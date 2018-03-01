₦airaland Forum

Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Blue3k(m): 7:13am
By Nwafor

Sunday As states in Nigeria struggle to pay workers salary, the Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano has completed plans to pay minimum wage to workers from July, 2018. A statement disclosed by the National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe on Thursday.


Willie Obiano

According to him, “Our alert Governor has maintained his payment principles. Twenty-eight of every month has always been the payment day. Obiano does not owe salaries, he pays them as and when due”, he said.

He commended the Governor’s plan to launch a 50years sustainable development plan, noting that such plan will go a long way in entrenching development in the State.

Obigwe equally lauded the Governor for the creation of youth empowerment and creative economy council, saying that the council will be of a great help to Anambra youths.


Speaking on corruption, Obigwe said that Obiano had planned to run a corrupt free government, thus the reason he invited Magu, the EFCC Chairman to the retreat held for his new appointees.

He advised opposition party members to desist from further distraction and distortion of peace in the state.  He equally noted that in a due time Governor Obiano will conduct Local Governments election.

In another development, Obiano was said to have distributed 40 Innoson SecurityTrucks to Combat Crime in the state. Newsmen gathered that the vehicles were carefully distributed among security agencies covering the Police, Army, Navy, Civil Defence and Ocha Brigade.

“My Governor is indeed working”, Obigwe finally said.

Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/obiano-pay-minimum-wage-july/

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by bjayx: 7:53am
Nice one
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by jerryunit48: 7:53am
I don’t know why people are talking negative things about Willie but I think he is working well , just take a look at Delta state which is just across the bridge and you will not see any job done even with oil money , Willie should please show Okowa how to do things Abeg .Okowa is the worst Governor in the entire Nigeria

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by nrexzy(m): 7:54am
Best eastern governor after okoroacha

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by HCpaul(m): 7:54am
I so much love Yoruba governor's

They have a heart

This is very commendable

Proudly Afonja

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by fa4dmike(m): 7:54am
Minimum wage of how much

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:55am
Good one




But wait ooio

Is it the same minimum wage other states started paying since GEJ era them want start their own now



E good sha

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by alsudaes1(m): 7:55am
Which one??

The present #18,000 or the PROPOSED #? that we don't know yet

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by tayecrypto: 7:55am
undecided
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by freeze001(f): 7:55am
Consistent growth! Better than motion n noise with no movement.
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by gozzlin: 7:55am
Anambra adigo mma. smiley
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Amirullaha(m): 7:55am
Qudos....
But I still insist that the minimum wage should not be 54k just yet, they could simply make it 34-35k because some governors will use that as an excuse for not paying sometimes citing; "no money"...

Quote reasonably..
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by pinnket: 7:55am
angry



Meaning they've actually been paying some people below the minimum wage since?.

My heart goes out to the secretaries...





Imagine a government agreeing to start paying minimum wage of #18,000 (which is actually their right to collect) in this modern day, and some people here are commending them, instead of probing them to know why they have refused to pay the stipulated minimum wage all along.... Indeed, Nigeria deserves the kind of government it has...

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by emmyid(m): 7:56am
How I don't.. What was he paying before?

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by mysteriousman(m): 7:56am
Nice but which of the minimum wage

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by jakpowa: 7:56am
Better
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Tmemzi: 7:56am
See Governor wey get sense nau. Not these useless nitwits closing roads to welcum the dullard from daura!!!!
bjayx:
Nice one
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Aden777(m): 7:56am
alsudaes1:
Which one??

The present #18,000 or the PROPOSED #? that we don't know yet
Good Q?

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by SexyCrixus25(m): 7:56am
Commendable!
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by fa4dmike(m): 7:57am
I don't just get this, is it the minimum wage that states have been paying or the new minimum wage??

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by otokx(m): 7:58am
Sad joke

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Valeriano(m): 7:58am
Willie is willingly working.

Anambra adibago mma
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Robisky001: 7:58am
How much is the minimum wage? Is it the 18k or the proposed 30k? Whichever it's a good sign that the State is been managed by a technocrat.
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by ruggedized1: 7:58am
At least 30-40k


fa4dmike:
Minimum wage of how much
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by marshallmoni(m): 7:59am
Wetin concern me?.I just dy watch my friends on code today in case of betrayal, I don't wanna loose guard
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by gozzlin: 7:59am
nrexzy:
Best eastern governor after okoroacha

Please don't say what you don't know. Okorocha is not in the same league as Obiano. Okorocha is easily the worst governor in the southeast.

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by pawesome(m): 7:59am
So to pay a labourer his due has now become an achievement?
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Offpoint: 8:01am
how much? N18,000?..... some people will celebrate this and hail the guy.... and some will say "he is trying"
God bless Trump....shithole

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by henrygale(m): 8:02am
M
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by eagleeye2: 8:06am
How much is the minimum wage
Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by ruggedized1: 8:06am
Anambra is already ahead of Nigeria. This is the new minimum wage.

Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Blue3k(m): 8:07am
Yeah the state paid below 18k minimum wage.

