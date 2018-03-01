Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) (10758 Views)

http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/runtown-getting-blackmailed-with-sex.html Eric Manny Records have taken to blackmail just to bend music star, Runtown to their will. They claim they[i][/i] have invested too much in the popstar to let go off him that easy. The PR of the label as well as the label boss have threatened to release an incriminating sex tape of Runtown with a popular socialite. They have leaked their chat with the singer's representative as proof. See below..

if its comes to balckmail the label boss should know its a criminal offence,if he breaks a contract take him to court to pay up. 26 Likes 1 Share

His village people wan end his career... Runtown apply logical wisdom in this case...

But is having a leaked sex tape part of the making of a true celebrity? The world is finished!

Quote me everywhere. 3 Likes

hmmmm. sex tape. really! na wa oh. what propels a person to do a sex tape? 4 Likes 1 Share

Very poor way of handling an issue 2 Likes

His record label is nuts

Blackmail of the day year 1 Like

Runtown should not hesitate to sue. 2 Likes

Serves runtown right



I see a heavy lawsuit being slapped on that dude's empty head



1. Defamation of character

2. Revenge porn

3. Criminal intimidation

4. Terrorism (Yes, you will be shocked to know what is classified as terrorism in the court of law) terrorizing him with a sextape



Just hire a good lawyer.



This is how people get killed, he's so lucky he didn't try this with a street dude, he would have been dead by now 8 Likes

Hope the yansh will be this big? I don't want disappointment.

release the damn video 2 Likes

Eric Mani is very stewpeed and still a kid. Only kids do this 1 Like

Typical Nigeria, must we always resort to this way , yet the issue or whatever won't be resolved.

Funny enough we will forget about it when the young guy releases a good track

Isn't he incriminating himself?

This is the lowest of lows from the label 1 Like

How on earth will Eric Manny records stoop so low to such pevel.

sometimes we have to let go of some things.runtown bleeped up though





Release the tape na... the only person being blackmailed is the lady... My doctor say my cure dev ontop ur body oh..Release the tape na... the only person being blackmailed is the lady... 1 Like

Money changes people! When RUNTOWN was broke and looking for a deal.., he forgot all that so soon.



Why can’t humans be diligent in their work??

Na today..why u dey show us .. we dey there when una dey groove up and down ...

Where is the sex tape?