₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,777 members, 4,161,596 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 11:38 PM

24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) (16827 Views)

Nigerian Lady Is Preserving Her Virginity For Her Husband (Photos) / 23-Year-Old UNIABUJA Female Student Offers Her Virginity For Sale At N350,000 / 18-Year-Old Australian-German Girl Is Selling Her Virginity (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by G1STMORE: 7:47pm
GistMore.com

Women are now making gains by selling their virginity through Cinderella Escort and a Nigerian lady has joined the trend.

Stacey, a 24-year-old Nigerian lady is selling her virginity, starting from 50,000 Euros. Stacey is a Bachelor's degree holder and says she's selling her virginity so as to further her education.

Explaining her reason for selling her virginity, Stacey said: "Selling my virginity has been something that I have always wanted to do. I want to sell my virginity through Cinderella Escorts because I want to pursue a master’s degree and a PhD.

"I already have a B.A. but I want to take my education even further since I believe that being educated will allow me

to have my dream career and life."Lol. See the Nigerian lady who is also selling her virginity for a whooping sum

Interested men are expected to bid on her. Whoever is the highest bidder will meet with Stacey in Germany for legal reasons. The buyer can choose a hotel of his choice, where Stacey will spend one night with him.

In order to make sure that Stacey is a true virgin the buyer can either bring a doctor to a meeting or visit a doctor in Germany a day beforehand.

BY GISTMORE http://www.gistmore.com/24-year-old-nigerian-lady-selling-virginity-starting-50000-euros-photos

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by HungerBAD: 7:47pm
I will pass.

The first 2 pictures just killed every " MANLY" thing inside me, and the last picture buried everything inside a shallow grave.

88 Likes 5 Shares

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by greatnaija01: 7:48pm
her market will not sell

9 Likes

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by FortifiedCity: 7:48pm
Ladies that lost that virginity over a plate of noodles and egg will abuse her now

41 Likes

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by HungerBAD: 7:53pm
Where lalasticlacla and mynd44 sef?
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:54pm
HungerBAD:
I will pass.

The first 2 pictures just killed every " MANLY" thing inside me.
gringringringringringringrin

22 Likes

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by ogaJona(m): 8:00pm
mumu gal I rather go and disvirgin a sex doll

12 Likes

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by BossLaifay(f): 8:09pm
You might remain a virgin till you die.... You no get last price?

8 Likes

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by ShadowFighter: 8:11pm
50,000 Euros? Nah last price be that?

4 Likes

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Homeboiy: 8:28pm
Is she suffering from malnutrition?
well Stacey what's your last price?

1 Like

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 8:31pm
What a nice reason to loose one's virginity since these guys no longer cherish it as a gift cheesy



Me self want to sell my own o tongue SmellingAnus come and buy grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 8:39pm
RuthDaniels:
What a nice reason to loose one's virginity since these guys no longer cherish it as a gift cheesy



Me self want to sell my own o tongue SmellingAnus come and buy grin
Sweetheart... You and I know that you are a virgin.... You and I also know that I don't love to put my Dic.k in a tight/virgin pussy... So I will pay you the money , you go and lose it then I propose marriage to you grin grin grin

5 Likes

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 8:44pm
SmellingAnus:
Sweetheart... You and I know that you are a virgin.... You and I also know that I don't love to put my Dic.k in a tight/virgin pussy... So I will pay I you the money , you go and lose it then I propose marriage to you grin grin grin
You and I know that you can't afford it ,I only called you to come and be my manager tongue

Keep deceiving yaself cheesy

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 8:47pm
RuthDaniels:
You and I know that you can't afford it ,I only called you to come and be my manager tongue

Keep deceiving yaself cheesy
hahahhaha you are right though... grin grin grin

But wait o... Explain my roles as your Manager sad
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 9:08pm
SmellingAnus:
hahahhaha you are right though... grin grin grin

