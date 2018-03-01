₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,605 members, 4,160,887 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 03:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos (7668 Views)
|Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 2:00pm
A woman was brutally killed for ritual purpose in Benin Republic recently. According to sketchy online reports, the woman was killed by her ex - who pretended he wanted to see her so they could talk about their baby. The woman reportedly left her family home, only to be allegedly killed by the man pictured below.
Report has it that the man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-arrested-for-allegedly-killing-his-ex-wife-for-rituals-in-benin-graphic-photos.html
1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 2:00pm
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-arrested-for-allegedly-killing-his-ex-wife-for-rituals-in-benin-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by yeyeboi(m): 2:01pm
Strange Things Happening All Because Of Money ..... Women Need To Be More Careful These Days
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by taylor89(m): 2:01pm
Hmm
Na drilling machine the guy use drill her neck?
Wasted pvssy and beautiful boobs
No body should quote me all man with him own wahala
Na those two be my concern
4 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by 1Sharon(f): 2:03pm
N
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by sotall(m): 2:04pm
The heart of man is desperately wicked
4 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by Watermelonman: 2:04pm
.
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by taylor89(m): 2:05pm
Nwaohafia1:
Never will be open state drag our skullarship rank with any nation
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by dust144(m): 2:06pm
Benin republic is now in news
Rip
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by madridguy(m): 2:06pm
Some people are heartless.
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by tayo4ng: 2:06pm
thank God not in Nigeria
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by alsudaes1(m): 2:07pm
Man's inhumanity to Man
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:07pm
Benin is almost taking over from Ogun state.
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by Odobaone: 2:08pm
Bad
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by kennethokey15(m): 2:08pm
This is heartless!
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by error4040: 2:08pm
HomyGowd!!!!.
RiP to Tha Dead mhen.
But the Guy english tho! Despite English been our Official language Like seriously I just don't understand some peeps imagine
He did not see who to Kill before Calling IS ex wife and the part he said Left her mother place to the man place and the man KILL HiM and lastly here the guy was CUT by Police Really Niggarh!!
SMH!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by Auxiliary(m): 2:08pm
Wahala dey for this world ooo...
Death don get a lot of agent.. Death don turn director..
Haba, what a gruesome way to die.. And she looks beautiful and endowed...
May the wicked never no peace... Even unto the fourth generation... Let's be watchful!
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by rhythyson: 2:08pm
Nwaohafia1:
Go and study Geography
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by ChiefSweetus: 2:09pm
Any guy wey dey wear chain for neck.............
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:10pm
rhythyson:
I thought it's them.
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:10pm
rhythyson:
My opinion remains shaa
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by Odobaone: 2:10pm
Distance between you and common sense na Lagos and sokoto
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by Bustincole: 2:11pm
Evil dat men do
Dis got me cryin
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by agadez007(m): 2:11pm
Well them resemble and even bear Afonja names why them no go act like Afonja people?
Afonja peeps are evil
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by Odobaone: 2:11pm
taylor89:
Distance between you and common sense na like Lagos and sokoto
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by adetes: 2:12pm
Subuhanallah wat kind of life is this
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by XVIER(m): 2:12pm
freeze001:sweetheart. See again same state same people. I guess you have nothing to say.
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by dubilo: 2:13pm
what a wicked world.the Bible is right that d heart of man deceitful above all things,desprately wicked.
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by boolet(m): 2:14pm
Choi! People get mind ooo
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by veacea: 2:16pm
Chisos
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing His Ex-wife For Rituals In Benin. Graphic Photos by KIDfurniture(m): 2:19pm
If he is rich police will release him - that lady is gone forever - I feel sorry for the family of the girl - money - women run after money anyhow -
7 Reasons Why People Steal / Graphic Photo:Again Cultists Brutally Murder 2 Boys In Rivers State / See What Boko Haram Has Done - Pictures Never Published Before
Viewing this topic: Kkruns1, Dandavido, nobilie, muystoy(m), enilove(m), Cinacci124(m), OlympianZeus(m), Pavore9, Btoyob(m), tolulinks(m), Phil69(m), edeXede, Kingkong101, kgcltd35, goodieuzo, taibatyetunde, precris(m), harmonychris(f), great664(m), emmpire, Obynobyl(m), bumpskeloid(m), rayzornaija(m), Kelvin1971(m), pepenazy(m), peachylife, Lyns32uk(m), dhml(m), sherrylo, Trade88(m), Rexmike, Eukaryote77(m), efepro(m), babyface01, sammieguze(m), CodeTemplar, Jully17(f), Generalkaycee(m), RyactAllied, bettyswift, damoking, marowaterproof(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18