Auto prediction is an inbuilt feature installed in phones to make typing easier by predicting and changing to the correct word if your spelling is wrong.



Sometimes, auto prediction features can include words suggestion. This works by suggesting the matching word that follows the last word on your screen. For example,if you type "I love you",the suggestions might include, dear,mummy ,sweetheart e.t.c...Clicking any of these will make the sentence complete.



Although auto prediction feature have its own advantages but the disadvantages cannot be overlook.



I don't realise that my spelling skill has been depreciated until my autocorrect feature stop working...



MERITS



(1)It makes your typing faster.



(2)You can use it to check the spelling you are not sure of...





DEMERITS



#1. It lower your spelling skill: When my auto correct stops working, I find it difficult to spell some complex words myself..Reason is because I depend on auto correct for most of my spelling correction. If you are in doubt ,try to disable your auto correct and see what i'm talking about...To disable it, go to settings >>>language & input>>>>current keyboard>>>disable auto correct.



#2 It makes computer to think for you.

As funny as it sound,its true. Most people depend on auto prediction for most of their their typing.



#3. It can put you into trouble

Most of the funny update you see on most people status online came as a result of auto correction. Can you imagine,somebody wants to comment beautiful pple on his boss status and auto correct change it to Beautiful pig and she updated it without checking the word...When using auto correct,ensure you read what you type before disgracing yourself.





It lowers your IQ

Yes it can.In a situatuation you allow your phone to be thinking for you,what do you expect....



NOTE: If you are the type that's addicted to this feature, kindly disable it to checkmate yourself... 4 Likes