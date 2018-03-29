Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "After 14 Years Of Dating, He Came To Pay My Bride Price" - Beautiful Lady Says (10148 Views)

The lady identified as @lilmatohbadht on Twitter tweeted that after 14 years of dating her man he finally came and paid for her bride price.



Lilma wrote;

"After 14 years of dating, he came to pay my bride price 4 days ago #PJAY18 ❤"





Culled from;











Interesting.



Hope dey.



So ladies, be very patient with us for at least 14 years okay?no need to rush things at all.



Breakdown:



7 years to know you very well.



5 years to know your family very well.



2 Years to check if you will break my head when you are angry.



= 14 years. 20 Likes 4 Shares



the oversabi nwannah saw the humility in our celebrants response, felt ashamed of herself and resulted to saying she's not trying to judge her.

who's she to judge in the first place, and in the second place what's the negativity there to judge, it's a thing of joy she's getting married, not just getting married but to her friend and long time heartthrob.



p.s: the celebrants comments alone is enough evidence to show why her fiance didn't look elsewhere all through these years, same applies to nwannah but in this case negatively, her comments here is a very clear evidence why she was dumped even after 6 years of relationship.



cheers to queensuccubus, na once we dey know who get sense.

check her post and every reasonably reasonable person will see how highly realistic/probabilistic her comment is, not the other gibberish people are spewing below that 14 years is way too long.

make we still try dey use our number 6 for once naa , the celebrants photo is here, she's still young and shinning. wetin be this nwannah own sef?? you purported your oversabi opinion and the celebrant found a way to reason with you softly, you nor wan still rest for there. some people and their busy body shaathe oversabi nwannah saw the humility in our celebrants response, felt ashamed of herself and resulted to saying she's not trying to judge her.who's she to judge in the first place, and in the second place what's the negativity there to judge, it's a thing of joy she's getting married, not just getting married but to her friend and long time heartthrob.p.s: the celebrants comments alone is enough evidence to show why her fiance didn't look elsewhere all through these years, same applies to nwannah but in this case negatively, her comments here is a very clear evidence why she was dumped even after 6 years of relationship.cheers to queensuccubus, na once we dey know who get sense.check her post and every reasonably reasonable person will see how highly realistic/probabilistic her comment is, not the other gibberish people are spewing below that 14 years is way too long.make we still try dey use our number 6 for once naa, the celebrants photo is here, she's still young and shinning. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Maybe they we're lovers already since their elementary days Maybe they we're lovers already since their elementary days 2 Likes

14yrs??

Now that's stupid,just thank God the dude didn't change his mind

I bet he wasn't disturbing or pestering you for sex!

Most Nigerian guys don't deserve 6months!!

3months courtship is enough to know everything about a lady,no need for long courtship! 6 Likes

Just 14years..... Just 14years..... 1 Like

14years? In Prison... Oloshi... You No Get Shame... So For 14years you And You Guy Just De Waste Sperm... Billions Of Children Dead... Aunty You Are Heartless... When Your First Son Suppose To Don De Ss3 now... You Never Even Born Am... Because You Were Dating For 14years... You Are An Ex-convict Already... 5 Likes 1 Share

14 years? That's longer than many marriages.... 7 Likes 1 Share

Impressive if so. As in they dated 14 years exclusivelyImpressive if so. 1 Like

Which 14 years, how many accumulated years of breaking up/ex-ing and coming back, abegi e easy, congratulations though, God bless the home 2 Likes

DeadRat:

14years? In Prison... Oloshi... You No Get Shame... So For 14years you And You Guy Just De Waste Sperm... Billions Of Children Dead... Aunty You Are Heartless... When Your First Son Suppose To Don De Ss3 now... You Never Even Born Am... Because You Were Dating For 14years... You Are An Ex-convict Already...

Really??

Which prison she take serve her sentence? Really??Which prison she take serve her sentence? 1 Like

They say patience is a virtue unless we hesitate and loose out.



in her case it seems everyone was happy in the end.



14 years is such a long time to wait



The man must have been worth it because the lady looks nice enough to attract other suitors or perhaps they have other things like kids keeping them together all that time



Happy married life to them. Hope he is truly worth the wait in the end.

Marrtynze:

Which 14 years, how many accumulated years of breaking up/ex-ing and coming back, abegi e easy, congratulations though, God bless the home



If God told her to wait for 14 years then no problem but if God never ask others to do same then what a pity(psalm 127:1 Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain)



If God is not in any relationship it will not last. If God told her to wait for 14 years then no problem but if God never ask others to do same then what a pity(psalm 127:1 Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain)If God is not in any relationship it will not last.

Lol....Long wait!



They must have been dating since their secondary school days, Congratulations to her. 2 Likes





he has fuked all the pussy to his heart content now his is READY for marriage ...

14 years ..... girl you lucky his village ppl did not hold him ..



what will you tell ppl if after 14 Years he shows you the door ...



congrats HML he has fuked all the pussy to his heart content now his is READY for marriage ...14 years ..... girl you lucky his village ppl did not hold him ..what will you tell ppl if after 14 Years he shows you the door ...congrats HML 1 Like

after him don tear d puna finish

wooow! lovely

I am just so happy today, cause it's my birthday 3 Likes

You guys are both lucky others may not be so lucky,but between 14 years is a very long time.

That's too long

eyaa..thats so sweet

Did he chop you all those years?

14 years of coitus and copulating without tieing the nuptial knot...the guy must have enjoy the vj/puna wella

If he saw her worthy after 14 years she must be a gem 3 Likes

:PNo wonder the neck long like tolotolo...14years of crying and hoping.Congrats oo. .your own paid off. :PNo wonder the neck long like tolotolo...14years of crying and hoping.Congrats oo. .your own paid off.

That guy don drive the punàni till he can draw it backwards with his eye wide shut

Waaawwuuu....