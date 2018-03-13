₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by micariice(m): 4:27pm
NOKIA
4 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by OneKinGuy(m): 4:46pm
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4x
8 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:37pm
infinix note 4 b4 xiaomi mi max 2 deliver me from crappy filled life infinix installed in my life
CAN SOMEONE HELP ME SAY HALLELUYAH!
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by khalhokage(m): 5:46pm
Gionee
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by MXDMG(m): 6:12pm
Samsung s8+
6 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by IZUKWU(m): 6:28pm
Tecno phantom Z mini
1 Like
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by aro1(m): 6:49pm
micariice:i use nokia 2,wic one is urs
1 Like
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by chicwoman(f): 8:35pm
TECNO L9 Plus
12 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by constance500: 9:27pm
Infinix note 4 high
2 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by twentyk(m): 9:27pm
my phone was stolen on monday,thing weak me Gan...i swear i still dey depressed...
Dem no even allow me use am rara...awon wehray dem collect am...ok..
2 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by Timileyin1234(m): 9:33pm
Iphone 7plus
5 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by henry007(m): 9:49pm
Infinix Hot S3
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by lowkey28(m): 9:54pm
Samsung S8
3 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by ades0la(f): 9:55pm
Samsung
1 Like
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by twentyk(m): 10:11pm
Erm is there a place where i could get a phone(new,used)anyone...and id pay in a latter date...you know that kinda thing.....more like mortgage shiii.....ANYBODY!!!.....
1 Like
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by Temibabie(f): 10:14pm
Sagem
2 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by bercarray(m): 10:14pm
tecno y2
swiz123:if u av a good paying job u can offer me, I'll use the latest phone too, but if u don't, Oga weep for yourself, i use what I can afford.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by austino677(m): 10:14pm
Samsung
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by horpeyemmi66(m): 10:14pm
Tecno 8H
1 Like
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by OlympianZeus(m): 10:14pm
Xiaomi Mi max 2
4 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by Lovexme(m): 10:14pm
Mi 5 Prime.
2 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by IeatPussy: 10:14pm
I use Three phones: IPhone X + Galaxy S8 and Nokia Touch. Don't blame me, blame it on the money.
7 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by ozoebuka1(m): 10:14pm
chicwoman:me too
1 Like
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by NwaOhafia: 10:15pm
Samsung s7 edge but want going for 8s
3 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by edlion57(m): 10:15pm
Gionee m6 ....was a fan of Samsung den...but Gionee is the best...I can prove that to u... check the spec
1 Like
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by free2ryhme: 10:15pm
micariice:
Una no get work, honestly
Poverty has made it difficult for you including all that post their phone type to reason abnormally
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by abbeyoye2001(m): 10:15pm
Techno J8
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by harmbhrosz(m): 10:16pm
Xiaomi Redmi note 3 Pro Prime Special Edition
4 Likes
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by fucktoto: 10:16pm
nokia torchlight.
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by KingsleyCEO: 10:16pm
IPhone 12
If you're pained come and beat me I'm waiting.
Meanwhile Bubu is gone.
This 2019 is almost taking forever to come....
I have ironed my PVC shall.
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by Sphilip1(m): 10:16pm
One Chinese phone like that.
Btw... Is Yoruba pepper soup that bad?
Lol... Like seriously, I need to know cos I plan to do my service in the west.
Stumbled on this video of this guy who got blinded by Yoruba pepper soup. >> See the video here<<
|Re: What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? by Queenext: 10:16pm
Gionee
