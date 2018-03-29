₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by G1STMORE: 7:47pm
GistMore.com
Women are now making gains by selling their virginity through Cinderella Escort and a Nigerian lady has joined the trend.
Stacey, a 24-year-old Nigerian lady is selling her virginity, starting from 50,000 Euros. Stacey is a Bachelor's degree holder and says she's selling her virginity so as to further her education.
Explaining her reason for selling her virginity, Stacey said: "Selling my virginity has been something that I have always wanted to do. I want to sell my virginity through Cinderella Escorts because I want to pursue a master’s degree and a PhD.
"I already have a B.A. but I want to take my education even further since I believe that being educated will allow me
to have my dream career and life."Lol. See the Nigerian lady who is also selling her virginity for a whooping sum
Interested men are expected to bid on her. Whoever is the highest bidder will meet with Stacey in Germany for legal reasons. The buyer can choose a hotel of his choice, where Stacey will spend one night with him.
In order to make sure that Stacey is a true virgin the buyer can either bring a doctor to a meeting or visit a doctor in Germany a day beforehand.
BY GISTMORE http://www.gistmore.com/24-year-old-nigerian-lady-selling-virginity-starting-50000-euros-photos
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by HungerBAD: 7:47pm
I will pass.
The first 2 pictures just killed every " MANLY" thing inside me, and the last picture buried everything inside a shallow grave.
88 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by greatnaija01: 7:48pm
her market will not sell
9 Likes
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by FortifiedCity: 7:48pm
Ladies that lost that virginity over a plate of noodles and egg will abuse her now
41 Likes
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by HungerBAD: 7:53pm
Where lalasticlacla and mynd44 sef?
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:54pm
HungerBAD:
22 Likes
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by ogaJona(m): 8:00pm
mumu gal I rather go and disvirgin a sex doll
12 Likes
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by BossLaifay(f): 8:09pm
You might remain a virgin till you die.... You no get last price?
8 Likes
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by ShadowFighter: 8:11pm
50,000 Euros? Nah last price be that?
4 Likes
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Homeboiy: 8:28pm
Is she suffering from malnutrition?
well Stacey what's your last price?
1 Like
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 8:31pm
What a nice reason to loose one's virginity since these guys no longer cherish it as a gift
Me self want to sell my own o SmellingAnus come and buy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 8:39pm
RuthDaniels:Sweetheart... You and I know that you are a virgin.... You and I also know that I don't love to put my Dic.k in a tight/virgin pussy... So I will pay you the money , you go and lose it then I propose marriage to you
5 Likes
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 8:44pm
SmellingAnus:You and I know that you can't afford it ,I only called you to come and be my manager
Keep deceiving yaself
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 8:47pm
RuthDaniels:hahahhaha you are right though...
But wait o... Explain my roles as your Manager
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 9:08pm
SmellingAnus:Something tells me you will make a bad manager
Come and be going
1 Like
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 9:11pm
RuthDaniels:you have finished me o
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:13pm
I can't even fvck her for $5m
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Asowari(m): 9:14pm
she got a pretty face thou
1 Like
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:19pm
E for better u put dat price in naira
1 Like
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:20pm
Those of you guys who like ambitious wives, you got this Olosho at your disposal
1 Like
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 9:21pm
SmellingAnus:Ndo
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by greiboy(m): 9:21pm
omo
See new avenue of making money for potential oloshos o
They will sell the champagne bottle to the highest bidder before pursuing proper career in oloshism
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:22pm
lefulefu:
Wetin she go take am do
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 9:23pm
RuthDaniels:say it in Yoruba joor
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 9:25pm
greiboy:I doubt if they would pursue the career though, I mean with the money they will get? Haba!
This is insane sha but then what do I know?
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 9:28pm
SmellingAnus:Gwa mu aya na asusu igbo
1 Like
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by greiboy(m): 9:31pm
RuthDaniels:True that
The money might be enough for her. Either way, it's a new avenue for making money, but she could just end up as part of money ritual in Nigeria.
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:33pm
Tajbol4splend:i know why i talk am
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Martin0(m): 9:34pm
lefulefu:
I know very well in Nigeria you test tins but for you finally buy how can we be sure she's original virgin
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:37pm
lefulefu:
The babe na school fee she dey find o, no be money for food
|Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:39pm
SmellingAnus:
Lol, Oyo precisely
1 Like 1 Share
