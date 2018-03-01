₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,664 members, 4,161,134 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 05:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down (9332 Views)
"Lalong Misled Buhari To Inaugurate A Bridge Built By Jonathan" - Solomon Dalung / Bola Tinubu Honored With Customized Statue At A Bridge Named After Him In Lagos / Picture Of Buhari Shaking Osinbajo Is Best Of All Buhari's Returning Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by BoneBlogger(m): 4:14pm
Earlier today, Nigerians were made to stand under the scorching sun and were also not allowed to use Pedestrian bridge because President Muhammadu is in Lagos. Major roads in the state were shut down - leaving motorists and road users stranded due to the president's visit.
According to reports, one young lady asked why can’t they use the pedestrian bridge as she decided to 'disobey the state order'. The young lady was beaten by the policemen and also arrested alongside with one other man who tried to help her - to the shock of other bystanders..
Meanwhile, Nigerians have condemned the virtual shutdown of Lagos due to the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.
They also berated the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led government for shutting down the nation’s commercial hub.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/lady-arrested-for-trying-to-use-a-shut-down-pedestrian-bridge-in-lagos.html
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by taylor89(m): 4:17pm
Maybe the lady they're beating is an SSCE holder
While the shrubs of a malnourished president came into power with NEPA bills
No wonder they say we yorubas are slaves to the Northerners
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by Jacktheripper: 4:18pm
Good people of Nairaland please download the app via my signature to earn bitcoin.
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 4:19pm
That last pic up there, a typical afonja mouth shouting aaaaarrr! Woooooooh! Egbamioooo!
23 Likes
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by greatnaija01: 4:20pm
wow.... THIS IS CLEAR SIGN that BUHARI has lost LAGOS in 2019
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by taylor89(m): 4:21pm
Jacktheripper:
Carry ur app go alaba
We dey discuss important issue here
21 Likes
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by LeOstrich: 4:21pm
Lagosians deserve every suffering as they are the architects of this foolishness
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by LeOstrich: 4:23pm
Buhari goes to Kano, the almajiris there can climb billboards and treetops.
Buhari comes to Lagos, person no go fit use road again?
Is Lagos as dangerous as Maiduguri or Kano where Bokos reside?
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by Evablizin(f): 4:31pm
Chai.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by Gossiplover: 4:39pm
this is serious oo...
lalasticlala and myd44 come and see gobe
1 Like
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by obonujoker(m): 4:47pm
If you listen to yoruba muslims rants eh, you'd think the whole yorubas love Buhari....
We Yoruba Muslims are really trying when we defend Buhari, and also good at goal post shifting as well....
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by sunnysunny69(m): 4:49pm
obonujoker:I am Christian Yoruba and proud. Yoruba see themselves as one, you keen talking of Yoruba muslim here and there. Guyman don't kill yourself please on top Yoruba matter . In our land we know no Muslim Yoruba or Christian Yoruba, we even love the traditional religious worshipers, we are one entity, your people are just terrible playing an opposition government and jealous of us, simple !
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by White007(m): 4:49pm
I remember when Goodluck Jonathan visited Lagos. Apc said the president's visit had caused a major armed robbery attack in Lagos . That Jonathan should not cause any traffic hold up in Lagos. They complained bitterly about the 15 minutes traffic jam that Jonathan's visit brought. They said that Lagos was too commercially minded to wait for 15 minutes.
But today same Apc locked down Lagos. Not for 15 minutes. For a whole day! They stopped everybody from working. Not for 15 minutes,but for one full day.
Same people who complained about 15 minutes lock down are now applauding 24 hours lock down!
Stinking Hypocrites!
53 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by obonujoker(m): 4:50pm
sunnysunny69:
Ogbeni koshi kuro jare.... can you as a muslim worship with a Christian in his church.....
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by Hofbrauhaus: 4:50pm
Police are slaves. I really pity them.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by dadark: 4:51pm
nigeria shall jail all easterners...just wait and see...
you can be sure she is ipobian living in lagos....
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by Hofbrauhaus: 4:52pm
obonujoker:
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by sunnysunny69(m): 4:52pm
obonujoker:Am Yoruba, a Christian and I don't care what religion my people or friends practice.
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by obonujoker(m): 4:55pm
sunnysunny69:
We the yoruba muslims will soon disavow you from our cult... Ogbeni gbori si waju.... we know you...
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by sotall(m): 5:01pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by talk2archy: 5:01pm
h
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by Offendersyoung: 5:02pm
Only in Nigeria, president visit stops normal life
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by visijo(m): 5:02pm
Sai who?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by babadee1(m): 5:02pm
taylor89:
How do you know she is Yoruba?
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by Dandsome: 5:05pm
Okay this was Lai Mohammed few years back
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/traffic-chaos-fear-as-jonathan-visits/amp/
“We have been compelled to write a letter to the Lagos State governor asking him to please prevail on the President to reschedule his visit.
“But if his visit must go on, he should use another means of transportation such as the helicopter so that the whole town is not locked up.
“Anytime Mr President is coming to Lagos, our roads are closed, and traffic congestion is at its highest. The whole city is shut down for the entire day.....
“So, we’re appealing to Mr President, through the Governor, to please reconsider his visit.
“And if he must come, he should inflict the minimum pain and hardship on Nigerians.” Lai Mohammed writing on behalf of the APC 5 years ago
The more things change, the more they remain the same.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:05pm
CHAI
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by Bossontop(m): 5:05pm
Jus obey civil authority and keep ursef from wahala....shikena
Dis one na she do hersef....its a pity tho
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by Follygunners: 5:05pm
taylor89:
Gbenu buruku e soun. Olofo lasn lasn... Na your papa be slaves to them..
