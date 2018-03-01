₦airaland Forum

Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 2:08pm
President Muhammadu Buhari this morning arrived Lagos and was received by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the presidential wing of the Ikeja Airport.

Lagosians also came out in large numbers to welcome the president even though movement was restricted on some roads as a result of the 2-day visit.

See more photos below...





Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by taylor89(m): 2:09pm
Lol






These people never seize to amaze me






Bunch of ass lickers
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by muykem: 2:11pm
That's cool, in other news 5% is planning to send PMB back to Daura.

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by emmasege: 2:44pm
.

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Dething: 2:44pm
Okay, Thank you.
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Obynobyl(m): 2:45pm
Mtcheeeeew, stale gist undecided

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:45pm
shocked


Those are not true Lagosians.
No true Lagosian will hail a dullaard...

So this was why Ambode declared the public holiday, so that civil servants will be compelled to show up at the airport.

Those are disgruntled LASTMA, LAWMA, NURTW and KAI officials who were compelled by the State government to dressed in mufti and wave to an enemy.

Or face not being paid their March Salary.

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by zoho23(f): 2:45pm
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Franzinni: 2:45pm
sad
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by jewishboy: 2:46pm
.
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by forayfleo(m): 2:46pm
Okay
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by midehi2(f): 2:46pm
cheesy
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by useful4us(m): 2:46pm
hmm
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Juciano1(m): 2:46pm
Jobless people...what are they welcoming him for?

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by lorenzos1: 2:46pm
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by ruggedized1: 2:46pm
It should have been ''how ZOMBIES welcomed Bubu to Lagos''. cheesy

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Tracypacy: 2:46pm
This New Airport Terminal in Lagos was built and commissioned by GEJ

No public holiday was declared for its commissioning
No road closures.
No fan fare

Buhari is coming to Lagos to commission a "Bus stop" and we have a State of Emergency on our hands














Agents of the State are mobilising 10 people from each ward in Lagos with a promise of NGN3,000 to come and hail Buhari while the police has caged the NBA Ikeja Branch which wishes to protest against Ambode’s retrogressive policies.

Any crowd you see in Lagos today is rented.











@ the pic
While President Buhari is in Lagos to commission a Bus Stop or Terminal, This is what the President of Kenya commissioned last year - World Class Rail Stations.

Are we going backward or forward?

What kind of country is this?

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by kennycalls(m): 2:46pm
If Martin Luther King nephew is telling me who to vote for then I will slap him!!! Especially not this buhari very wicked!!

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Ejiod(m): 2:46pm
Forced civil servants . why won't they come out

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by lilbest4(m): 2:46pm
I remember In 2001 we were forced by our headmistress to wait all day inside scorching for president obansajo. I had no idea who he was or what he was doing but we were just there, hungry, tired and all that just to see the president. Most of those people welcoming president are just there to see man everyone calls president not that they care much about what he is or has been doing.

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Beedoc: 2:46pm
FAKE

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by dynicks(m): 2:47pm
some niggas right now...

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Eaa247(m): 2:47pm
the whole expression looks like 'bye bye' to daura. I need to view this again b4 commenting

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Ayhomes(m): 2:47pm
gg
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Harshirama(m): 2:47pm
Rented crowd grin

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Benjom(m): 2:47pm
Issorite
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Tanmusparties: 2:47pm
A
Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:47pm
Those are almajiris from Chad and Niger Republic


They are all over the city claiming citizens because they speak Hausa language...

Our borders are porous... It's a serious security threat

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by laffwitmi: 2:47pm
We Nigerians love this man so much but Biaf... grin grin grin

Sai baba till2023

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by exco90(m): 2:47pm
lagosians or APC member ?

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 2:47pm
SAI BABA....


We Lagosians, will always remain loyal to you sir, may God bless you and continue to bless Nigeria.


PMB TILL 2023!

Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by obi58: 2:47pm
muykem:
That's cool, in other news 5% is planning to send PMB back to Daura.

We all know how easy it is to organise agberos for any function

