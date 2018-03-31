Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Two Nlanders Invites The Nairaland Family To Their Wedding. See Pre Wedding Pics (7355 Views)

We are looking forward to seeing our Nairaland family on March 31st, 2018 for the SOLEMNIZATION between TOLULOPE F. OWOLABI and EVANS E. AIGBE



@ Fortune private school Hall, Alhaji Sekoni Way, Lanre bus stop, Lasu-Isheri Road, Igando New Town, Igando Lagos.



Traditional- 8am, Church- 11am and reception follows immediately at the same venue



DATE: 31/03/18......



savethedate #FaithEvans18 #newestcouplealert #Issaedobride #TOgetherfEVAandalway

RSVP 07031691571 0706 600 4476 5 Likes

Beautiful couples

Beautiful kids loading

Happy married life 17 Likes 4 Shares

na wa oh. see pretty babe wey this guy go dey knack? wow! omo to dun. happy married life in advance. 3 Likes

inviting us,, keep enough food oooo

1 million of us coming.

Happy married life to u guys 5 Likes

apart from your babe's excessive marykay, you both look perfect for each other..



best wishes boy! 6 Likes

2 Likes

Na BUA abi dangote your woman use lay that foundation

nice aśs sha 4 Likes

Congrats great people...





CD : Ruthdaniels 1 Like

SmellingAnus:

Congrats great people...

CC : Sina

CD : Ruth Daniels

Will there be Eba? If no I'm not going Will there be Eba? If no I'm not going

RuthDaniels:





Will there be Eba? If no I'm not going Will there be Eba? If no I'm not going you are Yoruba... So you should come with Amala... I have tasted Amala only twice you are Yoruba... So you should come with Amala... I have tasted Amala only twice

over 2.5 e dey inside. 1 Like

SmellingAnus:

you are Yoruba... So you should come with Amala... I have tasted Amala only twice



Eba, or I'm not attending I hate AmalaEba, or I'm not attending

RuthDaniels:





Eba, or I'm not attending I hate AmalaEba, or I'm not attending interesting... I need to find out if you be original Yoruba... Anyway... You don't need Eba... Your body a maximum of 10% of carbohydrates daily... I fear you may eat more than that the way you are asking for eba I need to protect you , so that you can live long in good health for me... interesting... I need to find out if you be original Yoruba... Anyway... You don't need Eba... Your body a maximum of 10% of carbohydrates daily... I fear you may eat more than that the way you are asking for ebaI need to protect you , so that you can live long in good health for me...

Hope she makes up dix hard before bed, why can't this b!tches look natural for just one motherphucking minute, I bet some can no longer recognise em selfx wivout some poty on dia face....All d same Congrats bro... Hope she makes up dix hard before bed, why can't this b!tches look natural for just one motherphucking minute, I bet some can no longer recognise em selfx wivout some poty on dia face....All d same Congrats bro...

Nairaland independent feminists come and see your mate. 1 Like

faithevans18, i hope food go dey plenty? 1 Like

Glancing at those pictures, Ronda Rousey came to mind. Hope it won't be what am thinking. Wishing you safe and a violence free marriage. Your wife fit dey handle you sha. All the same, HML.

SmellingAnus:

interesting... I need to find out if you be original Yoruba... Anyway... You don't need Eba... Your body a maximum of 10% of carbohydrates daily... I fear you may eat more than that the way you are asking for eba I need to protect you , so that you can live long in good health for me...





#Yawn..I've been taking that food since I was born, And I'm still here healthy and slim. Lol.... oya protect me nah Lol @Original Yoruba... I know I don't come off as one and people do ask if im a northerner offline but then Im a Yoruba lady... Typical one no mixed blood#Yawn..I've been taking that food since I was born, And I'm still here healthy and slim. Lol.... oya protect me nah

You guys met on Nairaland?



Happy married life to you guys.

Homeboiy:

Na BUA abi dangote your woman use lay that foundation



nice aśs sha Be nice Be nice

RuthDaniels:







#Yawn..I've been taking that food since I was born, And I'm still here healthy and slim. Lol.... oya protect me nah Lol @Original Yoruba... I know I don't come off as one and people do ask if im a northerner offline but then Im a Yoruba lady... Typical one no mixed blood#Yawn..I've been taking that food since I was born, And I'm still here healthy and slim. Lol.... oya protect me nah Sweetheart, in many cases, it's around age 51 that we begin to suffer the effects of our life styles of previous years... That's why someone who smokes may not necessarily instantly experience it's effects... Same with other habits or lifestyles... Wetin I dey talk self... Enjoy...Many of us Africans we eat to have our stomachs filled instead of eating healthy... it's almost a general phenomenon amongst us ... Sweetheart, in many cases, it's around age 51 that we begin to suffer the effects of our life styles of previous years... That's why someone who smokes may not necessarily instantly experience it's effects... Same with other habits or lifestyles... Wetin I dey talk self... Enjoy...Many of us Africans we eat to have our stomachs filled instead of eating healthy... it's almost a general phenomenon amongst us...

I wish to come but that name EVANS discourage me. 6 Likes

Op this is ya, ain't it?

SmellingAnus:

Sweetheart, in many cases, it's around age 51 that we begin to suffer the effects of our life styles of previous years... That's why someone who smokes may not necessarily instantly experience it's effects... Same with other habits or lifestyles... Wetin I dey talk self... Enjoy...Many of us Africans we eat to have our stomachs filled instead of eating healthy... it's almost a general phenomenon amongst us ... huh? So are you saying Eba is unhealthy?huh?

RuthDaniels:

huh? So are you saying Eba is unhealthy?huh? not at all... But excess of it ( carbohydrates) is unhealthy... Of cause many of us don't even know when it's excess me that is talking is also guilty of it but sometimes I dey try sha... not at all... But excess of it ( carbohydrates) is unhealthy... Of cause many of us don't even know when it's excessme that is talking is also guilty of it but sometimes I dey try sha...

RuthDaniels:

huh? So are you saying Eba is unhealthy?huh? I don't understand Igbo but it's obvious that this is Igbo... You haven't told me about your Igbo connection... I don't understand Igbo but it's obvious that this is Igbo... You haven't told me about your Igbo connection...

SmellingAnus:

not at all... But excess of it ( carbohydrates) is unhealthy... Of course many of us don't even know when it's excess me that is talking is also guilty of it but sometimes I dey try sha...

Congratulations. Ur bride is Soooooooo pretty. Just d way I like my ladies

ConcNiggress56:

apart from your babe's excessive marykay, you both look perfect for each other..



best wishes boy! lol..you are not good at all lol..you are not good at all

Congratulations...

nikkypearl:

hi bae, i just checked ur profile pics now, omo u are very beautiful, i dont know what i can use to classify u bae, pls can i have ur number so that we can see each other and talk. hi bae, i just checked ur profile pics now, omo u are very beautiful, i dont know what i can use to classify u bae, pls can i have ur number so that we can see each other and talk.