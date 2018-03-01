₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by Ayodele70: 6:03pm
Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, aka Kaffy shared these beautiful new photos with her kids, Eliana Ameh, Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh, as they stepped out today.
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by empress101(f): 7:16pm
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by Bishop1monte(m): 7:16pm
Beautiful
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by HCpaul(m): 7:16pm
2 gals one lady. Buriful
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by Bishop1monte(m): 7:16pm
empress101:
Which kind network you dey use dis babe
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by Emmy1234567890: 7:17pm
Where is the dance
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by SirdeKay: 7:17pm
Very cute
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by luvme0702: 7:17pm
See how fast they've grown. Beautiful pix.
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by simbol(f): 7:17pm
Beautiful kids
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:17pm
How time flies......
Beautiful, lovely family.
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:18pm
Still shocked how Joseph bears to be with this Kafayat.
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by castrol180(m): 7:19pm
olosho don born!
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by ConcNiggress56(f): 7:20pm
bh
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by nonye6194(m): 7:20pm
happy Easter in advance beautiful NL people
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by Dajugba: 7:23pm
Beautiful Children. The young shall grow. I think it's time to consider building up a family, because I could still remember when she had her first child. Ohoh... just a thought... only a thought
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by ashewoboy(m): 7:25pm
the baby girl resemble kaffi wellas. nice.
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by Jolar101(m): 7:27pm
I bless you kids. Nice chisss.
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by HeWrites(m): 7:29pm
castrol180:So quick This picture has turn to meme
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by shepherd003: 7:29pm
nice picture,but someone is missing there,argue with ur shadow
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by castrol180(m): 7:31pm
HeWrites:
Yea, you feel am?
|Re: Kaffy And Her Children, Eliana Ameh & Sean Oluwatosin Joseph Ameh In Cute Photos by HeWrites(m): 7:33pm
castrol180:
