|Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 8:07pm
It is no longer news that Lagos, the nation's commercial capital city was practically shut down yesterday and today as well. The metropolis' major roads were blocked by some overzealous security officials as commuters spend hours in the traffic. A typical Lagosian is always in a hurry as this is evident in these pictures. Lagosians decided to use what God has given them "their legs" as roads become unmotorable after spending hours in traffic and the buses seem to have gone on vacation. These pictures say it more...
https://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/lagostreks-photos-of-how-lagosians-trek.html
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by HungerBAD: 8:07pm
Ok
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:09pm
The name Buhari should be blacklisted in Nigeria's books.
That name has brought more sorrow than joy to families......ask those killed by fulank herdsmen and fulani soldiers
That name has brought hardship to families....ask victims of his recession
That name has brought loses to business men.....ask importers and listed companies who suffered dollars issues and still suffers in the hands of custom
That name has brought hunger to the land......ask farmers who have to battle his foot soilders driving cows into their farmlands while some are killed in the process.
That name has brought death and loss of ancestral lands....ask victims of fulani undisguised colonization through herdsmen and militia.
That name is not a good name
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 8:09pm
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 8:11pm
Naija, how far
See more pictures and clips
https://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/lagostreks-photos-of-how-lagosians-trek.html
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by MDsambo: 8:18pm
Pls don't blame Buhari for this, blame your governor.
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by Homeboiy: 8:19pm
I no say even if he come my state
e no go reach 20 people that will welcome him
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by KendrickAyomide: 8:42pm
If Donald Trump goes To California, I don't see anything like California residents Trek..
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by Papiikush: 8:50pm
This is how buhari and every member of his Crew will be sent out of power/ASAP rock next year.
I bet it with you.
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 8:51pm
It's okay by them since the jagaban of all the yorubas dead and alive approves it... In the person of Tinubu... Talk of zombieism
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 8:51pm
All I see is Cone heads upon Coneheads...they are the only ones trekking, they are enjoying the Change they voted for...
Igbos are busy in Alaba.....
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 8:51pm
Apshit!
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by Offendersyoung: 8:51pm
Slavery
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 8:51pm
Nice one
That's how buhari and his people will soon treck back to daura
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 8:51pm
Apshit! M
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by elyte89: 8:51pm
Such a MYOPIC DECISION
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 8:51pm
Africans continue growing in their folly. Lagos lost huge amount of money that could have contributed positively to our presently struggling economy.
Elongated holiday... I had to turn back to my house after waiting hours in vain for my staff bus which was locked down cos of restrained movement's in Lagos today
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by Ngokafor(f): 8:51pm
Good development
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:51pm
God bless President Muhammad Buhari
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by ideology(m): 8:51pm
Najia is a shameful place
I have never heard of this poo before
That commercial activities was shut down because a president visited the city.
This place is really a zoo
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by TheNigerianMan: 8:52pm
Its like Nigerians didn't know that this iwas meant to happen
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by guttentag(m): 8:52pm
Even Ghanians are mocking Nigerians for this useless Visit
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:52pm
Next news please....
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 8:52pm
Trekking is good for your health
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by kings09(m): 8:52pm
Wat an achievement, we shut down Lagos - usba, madridguy.
Gej did it. so y can't we do worse - sarrki, lai mohammed.
Lagosians trekked for buhari - clerverly, manirbk
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by TheKingIsHere: 8:52pm
The moronic dullard is a curse to this country.
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by Delivar(m): 8:53pm
Those people who insulted those who trekked for Buhari's victory have finally trekked for Buhari by force.
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by samjake: 8:54pm
. @signatur. Amz big codes also accepted
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 8:55pm
Ok
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by Tinocosta17(m): 8:55pm
Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking into this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear and by considering each and every one's opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say.
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by Hotfreeze: 8:55pm
I can explain what happened.
When natural disasters like flood, earthquake, tsunami, landslides, etc occur, there is usually a state of emergency and shutdown. Buhari is a natural disaster and that's why Ambode shut down Lagos.
|Re: Lagosians Trek Due To President Buhari's Visit (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 8:56pm
no southern or eastern state can be short down like this for a failure
