leaves so many younger people questioning the basis of the morals they pretend to pass unto the younger generations.



God Help Us!!! 1 Like

watch how BMCs will attack Fayose when deep down they know he is right, only insensitive people will justify such a catastrophic governance from these sets of rogues heading our affairs as a country. 2 Likes

Okay

oga go do reasonable project for your state leave PMB alone 1 Like

Buhari is Daura bound, he will return home a defeated man. To help make his journey fast and smooth, go and get your PVCs. 1 Like

APC and lies/falsehood are two inseparable Siamese twins...

Onijagidijagan:

Fayose is a betrayal all your uncouthness will end as soon as ur tenor ends.



Foolish man see as you are pained because fayose is stating the obvious see as you are pained because fayose is stating the obvious 2 Likes

moscobabs:

oga go do reasonable project for your state leave PMB alone

So that he can continue to deceive you with fake awards So that he can continue to deceive you with fake awards 1 Like

Lol

Pot calling kettle blue

thank God that you have spoken and your words are final

Onijagidijagan:

Fayose is a betrayal all your uncouthness will end as soon as ur tenor ends.



Foolish man

Just because he busted Buhari's deceitful purchase of awards Just because he busted Buhari's deceitful purchase of awards 2 Likes

Nigeria, a country of many weird happenings

80% youth are jobless

Poverty rate is nearing 80%

Our children are out of school

Our university teaches 17th century education .

Our health care does not exist .

When will Nigeria president , governor, senator ks , rep and citizens start discussion solution to this problem .

Onijagidijagan:

Fayose is a betrayal all your uncouthness will end as soon as ur tenor ends.



Foolish man 1 Like

But those you bought their endorsements with 1kg of rice endorsed the truth abi? I am tired of Cobras attacking Mambas. But those you bought their endorsements with 1kg of rice endorsed the truth abi? I am tired of Cobras attacking Mambas.

lakesider:

80% youth are jobless

Poverty rate is nearing 80%

Our children are out of school

Our university teaches 17th century education .

Our health care does not exist .

When will Nigeria president , governor, senator ks , rep and citizens start discussion solution to this problem .

They don't really care about us They don't really care about us

Fayoseeeeee

GOD IS IN CONTROL OF NIGERIA...

His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari(GCFR) will rule Nigeria till 2023





Earlier you start dealing with it.

Once bitten twice shy! ambassador of Thailand saga comes to mind. Apc! Lies!!