Iru yin loma tara ile e lopo. Ode.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by chiwuike20: 5:05pm
Eye-service.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by wittyt98(m): 5:05pm
New Nairaland Meme Loading
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Arrested As Buhari Visits Lagos For Trying To Use A Bridge Shut Down by Man2utd: 5:05pm
Only in naija... Every thing is actually wrong with us in this country, our own suffering comes with smiling. Any ways I admire that girls bravery, a lot of people there are not happy with the situation, but they will rather stand by and look. We are waiting for a messiah to come deliver us, lets wake up and face our challenges.
1 Like
Permanent Seat on UN Security Council for Nigeria? / Who Is Really The Giant Of Africa? / Fasola's Lekki Estate, Lagos, home of flooding
Viewing this topic: charlesotk(m), Damikejay, bloodsiamese(m), jdstunt(m), fellom(m), Molayan, oluwamitomisin, oracle2583, okerekeikpo, wwwtortoise(m), MacShiff, muyex1(m), sexybaby22(f), MzYemmy, olaskul(m), seye001, Preetybuoy(m), Boscojugunu(m), Opelwonder(m), loadedvibes, ameristu, iykololo(m), betesi(m), austine4real(m), ATK4Joy(f), olastarnet, Imforreal(m), michony505(m), alfanio(m), Aba28Nura, Lacoolmley, lewalee(f), ceinnocen, beautydutch(f), shedybaba44(m), seunnice, prosper21(m), Tunizzy(m), ehiblessing(f), mclaaro(f), Awoleesu, IHATEPUZZY(m), dad007(m), freshdude99(m), jaido007, gurllyann555, cashreport, nattytemple10(m), olasaad(f), francezB(m), dvee2, Uyiii, salbis(m), sanpipita(m), feloj, Folabimi, vicglo, kado(m), Rickywowoz, greatdeal1408(m), lawsbanks, Chemistry202(m), g4everybody(m), schwarzermann, eosigwe(m), Hopewilliam, ShadowFighter, ArinzeRaph, gorecwears(m), Koolbobby(m), megasoul, Tloc(m), zheja(m), Loneley, abercrombie(m), lilkech(m), Niyi9002(m), DkJay, LordRegalia, habibest06(m), kulikuli45, dejiolaniyan(m), CaaseStudy, showgolee(m), Smarte724(m), chikasin4(m), Rasky1(m), alienvirus, Chiadikaobi(m), winnerz, iretiayow(m), ultravires(m), ngac, kaeycea(m), Moreoffaith(m), Chuukwudi(m), bubsykay, sannio(m), BUSHHUNTER(m), Psalm45(f), PhardFarm, darlingtonNYIG(m), Seandisputed(m), skydancer, 1stNumeroUno, Emmylyon(m), omakay(m), Chanchit, Enasuarez(m), Fatherly, Martins4us(m), brobro, LORDI(m), bro1010, correctyourself(m), mcevans1(m), Enskynelson(m), timexkaka, frugal(m), highqueen(f), Austyno4(m), firstlady01(f), frenzyduchess(f), dopedan(m), molas02, sayid(m), trendymarseey(f), MrHibee(m), henrixx(m), wickedtuna(m), jmichael259(m), kunlesehan(m), Onyemabright(m), Laconfidential(m), mystiquemaestro(m), carzarus(m), checkedout, Euouae, Aghanel(m), STIdesyns(m), Danybest, Davidcruze(m), Samah, darklyte, alabiogo(m), chy200(f), mhizmayorall(f), jesbu(m), Whynow(m), binajiya(m), Doctus(m), Hycon(m), Silvesta7(m), ijele(m), OBTMOS(m), moremoney007(f), BabaO2, Asuokaa, Aadetola1(m), Armorall, micky90(m), mekd, tiwasiaife(m), hemlock0(m), Mipee(m), mendoakala(m), pirodoshit(m), Demiyike, ameemu, usbcable(m), mymah(f), oochi123(f), bossrillboss, engrdosmen01(m), skillatch(m), chiozor, ede1(m), Jsj454, kayhel, guy1234, UsySanusi(m), ikson(m), hedonistic, 360great(m), 3millionia, MARQUIZ(m), dellyjoe10, pyod(f), zicky(m), lekankolade(m), GreyBlood, miosorfunyintele(m), Alfred2000, Aarenaija, szen(m), scribble, Arthaus(m), chichar1(f), kukyn, ayozainy(f), iamyusooph(m), sniffydon(m), Donopsiano(m), drdanny(m), caprini1, milloguy, Phyqee10(m), babyphaze07(m), Ben2222, abbyphilips(f), myvic70(m), BrotherBlood1, shakurkings(m), Sterope(f), IMO22(m), jojo2020, Buharimustgo, kennykg(m), zivility, okpanachi09, felo812000(m), goodpropects, Oluwasegun664, nosmas, jchibueze, aimah14(m), Hargbo(m), sezsimon(m), Maxcole, Ollawilliam, pedel, jubrils(m), samragyone(m), badostic, sweerychick(f), chukxy44(m), BCISLTD, keximus(m), Francisayo(m), b4bola(m), phyiktor(m), koribobo, press005, Oye4u(m), Bolowolowo, DammyGbade(m), Cutehector(m), henrybomb(m), Bede2u(m), Deprofessional(m), Timoleon(m), orimsamsam(m), BadBullet(m), mdcclothing, fx45(m), deboski6, okusbaba(m), Victorchuks4(m), jjbest(m), Madcow(m), Naijaepic, chuks34(m), Davidsonomos(m), oyoolima, adami48(f), neyop85(m), Heebah, mizchidi, dadeniran29(m) and 372 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15