According to information disclosed out by the Lagos-State government, his Excellency will commission the newly completed project Ikeja Bus Terminal, which will commute over 100,000 people in the state.



The President is also expected to flag off the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone. Buhari will also inspect the Eko Atlantic City Project on the land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean.



Photo News: President Buhari Arrives Lagos For A 2-Days Visits Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Africa's financial hub city for business. According to information from the presidency yesterday, Mr president will be on a 2-day official visit to Lagos State, where he will be commissioned the newly completed Ikeja Bus Terminal.

WELCOME TO LAGOS MY PRESIDENT.

WELCOME TO AFRICA'S NUMBER ONE MEGA CITY.



GOD BLESS THE PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.



.....and God bless those that hate you also sir, they don't know what they are doing! 23 Likes 4 Shares





Photo News: President Buhari Arrives Lagos For A 2-Days Visits While in Lagos Mr, PResident will commission some projects executed by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and also to attend the national party leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s birthday Colloquium. 2 Likes





What an irony of life. The economic terrorist who cancelled a Metro Train line for Lagos in the 80s has arrived to commission an ordinary BUS-STOP.What an irony of life. 65 Likes 5 Shares

Let's see how many fake awards buhari's destructive govt will buy in Lagos. 12 Likes 1 Share

welcome Sir..... please Ambode should give Buhari a real award not fake ......

Firefire:

The economic terrorist who cancelled a Metro Train line for Lagos in the 80s has arrived to commission an ordinary BUS-STOP.



What an irony of life. we are not complaining, Shebi nobi for your village he cancel the project? we are not complaining, Shebi nobi for your village he cancel the project? 14 Likes

Sirjamo:

we are not complaining, Shebi nobi for your village he cancel the project?

So na your own village?



Awon oni ra nu osi. So na your own village?Awon oni ra nu osi. 21 Likes 1 Share

Sirjamo:

we are not complaining, Shebi nobi for your village he cancel the project?

thank you my brother, ask him for evidence he will tell you dem say... thank you my brother, ask him for evidence he will tell you dem say... 4 Likes

let's see how Lagosians will welcome him after all the suffering and hardship he melted on them 1 Like

Welcome Mr President! 4 Likes

Firefire:

The economic terrorist who cancelled a Metro Train line for Lagos in the 80s has arrived to commission an ordinary BUS-STOP.



What an irony of life. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Ambode is mad because a sickler wants to commission a busstop he had to declare a public holiday. 4 Likes

Una wey dey complain about trekking e be like say d Baba dey vex say una no follow Suleiman Hashim trek to celebrate his presidency! 2 Likes

Pa Buhari arrives Lagos 3 years after he was elected as president to commission a Bus Stop in Ikeja.



Go and get your PVCs so we can send Pa Buhari back to Daura. 11 Likes

Welcome my man 1 Like

Wailers won't like this.



They have spent sleepless nights simulating a conflict between Buhari and Asiwaju.



But they keep waxing stronger.



Lagos had a little bit of Abuja power in 2015.





But in 2019, Lagos and Kano votes will neutralize 50% of all PDP votes.



Let them keep cursing on the internet.

Let them do all the mocking on the internet.

Let them win all the likes on the internet.

Let them win all the opinion polls on the internet.





Buhari till 2023.

APC till 2055. 10 Likes 2 Shares

2023 Ascerta!





GOD bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)





8 Likes 2 Shares

i cant wait for 2019 to see this pig go back to his cows.

where is the $1 to 1 naira he promised

or the hospitals he and that shameless osinbajo promised

or the food stamps he promised



all he cares about is how to make benue a fulani land

this man wont make heaven, trust me 5 Likes



Heheheh!!! Heheheh!!! 9 Likes 1 Share

Your father

This people suffered us. You will curse both Ambode and Buhari if you were to be at cms this morning. 1 Like

The unreasonable leaders have to inconvenience people by blocking major roads because a president that is supposed to serve people is visiting. 2 Likes