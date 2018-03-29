₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,777 members, 4,161,596 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 11:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? (2271 Views)
Doctor Sleeps With Married Lady During Abortion While Husband Waits Outside / Should Abortion Be Legalised In Nigeria? Yes, No / Should Abortion Be Illegal In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by bhlesingglory: 2:37pm
Good pm Nairalanders,
My friends and I were in an argument about the issue of abortion. Some were of the opinion that it should be legalized while some were against it.
Personally, I think we all should look beyond the religious views on this and so be factual about it. In Nigeria, abortion is illegal but it hasn't stopped ladies from getting their pregnancy aborted, that so, from quacks. This,most times leads to several complications and even death.
So Nairalanders, i want to know your takes on this issue.
1 Like
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by Doctormarrvin: 10:32pm
No. Can't believe I made FTC
I don't think any child should be "murdered" because the parents were too ignorant or too engrossed in their hanky panky to take precautions. Whether the child is a fetus or not,life has been taken,no one has the right to kill. This is my opinion though. Like it or not,some ladies are the murderers of many of the great minds that would have graced earth with their presence. It's actually very disturbing that you'll see some feminists supporting abortion,like why do you want to kill tiny humans who didn't fertilize themselves.
7 Likes
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by silvaspecs: 10:33pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by Urchee: 10:33pm
NOOOOOOO...
1 Like
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by holyidol: 10:33pm
No and never!
2 Likes
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by Horlaidex(m): 10:33pm
Hell NO.
But I don't even think it's illegal here in 9ja o.
1 Like
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by 1Sharon(f): 10:34pm
Bunch of hypocrites in Nigeria.
They are OK to have pre-marital sex but when an unwanted pregnancy results, they are quick to say abortion is bad and against their religion. But does ur religion allow sex before marriage?
Acting so prudish but do the worst.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by NurseJay: 10:34pm
If only the real president of Nigeria was not aborted many years back, this country wouldn't have entered"one chance". Say no to abortion!
2 Likes
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by Dheartless: 10:34pm
Although I think it's currently a crime to do abortion in Nigeria but...
NO need to debate on this whether it is allowed or not allowed there's is a simple option for abortion so...
just get cytotech,cypotech cyprotech ...infact any drugs starting with cy and ending with tech...contact me and I will give you proscription..
up to 6 months pregnancy abortion possible at 98% safety...
these slay mamas need it ...otherwise they'll produce more slay mamas.
1 Like
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by IME1: 10:34pm
No
Next
2 Likes
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by bedspread: 10:34pm
NO
No
No
No
No
No
No
1 Like
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by kimbraa(f): 10:34pm
Nigerians are such hypocrites. The ones that'll be screaming 'No' would've aided and abetted abortion in one way or the other in secrecy but act all sanctimonious in public.
Personally, I think the Nigerian government is deceiving herself 'cause what is termed illegal is highly on the increase so why not just legalise it? Though, I think there are conditions on the code of conduct that supports abortion.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by Simple9ja(m): 10:34pm
YES! Yes to reduce population
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by alphacyborg(m): 10:35pm
Yes
1 Like
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by ednut1(m): 10:35pm
Should be legalized. Would stop gals from patronising quack docs who either kill em or mk dem barren
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by MDsambo: 10:36pm
Simple9ja:
There're #50 condoms
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by bodyonchecheche(f): 10:36pm
Yes, people will do it anyway so may as well provide the option so that it's done as safely as possible
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by paroh137(m): 10:36pm
Personally, for a woman to be pregnant for me right now, it'd mean I actually planned it cos I'm careful with these kind of things. So abortion is a no. But then what are we if we don't have the power of choice? Even lower animals would be better than us then. My humble opinion: To each his own. If you feel like you can't cater for the child, and you wouldn't like to see your child raised by someone else, or it's just a very wrong time to have a baby, please abort. So yes, it should be legalised. Heck it'll even save lives.
Bibors:
Bro. Have you been a single mom before? You sound like you know what it entails. So you would prefer for them to bring to bring a child into the world, knowing they have no means to cater for them? For them to bring a child that won't get education, shelter, clothing?
bedspread:
Urchee:F
holyidol:Why no please? I'm really curious here.
3 Likes
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by Bibors(m): 10:37pm
There are issues that should never be rationalised.
We are talking about terminating a human life here.
A life that we cannot phantom how it was created.
Being a single mum is a better situation than terminating a life.
Giving the child to foster parents is a better option than abortion.
Don't kill what you can't create.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by emillionaire: 10:37pm
Either way it's a sinful act and wickedness to humanity. If you can mother or father a child don't have sex, I repeat do not...... That's by the way you now can download powerful gospel, foreign and naija Mixtapes on Mixtapes.ng enjoy also invite your friends. God bless you
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by Gracespecial101(m): 10:37pm
Hell NO
And again NO
Bro like you said leaving religion out of this still makes it wrong we cannot take a life so as to correct someone's Else's mistake in life. I celebrate single Mothers anytime, anywhere but that doesn't mean pregnancies should become the order of the day.
Thank you
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by SnakeChopMoney(m): 10:38pm
Should murder and gay marriage be legalized in Nigeria ??
Drop that thing you've been smoking, your brain is already dead
You should be talking about how to develop and fix your country and not how to slaughter innocent babies that were brought into the world by 2 idiots who can't use a 20 naira condom or control their sexual urge
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by FortifiedCity: 10:38pm
Would you have been born if your parents aborted you?
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by Emekus92(m): 10:39pm
is it a crime against the Law b4. In this country Nigeria abortion is practice everyday even on Sunday my schooling in Edo state told me so
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by SapphirePRINCEX(f): 10:39pm
Even without being legalized, girls do it everyday
1 Like
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by Nihao: 10:39pm
Yes yes yes, It is just the reasonable thing government should do to help with the over population.
1 Like
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by SnakeChopMoney(m): 10:40pm
Nihao:
why not buy a 20 naira condom or stop spreading you legs
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by Frankicent(m): 10:40pm
I don't know ooo.... Why get pregnant at 1st? Did she forget to take postpill? Flesh to flesh is sweet funny enough I have tried flesh to flesh b4... Maybe am just been caution
I fear STDs pass anything....
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by 1Sharon(f): 10:41pm
FortifiedCity:
You can't miss what you never had.
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by defendedvictim(m): 10:42pm
Legalizing it will cause more problems sef
At least, we still have an outlook of a morally sane society.
finally sha, who morality epp sef
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by sabbiboi: 10:42pm
hmmmm.... I reserve my comment.
|Re: Should Abortion Be Legalized In Nigeria? by happney65: 10:43pm
Even though i do not subscribe to abortion,i am Pro-life and i guard against even getting someone pregnant when i am not ready,I am in 100percent in support of it..Girls go for quack abortion every now and then which end up costing them their lives in some cases and inrepreable damages at times..
Anybody that wants to remove a foetus growing in her belle should be able to...Her body,Her Pussy,Her Egg,her whatever
1 Like
Does Close Up Tooth Paste Remove Black Spots On The Skin? / HELP. I'm Addicted To Tramadol / Exhuming The Dead And Dancing With Them, Bizzare Ritual In Madagascar (Photos)
Viewing this topic: tuboi, lakesider(m), Octaves(m), EBlessyn(m), caution001, rapfezy, LAWJOUD(m), jonzingcaesar(m), Jigba(f), ceeteed(m), Okworigeorge(m), eterisan(m), Tunizzy(m), MuKesh12, GuyFawkes and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19