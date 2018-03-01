Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Trailer Rams Into A Pharmacy Shop In Enugu (Photos) (7439 Views)

Drunk Man Rams Into A Compound While Returning From A Club With Ladies. Photos / Trailer Rams Into A Building In Kirikiri Area Of Lagos. Photos / Accident Along Ota-Abeokuta Expressway As Trailer Rams Into Motorcycle (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The shocking accident caused a scene in the quiet area as residents gathered at the accident scene to see the crash for themselves.



Source; It would have been a very sad tale today after a fully loaded trailer carrying cement lost control and rammed into a pharmacy shop in Oji River, Enugu state - destroying everything in its path. Luckily, two ladies in the shop - fled on time before the trailer finished wrecking havoc as they escape without a scratch.The shocking accident caused a scene in the quiet area as residents gathered at the accident scene to see the crash for themselves.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/loaded-trailer-loses-control-rams-into-a-pharmacy-shop-in-enugu-photos.html 1 Share

I will never stop saying that God is great.





Thank God for saving their life. 21 Likes

So bad

Thank God for their lives.

their families would have been thrown into mourning by now. 1 Like

Op whether you hide the front or not, we know it's Dangote. Thank God no life was lost.





Meanwhile,

By this time 2000 years ago...Judas don get alert 13 Likes

Everytime you wake up give thanks to Jehovah

image it was a truck of beer... Those pix will have more movement... Hehe 1 Like

thank God..

Thank GOD dont worry just offload the cement to pay for the damages. MOT when will our senators make it mandatory is it the moment when it runs down their wife and kids God dey dont think because your children are in London or New York its not your business bullet proof car or house would not have stoped this truck ok oh.

THE LORD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME �

Evablizin:

I will never stop saying that God is great.





Thank God for serving their life.

I think you mean saving. I think you mean saving. 1 Like

Again?

Glad no life was lost. But Buhari why?

Thank God....no fatalities

Person no go stay one day without bad news for nairaland!!!



This is a relief...no matter what





I feel so sorry for the pple that come from that side of the country.. My heart goes out to you all. One day you sef go soon run commot come obodoyibo SW 9ja. God go soon do am.. It must be like hell living out the in the SE jungle...I feel so sorry for the pple that come from that side of the country.. My heart goes out to you all. One day you sef go soon run commot come obodoyibo SW 9ja. God go soon do am.. 1 Like

visijo:

Again?

You mean Jungle region again? You mean Jungle region again?

[quote author=Evablizin post=66261992]I will never stop saying that God is great.





Thank God for serving their life.[/quote you can't even express common englllish

The driver is a slowpoke.

He allowed those hoes to escape just like that, smh.

ThankGod

God be praised!



It will really make sense if these tales of vehicles losing control can be curtailed.

Let's hope the driver/company was adequately insured......

All these cement trucks sef

Drsheddy:

THE LORD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME �



What good as the lord done now? Making the trailer to lose control and destroy properties? What good as the lord done now? Making the trailer to lose control and destroy properties?

50yr old trailer wey u dey force...

auction the trailer along with the cement give me the money and go your way

Evablizin:

I will never stop saying that God is great.





Thank God for serving their life.

Are they for sacrifice Are they for sacrifice 2 Likes

Evablizin:

I will never stop saying that God is great.





Thank God for serving their life. Indeed God really served their lives..hallelujah somebody. 1 Like 1 Share

GOD, YOU ARE THE MIRACLE WORKER!