Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by petokey: 7:53pm
We are looking forward to seeing our Nairaland family on March 31st, 2018 for the SOLEMNIZATION between TOLULOPE F. OWOLABI and EVANS E. AIGBE
@ Fortune private school Hall, Alhaji Sekoni Way, Lanre bus stop, Lasu-Isheri Road, Igando New Town, Igando Lagos.
Traditional- 8am, Church- 11am and reception follows immediately at the same venue
DATE: 31/03/18......
savethedate #FaithEvans18 #newestcouplealert #Issaedobride #TOgetherfEVAandalway
RSVP 07031691571 0706 600 4476
5 Likes
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by Rukkydelta(f): 7:56pm
Beautiful couples
Beautiful kids loading
Happy married life
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by ashewoboy(m): 8:00pm
na wa oh. see pretty babe wey this guy go dey knack? wow! omo to dun. happy married life in advance.
3 Likes
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by majamajic(m): 8:01pm
inviting us,, keep enough food oooo
1 million of us coming.
Happy married life to u guys
5 Likes
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by ConcNiggress56(f): 8:03pm
apart from your babe's excessive marykay, you both look perfect for each other..
best wishes boy!
6 Likes
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by nikkypearl(f): 8:09pm
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by Homeboiy: 8:26pm
Na BUA abi dangote your woman use lay that foundation
nice aśs sha
4 Likes
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by SmellingAnus(m): 8:34pm
Congrats great people...
CD : Ruthdaniels
1 Like
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by RuthDaniels(f): 8:40pm
SmellingAnus:
Will there be Eba? If no I'm not going
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by SmellingAnus(m): 8:42pm
RuthDaniels:you are Yoruba... So you should come with Amala... I have tasted Amala only twice
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by IamJix: 8:45pm
over 2.5 e dey inside.
1 Like
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by RuthDaniels(f): 8:47pm
SmellingAnus:I hate Amala
Eba, or I'm not attending
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by SmellingAnus(m): 8:51pm
RuthDaniels:interesting... I need to find out if you be original Yoruba... Anyway... You don't need Eba... Your body a maximum of 10% of carbohydrates daily... I fear you may eat more than that the way you are asking for eba I need to protect you , so that you can live long in good health for me...
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by Headlesschicken(m): 8:51pm
Hope she makes up dix hard before bed, why can't this b!tches look natural for just one motherphucking minute, I bet some can no longer recognise em selfx wivout some poty on dia face....All d same Congrats bro...
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by Mandrake007(m): 8:54pm
Nairaland independent feminists come and see your mate.
1 Like
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by Fmartin(m): 9:01pm
faithevans18, i hope food go dey plenty?
1 Like
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by myself13: 9:03pm
Glancing at those pictures, Ronda Rousey came to mind. Hope it won't be what am thinking. Wishing you safe and a violence free marriage. Your wife fit dey handle you sha. All the same, HML.
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by RuthDaniels(f): 9:05pm
SmellingAnus:Lol @Original Yoruba... I know I don't come off as one and people do ask if im a northerner offline but then Im a Yoruba lady... Typical one no mixed blood
#Yawn..I've been taking that food since I was born, And I'm still here healthy and slim. Lol.... oya protect me nah
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:15pm
You guys met on Nairaland?
Happy married life to you guys.
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:16pm
Homeboiy:Be nice
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by SmellingAnus(m): 9:19pm
RuthDaniels:Sweetheart, in many cases, it's around age 51 that we begin to suffer the effects of our life styles of previous years... That's why someone who smokes may not necessarily instantly experience it's effects... Same with other habits or lifestyles... Wetin I dey talk self... Enjoy...Many of us Africans we eat to have our stomachs filled instead of eating healthy... it's almost a general phenomenon amongst us ...
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by Nedfed(m): 9:22pm
I wish to come but that name EVANS discourage me.
6 Likes
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:30pm
Op this is ya, ain't it?
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by RuthDaniels(f): 9:31pm
SmellingAnus:So are you saying Eba is unhealthy? huh?
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by SmellingAnus(m): 9:37pm
RuthDaniels:not at all... But excess of it ( carbohydrates) is unhealthy... Of cause many of us don't even know when it's excess me that is talking is also guilty of it but sometimes I dey try sha...
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by SmellingAnus(m): 9:39pm
RuthDaniels:I don't understand Igbo but it's obvious that this is Igbo... You haven't told me about your Igbo connection...
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by RuthDaniels(f): 9:48pm
SmellingAnus:
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by Awaitingkopa(f): 9:49pm
Congratulations. Ur bride is Soooooooo pretty. Just d way I like my ladies
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by Papoose269(m): 9:50pm
ConcNiggress56:lol..you are not good at all
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by McBrooklyn(m): 9:51pm
Congratulations...
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by Samsonyte(m): 10:09pm
nikkypearl:hi bae, i just checked ur profile pics now, omo u are very beautiful, i dont know what i can use to classify u bae, pls can i have ur number so that we can see each other and talk.
|Re: Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics by cyberdurable(m): 10:12pm
Our canopy Go dea
