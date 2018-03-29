Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) (16827 Views)

Women are now making gains by selling their virginity through Cinderella Escort and a Nigerian lady has joined the trend.



Stacey, a 24-year-old Nigerian lady is selling her virginity, starting from 50,000 Euros. Stacey is a Bachelor's degree holder and says she's selling her virginity so as to further her education.



Explaining her reason for selling her virginity, Stacey said: "Selling my virginity has been something that I have always wanted to do. I want to sell my virginity through Cinderella Escorts because I want to pursue a master’s degree and a PhD.



"I already have a B.A. but I want to take my education even further since I believe that being educated will allow me



to have my dream career and life."Lol. See the Nigerian lady who is also selling her virginity for a whooping sum



Interested men are expected to bid on her. Whoever is the highest bidder will meet with Stacey in Germany for legal reasons. The buyer can choose a hotel of his choice, where Stacey will spend one night with him.



In order to make sure that Stacey is a true virgin the buyer can either bring a doctor to a meeting or visit a doctor in Germany a day beforehand.



I will pass.



The first 2 pictures just killed every " MANLY" thing inside me, and the last picture buried everything inside a shallow grave. 88 Likes 5 Shares

her market will not sell 9 Likes

Ladies that lost that virginity over a plate of noodles and egg will abuse her now 41 Likes

Where lalasticlacla and mynd44 sef?

HungerBAD:

I will pass.



The first 2 pictures just killed every " MANLY" thing inside me. 22 Likes

mumu gal I rather go and disvirgin a sex doll 12 Likes

You might remain a virgin till you die.... You no get last price? 8 Likes

50,000 Euros? Nah last price be that? 4 Likes

Is she suffering from malnutrition?

well Stacey what's your last price? 1 Like









Me self want to sell my own o SmellingAnus come and buy What a nice reason to loose one's virginity since these guys no longer cherish it as a giftMe self want to sell my own oSmellingAnus come and buy 1 Like 1 Share

RuthDaniels:









Me self want to sell my own o SmellingAnus come and buy What a nice reason to loose one's virginity since these guys no longer cherish it as a giftMe self want to sell my own oSmellingAnus come and buy Sweetheart... You and I know that you are a virgin.... You and I also know that I don't love to put my Dic.k in a tight/virgin pussy... So I will pay you the money , you go and lose it then I propose marriage to you Sweetheart... You and I know that you are a virgin.... You and I also know that I don't love to put my Dic.k in a tight/virgin pussy... So I will pay you the money , you go and lose it then I propose marriage to you 5 Likes

SmellingAnus:

Sweetheart... You and I know that you are a virgin.... You and I also know that I don't love to put my Dic.k in a tight/virgin pussy... So I will pay I you the money , you go and lose it then I propose marriage to you



Keep deceiving yaself You and I know that you can't afford it ,I only called you to come and be my managerKeep deceiving yaself 7 Likes 1 Share

RuthDaniels:





Keep deceiving yaself You and I know that you can't afford it ,I only called you to come and be my managerKeep deceiving yaself hahahhaha you are right though...



But wait o... Explain my roles as your Manager hahahhaha you are right though...But wait o... Explain my roles as your Manager

SmellingAnus:

hahahhaha you are right though...



But wait o... Explain my roles as your Manager



Come and be going Something tells me you will make a bad managerCome and be going 1 Like

RuthDaniels:





Come and be going Something tells me you will make a bad managerCome and be going you have finished me o you have finished me o

I can't even fvck her for $5m

she got a pretty face thou she got a pretty face thou 1 Like

E for better u put dat price in naira 1 Like

Those of you guys who like ambitious wives, you got this Olosho at your disposal 1 Like

SmellingAnus:

you have finished me o Ndo





See new avenue of making money for potential oloshos o



They will sell the champagne bottle to the highest bidder before pursuing proper career in oloshism omoSee new avenue of making money for potential oloshos oThey will sell the champagne bottle to the highest bidder before pursuing proper career in oloshism 1 Like 1 Share

lefulefu:

E for better u put dat price in naira

Wetin she go take am do Wetin she go take am do

RuthDaniels:

Ndo say it in Yoruba joor say it in Yoruba joor

greiboy:

omo



See new avenue for making money for potential oloshos o



They will sell the champagne bottle to the highest bidder before pursuing proper career in oloshism





This is insane sha but then what do I know? I doubt if they would pursue the career though, I mean with the money they will get? Haba!This is insane sha but then what do I know?

SmellingAnus:

say it in Yoruba joor Gwa mu aya na asusu igbo 1 Like

RuthDaniels:







This is insane sha but then what do I know? I doubt if they would pursue the career though, I mean with the money they will get? Haba!This is insane sha but then what do I know? True that



The money might be enough for her. Either way, it's a new avenue for making money, but she could just end up as part of money ritual in Nigeria. True thatThe money might be enough for her. Either way, it's a new avenue for making money, but she could just end up as part of money ritual in Nigeria.

Tajbol4splend:





Wetin she go take am do i know why i talk am i know why i talk am

lefulefu:

E for better u put dat price in naira

I know very well in Nigeria you test tins but for you finally buy how can we be sure she's original virgin I know very well in Nigeria you test tins but for you finally buyhow can we be sure she's original virgin

lefulefu:



i know why i talk am



The babe na school fee she dey find o, no be money for food The babe na school fee she dey find o, no be money for food