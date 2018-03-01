₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by stephenduru: 5:56pm
Today, Thursday 29th March 2018, will forever remain indelible in the minds of all patriotic and Peace loving Nigerians, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and the families of 11 soldiers of the Nigerian Army who lost their lives during Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA along Birnin Gwari - Funtua road on 20th March 2018. It was the day that the remains of gallant heroes; Private Olabode Hammed, Private Bamidele Adekunke Emmanuel, Private Onuchukwu Christian Chigoziri, Private Adamu Muhammed, Private Lamara Ahmed and Private Mubarak Suleiman, as well as Private Bashir Dani, Private Usman Abubakar Halo. Private Nafiu Iliyasu, Private Safiyanu Ahmed and Private Alhassan Ibrahim, were laid to rest at the Commonwealth Cemetery Kaduna, amidst tears and befitting military burial. May their souls Rest In Peace, Amen.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/photos-from-burial-of-11-soldiers.html?m=1
lzaa onyeoga
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by Mutemenot: 6:04pm
And Buhari is dancing on their grave. Instead of honouring the fallen heroes he went to open a bus stop
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by tolufase(m): 6:08pm
RIP to them
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by SarkinYarki: 6:35pm
Killed By Fulani herdsmen but the Buhari govt has chosen to be quiet about this
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by omocalabar(m): 6:50pm
Damn....so commisioning a motor park for agberos is now more important than sad tragedy to APC? what more is left to say?
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:51pm
RIP GALLANT SOLDIERS.
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by SnakeChopMoney(m): 6:52pm
No matter how tired I am, seeing this Fulani cow president on the TV always gives me the strength to get up and change the channel ....yeye man.
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by SnakeChopMoney(m): 6:52pm
They died for Nigeria ??
I'm not stupid enough to fight or die for this country, God will never forgive me if i do
Call Buhari and his brothers to fight and fix the country they destroyed
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by Footage: 6:52pm
May their souls rest in peace
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by visijo(m): 6:53pm
Bubu why?
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by Leurty: 6:53pm
Fallen soldiers
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by fk002: 6:54pm
R.I.P gallant soldiers
You died protecting your country.
History will never forget your names
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by PAGAN9JA(m): 6:54pm
jesus didnt die for us. we dont even know if he even existed for sure.
But these soldiers.They died for us sinners so that we may rest in peace and go about our daily chores.
They died for us sinner so we can cheat and kill our own fellow brothers and sisters in peace.
So we can kill each other in the name of imported middle eastern cults.
I dont know much about worldly affairs but I know one thing for sure.
The Gods of our ancestors will bless these soldiers abundantly and they will watch over us even after their demise. A soldier never quits until ordered to do so. And these soldiers are still on duty. They have joined our ancestors and are still watching over us.
Let us pay obilation and sacrifice our best white rooster on their altar and our first born son to the service of this nation. That should be the zeal of us Nigerians if Nigeria must survive.
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by shepherd003: 6:54pm
killed by..,...?
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by sylve11: 6:54pm
Journey well brothers!
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by skales67: 6:56pm
Mtchewww! Vero, abeg, that my indomie onion don done?
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by okerekeikpo: 6:57pm
They were killed by Buhari foot soldiers foolani herdsmen
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by Triniti(m): 7:02pm
Nigerian army is a disgrace, how can you bury troops that died in active service like a common criminal? Look at the cemetery like children play field, tomorrow who’s going to remember them and where they were buried
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by truthstands12: 7:02pm
A country lost 11 gallant soldiers and were being buried today but the president rather than honouring them travelled to Lagos state to commission Ikeja bus terminal. Very unfortunate. No respect for human life by this administration. Its very disheartening.
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by Triniti(m): 7:04pm
Sometimes I wonder the type of armed forces we have in this country, look at a place you buried troops that died in active combat, such a shame in manner which it was done
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by olafum1(m): 7:05pm
So Mass burial is now an hallmark of this administration? If I'm seeing pic of Nigerian soldiers butchered by herdsmen, I think it's just fair I see those of the herdsmen too, or there is an order for them to stand down too in the face of the killer herdsmen..
so fvcked up country
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by SirClad: 7:06pm
SnakeChopMoney:
Ok cuz ur TV doesn't have remote control... orisirisi shiooor
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:07pm
Died for nothing
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by Stallion93(m): 7:09pm
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by Dajugba: 7:09pm
this is gross suicide done by the act of wickedness. How can eleven people die at an exercise training. Them be flies
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:09pm
Are they going to buried them with the boots, belt and the cap?
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by castrol180(m): 7:11pm
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by VanjoshIII(m): 7:12pm
If you like salute from today to next tomorrow, termites go still chop em, termites are no respecter of anyone.
RIP though.
Re: Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma by emperorchedda(m): 7:14pm
PAGAN9JA:Thumbs up
