What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by Naijauto1: 5:23am
Have you known how they are different? If not, check our article right now!
If you are a car owner, you might have known about the 6-cylinder engine and the V6 engine which has been equipped in most of the cars today. But have you ever questioned that how different they are and what are their own advantages and disadvantages?
Naijauto.com is sure that not all car users know well about this. That is why we write this article to make it clearer and help you have a better understanding of these types of engine.
1. Straight six engine: Advantage and disadvantage
A straight six engine is a kind of engine that includes a straight line of cylinders and all of them face the same way. Because of this arrangement, there is no need for cylinder offset as in the V configuration. A straight six engine doesn’t use double the number of smaller camshafts, it has an overhead camshaft used to close and open its valves. Accessing the straight six engine’s components is not difficult, making the engine become popular and a favorite of auto mechanics.
A straight six engine is a kind of engine that includes a line of cylinders which are arranged in the same way
Advantage:
The straight six is used largely because of its huge advantage - its balance. Thanks to a good arrangement of its cylinders, the equilibrium of reciprocating forces is created, providing a smooth and powerful engine.
Disadvantage:
The most difficult thing when installing an inline 6 cylinder is that there is not enough space for the gearbox, so it is hard to mount the engine sideways.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3XSfVPFM74
The Differences Between V6 and Straight-Six Engines
2. V6 engine
Advantage
The V6 engine is well-known for its compact shape that makes it easier to be mounted and add other parts to the engine like turbochargers.
Disadvantage
Different from the straight six, the V6 engine doesn’t require balancing shafts to counteract the force generated during the car’s motion. If there is no balancing shaft, the engine will run with large vibrations which also cancel out the engine reciprocation’s efficiency. Especially, when the car speeds up, the balance will turn worse.
The V6 has a manufacturing cost because of its counterweight and additional parts. And this engine has a complex structure, which is why you always need consults from professional mechanics as owning a V6 engine.
Although the V6 showcases not fewer disadvantages, it still attracts a number of carmakers today as an outstanding engine.
Although the V6 showcases not fewer disadvantages, it still attracts a number of carmakers today as an outstanding engine
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by Jazzlite: 5:45am
Write in English language please.
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by EgunMogaji: 7:50am
Jazzlite:
It’s seriously deplorable.
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by jibolarazor(m): 7:52am
Lool
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by EgunMogaji: 7:52am
OP, you wrote that inline engine has single camshafts.
Wrong.
Some have dual overhead camshafts.
You’re not experienced enough to write an auto blog.
“1993 Jaguar XJS This jag has the 4.0L DOHC Inline 6 Cyl which makes 225 HP. Ituses a GM sourced 4 Speed auto.”
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by nams77: 8:00am
EgunMogaji:This is where you can come in..Share your wealth of experience.
Op, this is a constructive criticism so don't take it personal. You command of the English language and your writing prowess is rather poor. Your knowledge of the subject matter is abysmal. Please kindly study more.
All the best sir
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by Jazzlite: 8:00am
EgunMogaji:Why bother? He's obviously unqualified for the task at hand
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by otopxy: 8:00am
I heard v6 consumes much fuel, please how can d fuel consumption rate be reduced?
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by Jazzlite: 8:01am
otopxy:Not at all times. What car model are you considering?
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by Movingcoil(m): 8:02am
Lots of guys have written clearer articles on this topic and you've decided to solely confuse us Abi? God bless your good works.
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by otopxy: 8:04am
Jazzlite:Toyota muscle(muzzle) camry 2009
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by Jazzlite: 8:07am
otopxy:Find Gazzuzz timifakay kingreign sopperescue to advise you. But I don't think you are worthy of using a v6.
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by otopxy: 8:09am
Jazzlite:
why not worthy? why do you think so?
Re: What Are Differences Between The 6-cylinder Engine And The V6 Engine? by powerkey: 8:21am
Jazzlite:
I'm considering Toyota Highlander hybrid 2006.
Pls advice, meanwhile it's not for daily use.
