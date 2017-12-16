

Is it time for a replacement of your car shock absorbers? Check 6 signals below to tell!



1. Rocking and Rattling



If your car shakes and rocks on bumpy surfaces, it is very likely that your shocks are worn out badly. Along with this uncomfortable ride, rolling and rocking can exert unexpected pressure on other car parts and should be checked as soon as possible.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5Q_Sve9toM

When To Replace Car Shocks And Car Struts



2. Uneven tire wear



If you see scaly patches or uneven wear on your tires, this often means that the contact between your car tires and the road is still not optimal, which can be led by worn shock absorbers. This will affect the vehicle control and tire grip, both of which should be promptly seen to and replaced.





Uneven tire wear could be a sign of a damaged shocks



3. Car veering and sliding



Car veering and sliding across the road even in in light wind are definite signs of worn shocks. This calls for a replacement of shock absorber.



4. Swerving & nose-dives



If your car has any signal of dipping or swerving under braking, you need to check the shock absorbers immediately. This can reduce your control over the vehicle, especially, it poses higher risks in wet weather.



5. Vibrations



If your shocks are in a good condition, the car tires will be kept in an optimum contact with the road and vibration shouldn’t appear. Whenever you feel the car’s vibration, pay attention to the shock absorbers because when the vibration becomes more intense, especially at a cruising speed, your car control will be more dangerous.





If your shocks are in a good condition, the car tires will be kept in an optimum contact with the road and vibration shouldn’t appear



6. When the stopping distance comes longer



If your car’s shock absorbers are worn after a long time of using, the stopping distance can be increased by up to 20%. As you speed up the move, this will also increase the distance that your car stops completely. This additional 20% distance may be enough for a crash and should be paid attention to as soon as possible.



