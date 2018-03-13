Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / What Type Of Phone Are You Using At The Moment? (4506 Views)

Which Phone Are You Currently Using? / Which Application On Your Phone Are You Addicted To? / What Phone Are You Currently Using And What You Like And Hate About It? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

NOKIA 4 Likes

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4x 8 Likes

infinix note 4 b4 xiaomi mi max 2 deliver me from crappy filled life infinix installed in my life

CAN SOMEONE HELP ME SAY HALLELUYAH! 15 Likes 3 Shares

Gionee 14 Likes 1 Share

Samsung s8+ 6 Likes

Tecno phantom Z mini 1 Like

micariice:

NOKIA i use nokia 2,wic one is urs i use nokia 2,wic one is urs 1 Like

TECNO L9 Plus 12 Likes

Infinix note 4 high 2 Likes

my phone was stolen on monday,thing weak me Gan...i swear i still dey depressed...

Dem no even allow me use am rara...awon wehray dem collect am...ok.. 2 Likes

Iphone 7plus 5 Likes

Infinix Hot S3 1 Like 1 Share

Samsung S8 3 Likes

Samsung 1 Like

Erm is there a place where i could get a phone(new,used)anyone...and id pay in a latter date...you know that kinda thing.....more like mortgage shiii.....ANYBODY!!!..... 1 Like

Sagem 2 Likes

swiz123:





I weep for you if u av a good paying job u can offer me, I'll use the latest phone too, but if u don't, Oga weep for yourself, i use what I can afford. tecno y2if u av a good paying job u can offer me, I'll use the latest phone too, but if u don't, Oga weep for yourself, i use what I can afford. 28 Likes 2 Shares

Samsung

Tecno 8H 1 Like

Xiaomi Mi max 2 4 Likes

Mi 5 Prime. 2 Likes

I use Three phones: IPhone X + Galaxy S8 and Nokia Touch. Don't blame me, blame it on the money.





7 Likes

chicwoman:

TECNO L9 Plus me too me too 1 Like

Samsung s7 edge but want going for 8s 3 Likes

Gionee m6 ....was a fan of Samsung den...but Gionee is the best...I can prove that to u... check the spec 1 Like

micariice:

NOKIA

Una no get work, honestly



Poverty has made it difficult for you including all that post their phone type to reason abnormally Una no get work, honestlyPoverty has made it difficult for you including all that post their phone type to reason abnormally 3 Likes 1 Share

Techno J8

Xiaomi Redmi note 3 Pro Prime Special Edition 4 Likes

nokia torchlight.





If you're pained come and beat me I'm waiting.





Meanwhile Bubu is gone.

This 2019 is almost taking forever to come....



I have ironed my PVC shall. IPhone 12If you're pained come and beat me I'm waiting.Meanwhile Bubu is gone.This 2019 is almost taking forever to come....I have ironed my PVC shall.





Btw... Is Yoruba pepper soup that bad?

Lol... Like seriously, I need to know cos I plan to do my service in the west.



Stumbled on this video of this guy who got blinded by Yoruba pepper soup. >> See the video here<< One Chinese phone like that.Btw... Is Yoruba pepper soup that bad?Lol... Like seriously, I need to know cos I plan to do my service in the west.Stumbled on this video of this guy who got blinded by Yoruba pepper soup.