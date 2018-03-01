Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos From Burial Of 11 Soldiers That Died During Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (6198 Views)

Today, Thursday 29th March 2018, will forever remain indelible in the minds of all patriotic and Peace loving Nigerians, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and the families of 11 soldiers of the Nigerian Army who lost their lives during Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA along Birnin Gwari - Funtua road on 20th March 2018. It was the day that the remains of gallant heroes; Private Olabode Hammed, Private Bamidele Adekunke Emmanuel, Private Onuchukwu Christian Chigoziri, Private Adamu Muhammed, Private Lamara Ahmed and Private Mubarak Suleiman, as well as Private Bashir Dani, Private Usman Abubakar Halo. Private Nafiu Iliyasu, Private Safiyanu Ahmed and Private Alhassan Ibrahim, were laid to rest at the Commonwealth Cemetery Kaduna, amidst tears and befitting military burial. May their souls Rest In Peace, Amen.

stephenduru:

stephenduru:

And Buhari is dancing on their grave. Instead of honouring the fallen heroes he went to open a bus stop 2 Likes 1 Share

RIP to them

Killed By Fulani herdsmen but the Buhari govt has chosen to be quiet about this 5 Likes

Damn....so commisioning a motor park for agberos is now more important than sad tragedy to APC? what more is left to say? 3 Likes

RIP GALLANT SOLDIERS.

No matter how tired I am, seeing this Fulani cow president on the TV always gives me the strength to get up and change the channel ....yeye man. 9 Likes 1 Share

They died for Nigeria ??

I'm not stupid enough to fight or die for this country, God will never forgive me if i do



Call Buhari and his brothers to fight and fix the country they destroyed 4 Likes

May their souls rest in peace

Bubu why?

Fallen soldiers

R.I.P gallant soldiers







You died protecting your country.











History will never forget your names

jesus didnt die for us. we dont even know if he even existed for sure.



But these soldiers.They died for us sinners so that we may rest in peace and go about our daily chores.



They died for us sinner so we can cheat and kill our own fellow brothers and sisters in peace.



So we can kill each other in the name of imported middle eastern cults.



I dont know much about worldly affairs but I know one thing for sure.



The Gods of our ancestors will bless these soldiers abundantly and they will watch over us even after their demise. A soldier never quits until ordered to do so. And these soldiers are still on duty. They have joined our ancestors and are still watching over us.



Let us pay obilation and sacrifice our best white rooster on their altar and our first born son to the service of this nation. That should be the zeal of us Nigerians if Nigeria must survive. 1 Like 1 Share

killed by..,...? 1 Like

Journey well brothers!

They were killed by Buhari foot soldiers foolani herdsmen

Nigerian army is a disgrace, how can you bury troops that died in active service like a common criminal? Look at the cemetery like children play field, tomorrow who’s going to remember them and where they were buried

A country lost 11 gallant soldiers and were being buried today but the president rather than honouring them travelled to Lagos state to commission Ikeja bus terminal. Very unfortunate. No respect for human life by this administration. Its very disheartening. 2 Likes

Sometimes I wonder the type of armed forces we have in this country, look at a place you buried troops that died in active combat, such a shame in manner which it was done

So Mass burial is now an hallmark of this administration? If I'm seeing pic of Nigerian soldiers butchered by herdsmen, I think it's just fair I see those of the herdsmen too, or there is an order for them to stand down too in the face of the killer herdsmen..



so fvcked up country

No matter how tired I am, seeing this Fulani cow president on the TV always gives me the strength to get up and change the channel ....yeye man.



Died for nothing

this is gross suicide done by the act of wickedness. How can eleven people die at an exercise training. Them be flies

Are they going to buried them with the boots, belt and the cap?

If you like salute from today to next tomorrow, termites go still chop em, termites are no respecter of anyone.

RIP though.