By Nwafor



Sunday As states in Nigeria struggle to pay workers salary, the Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano has completed plans to pay minimum wage to workers from July, 2018. A statement disclosed by the National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe on Thursday.





Willie Obiano



According to him, “Our alert Governor has maintained his payment principles. Twenty-eight of every month has always been the payment day. Obiano does not owe salaries, he pays them as and when due”, he said.



He commended the Governor’s plan to launch a 50years sustainable development plan, noting that such plan will go a long way in entrenching development in the State.



Obigwe equally lauded the Governor for the creation of youth empowerment and creative economy council, saying that the council will be of a great help to Anambra youths.





Speaking on corruption, Obigwe said that Obiano had planned to run a corrupt free government, thus the reason he invited Magu, the EFCC Chairman to the retreat held for his new appointees.



He advised opposition party members to desist from further distraction and distortion of peace in the state. He equally noted that in a due time Governor Obiano will conduct Local Governments election.



In another development, Obiano was said to have distributed 40 Innoson SecurityTrucks to Combat Crime in the state. Newsmen gathered that the vehicles were carefully distributed among security agencies covering the Police, Army, Navy, Civil Defence and Ocha Brigade.



“My Governor is indeed working”, Obigwe finally said.

I don’t know why people are talking negative things about Willie but I think he is working well , just take a look at Delta state which is just across the bridge and you will not see any job done even with oil money , Willie should please show Okowa how to do things Abeg .Okowa is the worst Governor in the entire Nigeria 4 Likes

Best eastern governor after okoroacha 2 Likes

Minimum wage of how much 12 Likes

But wait ooio

Is it the same minimum wage other states started paying since GEJ era them want start their own now

E good sha







The present #18,000 or the PROPOSED # ? that we don't know yet Which one??

But I still insist that the minimum wage should not be 54k just yet, they could simply make it 34-35k because some governors will use that as an excuse for not paying sometimes citing; "no money"...



Meaning they've actually been paying some people below the minimum wage since?.



My heart goes out to the secretaries...











Meaning they've actually been paying some people below the minimum wage since?.

My heart goes out to the secretaries...

Imagine a government agreeing to start paying minimum wage of #18,000 (which is actually their right to collect) in this modern day, and some people here are commending them, instead of probing them to know why they have refused to pay the stipulated minimum wage all along.... Indeed, Nigeria deserves the kind of government it has...

How I don't.. What was he paying before? 5 Likes

Nice but which of the minimum wage 5 Likes

bjayx:

Nice one See Governor wey get sense nau. Not these useless nitwits closing roads to welcum the dullard from daura!!!!

alsudaes1:

Which one??



Good Q?

I don't just get this, is it the minimum wage that states have been paying or the new minimum wage?? 4 Likes

How much is the minimum wage? Is it the 18k or the proposed 30k? Whichever it's a good sign that the State is been managed by a technocrat.







fa4dmike:

Minimum wage of how much At least 30-40k

nrexzy:

Best eastern governor after okoroacha

Please don't say what you don't know. Okorocha is not in the same league as Obiano. Okorocha is easily the worst governor in the southeast.

So to pay a labourer his due has now become an achievement?

how much? N18,000?..... some people will celebrate this and hail the guy.... and some will say "he is trying"

God bless Trump....shithole 4 Likes

How much is the minimum wage

Anambra is already ahead of Nigeria. This is the new minimum wage.