|President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by gistyinka(m): 11:07am
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Africa's financial hub city for business. According to information from the presidency yesterday, Mr president will be on a 2-day official visit to Lagos State, where he will be commissioned the newly completed Ikeja Bus Terminal.
According to information disclosed out by the Lagos-State government, his Excellency will commission the newly completed project Ikeja Bus Terminal, which will commute over 100,000 people in the state.
The President is also expected to flag off the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone. Buhari will also inspect the Eko Atlantic City Project on the land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean.
Photo News: President Buhari Arrives Lagos For A 2-Days Visits
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:08am
WELCOME TO LAGOS MY PRESIDENT.
WELCOME TO AFRICA'S NUMBER ONE MEGA CITY.
GOD BLESS THE PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.
.....and God bless those that hate you also sir, they don't know what they are doing!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by gistyinka(m): 11:08am
While in Lagos Mr, PResident will commission some projects executed by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and also to attend the national party leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s birthday Colloquium.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by Firefire(m): 11:10am
The economic terrorist who cancelled a Metro Train line for Lagos in the 80s has arrived to commission an ordinary BUS-STOP.
What an irony of life.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by saaron: 11:12am
Let's see how many fake awards buhari's destructive govt will buy in Lagos.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by Eboski(m): 11:14am
welcome Sir..... please Ambode should give Buhari a real award not fake ......
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by Sirjamo: 11:15am
Firefire:we are not complaining, Shebi nobi for your village he cancel the project?
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by Firefire(m): 11:23am
Sirjamo:
So na your own village?
Awon oni ra nu osi.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by NOC1(m): 11:24am
Sirjamo:
thank you my brother, ask him for evidence he will tell you dem say...
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by ruggedised: 11:27am
let's see how Lagosians will welcome him after all the suffering and hardship he melted on them
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by Lipscomb(m): 11:33am
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by dahmie2013: 11:36am
Welcome Mr President!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by Ayoemrys(m): 11:36am
Firefire:
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by XVIER(m): 11:37am
Ambode is mad because a sickler wants to commission a busstop he had to declare a public holiday.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by three: 11:37am
Una wey dey complain about trekking e be like say d Baba dey vex say una no follow Suleiman Hashim trek to celebrate his presidency!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by fahren(m): 11:37am
Pa Buhari arrives Lagos 3 years after he was elected as president to commission a Bus Stop in Ikeja.
Go and get your PVCs so we can send Pa Buhari back to Daura.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by kellynoah: 11:37am
Welcome my man
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by tesppidd: 11:37am
Wailers won't like this.
They have spent sleepless nights simulating a conflict between Buhari and Asiwaju.
But they keep waxing stronger.
Lagos had a little bit of Abuja power in 2015.
But in 2019, Lagos and Kano votes will neutralize 50% of all PDP votes.
Let them keep cursing on the internet.
Let them do all the mocking on the internet.
Let them win all the likes on the internet.
Let them win all the opinion polls on the internet.
Buhari till 2023.
APC till 2055.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by Euouae: 11:37am
2023 Ascerta!
GOD bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by slightlyMad(f): 11:38am
i cant wait for 2019 to see this pig go back to his cows.
where is the $1 to 1 naira he promised
or the hospitals he and that shameless osinbajo promised
or the food stamps he promised
all he cares about is how to make benue a fulani land
this man wont make heaven, trust me
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 11:38am
Heheheh!!!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by loadedvibes: 11:39am
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by ULSHERLAN(m): 11:39am
This people suffered us. You will curse both Ambode and Buhari if you were to be at cms this morning.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by datola: 11:39am
The unreasonable leaders have to inconvenience people by blocking major roads because a president that is supposed to serve people is visiting.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State (Photos) by Koolking(m): 11:39am
Most Nigerians make it a duty and self-imposed responsibility to just sit and whine at every trivial issue because they want to say something. Government declared a holiday for a president's visit and most Nigerians are making it look like their destiny has come to the end of road.
Am wondering if all the whining are part of constructive criticism and objective opposition.
Mehn, solutions to Nigeria's problems are undo-it-yourself
