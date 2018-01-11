

If you are a car owner, you might have known about the 6-cylinder engine and the V6 engine which has been equipped in most of the cars today. But have you ever questioned that how different they are and what are their own advantages and disadvantages?



Naijauto.com is sure that not all car users know well about this. That is why we write this article to make it clearer and help you have a better understanding of these types of engine.



1. Straight six engine: Advantage and disadvantage



A straight six engine is a kind of engine that includes a straight line of cylinders and all of them face the same way. Because of this arrangement, there is no need for cylinder offset as in the V configuration. A straight six engine doesn’t use double the number of smaller camshafts, it has an overhead camshaft used to close and open its valves. Accessing the straight six engine’s components is not difficult, making the engine become popular and a favorite of auto mechanics.







A straight six engine is a kind of engine that includes a line of cylinders which are arranged in the same way



Advantage:



The straight six is used largely because of its huge advantage - its balance. Thanks to a good arrangement of its cylinders, the equilibrium of reciprocating forces is created, providing a smooth and powerful engine.



Disadvantage:



The most difficult thing when installing an inline 6 cylinder is that there is not enough space for the gearbox, so it is hard to mount the engine sideways.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3XSfVPFM74

The Differences Between V6 and Straight-Six Engines



2. V6 engine



Advantage



The V6 engine is well-known for its compact shape that makes it easier to be mounted and add other parts to the engine like turbochargers.



Disadvantage



Different from the straight six, the V6 engine doesn’t require balancing shafts to counteract the force generated during the car’s motion. If there is no balancing shaft, the engine will run with large vibrations which also cancel out the engine reciprocation’s efficiency. Especially, when the car speeds up, the balance will turn worse.



The V6 has a manufacturing cost because of its counterweight and additional parts. And this engine has a complex structure, which is why you always need consults from professional mechanics as owning a V6 engine.



Although the V6 showcases not fewer disadvantages, it still attracts a number of carmakers today as an outstanding engine.





Although the V6 showcases not fewer disadvantages, it still attracts a number of carmakers today as an outstanding engine



