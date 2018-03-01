₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,605 members, 4,160,885 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 03:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) (6165 Views)
|Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 2:08pm
President Muhammadu Buhari this morning arrived Lagos and was received by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the presidential wing of the Ikeja Airport.
Lagosians also came out in large numbers to welcome the president even though movement was restricted on some roads as a result of the 2-day visit.
See more photos below...
https://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2018/03/lagosians-came-out-en-masse-to-welcome-president-buhari-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by taylor89(m): 2:09pm
Lol
These people never seize to amaze me
Bunch of ass lickers
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by muykem: 2:11pm
That's cool, in other news 5% is planning to send PMB back to Daura.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by emmasege: 2:44pm
.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Dething: 2:44pm
Okay, Thank you.
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Obynobyl(m): 2:45pm
Mtcheeeeew, stale gist
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:45pm
Those are not true Lagosians.
No true Lagosian will hail a dullaard...
So this was why Ambode declared the public holiday, so that civil servants will be compelled to show up at the airport.
Those are disgruntled LASTMA, LAWMA, NURTW and KAI officials who were compelled by the State government to dressed in mufti and wave to an enemy.
Or face not being paid their March Salary.
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by zoho23(f): 2:45pm
Nigeria Adsense for sale
email: yungblex@gmail.com
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Franzinni: 2:45pm
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by jewishboy: 2:46pm
.
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by forayfleo(m): 2:46pm
Okay
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by midehi2(f): 2:46pm
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by useful4us(m): 2:46pm
hmm
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Juciano1(m): 2:46pm
Jobless people...what are they welcoming him for?
2 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by lorenzos1: 2:46pm
Sponsored post.... Loading
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by ruggedized1: 2:46pm
It should have been ''how ZOMBIES welcomed Bubu to Lagos''.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Tracypacy: 2:46pm
This New Airport Terminal in Lagos was built and commissioned by GEJ
No public holiday was declared for its commissioning
No road closures.
No fan fare
Buhari is coming to Lagos to commission a "Bus stop" and we have a State of Emergency on our hands
Agents of the State are mobilising 10 people from each ward in Lagos with a promise of NGN3,000 to come and hail Buhari while the police has caged the NBA Ikeja Branch which wishes to protest against Ambode’s retrogressive policies.
Any crowd you see in Lagos today is rented.
@ the pic
While President Buhari is in Lagos to commission a Bus Stop or Terminal, This is what the President of Kenya commissioned last year - World Class Rail Stations.
Are we going backward or forward?
What kind of country is this?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by kennycalls(m): 2:46pm
If Martin Luther King nephew is telling me who to vote for then I will slap him!!! Especially not this buhari very wicked!!
2 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Ejiod(m): 2:46pm
Forced civil servants . why won't they come out
2 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by lilbest4(m): 2:46pm
I remember In 2001 we were forced by our headmistress to wait all day inside scorching for president obansajo. I had no idea who he was or what he was doing but we were just there, hungry, tired and all that just to see the president. Most of those people welcoming president are just there to see man everyone calls president not that they care much about what he is or has been doing.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Beedoc: 2:46pm
FAKE
2 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by dynicks(m): 2:47pm
some niggas right now...
1 Like
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Eaa247(m): 2:47pm
the whole expression looks like 'bye bye' to daura. I need to view this again b4 commenting
3 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Ayhomes(m): 2:47pm
gg
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Harshirama(m): 2:47pm
Rented crowd
3 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Benjom(m): 2:47pm
Issorite
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by Tanmusparties: 2:47pm
A
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:47pm
Those are almajiris from Chad and Niger Republic
They are all over the city claiming citizens because they speak Hausa language...
Our borders are porous... It's a serious security threat
3 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by laffwitmi: 2:47pm
We Nigerians love this man so much but Biaf...
Sai baba till2023
4 Likes
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by exco90(m): 2:47pm
lagosians or APC member ?
1 Like
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 2:47pm
SAI BABA....
We Lagosians, will always remain loyal to you sir, may God bless you and continue to bless Nigeria.
