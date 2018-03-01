







Earlier today, an alleged chat between Dilly and a PR guru leaked and likely showed off the singer in bed with a lady whose identity is one of the reasons why the video is still withheld from the public.



Reacting to the sex tape, the General Manager of Eric Many Entertainment, Johnson Adumike, who labelled the alleged chat as a fake one and further addressed the leaked sex tape as a ‘fake’ and ‘childish’ act, disclosed that the Instagram page where the sex tape was leaked obviously belongs to a social media influencer.



Johnson Adumike also said in the statement released today, that Eric Many is respected entertainment company who will put out fact with legal documents and backings, and won’t be drawn into a childish charade by whoever is behind the fake news.



