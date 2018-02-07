Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cattle Storm Plateau State University, Bokkos (pics) (6422 Views)

Plateau State University, Bokkos.The social media user who shared the photos is worried that students might be attacked.Below is what he wrote...



'Plateau State University, Bokkos, is experiencing a serious security threat by the FULANI HERDSMEN. Despite the tireless efforts been made by the Securities, S.U.G and the entire Management of the Institution but all efforts always proved abortive.

They have turned the institution to a grazing land. I an calling on the government to come to our RESCUE, Just as the motor of the Current Government is RESCUE ADMINISTRATION.

And we see this as a PLANNED ATTACK on the students. Only looking for reasons to established their silly reason to do that. They graze even to the late ours of this at a day'.







samysamy:

I just realised that the reason why the herdsmen can't do with their cows is because the actually have sex with them. Chai,and those are the same cows we eat!!Ehww!!! 17 Likes

where is the cattle n Fulani herdsmen? 1 Like

op what is the meaning of take over? 1 Like

Jochabed:

I just realised that the reason why the herdsmen can't do with their cows is because the actually have sex with them. Chai,and those are the same cows we eat!!Ehww!!! The Fulani herdsmen are coming for you The Fulani herdsmen are coming for you 4 Likes

Emekus92:



The Fulani herdsmen are coming for you Not when i have a God in heaven!! Not when i have a God in heaven!! 4 Likes

buhari gave them audacity 5 Likes

Jochabed:

Not when i have a God in heaven!! lol. lol. 1 Like

How does this look like taking over a university?



call me herdsmen sympathizer, i dont care..the truth is, the exaggeration is totally unnecessary 2 Likes

They are first class citizens 1 Like







Buhari and his boys. OMG 1 Like

Is this a University or a housing estate? I am just curious. 2 Likes 1 Share

Obodo Umuanumanu 1 Like

The earlier every community declares these herders non person grata, the better for everyone. 1 Like

zoo shithole 2 Likes

There's nothing wrong with this if you ask me. 1 Like

ayesco202:

There's nothing wrong with this if you ask me.

There is nothing wrong with this to an insane mind. There is nothing wrong with this to an insane mind. 3 Likes 1 Share

APC zombies



Over to Una

Oya,Come and blame IPOB as usual 1 Like

midolian:

How does this look like taking over a university?



You can call me the herdsmen sympathizer, i dont care..the truth is, the exaggeration is totally unnecessary





But when we wish you same treatment meted out to the victims of the herdsmen the mods quickly swing into action to ban the person.



This is all shades of wrong.



Only an insane mind would not see this but.... But when we wish you same treatment meted out to the victims of the herdsmen the mods quickly swing into action to ban the person.This is all shades of wrong.Only an insane mind would not see this but....

Where is the university 1 Like

na dem

Hope They Wrote Jamb 1 Like

The school management should intervene.Your contribution is needed in this thread: www.nairaland.com/4404931/jos-want-know-more-city

ayesco202:

There's nothing wrong with this if you ask me.

What really pains me is that the mods incharge will not be able to ban you and all the IPs you can re-register with for life!

Smh What really pains me is that the mods incharge will not be able to ban you and all the IPs you can re-register with for life!Smh 1 Like

Jochabed:

I just realised that the reason why the herdsmen can't do with their cows is because the actually have sex with them. Chai,and those are the same cows we eat!!Ehww!!!

Fulani Herdsmen knacking thier cows is just sick and gross.



The woman that will have sex with such a man will get more than HIV. Fulani Herdsmen knacking thier cows is just sick and gross.The woman that will have sex with such a man will get more than HIV. 1 Like

Walahi Op one cow must not, must not be missing o....





That is a warning.