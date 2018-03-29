₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,742 members, 4,161,478 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 09:41 PM

Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal (8315 Views)

How Lady Dumped Her Baby In A Bush After Family Rejected Her Boyfriend. Photos / Jilted Lover Bathes Ex-girlfriend With Acid / Man Bathes Married Lover With Acid In Oyo (graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by dre11(m): 8:21pm
From the thread which made front page some weeks ago title...
500L UNIMAID Nursing Student Kidnapped, Raped, Robbed, Acid Poured On Her

http://www.nairaland.com/4406086/500l-unimaid-nursing-student-kidnapped

The police have been able to solve the jigsaw


The police in Borno on Thursday confirmed the arrest of one Musa Faisal in connection with alleged acid attack on his 26- year old girlfriend , Fatima Usman.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Damian Chukwu , made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

Fatima Usman, a final year student of Department of Nursing, University of Maiduguri was attacked with corrosive fluid by suspected tricycle operators in Maiduguri on March 16 .

She sustained serious injuries on the face and other parts of her body as a result of the attack .

The attack generated public outcry with women groups calling for proactive measures to protect women from abuse and regulate activities of tricycle operators in the metropolis.

Chukwu disclosed that the suspect, Musa Faisal , was arrested by men of the Special Anti - Robbery Squad in Kano .

He explained that the police had also arrested one Muhammad Babangida, who conspired with Faisal and attacked the girl .

The commissioner said a preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects conspired and assaulted the girl , contrary to the notion that she was attacked by tricycle operators.

The police boss also revealed that the suspect and the victim dated for over four years and Fatima Usman’ s parents rejected the marriage proposal by Faisal .

He added that “ our findings indicated that the girl and the suspect had been meeting in secret for a long period of time .

“On the day of the attack , she arranged to meet the suspect at a hotel in Galadima area of Maiduguri and while they were inside a room , his accomplice , Muhammad Babangida joined them.

“ Babangida was the one who poured acid on Usman and in the process , some of the liquid spilled over to Faisal .

“It is also established that the suspect vowed to deal with the girl since her family resented their union. ”

Chukwu said that the suspects had admitted committing the offence, adding that they would soon be charged to court .

(NAN )

http://punchng.com/man-bathes-girlfriend-with-acid-after-family-rejects-marriage-proposal/

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by HungerBAD: 8:22pm
Wicked people everywhere.

3 Likes

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by airmirthd1(f): 8:24pm
Na by force to marry her?

3 Likes

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Cutehector(m): 8:40pm
I wonder where these lunatics get acid from

2 Likes

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Papiikush: 8:47pm
Fear the northerners.

Fear them...

6 Likes

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Nicklaus619(m): 8:48pm
If I talk now them go say I am Tribalistic but what tha hell is wrong wit all this aboki people self.? What that fvck do u expect from an illiterate, poor mentality with dirty mind, what has the girl done to him ? Mtweeew, what am I even saying, kill the bastard already angry

3 Likes

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by dayenneempire: 8:48pm
The man is an animal. He should be arrested and lock up forever.
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by jeeqaa7(m): 8:48pm
Na WA o
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by cyberdurable(m): 8:48pm
Seriously this is Arewa matter.... undecided

2 Likes

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Clinton9000: 8:48pm
I'm sure she and her parents chopped his money before rejecting him.
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by agadez007(m): 8:49pm
the Mumu man be like

As i no fit you nobody else can
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Lexusgs430: 8:49pm
Very few are sane, most are mad and roaming........
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by fakuta(f): 8:49pm
eyyah. sorry my sister
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by beeff(m): 8:49pm
Not fair
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by FLYFIRE(m): 8:50pm
These people are meant to be with Chad or Niger...NOT Nigeria

2 Likes

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by jeeqaa7(m): 8:50pm
Where the rape come happen?
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by coluka: 8:50pm
When Nigerian police wan work, you go just love their efficiency but most times, they just decide to be ineffective
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by HRich(m): 8:50pm
what??
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by enemyofprogress: 8:50pm
Now I know I'm living in the same country with beasts in human skin.

1 Like

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:50pm
Is moving on that difficult
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by TheKingIsHere: 8:50pm
Some men sef.

Na by force to marry

They should also pour acid on his face

1 Like

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by timilehin007(m): 8:50pm
Go and treat urself wella for the pains...come back and meet that make up artist (hakeem) the way he will do make up surgery to ur face ehnnnn
Jokes apart I think a person like hakeem can beautify that face again
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:50pm
Evil men
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by TheNigerianMan: 8:51pm
Why are men being so desperate and confused and behaving like women these days
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by israelmao(m): 8:51pm
Madness beyond boundary!
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by BossLaifay(f): 8:51pm
Is marriage by force now?
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Offendersyoung: 8:51pm
Chai


ARE u into football betting and can u stake high on a SINGLE SURE game?? 

This is genuine and no scam so only serious people should hit me up

A single SURE game of SMALL ODDS but with 100percent Guarantee is available now for pay only AFTER WIN

Only those who can stake atleast 4 000 AND ABOVE should add me up on what.sapp for it with 080, 876, 30,218

Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by anyimontana(m): 8:51pm
Old news
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by inoki247: 8:52pm
Young John lo shey beat...
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:53pm
Animal in human skin!
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by Mhizrohzz(f): 8:54pm
it's sad seeing some humans have no conscience, marring another human cux of rejection, how abt seeing dat rejection as good riddance to bad rubbish, it might even b a stepping stone to greater heights... we should learn to accept things without going as far of taking or hurting lives
Really sad, wish her good recovery tho
Re: Man Bathes Girlfriend With Acid After Family Rejects Marriage Proposal by jaxxy(m): 8:55pm
Hope he gets same treatment and worse.

(0) (1) (Reply)

U.k-based Nigerian Businessman, Ashosh In 1.4 Million Pounds Scam. / The Best (worst) Of Nigeria's Drug Barons, 419ers And Crime Lords / Beware! Bright Esuike Is A Scammer

Viewing this topic: kylie01, epatant(m), ajokebelle(f), 1dickatatime, Teobaba(m), bestiyke(m), Foxtrox, vhatpweetygurl(f), ernestkube, TPound(m), yelebe(m), joegab, tollulope080(m), selfmade22, Nabeeltnabs(m), Familyman007(m), Quality20(m), kalishay, kswitch63, Amoshie(m), Mosesoly(m), MzOnajin1(f), sholey4love, Kalaldi, AKINSULU, Obierika, xavier0327(f), bigfreak, Polskywolsky, GeeString, prograp, Aquasheba(f), PanickMode(m), olufemi2211(m), Lee84, ABBA869, adbey(m), pussyAvenger, twizzylee, elegantslayer(f), dukeprince50(m), obagangan, Rose666(f), kazyhm(m), Jaydeehena, Lammarez(m), Samusu(m), Horlalaykon, thelastmediator, Frankskaf(f), kingkakaone(m), wellmax(m), ReneeNuttall(f), naijanative, Nina222(f), jaydeeking(m), Margy(f), Omero(m), dolak, femijay8271(m), PremiumBae, cadre88(m), robonski15(m), sandrahnaub(f), Kruzxx, guass, Buffalo2(m) and 91 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.