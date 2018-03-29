₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:27pm
A Facebook user Joy Joseph has taken to the platform to show her friends what a wonderful work God has done for her elder sister, by saving her from a fatal accident.
She said, that her elder sister who lives abroad just came into the country to celebrate the Easter with them and she had a terrible accident on her way to Benin.
She wrote..
So my elder sister survived this and you wanna tell me there's no God up there...
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Jochabed(f): 12:31pm
Only FOOLS!! say to themselves there is no God. The day God decides to disregard humanity,hmm!! We'll be Doomed!!!! His MERCY is what is sustaining the Human Race. Congratulations to your Sister,for her to survive an auto crash like this!!!!
It clearly shows that it was not her time,and no devil is devilish enough to take her life.Since he is not the giver of Life he can't take Life.
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Adamummya(f): 12:33pm
GOD BE PRAISED
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by thorpido(m): 12:36pm
That was serious.Thanks to God you didn't have to mourn and tell sad tales.
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Loyalblak007(f): 12:36pm
Jesus! Did someone survive this?
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:37pm
May God be Praised for his mysterious works.
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Treasure17(m): 12:43pm
Orgeneme!!! Baba Na You ...God
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by DuruCrusher(m): 12:45pm
Jeeeeesuuuu!!!!!! Just made me remember what the Bible says in Psalms 121:8 that "The LORD shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore"...
God's faithful ,
He never fails,
He never sleeps
& he's not man(Naija's infomation minister)
that he'll ________ U know de rest
Thank God for her life
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by hajoke2000(f): 12:54pm
GOD -the greatest
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Doilooklikeicare(m): 2:21pm
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by zlantanfan: 2:21pm
"just came into the country for easter and they wanted to change the narrative"
Benin people wa we se o!
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Yunjeezy(m): 2:22pm
I believe and I know there is God almighty.
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:22pm
It can only be God, Sister.
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by allanphash7(m): 2:22pm
She just cheat death
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by samjake: 2:22pm
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Chukabiz(m): 2:22pm
there is
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Victorakats(m): 2:22pm
Thank God
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by PETUK(m): 2:24pm
So God hate those who lost their lives in that accident,
some people God sha
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by freecocoa(f): 2:24pm
And an accident is proof of God? I just tire for these people sha.
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by temitemi1(m): 2:24pm
He is more than able!!
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Evangelistofluv: 2:24pm
Our God remains the super Saviour
Says the Evangelist of Love
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by sKeetz(m): 2:24pm
Tell that to the thousands of people who die every year by accidents on our roads. God was probably asleep during their time or maybe they worship a different God.
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by IgbosAreOsus: 2:24pm
So because you survived, God purposely spared your so you can confirm that he exists.
What about those that lost their lives?
WHY WAS THE ACCIDENT NOT AVERTED BY GOD IN THE FIRST PLACE?
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Jesse01(m): 2:25pm
well there is god but which of the gods is she talking about?
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by kingajibola(m): 2:25pm
There is GOD!
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Hexilon: 2:25pm
People wey die no get god??
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Sunymoore(m): 2:25pm
I'm a theist, but this bullshit got to stop.. Just say your were lucky and be done with it.
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by mclorenzo(m): 2:25pm
Village people sef. Thank God for your sister's life.
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 2:26pm
Treasure17:
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by ATM624(m): 2:26pm
Ebube..Dike
Re: "My Sister From Abroad Survives Fatal Accident On Way To Benin" (Graphic Pics) by Humblebloke(m): 2:27pm
