Source:

It is no longer news that Lagos, the nation's commercial capital city was practically shut down yesterday and today as well. The metropolis' major roads were blocked by some overzealous security officials as commuters spend hours in the traffic. A typical Lagosian is always in a hurry as this is evident in these pictures. Lagosians decided to use what God has given them "their legs" as roads become unmotorable after spending hours in traffic and the buses seem to have gone on vacation.

Ok

The name Buhari should be blacklisted in Nigeria's books.



That name has brought more sorrow than joy to families......ask those killed by fulank herdsmen and fulani soldiers



That name has brought hardship to families....ask victims of his recession



That name has brought loses to business men.....ask importers and listed companies who suffered dollars issues and still suffers in the hands of custom



That name has brought hunger to the land......ask farmers who have to battle his foot soilders driving cows into their farmlands while some are killed in the process.





That name has brought death and loss of ancestral lands....ask victims of fulani undisguised colonization through herdsmen and militia.



That name is not a good name 73 Likes 8 Shares





See more pictures and clips



Naija, how far

Pls don't blame Buhari for this, blame your governor. 12 Likes 1 Share

I no say even if he come my state

e no go reach 20 people that will welcome him 1 Like

If Donald Trump goes To California, I don't see anything like California residents Trek.. 3 Likes

This is how buhari and every member of his Crew will be sent out of power/ASAP rock next year.



I bet it with you. 4 Likes

It's okay by them since the jagaban of all the yorubas dead and alive approves it... In the person of Tinubu... Talk of zombieism 2 Likes

All I see is Cone heads upon Coneheads...they are the only ones trekking, they are enjoying the Change they voted for...



Igbos are busy in Alaba..... Igbos are busy in Alaba..... 27 Likes

Apshit!







Slavery

Nice one



That's how buhari and his people will soon treck back to daura 1 Like

Apshit! M

Such a MYOPIC DECISION

Africans continue growing in their folly. Lagos lost huge amount of money that could have contributed positively to our presently struggling economy.

Elongated holiday... I had to turn back to my house after waiting hours in vain for my staff bus which was locked down cos of restrained movement's in Lagos today 5 Likes 2 Shares

Good development

God bless President Muhammad Buhari 2 Likes

Najia is a shameful place



I have never heard of this poo before



That commercial activities was shut down because a president visited the city.



This place is really a zoo

Its like Nigerians didn't know that this iwas meant to happen

Even Ghanians are mocking Nigerians for this useless Visit

Next news please....

Trekking is good for your health 1 Like

Wat an achievement, we shut down Lagos - usba, madridguy.



Gej did it. so y can't we do worse - sarrki, lai mohammed.



Lagosians trekked for buhari - clerverly, manirbk

The moronic dullard is a curse to this country. 1 Like

Those people who insulted those who trekked for Buhari's victory have finally trekked for Buhari by force. 5 Likes

Ok

Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking into this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear and by considering each and every one's opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say.

I can explain what happened.



When natural disasters like flood, earthquake, tsunami, landslides, etc occur, there is usually a state of emergency and shutdown. Buhari is a natural disaster and that's why Ambode shut down Lagos. 4 Likes 2 Shares