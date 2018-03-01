Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) (6165 Views)

Lagosians also came out in large numbers to welcome the president even though movement was restricted on some roads as a result of the 2-day visit.



See more photos below...











These people never seize to amaze me













Bunch of ass lickers

That's cool, in other news 5% is planning to send PMB back to Daura. 6 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheeeeew, stale gist 1 Like 1 Share







Those are not true Lagosians.

No true Lagosian will hail a dullaard...



So this was why Ambode declared the public holiday, so that civil servants will be compelled to show up at the airport.



Those are disgruntled LASTMA, LAWMA, NURTW and KAI officials who were compelled by the State government to dressed in mufti and wave to an enemy.



Or face not being paid their March Salary. Those are not true Lagosians.No true Lagosian will hail a dullaard...So this was why Ambode declared the public holiday, so that civil servants will be compelled to show up at the airport.Those are disgruntled LASTMA, LAWMA, NURTW and KAI officials who were compelled by the State government to dressed in mufti and wave to an enemy.Or face not being paid their March Salary. 26 Likes 4 Shares

Jobless people...what are they welcoming him for? 2 Likes

Sponsored post.... Loading 3 Likes 1 Share

ZOMBIES welcomed Bubu to Lagos''. It should have been ''howwelcomed Bubu to Lagos''. 9 Likes 2 Shares

This New Airport Terminal in Lagos was built and commissioned by GEJ



No public holiday was declared for its commissioning

No road closures.

No fan fare



Buhari is coming to Lagos to commission a "Bus stop" and we have a State of Emergency on our hands





























Agents of the State are mobilising 10 people from each ward in Lagos with a promise of NGN3,000 to come and hail Buhari while the police has caged the NBA Ikeja Branch which wishes to protest against Ambode’s retrogressive policies.



Any crowd you see in Lagos today is rented.























While President Buhari is in Lagos to commission a Bus Stop or Terminal, This is what the President of Kenya commissioned last year - World Class Rail Stations.



Are we going backward or forward?



What kind of country is this? 12 Likes 1 Share

If Martin Luther King nephew is telling me who to vote for then I will slap him!!! Especially not this buhari very wicked!! 2 Likes

Forced civil servants . why won't they come out 2 Likes

I remember In 2001 we were forced by our headmistress to wait all day inside scorching for president obansajo. I had no idea who he was or what he was doing but we were just there, hungry, tired and all that just to see the president. Most of those people welcoming president are just there to see man everyone calls president not that they care much about what he is or has been doing. 3 Likes 1 Share

FAKE 2 Likes

some niggas right now... 1 Like

the whole expression looks like 'bye bye' to daura. I need to view this again b4 commenting 3 Likes

Rented crowd 3 Likes

Those are almajiris from Chad and Niger Republic





They are all over the city claiming citizens because they speak Hausa language...



Our borders are porous... It's a serious security threat 3 Likes





Sai baba till2023 We Nigerians love this man so much but Biaf...Sai baba till2023 4 Likes

lagosians or APC member ? 1 Like

SAI BABA....





We Lagosians, will always remain loyal to you sir, may God bless you and continue to bless Nigeria.





PMB TILL 2023! 3 Likes 1 Share