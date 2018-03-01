₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by TunezBlog: 6:36pm
Eric Manny Records have taken to blackmail just to bend music star, Runtown to their will. They claim they[i][/i] have invested too much in the popstar to let go off him that easy. The PR of the label as well as the label boss have threatened to release an incriminating sex tape of Runtown with a popular socialite. They have leaked their chat with the singer's representative as proof. See below..
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/runtown-getting-blackmailed-with-sex.html
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by sehin79(m): 6:40pm
if its comes to balckmail the label boss should know its a criminal offence,if he breaks a contract take him to court to pay up.
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by visijo(m): 7:02pm
His village people wan end his career... Runtown apply logical wisdom in this case...
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by khel(m): 7:03pm
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by awkwarkbae(f): 7:03pm
lol
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by PurplePatch(m): 7:03pm
But is having a leaked sex tape part of the making of a true celebrity? The world is finished!
Quote me everywhere.
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by delectablegyal(f): 7:03pm
hmmmm. sex tape. really! na wa oh. what propels a person to do a sex tape?
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by busky101(m): 7:03pm
Lwkm.... This is getting more messier.......more of this pleaee
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by omofranyoung(m): 7:03pm
Very poor way of handling an issue
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by abrahym(m): 7:03pm
Very bad
No sense of maturity at all
His record label is nuts
Blackmail of the day year
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by Diamondwriter(m): 7:03pm
hehe
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by Jethrolite(m): 7:03pm
Runtown should not hesitate to sue.
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by alphacyborg(m): 7:03pm
Serves runtown right
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by SnakeChopMoney(m): 7:03pm
I see a heavy lawsuit being slapped on that dude's empty head
1. Defamation of character
2. Revenge porn
3. Criminal intimidation
4. Terrorism (Yes, you will be shocked to know what is classified as terrorism in the court of law) terrorizing him with a sextape
Just hire a good lawyer.
This is how people get killed, he's so lucky he didn't try this with a street dude, he would have been dead by now
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by Vince77(m): 7:03pm
This is Nonsense.
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by Bantam(m): 7:03pm
Hope the yansh will be this big? I don't want disappointment.
release the damn video
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 7:04pm
Eric Mani is very stewpeed and still a kid. Only kids do this
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by breathcutter(m): 7:04pm
Typical Nigeria, must we always resort to this way , yet the issue or whatever won't be resolved.
Funny enough we will forget about it when the young guy releases a good track
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by ARMOREDwire: 7:04pm
Ghen ghen
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by bodyonchecheche(f): 7:04pm
Isn't he incriminating himself?
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by thatabokiboiy: 7:04pm
This is the lowest of lows from the label
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by temmyz16(m): 7:04pm
How on earth will Eric Manny records stoop so low to such pevel.
sometimes we have to let go of some things.runtown bleeped up though
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by nextstep(m): 7:04pm
My doctor say my cure dev ontop ur body oh..
Release the tape na... the only person being blackmailed is the lady...
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by Loverboi21: 7:04pm
what tha heck!
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 7:04pm
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 7:05pm
Money changes people! When RUNTOWN was broke and looking for a deal.., he forgot all that so soon.
Why can’t humans be diligent in their work??
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by lovelylad(m): 7:05pm
at last
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by Swegzfreak: 7:05pm
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by Xandermarvel: 7:05pm
oops!
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by goryorhal(m): 7:05pm
Na today..why u dey show us .. we dey there when una dey groove up and down ...
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by Husty(m): 7:05pm
Where is the sex tape?
|Re: Runtown Blackmailed With A Sex Video By Eric Manny Records (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:05pm
No comment
