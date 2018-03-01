Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down (9332 Views)

According to reports, one young lady asked why can’t they use the pedestrian bridge as she decided to 'disobey the state order'. The young lady was beaten by the policemen and also arrested alongside with one other man who tried to help her - to the shock of other bystanders..



Meanwhile, Nigerians have condemned the virtual shutdown of Lagos due to the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.



They also berated the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led government for shutting down the nation’s commercial hub.



No wonder they say we yorubas are slaves to the Northerners 32 Likes 2 Shares

wow.... THIS IS CLEAR SIGN that BUHARI has lost LAGOS in 2019 8 Likes

Lagosians deserve every suffering as they are the architects of this foolishness 18 Likes 1 Share

Buhari goes to Kano, the almajiris there can climb billboards and treetops.



Buhari comes to Lagos, person no go fit use road again?



Is Lagos as dangerous as Maiduguri or Kano where Bokos reside? 30 Likes 1 Share

If you listen to yoruba muslims rants eh, you'd think the whole yorubas love Buhari....



We Yoruba Muslims are really trying when we defend Buhari, and also good at goal post shifting as well.... 12 Likes 1 Share

If you listen to yoruba muslims rants eh, you'd think the whole yorubas love Buhari....



We Yoruba Muslims are really trying when we defend Buhari, and also good at goal post shifting as well.... I am Christian Yoruba and proud. Yoruba see themselves as one, you keen talking of Yoruba muslim here and there. Guyman don't kill yourself please on top Yoruba matter . In our land we know no Muslim Yoruba or Christian Yoruba, we even love the traditional religious worshipers, we are one entity, your people are just terrible playing an opposition government and jealous of us, simple !



I am Christian Yoruba and proud. Yoruba see themselves as one, you keen talking of Yoruba muslim here and there. Guyman don't kill yourself please on top Yoruba matter . In our land we know no Muslim Yoruba or Christian Yoruba, we even love the traditional religious worshipers, we are one entity, your people are just terrible playing an opposition government and jealous of us, simple ! 20 Likes 3 Shares

I remember when Goodluck Jonathan visited Lagos. Apc said the president's visit had caused a major armed robbery attack in Lagos . That Jonathan should not cause any traffic hold up in Lagos. They complained bitterly about the 15 minutes traffic jam that Jonathan's visit brought. They said that Lagos was too commercially minded to wait for 15 minutes.



But today same Apc locked down Lagos. Not for 15 minutes. For a whole day! They stopped everybody from working. Not for 15 minutes,but for one full day.



Same people who complained about 15 minutes lock down are now applauding 24 hours lock down!



Stinking Hypocrites! 53 Likes 5 Shares

Yoruba see themselves as one, you keen talking of Yoruba muslim here and there. Guyman don't kill yourself please on top Yoruba matter .

Ogbeni koshi kuro jare.... can you as a muslim worship with a Christian in his church..... Ogbeni koshi kuro jare.... can you as a muslim worship with a Christian in his church..... 7 Likes 1 Share

Police are slaves. I really pity them. 2 Likes

Ogbeni koshi kuro jare.... can you as a muslim worship with a Christian in his church.....

Ogbeni koshi kuro jare.... can you as a muslim worship with a Christian in his church..... Am Yoruba, a Christian and I don't care what religion my people or friends practice. Am Yoruba, a Christian and I don't care what religion my people or friends practice. 5 Likes

Am Yoruba, a Christian and I don't care what religion my people or friends practice.

We the yoruba muslims will soon disavow you from our cult... Ogbeni gbori si waju.... we know you... We the yoruba muslims will soon disavow you from our cult... Ogbeni gbori si waju.... we know you... 3 Likes

Only in Nigeria, president visit stops normal life 2 Likes

Maybe the lady they're beating is an SSCE holder















While the shrubs of a malnourished president came into power with NEPA bills













No wonder they say we yorubas are slaves to the Northerners

How do you know she is Yoruba? How do you know she is Yoruba?







https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/traffic-chaos-fear-as-jonathan-visits/amp/



“We have been compelled to write a letter to the Lagos State governor asking him to please prevail on the President to reschedule his visit.



“But if his visit must go on, he should use another means of transportation such as the helicopter so that the whole town is not locked up.



“Anytime Mr President is coming to Lagos, our roads are closed, and traffic congestion is at its highest. The whole city is shut down for the entire day.....

“So, we’re appealing to Mr President, through the Governor, to please reconsider his visit.



“And if he must come, he should inflict the minimum pain and hardship on Nigerians.” Lai Mohammed writing on behalf of the APC 5 years ago





The more things change, the more they remain the same. Okay this was Lai Mohammed few years back“We have been compelled to write a letter to the Lagos State governor asking him to please prevail on the President to reschedule his visit.“But if his visit must go on, he should use another means of transportation such as the helicopter so that the whole town is not locked up.“Anytime Mr President is coming to Lagos, our roads are closed, and traffic congestion is at its highest. The whole city is shut down for the entire day.....“So, we’re appealing to Mr President, through the Governor, to please reconsider his visit.“And if he must come, he should inflict the minimum pain and hardship on Nigerians.” Lai Mohammed writing on behalf of the APC 5 years agoThe more things change, the more they remain the same. 5 Likes 1 Share

Dis one na she do hersef....its a pity tho Jus obey civil authority and keep ursef from wahala....shikenaDis one na she do hersef....its a pity tho 3 Likes

Maybe the lady they're beating is an SSCE holder



While the shrubs of a malnourished president came into power with NEPA bills



No wonder they say we yorubas are slaves to the Northerners

Gbenu buruku e soun. Olofo lasn lasn... Na your papa be slaves to them..



Iru yin loma tara ile e lopo. Ode. Gbenu buruku e soun.Olofo lasn lasn... Na your papa be slaves to them..Iru yin loma tara ile e lopo. Ode. 2 Likes 1 Share

