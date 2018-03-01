Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) (10496 Views)

12 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Oyo, 14 Others Missing - Miyetti Allah / "Fulani Herdsmen Killed My Father, Tsehemba Gbogbo, Destroyed Properties" / Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He said that the killing was perpetrated by gunmen who came in large numbers and attacked the village in the early hours of Wednesday, shooting sporadically.



“The villagers who were taken unawares were quick to alert a nearby mobile police patrol team which ca me and engaged the bandits in a gun battle. “The policemen overpowered the bandits even as many of them escaped with gunshot wounds,”‎ Shehu said.



He, however, urged members of the public to be on alert to report to the nearest authority anyone seen with bullet wounds and seeking medical attention.



“Armed bandits attacked Bawon-Daji village yesterday and killed 15 people,” the police spokesman for Zamfara state, Muhammad Shehu, told AFP.



Source; Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed 15 Fulani herdsmen in the latest bout of violence in northern Nigeria’s herding communities. The Police Command’s Spokesman, DSP Mohammed Shehu confirmed this to newsmen in Gusau.He said that the killing was perpetrated by gunmen who came in large numbers and attacked the village in the early hours of Wednesday, shooting sporadically.“The villagers who were taken unawares were quick to alert a nearby mobile police patrol team which ca me and engaged the bandits in a gun battle. “The policemen overpowered the bandits even as many of them escaped with gunshot wounds,”‎ Shehu said.He, however, urged members of the public to be on alert to report to the nearest authority anyone seen with bullet wounds and seeking medical attention.“Armed bandits attacked Bawon-Daji village yesterday and killed 15 people,” the police spokesman for Zamfara state, Muhammad Shehu, told AFP.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/gunmen-open-fire-of-fulani-herdsmen-kill-at-least-15-in-zamfara-graphic-photos.html

The RETALIATION has started in earnest! 32 Likes 1 Share







The hunter has become the hunted,let's see how quick buhari will respond to the killing,seeing that fulani herdsmen were killed. The hunter has become the hunted,let's see how quick buhari will respond to the killing,seeing that fulani herdsmen were killed. 25 Likes 1 Share

See my beloved country.....How unfortunate.

imagine how quick the police responded, Hmmm 32 Likes 1 Share

Buharis people, he will revenge 1 Like

Things fall apart , the centre can no longer hold 6 Likes

what is graphic about dead terrorists pic? .May vultures eat their soul join.bastards what is graphic about dead terrorists pic? .May vultures eat their soul join.bastards 31 Likes

But I won't laugh because some herdsmen here will find a way to trace me.









What's good for the goose is also good for the gander. Something inside of me is telling me to laugh out loud...But I won't laugh because some herdsmen here will find a way to trace me.What's good for the goose is also good for the gander. 21 Likes

Case of dog eat dog. 2 Likes

ipobarecriminals:

what is graphic about dead terrorists pic? .May vultures eat their soul join.bastards haaas,no be IPOB, oh..na ur masters u wan make vultures chop? haaas,no be IPOB, oh..na ur masters u wan make vultures chop? 19 Likes

And these fulanis might be the innocent ones...

politicians using peoples life now to play chess... 13 Likes 1 Share

stephleena:



haaas,no be IPOB, oh..na ur masters u wan make vultures chop? stephleena:



haaas,no be IPOB, oh..na ur masters u wan make vultures chop? sorry!I'm against any criminal. Ipobarecriminals,deal with it sorry!I'm against any criminal. Ipobarecriminals,deal with it

ipobarecriminals:

sorry!I'm against any criminal. Ipobarecriminals,deal with it but buhari is no criminal to u,the one who doesn't deem it fit to label herdsmen terrorists, but so quick to label people seeking freedom diplomatically.. if you support buhari,then you have no right to call these slain herdsmen criminals.. did buhari call them criminals? but buhari is no criminal to u,the one who doesn't deem it fit to label herdsmen terrorists, but so quick to label people seeking freedom diplomatically.. if you support buhari,then you have no right to call these slain herdsmen criminals.. did buhari call them criminals? 11 Likes

only 15? 2 Likes 1 Share







☣ ☠





∆ This is a good development. Vengeance is golden ∆







☣ ☠ 1 Like

Nice one, such supposed to be done in other state too 1 Like 1 Share

boko don enter town... 1 Like

Hmmmm....this country is all about an eye for an eye

Keep it up guys, kill them all 1 Like

Only a matter of time a rwandan styled genocide go happen 1 Like

Buhari will be very concerned abt this

Buhari will be really mad.



How dare they!



Chief of army staff and defence minister will relocate to Zamfara shortly. 2 Likes

How the police swiftly engaged the innocent armed men defending their selves.



This is because the Fulani's Buhari's kinsmen were been attacked.



But when other ethnic groups are being attacked, police and army would disappear and reappear after the deed has been done.





Wake up Nigerians....



You are still sleeping.... Wake up, there is a political and religious agenda going on.



Wake up now before its too late.



Else you will be doomed.



The army and police are part of it....



Buharis is the terrorist ordering the hit.



Nonetheless, my shout out goes to the young men.... they are brave and very courageous, I hope to hear more of this.



If you don't like what I've written here...



Come and beat me! Who else noticed the swift response of the policeHow the police swiftly engaged the innocent armed men defending their selves.This is because the Fulani's Buhari's kinsmen were been attacked.But when other ethnic groups are being attacked, police and army would disappear and reappear after the deed has been done.Wake up Nigerians....You are still sleeping.... Wake up, there is a political and religious agenda going on.Wake up now before its too late.Else you will be doomed.The army and police are part of it....Buharis is the terrorist ordering the hit.Nonetheless, my shout out goes to the young men.... they are brave and very courageous, I hope to hear more of this.If you don't like what I've written here...Come and beat me! 6 Likes

I saw this coming 1 Like

Nawa o Nawa o

No group has monopoly of violence. 2 Likes

Tit for tat. A country without leadership... breeds anarchy and disintegration. 1 Like