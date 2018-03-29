₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by dre11(m): 8:21pm
From the thread which made front page some weeks ago title...
500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her
http://www.nairaland.com/4406086/500l-unimaid-nursing-student-kidnapped
The police have been able to solve the jigsaw
The police in Borno on Thursday confirmed the arrest of one Musa Faisal in connection with alleged acid attack on his 26- year old girlfriend , Fatima Usman.
http://punchng.com/man-bathes-girlfriend-with-acid-after-family-rejects-marriage-proposal/
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by HungerBAD: 8:22pm
Wicked people everywhere.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by airmirthd1(f): 8:24pm
Na by force to marry her?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Cutehector(m): 8:40pm
I wonder where these lunatics get acid from
2 Likes
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Papiikush: 8:47pm
Fear the northerners.
Fear them...
6 Likes
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Nicklaus619(m): 8:48pm
If I talk now them go say I am Tribalistic but what tha hell is wrong wit all this aboki people self.? What that fvck do u expect from an illiterate, poor mentality with dirty mind, what has the girl done to him ? Mtweeew, what am I even saying, kill the bastard already
3 Likes
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by dayenneempire: 8:48pm
The man is an animal. He should be arrested and lock up forever.
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by jeeqaa7(m): 8:48pm
Na WA o
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by cyberdurable(m): 8:48pm
Seriously this is Arewa matter....
2 Likes
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Clinton9000: 8:48pm
I'm sure she and her parents chopped his money before rejecting him.
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by agadez007(m): 8:49pm
the Mumu man be like
As i no fit you nobody else can
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Lexusgs430: 8:49pm
Very few are sane, most are mad and roaming........
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by fakuta(f): 8:49pm
eyyah. sorry my sister
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by beeff(m): 8:49pm
Not fair
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by FLYFIRE(m): 8:50pm
These people are meant to be with Chad or Niger...NOT Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by jeeqaa7(m): 8:50pm
Where the rape come happen?
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by coluka: 8:50pm
When Nigerian police wan work, you go just love their efficiency but most times, they just decide to be ineffective
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by HRich(m): 8:50pm
what??
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by enemyofprogress: 8:50pm
Now I know I'm living in the same country with beasts in human skin.
1 Like
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:50pm
Is moving on that difficult
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by TheKingIsHere: 8:50pm
Some men sef.
Na by force to marry
They should also pour acid on his face
1 Like
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by timilehin007(m): 8:50pm
Go and treat urself wella for the pains...come back and meet that make up artist (hakeem) the way he will do make up surgery to ur face ehnnnn
Jokes apart I think a person like hakeem can beautify that face again
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:50pm
Evil men
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by TheNigerianMan: 8:51pm
Why are men being so desperate and confused and behaving like women these days
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by israelmao(m): 8:51pm
Madness beyond boundary!
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by BossLaifay(f): 8:51pm
Is marriage by force now?
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Offendersyoung: 8:51pm
Chai
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by anyimontana(m): 8:51pm
Old news
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by inoki247: 8:52pm
Young John lo shey beat...
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:53pm
Animal in human skin!
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Mhizrohzz(f): 8:54pm
it's sad seeing some humans have no conscience, marring another human cux of rejection, how abt seeing dat rejection as good riddance to bad rubbish, it might even b a stepping stone to greater heights... we should learn to accept things without going as far of taking or hurting lives
Really sad, wish her good recovery tho
|Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by jaxxy(m): 8:55pm
Hope he gets same treatment and worse.