But wait o... Explain my roles as your Manager sad
Something tells me you will make a bad manager grin

Come and be going angry

1 Like

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 9:11pm
RuthDaniels:
Something tells me you will make a bad manager grin

Come and be going angry
you have finished me o sad sad sad
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:13pm
I can't even fvck her for $5m
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Asowari(m): 9:14pm
grin she got a pretty face thou

1 Like

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:19pm
E for better u put dat price in nairacheesy

1 Like

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:20pm
Those of you guys who like ambitious wives, you got this Olosho at your disposal

1 Like

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 9:21pm
SmellingAnus:
you have finished me o sad sad sad
Ndo tongue
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by greiboy(m): 9:21pm
omo cheesy

See new avenue of making money for potential oloshos o cheesy

They will sell the champagne bottle to the highest bidder before pursuing proper career in oloshism grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:22pm
lefulefu:
E for better u put dat price in nairacheesy

Wetin she go take am do
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 9:23pm
RuthDaniels:
Ndo tongue
say it in Yoruba joor sad sad sad
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 9:25pm
greiboy:
omo cheesy

See new avenue for making money for potential oloshos o cheesy

They will sell the champagne bottle to the highest bidder before pursuing proper career in oloshism grin
I doubt if they would pursue the career though, I mean with the money they will get? Haba!


This is insane sha but then what do I know?
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 9:28pm
SmellingAnus:
say it in Yoruba joor sad sad sad
Gwa mu aya na asusu igbo angry

1 Like

Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by greiboy(m): 9:31pm
RuthDaniels:
I doubt if they would pursue the career though, I mean with the money they will get? Haba!


This is insane sha but then what do I know?
True that

The money might be enough for her. Either way, it's a new avenue for making money, but she could just end up as part of money ritual in Nigeria. cheesy
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:33pm
Tajbol4splend:


Wetin she go take am do
i know why i talk am cheesy
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Martin0(m): 9:34pm
lefulefu:
E for better u put dat price in nairacheesy

I know very well in Nigeria you test tins but for you finally buygrin how can we be sure she's original virgin
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:37pm
lefulefu:

i know why i talk am cheesy


The babe na school fee she dey find o, no be money for food
Re: 24-year-old Nigerian Lady Is Selling Her Virginity For 50,000 Euros (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:39pm
SmellingAnus:
say it in Yoruba joor sad sad sad

Lol, Oyo precisely

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Your Definition Of A Wife Material / Whats The Difference Between Lust, Infatuation And Love? / All Ladies On This Forum, Are You Prettier Than This?

Viewing this topic: david22uu(m), leumas2009, silas24(m), Agozie48, emekaD3(m), greatfoly(m), walade(m), Brainsg, staymore, clily, deity, robinhood1712, ayinde2ade(m), ttmacoy, Donald3d(m), makonko(m), legaljargon(m), folhenrry4flizzy(m), selfmade22, Eskdale(f), SEMO007(m), Guapismo, xxxangel(m), martinlooter(m), Scholarsticchai, Valentinooo, lesson44, wilfrednanyo(m), Peacefulgold(m), toobusy(m), fk002, tommylee(m), samegold(m), Jelo4kul(m), SAMTOBIJU(m), megasoul, oka4ugoo, Ambassadors, jeffdaniel(m), Hyflya(m), adeyanju65(m), Earthquake1, BILILIS, d1nerbaba(m), BABSKAY24(m), MrBigiman, tjskii(f), iRepMyCity, maestro2000(m), Joniboi(m), intuitive, domiquezdundee, akabude, ahamonyeka(m), DNA9(m), majamajic(m), chubbyG(m), Realitykay(m), Dewvy(m), samshoz(m), Prodigysam, toyejohnson(m), Henryt6, Marvelous101, Immality(m), foxe(m), Pharrel22(m), mercyp001(f), hightempo, Orange8, Stephchoc, Ezekiel68(m), Prime4Val(m) and 125 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.