|Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Blue3k(m): 7:13am
By Nwafor
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/obiano-pay-minimum-wage-july/
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by bjayx: 7:53am
Nice one
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by jerryunit48: 7:53am
I don’t know why people are talking negative things about Willie but I think he is working well , just take a look at Delta state which is just across the bridge and you will not see any job done even with oil money , Willie should please show Okowa how to do things Abeg .Okowa is the worst Governor in the entire Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by nrexzy(m): 7:54am
Best eastern governor after okoroacha
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by HCpaul(m): 7:54am
I so much love Yoruba governor's
They have a heart
This is very commendable
Proudly Afonja
1 Like
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by fa4dmike(m): 7:54am
Minimum wage of how much
12 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:55am
Good one
But wait ooio
Is it the same minimum wage other states started paying since GEJ era them want start their own now
E good sha
5 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by alsudaes1(m): 7:55am
Which one??
The present #18,000 or the PROPOSED #? that we don't know yet
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by tayecrypto: 7:55am
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by freeze001(f): 7:55am
Consistent growth! Better than motion n noise with no movement.
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by gozzlin: 7:55am
Anambra adigo mma.
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Amirullaha(m): 7:55am
Qudos....
But I still insist that the minimum wage should not be 54k just yet, they could simply make it 34-35k because some governors will use that as an excuse for not paying sometimes citing; "no money"...
Quote reasonably..
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by pinnket: 7:55am
Meaning they've actually been paying some people below the minimum wage since?.
My heart goes out to the secretaries...
Imagine a government agreeing to start paying minimum wage of #18,000 (which is actually their right to collect) in this modern day, and some people here are commending them, instead of probing them to know why they have refused to pay the stipulated minimum wage all along.... Indeed, Nigeria deserves the kind of government it has...
6 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by emmyid(m): 7:56am
How I don't.. What was he paying before?
5 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by mysteriousman(m): 7:56am
Nice but which of the minimum wage
5 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by jakpowa: 7:56am
Better
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Tmemzi: 7:56am
See Governor wey get sense nau. Not these useless nitwits closing roads to welcum the dullard from daura!!!!
bjayx:
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Aden777(m): 7:56am
alsudaes1:Good Q?
1 Like
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by SexyCrixus25(m): 7:56am
Commendable!
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by fa4dmike(m): 7:57am
I don't just get this, is it the minimum wage that states have been paying or the new minimum wage??
4 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by otokx(m): 7:58am
Sad joke
1 Like
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Valeriano(m): 7:58am
Willie is willingly working.
Anambra adibago mma
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Robisky001: 7:58am
How much is the minimum wage? Is it the 18k or the proposed 30k? Whichever it's a good sign that the State is been managed by a technocrat.
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by ruggedized1: 7:58am
At least 30-40k
fa4dmike:
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by marshallmoni(m): 7:59am
Wetin concern me?.I just dy watch my friends on code today in case of betrayal, I don't wanna loose guard
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by gozzlin: 7:59am
nrexzy:
Please don't say what you don't know. Okorocha is not in the same league as Obiano. Okorocha is easily the worst governor in the southeast.
1 Like
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by pawesome(m): 7:59am
So to pay a labourer his due has now become an achievement?
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Offpoint: 8:01am
how much? N18,000?..... some people will celebrate this and hail the guy.... and some will say "he is trying"
God bless Trump....shithole
4 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by henrygale(m): 8:02am
M
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by eagleeye2: 8:06am
How much is the minimum wage
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by ruggedized1: 8:06am
Anambra is already ahead of Nigeria. This is the new minimum wage.
|Re: Obiano To Pay Minimum Wage In July’ by Blue3k(m): 8:07am
Yeah the state paid below 18k minimum wage.
3 Likes
