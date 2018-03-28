₦airaland Forum

How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Ebestnations(m): 8:04pm
Na God save me sha no b joke ooo

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:07pm
Ask Lala.

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:08pm
Btw, how did you manage to kill this?
Don't lie o!

I always advice people to check this out before killing a snake, did you do that?
Look at the image......



DISCLAIMER:
I HAVE GOTTEN MORE THAN 20 MENTIONS ABOUT THIS COMMENT.

SOMEONE IS ALREADY SAYING IT IS HIGHLY INFORMATIVE!!
PLEASE, IT IS NOT INFORMATIVE OOO, IT IS MEANT TO BE A JOKE.
DON'T TRY BENDING DOWN TO CHECK A SNAKE NOSE OR EYES OOOO!!!
NEVER TRY IT O MY PEOPLE.
THANK YOU!!
I rest my case!!!!!

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Ebestnations(m): 8:11pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Ask Lala.

Oya Oga @Lalasticlala dem say make I ask u

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Ebestnations(m): 8:13pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Btw, how did you manage to kill this?
Don't lie o!
My brother me self no know na blank na dy near m na I use oo

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by instaTUBE: 8:13pm
chei

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Homeboiy: 8:21pm
See Easter meat ooo




bro remember me ooo
Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Ikem11(m): 8:23pm
Lalas food grin
Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:25pm
Ebestnations:
My brother me self no know na blank na dy near m na I use oo
Ordinary plank?!

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by johnnyn1(m): 8:26pm
grin

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by FortifiedCity: 8:27pm
Ebestnations:
Na God save me sha no b joke ooo
Honestly na God save. The hunter would have been the haunted


How did you kill it
Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Ebestnations(m): 8:29pm
Homeboiy:
See Easter meat ooo





bro remember me ooo

Lolz abi

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by forghon: 8:30pm
Lala right now

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Ebestnations(m): 8:31pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:

Ordinary plank?!
Brother is u see death u no go know wetin to do oo na anything wen enter ur hand oo
Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by thorpido(m): 8:32pm
That snake could easily kill any of those little children in your back.
I hope you don't have more around your abode.

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Ebestnations(m): 8:34pm
thorpido:
That snake could easily kill any of those little children in your back.
I hope you don't have more around your abode.
We have. Cleared d area

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by survivor1986(m): 8:39pm
Lol
Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by soberdrunk(m): 8:40pm
If you had captured it "alive" i will have gotten you a cool 150k after removing my commission but now the bestyou can get is 20-30k angry

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by nnadychuks(m): 8:41pm
Matter is anything that has weight and occupies space. for a substance to have space it must be matter. thus space booking according to Nnadychuks' law states that your booked space on nairaland is inversely proportional to the meaningfulness of the modified post. Mathematically, S=K/Mp where K is a probability that the post will be modified; thus, K=0.5

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by allanphash7(m): 8:41pm
Lalasiclala is in the best position to ask not me

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by crismark(m): 8:41pm
30k
Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by olamide452(f): 8:42pm
Lala be viewing grin food is ready

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by inoki247: 8:42pm
OlX or Jiji or try Ebay
Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Meajor(m): 8:43pm
After I tell you, how e go take comot Buhari for power
Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by jeeqaa7(m): 8:43pm
What's your hustle first?
Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Fmartin(m): 8:43pm
grin lala right now... 'Op you go take 20k?'

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by AFONJAPIG(f): 8:44pm
OP don't worry u will be expecting his uncles, sisters , nephews and niece, abi nah bush surround you so I pity those innocent kids

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by olamide452(f): 8:44pm
I see u lala grin food is ready

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by SweetJoystick(m): 8:45pm
na village you dey?
Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by anyimontana(m): 8:45pm
..use it for easter...don't forget to invite lala,cos he has vowed that he Wii die on top snake matter..

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Nicklaus619(m): 8:46pm
Fmartin:
grin lala right now... 'Op you go take 20k?'

Lols this cracked me up real hard.
grin #classic

Re: How Much Can I Sell This Snake I Killed In My Hustle Today ? by Lexusgs430: 8:48pm
Just chop it and enjoy......

