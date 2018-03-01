₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 3:12pm
It would have been a very sad tale today after a fully loaded trailer carrying cement lost control and rammed into a pharmacy shop in Oji River, Enugu state - destroying everything in its path. Luckily, two ladies in the shop - fled on time before the trailer finished wrecking havoc as they escape without a scratch.
The shocking accident caused a scene in the quiet area as residents gathered at the accident scene to see the crash for themselves.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/loaded-trailer-loses-control-rams-into-a-pharmacy-shop-in-enugu-photos.html
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 3:15pm
I will never stop saying that God is great.
Thank God for saving their life.
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by nero2face: 3:17pm
So bad
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Solidkay(m): 3:20pm
Thank God for their lives.
their families would have been thrown into mourning by now.
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 4:23pm
Op whether you hide the front or not, we know it's Dangote. Thank God no life was lost.
Meanwhile,
By this time 2000 years ago...Judas don get alert
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by stubbornman(m): 4:24pm
Everytime you wake up give thanks to Jehovah
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by eleojo23: 4:24pm
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Franzinni: 4:24pm
image it was a truck of beer... Those pix will have more movement... Hehe
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Otade: 4:24pm
thank God..
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 4:24pm
Thank GOD dont worry just offload the cement to pay for the damages. MOT when will our senators make it mandatory is it the moment when it runs down their wife and kids God dey dont think because your children are in London or New York its not your business bullet proof car or house would not have stoped this truck ok oh.
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Drsheddy(m): 4:24pm
THE LORD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME �
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by stefanweeks: 4:25pm
Evablizin:
I think you mean saving.
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by visijo(m): 4:25pm
Again?
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by veacea: 4:25pm
Glad no life was lost. But Buhari why?
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by koxi: 4:25pm
Thank God....no fatalities
Person no go stay one day without bad news for nairaland!!!
This is a relief...no matter what
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Follygunners: 4:25pm
It must be like hell living out the in the SE jungle...
I feel so sorry for the pple that come from that side of the country.. My heart goes out to you all. One day you sef go soon run commot come obodoyibo SW 9ja. God go soon do am..
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Follygunners: 4:26pm
visijo:
You mean Jungle region again?
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by iamloski(m): 4:26pm
[quote author=Evablizin post=66261992]I will never stop saying that God is great.
Thank God for serving their life.[/quote you can't even express common englllish
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by EvilChild: 4:26pm
The driver is a slowpoke.
He allowed those hoes to escape just like that, smh.
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Yunjeezy(m): 4:26pm
ThankGod
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by debolayinka(m): 4:27pm
God be praised!
It will really make sense if these tales of vehicles losing control can be curtailed.
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 4:28pm
Let's hope the driver/company was adequately insured......
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by calddon(m): 4:28pm
All these cement trucks sef
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Euouae: 4:28pm
Drsheddy:
What good as the lord done now? Making the trailer to lose control and destroy properties?
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 4:31pm
50yr old trailer wey u dey force...
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 4:32pm
auction the trailer along with the cement give me the money and go your way
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 4:33pm
Evablizin:
Are they for sacrifice
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by oluoni(m): 4:34pm
Indeed God really served their lives..hallelujah somebody.
Evablizin:
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:35pm
GOD, YOU ARE THE MIRACLE WORKER!
|Re: Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) by SamgoldBaba(m): 4:35pm
Mercy said no
