Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by naijanewsmag: 9:10pm
Eric Many management speaks on alleged sex tape linked to the label’s boss, Dilly and their embattled act, Runtown.
Earlier today, an alleged chat between Dilly and a PR guru leaked and likely showed off the singer in bed with a lady whose identity is one of the reasons why the video is still withheld from the public.
Reacting to the sex tape, the General Manager of Eric Many Entertainment, Johnson Adumike, who labelled the alleged chat as a fake one and further addressed the leaked sex tape as a ‘fake’ and ‘childish’ act, disclosed that the Instagram page where the sex tape was leaked obviously belongs to a social media influencer.
Johnson Adumike also said in the statement released today, that Eric Many is respected entertainment company who will put out fact with legal documents and backings, and won’t be drawn into a childish charade by whoever is behind the fake news.
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by IamJix: 9:13pm
Leaked or still sealed sex is damn sweet.
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by ozoebuka1(m): 9:16pm
As if those criticizing him have never had sex... That his own went viral those make yours less of a sin
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by Awaitingkopa(f): 9:39pm
I'm just concerned about the lady in the tape .
I hear she's a celeb too.
Lemme guess Gene? Orrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr chidima Abi anti Linda
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by alphacyborg(m): 9:39pm
Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking into this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear and by considering each and every one's opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say.
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by Joelsblog(m): 9:48pm
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by SeniorZato(m): 10:23pm
Remove the first and two last letters from "DAPCHI",
you will know who kidnapped those school girls.
Nigerians
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by zangiff(m): 10:24pm
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by Fuckboi(m): 10:25pm
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by ednut1(m): 10:25pm
Nawa o. Seems record label busines no mk sense. U spend so much on the artist, buy him lambo nd cars. When he later blows he is off
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by SnakeChopMoney(m): 10:27pm
i know that Runtown is too rugged to be caught sleeping on a bicycle
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by Baroba(m): 10:27pm
Runtown needs to be careful, Dilly Cowboy Umenyiora will get him Fked up, this is Nigeria. Dilly bukwa anu nwelu Obi, jukwa ese, He needs to settle with these guys amicably..
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by sabbiboi: 10:31pm
Awaitingkopa:
I wish it would be Yemi Alade,because that girl no dey do like person wey dey nack ..
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by Kaxmytex(m): 10:32pm
If u wan leak am leak am,
I don tire to dey see similey covered pishure joor
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by Akinola2543(m): 10:32pm
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by Gracespecial101(m): 10:33pm
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by ajibolabd(m): 10:34pm
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by obowunmi(m): 10:40pm
Kim Kardashian has a sextape.
No big deal
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by loadedvibes: 10:41pm
Where d tape ?
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by Johnbosco77(m): 10:42pm
Where is d damn video
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by dreamwords: 10:43pm
Am I the only one who came to see video? Lol... The comments above got me.
BTW .... Is Yoruba pepper soup that bad?
Lol... Like seriously, I need to know cos I plan to do my service in the west.
Stumbled on this video of this guy who got blinded by Yoruba pepper soup.
>> See the video here<<
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by Flokey: 10:52pm
Re: Runtown's 'Sex Tape' Is A Desperate Attempt To Spoil Our Name – Eric Many by 4hys: 11:13pm
