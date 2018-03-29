₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by blogbuilder: 3:26pm
Auto prediction is an inbuilt feature installed in phones to make typing easier by predicting and changing to the correct word if your spelling is wrong.
Sometimes, auto prediction features can include words suggestion. This works by suggesting the matching word that follows the last word on your screen. For example,if you type "I love you",the suggestions might include, dear,mummy ,sweetheart e.t.c...Clicking any of these will make the sentence complete.
Although auto prediction feature have its own advantages but the disadvantages cannot be overlook.
I don't realise that my spelling skill has been depreciated until my autocorrect feature stop working...
MERITS
(1)It makes your typing faster.
(2)You can use it to check the spelling you are not sure of...
DEMERITS
#1. It lower your spelling skill: When my auto correct stops working, I find it difficult to spell some complex words myself..Reason is because I depend on auto correct for most of my spelling correction. If you are in doubt ,try to disable your auto correct and see what i'm talking about...To disable it, go to settings >>>language & input>>>>current keyboard>>>disable auto correct.
#2 It makes computer to think for you.
As funny as it sound,its true. Most people depend on auto prediction for most of their their typing.
#3. It can put you into trouble
Most of the funny update you see on most people status online came as a result of auto correction. Can you imagine,somebody wants to comment beautiful pple on his boss status and auto correct change it to Beautiful pig and she updated it without checking the word...When using auto correct,ensure you read what you type before disgracing yourself.
It lowers your IQ
Yes it can.In a situatuation you allow your phone to be thinking for you,what do you expect....
NOTE: If you are the type that's addicted to this feature, kindly disable it to checkmate yourself...
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by blogbuilder: 3:28pm
please move this to front page ....It might be of help to some
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by OriflameNIG: 3:44pm
Imagine you are trying to do cash transfer via your mobile phone and auto correct helps you to add extra zero, you don send am before you notice .
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by blogbuilder: 3:58pm
OriflameNIG:.Na the real gbege be that oh
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Kizyte(m): 4:33pm
True talk
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by David008: 4:33pm
I Don hear
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by cepha4: 4:34pm
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Jacktheripper: 4:34pm
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by fuckerstard: 4:34pm
I can't spell again with that damn auto correction feature.
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Tadeknkeepcalm: 4:35pm
Isn't your merit no.2 countering your demerit no.1?
Pple can never be corrected to pig. And it's not doing your thinking for you, it's assisting your typing. They are two different things.
Demerit number 3 makes no sense at all
OriflameNIG:Auto correct does not work with numbers o
For those of you saying it affects spelling skills,that is wrong, if anything it helps. Without it, you wouldn't be able to grasp some people's messages.
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by san316(m): 4:35pm
Sersly. Txting rly afcts our spelin skills. Autocorrect also makes us lazy and unproductive
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by doctorkush(m): 4:36pm
Arsually, I have disabu my autocorrect. I can steal spell veri well now... My speling is not afected
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by olahero(m): 4:36pm
I really agree with you, but it also help sometime.
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by bukatyne(f): 4:36pm
Very true.
Just how constant use of keyboard makes your writing depreciate.
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by lovelylad(m): 4:37pm
I agree
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Kaxmytex(m): 4:38pm
I dont use auto-correct, i use speech to text..
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Damarislopez: 4:38pm
How is it possible?
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by sonnie10: 4:38pm
Auto correct gets crazy sometimes. There was this case of a house agent was going to type , To Let - for his new apartment listing but Auto correct changed did the word Toilet.
Without knowing, he placed the sign in front of the apartment. Within a short period, when returned, what he saw could only be imagined than described.
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Deltayankeeboi: 4:39pm
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Krak(m): 4:40pm
I hate it with a passion. I already de-activated it on my phone long ago.
I love to type all my words by myself.
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Sluvist(m): 4:42pm
It has been long when i disabled mine, though, i enjoys gesture typing on my Gboard. If you are good in vocabulary, then Gboard makes typing a fun.
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by herich(m): 4:45pm
Very true
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Offpoint: 4:46pm
That useless thing ruined my life.
I wrote to my ex boss "sir, in order to move this company forward all staffs hands must be on dïck" instead of desk....
don't ask what happened next... I don't want to remember it
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Kaybaba5(m): 4:48pm
THe auto predictions dey help sha oooo
But u can switch off the auto so that u can pick options by urself
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Liliyann(f): 4:49pm
doctorkush:
Really?
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Karleb(m): 4:49pm
I hate auto correct with every passion in me, I always have it disabled whenever I update my Swiftkey(mind you, it's SwiftKey or nothing), but I love its prediction features.
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by chukslawrence(m): 4:52pm
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by ominirajj: 4:54pm
doctorkush:YEEEEEPA
I THINK THE AUTO CORRECTION AND PREDICTION IS MEANT FOR YOU
Re: How Phone Auto Prediction/correction Affects Your Life by Oreofepeters(m): 4:58pm
doctorkush:This your spelling ehh fit pursue buhari out of aso rock. Pathetic out of context. If I should rate you ehh..... Fit manage give you 2.0/100.......