PMB TILL 2023!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagosians Welcome President Buhari To Lagos State (Photos) by obi58: 2:47pm
muykem:
We all know how easy it is to organise agberos for any function
5 Likes
Really Cool New Forum - Gistplace.com / Jos: Report Indicts Plateau, Federal Govts / Jtf Stealing Oil In Niger Delta –gesthuizen, Dutch Mp
Viewing this topic: Asebaba1(m), GP15, LasgidiOnline, Stella42(f), oshibote1, phemy001(m), madridguy(m), Ogabarrister(m), harusco4real, soulsurvivor123(m), cometozizo(m), Agod1, Benissues(m), Micheezy7(m), toosoon(m), vcente(m), Richdipo(m), hyzich(m), okinakina, MDGsVISIBLE, betatalknaija, emmanikewon(m), sharkeyraw(f), NaijaMutant(f), koolgee(m), Smooth14, Babatundecash, constild(m), walebabs3, TCF1980(m), kbbanj10, oba2flex(m), Dopefiend(m), Jaspero94(m), lanresz(m), NnamdiCheges(m), Huw(m), Iykecole(m), 4oyrsExperience(m), glozor(f), squino(m), Austineonyeka, Geogeo1, pyyxxaro, victormmm(m), personal59(m), peekeeks(m), warlordz(m), gatsboi(m), lakesidey(m), Lorlahlizzy(f), Goahead(m), Evablizin(f), giatazs, alwaysvik, henrysam(m), Royalty28(f), OLUOMO80, PurplepillNig, evsonlive(m), haybble(m), Sheuns(m), gbadexy(m), BCISLTD, UBTHEGREAT(m), mcdreeezy, orobless(m), Uyemi, spill(m), afelele9(m), ucheo, herrlekan(m), vikyno(m), jibosqie(m), jamrid, daneni1(m), sahm4u2nv(m), medd422, fayvoor(m), GraGra247, Emmalez(m), Omoniwealth(m), JANK23H(m), Dogeland, edhonda, achiever12, Samyokporua(m), herbeeoredoun(m), peppo4live, SmartHomes(m), ZionJay(m), Exodusontop(f), Oluwaseyi00(m), otomori(m), Gentlephysique, hapi(m), billante(m), bestabigaelever, TheCity(m), amodu(m), Fadiga24(m), akanbimustaphao(m), nkpommpko(m), Duru009(m), topherchris819(m), headTO, dewhaley(m), skyhighweb(m), Nathdoug(m), godliman, Jabioro, laffwitmi, kolaish(m), Badelove, zazigift, iamdannyfc(m), MARKone(m), freshboi88, lovelove2323, guterMann, linsa01(m), bamikole002(m), rhama01, Sicilian658, ameddy1(m), Reximiliano, gbengress1, BlackManta(m), Goodgesture(m), dadark, Evathyst(f), Kenfletcher, tonguengineer(m), durovic, segunade20, tmann626(m), BossOluwendy(m), ufed2007, fularm(m), Phoenix616, Thankful1970, awoban, Pepsi101, Dawinlove(m), zolajpower, gamechanger1, Adam09, donfidel(m), dumo1(m), captainking(m), Nenejeje(f), Feemmy(m), IbrahimGarbaYak, 1kingwriter, sholademi1, Dennismaria, AstuteJay, foraekeyi1, justinaa2012, Goldenlion1, temidayodamoye(m), Emmanuel2806, olhawhaley, Laralag, oppsymos(m), frankie2K(m), freetheking, Biibibii(m), careertalks, funsho03(m), McPerry(f), mrpeter010(m), usfreshen, ladycomfort(f), mrarranger, Annruby(f), rushope, Antiquities, smirn(m), chakula(m), crusufixo(m), jajainall(m), klem93(m), thunderbabs, okikiabdu, Mantee(m), Jroy(m), Deeman87, fantasticone1, Abiona001(m), GavelSlam, UAE123(m), Lajet, rareman(m), Tracypacy, ReachRich(m), coldsummer, kopland, CalebClinton, kniru, Youngadvocate and 371 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23