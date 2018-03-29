Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? (2271 Views)

Doctor Sleeps With Married Lady During Abortion While Husband Waits Outside / Should Abortion Be Legalised In Nigeria? Yes, No / Should Abortion Be Illegal In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good pm Nairalanders,

My friends and I were in an argument about the issue of abortion. Some were of the opinion that it should be legalized while some were against it.

Personally, I think we all should look beyond the religious views on this and so be factual about it. In Nigeria, abortion is illegal but it hasn't stopped ladies from getting their pregnancy aborted, that so, from quacks. This,most times leads to several complications and even death.



So Nairalanders, i want to know your takes on this issue. 1 Like



I don't think any child should be "murdered" because the parents were too ignorant or too engrossed in their hanky panky to take precautions. Whether the child is a fetus or not,life has been taken,no one has the right to kill. This is my opinion though. Like it or not,some ladies are the murderers of many of the great minds that would have graced earth with their presence. It's actually very disturbing that you'll see some feminists supporting abortion,like why do you want to kill tiny humans who didn't fertilize themselves. No. Can't believe I made FTCI don't think any child should be "murdered" because the parents were too ignorant or too engrossed in their hanky panky to take precautions. Whether the child is a fetus or not,life has been taken,no one has the right to kill. This is my opinion though. Like it or not,some ladies are the murderers of many of the great minds that would have graced earth with their presence. It's actually very disturbing that you'll see some feminists supporting abortion,like why do you want to kill tiny humans who didn't fertilize themselves. 7 Likes

Hmmmm

NOOOOOOO... 1 Like

No and never! 2 Likes

Hell NO.

But I don't even think it's illegal here in 9ja o. 1 Like

Bunch of hypocrites in Nigeria.



They are OK to have pre-marital sex but when an unwanted pregnancy results, they are quick to say abortion is bad and against their religion. But does ur religion allow sex before marriage?



Acting so prudish but do the worst. 21 Likes 2 Shares

If only the real president of Nigeria was not aborted many years back, this country wouldn't have entered"one chance". Say no to abortion! 2 Likes



Although I think it's currently a crime to do abortion in Nigeria but...

NO need to debate on this whether it is allowed or not allowed there's is a simple option for abortion so...

just get cytotech,cypotech cyprotech ...infact any drugs starting with cy and ending with tech...contact me and I will give you proscription..

up to 6 months pregnancy abortion possible at 98% safety...





these slay mamas need it ...otherwise they'll produce more slay mamas. Although I think it's currently a crime to do abortion in Nigeria but...NO need to debate on this whether it is allowed or not allowed there's is a simple option for abortion so...just get cytotech,cypotech cyprotech ...infact any drugs starting with cy and ending with tech...contact me and I will give you proscription..up to 6 months pregnancy abortion possible at 98% safety...these slay mamas need it ...otherwise they'll produce more slay mamas. 1 Like

No

Next 2 Likes

NO

No

No

No

No

No

No 1 Like





Personally, I think the Nigerian government is deceiving herself 'cause what is termed illegal is highly on the increase so why not just legalise it? Though, I think there are conditions on the code of conduct that supports abortion. Nigerians are such hypocrites. The ones that'll be screaming 'No' would've aided and abetted abortion in one way or the other in secrecy but act all sanctimonious in public.Personally, I think the Nigerian government is deceiving herself 'cause what is termed illegal is highly on the increase so why not just legalise it? Though, I think there are conditions on the code of conduct that supports abortion. 7 Likes 1 Share

YES! Yes to reduce population 4 Likes 1 Share

Yes 1 Like

Should be legalized. Would stop gals from patronising quack docs who either kill em or mk dem barren 3 Likes 1 Share

Simple9ja:

YES!

Yes to reduce population



There're #50 condoms There're #50 condoms

Yes, people will do it anyway so may as well provide the option so that it's done as safely as possible







Bibors:

There are issues that should never be rationalised.

We are talking about terminating a human life here.

A life that we cannot phantom how it was created.

Being a single mum is a better situation than terminating a life.

Giving the child to foster parents is a better option than abortion.

Don't kill what you can't create.

Bro. Have you been a single mom before? You sound like you know what it entails. So you would prefer for them to bring to bring a child into the world, knowing they have no means to cater for them? For them to bring a child that won't get education, shelter, clothing?



bedspread:

NO

No

No

No

No

No

No Urchee:

NOOOOOOO... F holyidol:

No and never! Why no please? I'm really curious here. Personally, for a woman to be pregnant for me right now, it'd mean I actually planned it cos I'm careful with these kind of things. So abortion is a no. But then what are we if we don't have the power of choice? Even lower animals would be better than us then. My humble opinion: To each his own. If you feel like you can't cater for the child, and you wouldn't like to see your child raised by someone else, or it's just a very wrong time to have a baby, please abort. So yes, it should be legalised. Heck it'll even save lives.Bro. Have you been a single mom before? You sound like you know what it entails. So you would prefer for them to bring to bring a child into the world, knowing they have no means to cater for them? For them to bring a child that won't get education, shelter, clothing?Why no please? I'm really curious here. 3 Likes

There are issues that should never be rationalised.

We are talking about terminating a human life here.

A life that we cannot phantom how it was created.

Being a single mum is a better situation than terminating a life.

Giving the child to foster parents is a better option than abortion.

Don't kill what you can't create. 2 Likes 1 Share

Either way it's a sinful act and wickedness to humanity. If you can mother or father a child don't have sex, I repeat do not...... That's by the way you now can download powerful gospel, foreign and naija Mixtapes on Mixtapes.ng enjoy also invite your friends. God bless you

Hell NO



And again NO



Bro like you said leaving religion out of this still makes it wrong we cannot take a life so as to correct someone's Else's mistake in life. I celebrate single Mothers anytime, anywhere but that doesn't mean pregnancies should become the order of the day.



Thank you



Should murder and gay marriage be legalized in Nigeria ??



Drop that thing you've been smoking, your brain is already dead



You should be talking about how to develop and fix your country and not how to slaughter innocent babies that were brought into the world by 2 idiots who can't use a 20 naira condom or control their sexual urge







Would you have been born if your parents aborted you? Would you have been born if your parents aborted you?

is it a crime against the Law b4. In this country Nigeria abortion is practice everyday even on Sunday my schooling in Edo state told me so

Even without being legalized, girls do it everyday 1 Like

Yes yes yes, It is just the reasonable thing government should do to help with the over population. 1 Like

Nihao:

Yes yes yes, It is just the reasonable thing government should do to help with the over population.

why not buy a 20 naira condom or stop spreading you legs why not buy a 20 naira condom or stop spreading you legs

funny enough I have tried flesh to flesh b4... Maybe am just been caution



I fear STDs pass anything.... I don't know ooo.... Why get pregnant at 1st? Did she forget to take postpill? Flesh to flesh is sweetfunny enough I have tried flesh to flesh b4... Maybe am just been cautionI fear STDs pass anything....

FortifiedCity:



Would you have been born if your parents aborted you?

You can't miss what you never had. You can't miss what you never had.

Legalizing it will cause more problems sef



At least, we still have an outlook of a morally sane society.









finally sha, who morality epp sef

hmmmm.... I reserve my comment.