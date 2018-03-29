₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Emmalez(m): 2:05pm
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has responded to reports on the leadership award allegedly bestowed on President Muhammadu Buhari by Martin Luther King Center.
Abike in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Abdurrahman Balogun, said the federal government did not state that the honour was bestowed by the King Centre, thereby accusing anti-Buhari elements of propagating “fake news”.
The presidency had earlier disclosed that, “President @MBuhari today at the State House received Martin Luther King Jnr’s family. He was also conferred with the 1st Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018.”
The children of Martin Luther King and the King Center have, however, denied issuing the award to Buhari.
In a tweet on Wednesday, The King Center said: “The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of #MLK and #CorettaScottKing. @MrFixNigeria”
Dabiri, however, said Buhari received a ‘commemorative plaque’ for his fight against corruption by a member of Martin Luther Kings family not by the centre.
The statement reads “Our attention has been drawn to obviously fake online news reports on the visit of some members of the MLK family to Nigeria.
“The members, led by the Matriarch of MLK, Naomi Barbara King, were in Nigeria as part of the activities initiated to celebrate a low- key Black History Month in Nigeria as part of deepening partnership between Africa and its Diaspora.
“As part of the activities, they visited President Muhammadu Buhari and gave him a commemorative plaque for his fight against corruption and what they termed from the “ Africania Diaspora” a term for Africans in Diaspora for which the oldest of them all Naomi Barbara King was selected to present on behalf of the family (NOT MLK CENTER) as a sign of appreciation to the Nigerian President.
“It must be categorically stated here that the trip was totally privately funded and not one kobo was spent by the Nigerian government as it was all a private initiative.
“However, after two days in Nigeria, one of the members apparently granted an interview which was seen as being political , asking Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari a chance to continue his good works especially of fighting corruption in Nigeria.
“As a non political group , he was asked to refute the statement , which he refused to , insisting that was how he felt , and it was his personal opinion, not that of the family nor the centre, of which he is a board member and was the Chief Operating Officer for over five years.
“This may have led to some arguements among them , which they have said they will resolve when they get back to the US., which apparently led to the tweet being circulated
“The visit to Nigeria was quite successful that they extended their stay for two major days, surprised at the negative reports on Nigeria.
“Members of the public are hereby urged to please discountenance any fake news about the visit and avoid the temptation of destroying all the good things for the sake of Politics. as the administration marches on in the fight against against corruption.”
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by taylor89(m): 2:06pm
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Ebios(m): 2:07pm
Then one naïve person will say Fayose (or FFK) is an enemy for always standing for the truth or attacking the almighty lying party/administration...
Y will they not continue to lie when they already have a certified liar called Lie Mohammed
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Eggcelent(m): 2:10pm
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by VonTrapp: 2:25pm
Abike!!!!!! This table you're shaking has Baba Buhari on top of it o. suffri suffri dey shake am o
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Tracypacy: 2:40pm
A governor bought wheelbarrows to empower youths in his state.
Another governor commissioned a bole hole and a transformer.
A governor commissioned statues.
Your President and another governor are doing colabo to commission a bus stop..
is this the change Nigeria deserve?
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by talk2archy: 2:40pm
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by AnodaIT(m): 2:40pm
PDP: We apologise to Nigerians for our mistakes.
FG: Return all the stolen loot first.
PDP: OK..But we wish to start with Timi Sylva, Rotimi Amaechi, Wammako, El Rufai,Sullivan Chime, Rocha's Okorocha, Oserheimen Osunbo, Obanikoro,Kwakwanso, Bukola Saraki,Chris Ngige...
FG/APC (interrupt) : Don't bother again.
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by zlantanfan: 2:41pm
When you think you have the worst job on earth just remember media assistants and special advisers whose hearth are always pounding 24/7 in anticipation of the next DEFENCE MECHANISM to employ every second Buhari spends in the villa.
But Abike deserves this, her love for self interest would make her take any presidency job
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by midehi2(f): 2:41pm
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by conductorl6: 2:41pm
When I look at Fraudgeria, I just dey laugh.
So na this Shithole some slow zombies believe go become better someday?
Na so America, South Africa, India etc do to reach where them dey today?
Shithole
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by BlacSmit: 2:42pm
I never believed the news in the first place. This is one of the many reason it would be difficult to fight yahoo scam in this country. Buhari is a cheap thief. He doesn't even deserve to be the head of a cattle farm.
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Firefire(m): 2:43pm
FRAUDULENT GONMENT of FOOLS & IDIOTS!
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by bjhaid: 2:43pm
Shameless President
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by hokafor(m): 2:44pm
Haha, I was wondering what kind of award will be given to buhari. For doing what?
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Firefire(m): 2:44pm
SATANIC Party & useless Presidency!
Why did they then celebrated mediocracy and stupidity earlier?
Awon OLORIBURUKU!
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Ekasco1(m): 2:44pm
Blatant lie from the pit of hell may God help us
|Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by jeronimo(m): 2:45pm
I don't get it, if THE Award is not from the MLK foundation or from any of his children then what makes the award valid? For the foundation to disassociate itself from the award means.....
Abeg na them Sabi. Check my siggy if you want what you sell delivered to the door-step of your customers within Port Harcourt and environs. Let's help you build your customer base
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Benjom(m): 2:45pm
Propaganda at its peak
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Ekasco1(m): 2:47pm
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by hypnotic(m): 2:47pm
the award is not the issue, the recognition of fight against corruption is the issue because MLK institute knows that it is not true
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by buhariguy(m): 2:47pm
Where did Idiotic pigs of Biafra saw lies
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by peeps4u: 2:52pm
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by slotA4(m): 2:52pm
Wetin person no go see. Special assistant still get special assistant. Cowtinue
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by wellmax(m): 2:52pm
But really MLK family came to Aso rock . We all saw the picures
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by deomelllo: 2:53pm
Dabiri, however, said Buhari received a ‘commemorative plaque’ for his fight against corruption by a member of Martin Luther Kings family not by the centre.
Sorry that the government must keep clarifying and explaining simple issues that ipobs and anti-Nigerian elements are too dumb, can't read, understand and comprehend.
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by bedspread: 2:53pm
an award from a member of the Martin Luther family In Wat Capacity was she brought here??
GOD OF VENGEANCE, WHERE ARE U?
These guys are taking us for jokers......
They keep Disgracing this Glorious Nation......
My Father, These dabirissss and her likes must not go unpunished...
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by zlantanfan: 2:54pm
When you think you have the worst job on earth just remember media assistants and special advisers whose hearth are always pounding 24/7 in anticipation of the next DEFENCE MECHANISM to employ every second Buhari spends in the villa.
But Abike deserves this, her love for self interest would make her take any presidency job
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Corrinthians(m): 2:54pm
This is embarrassing. Did they swear on Buhari not to sack anyone?
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by slotA4(m): 2:56pm
GOVERNMENT OF PROPAGANDA,DECEIT,INCOMPETENCE AND CORRUPTION.
2019 ON MY MIND.
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by SIRmanjar(m): 2:56pm
Re: Presidency Recants On Martin Luther King Awards, Says Plaque Not From Family by Mrchippychappy(m): 2:56pm
“The members, led by the Matriarch of MLK, Naomi Barbara King, were in Nigeria as part of the activities initiated to celebrate a low- key Black History Month in Nigeria as part of deepening partnership between Africa and its Diaspora.
its now that the charade has been exposed that it is now low key celebration. wen una dey show de supposedly "low key" event for NTA evening slot for almost 5hrs una no know sey na low key event abi? low key wen dem dey show for TV. Naijeriya sef!
