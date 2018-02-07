₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by samysamy: 12:32pm
Fulani herdsmen and their cattle have taken over
Plateau State University, Bokkos.The social media user who shared the photos is worried that students might be attacked.Below is what he wrote...
'Plateau State University, Bokkos, is experiencing a serious security threat by the FULANI HERDSMEN. Despite the tireless efforts been made by the Securities, S.U.G and the entire Management of the Institution but all efforts always proved abortive.
They have turned the institution to a grazing land. I an calling on the government to come to our RESCUE, Just as the motor of the Current Government is RESCUE ADMINISTRATION.
And we see this as a PLANNED ATTACK on the students. Only looking for reasons to established their silly reason to do that. They graze even to the late ours of this at a day'.
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-and-their-cattle-take.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Jochabed(f): 12:40pm
I just realised that the reason why the herdsmen can't do with their cows is because the actually have sex with them. Chai,and those are the same cows we eat!!Ehww!!!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by DuruCrusher(m): 12:43pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Okoroawusa: 12:44pm
where is the cattle n Fulani herdsmen?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Emekus92(m): 12:44pm
op what is the meaning of take over?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Emekus92(m): 12:46pm
Jochabed:The Fulani herdsmen are coming for you
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Jochabed(f): 12:51pm
Emekus92:Not when i have a God in heaven!!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by hajoke2000(f): 12:52pm
buhari gave them audacity
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Emekus92(m): 12:52pm
Jochabed:lol.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by midolian(m): 1:31pm
How does this look like taking over a university?
call me herdsmen sympathizer, i dont care..the truth is, the exaggeration is totally unnecessary
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Iyajelili(f): 2:16pm
They are first class citizens
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by TRADELYN: 2:16pm
And yet again?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by veacea: 2:18pm
Buhari and his boys. OMG
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Hemanwel(m): 2:18pm
Is this a University or a housing estate? I am just curious.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by AzizG550(m): 2:18pm
Obodo Umuanumanu
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:18pm
The earlier every community declares these herders non person grata, the better for everyone.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Samirana360(m): 2:19pm
zoo shithole
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by ayesco202(m): 2:19pm
There's nothing wrong with this if you ask me.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by NaijaMutant(f): 2:20pm
ayesco202:
There is nothing wrong with this to an insane mind.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by agadez007(m): 2:20pm
APC zombies
Over to Una
Oya,Come and blame IPOB as usual
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by NaijaMutant(f): 2:20pm
midolian:
But when we wish you same treatment meted out to the victims of the herdsmen the mods quickly swing into action to ban the person.
This is all shades of wrong.
Only an insane mind would not see this but....
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by MDsambo: 2:20pm
Where is the university
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by coalcoal1(m): 2:21pm
na dem
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by bayaar(m): 2:22pm
Hope They Wrote Jamb
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by EDUECO(m): 2:24pm
The school management should intervene.Your contribution is needed in this thread:www.nairaland.com/4404931/jos-want-know-more-city
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Mowoe(m): 2:24pm
ayesco202:
What really pains me is that the mods incharge will not be able to ban you and all the IPs you can re-register with for life!
Smh
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by obowunmi(m): 2:25pm
Jochabed:
Fulani Herdsmen knacking thier cows is just sick and gross.
The woman that will have sex with such a man will get more than HIV.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by Blackfire(m): 2:26pm
Walahi Op one cow must not, must not be missing o....
That is a warning.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) by efficiencie(m): 2:27pm
Emekus92:
Mehn, I taya o...I bin tink sey Herdsmen with dia cow don turn VC and principal officers of Plateau state university...I for begin negotiate as I go take enta Ghana!
