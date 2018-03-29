



She said, that her elder sister who lives abroad just came into the country to celebrate the Easter with them and she had a terrible accident on her way to Benin.



She wrote..



So my elder sister survived this and you wanna tell me there's no God up there...



Tell me what He can't do, lemme show you what He has done... �



She just came back to the country to spend the Easter with us and they wanted to change the narrative. She had the accident on her way to Benin.

I can't even describe how grateful I am right now. When my sister told me about it, I thought it was a minor accident until my other sister sent me photos.



God is really above watching over my family. The last time I mourned was in 2009 when my dad died and I'm not ready to hear sorry again.

