Report has it that the man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.



..... Women Need To Be More Careful These Days Strange Things Happening All Because Of Money..... Women Need To Be More Careful These Days 2 Likes

Na drilling machine the guy use drill her neck?









Wasted pvssy and beautiful boobs









No body should quote me all man with him own wahala







Na those two be my concern 4 Likes

The heart of man is desperately wicked 4 Likes

Benin is almost taking over from Ogun state.

Never will be open state drag our skullarship rank with any nation



Rip Benin republic is now in newsRip

Some people are heartless. 1 Like

thank God not in Nigeria

Man's inhumanity to Man

Benin is almost taking over from Ogun state.

This is heartless!



RiP to Tha Dead mhen.



But the Guy english tho! Despite English been our Official language Like seriously I just don't understand some peeps imagine



He did not see who to Kill before Calling IS ex wife and the part he said Left her mother place to the man place and the man KILL HiM and lastly here the guy was CUT by Police Really Niggarh!!





RiP to Tha Dead mhen. But the Guy english tho! Despite English been our Official language Like seriously I just don't understand some peeps imagine He did not see who to Kill before Calling IS ex wife and the part he said Left her mother place to the man place and the man KILL HiM and lastly here the guy was CUT by Police Really Niggarh!! SMH!!!!

Wahala dey for this world ooo...





Death don get a lot of agent.. Death don turn director..

Haba, what a gruesome way to die.. And she looks beautiful and endowed...





May the wicked never no peace... Even unto the fourth generation... Let's be watchful! 1 Like

Edo is almost taking over from Ogun state

Go and study Geography

Any guy wey dey wear chain for neck.............

Go and study Geography

I thought it's them. I thought it's them.

Go and study Geography

My opinion remains shaa My opinion remains shaa

Distance between you and common sense na Lagos and sokoto

Evil dat men do





Dis got me cryin

Well them resemble and even bear Afonja names why them no go act like Afonja people?



Afonja peeps are evil

Distance between you and common sense na like Lagos and sokoto

Subuhanallah wat kind of life is this

She's just one Edo indigene out of many, don't label. sweetheart. See again same state same people. I guess you have nothing to say.

what a wicked world.the Bible is right that d heart of man deceitful above all things,desprately wicked. 1 Like

Choi! People get mind ooo

Chisos