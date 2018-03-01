₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:31am
Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed 15 Fulani herdsmen in the latest bout of violence in northern Nigeria’s herding communities. The Police Command’s Spokesman, DSP Mohammed Shehu confirmed this to newsmen in Gusau.
He said that the killing was perpetrated by gunmen who came in large numbers and attacked the village in the early hours of Wednesday, shooting sporadically.
“The villagers who were taken unawares were quick to alert a nearby mobile police patrol team which ca me and engaged the bandits in a gun battle. “The policemen overpowered the bandits even as many of them escaped with gunshot wounds,” Shehu said.
He, however, urged members of the public to be on alert to report to the nearest authority anyone seen with bullet wounds and seeking medical attention.
“Armed bandits attacked Bawon-Daji village yesterday and killed 15 people,” the police spokesman for Zamfara state, Muhammad Shehu, told AFP.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/gunmen-open-fire-of-fulani-herdsmen-kill-at-least-15-in-zamfara-graphic-photos.html
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:32am
The RETALIATION has started in earnest!
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by JosEast(m): 8:33am
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by IsYou: 8:36am
The hunter has become the hunted,let's see how quick buhari will respond to the killing,seeing that fulani herdsmen were killed.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by Papasmal(m): 8:36am
See my beloved country.....How unfortunate.
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by alfonso36(m): 8:41am
imagine how quick the police responded, Hmmm
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by Nackzy: 8:41am
Buharis people, he will revenge
1 Like
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by pyyxxaro: 8:45am
Things fall apart , the centre can no longer hold
6 Likes
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:46am
what is graphic about dead terrorists pic? .May vultures eat their soul join.bastards
31 Likes
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by JasonScolari: 8:48am
Something inside of me is telling me to laugh out loud... But I won't laugh because some herdsmen here will find a way to trace me.
What's good for the goose is also good for the gander.
21 Likes
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by jospepper: 8:48am
Case of dog eat dog.
2 Likes
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by stephleena(f): 9:02am
ipobarecriminals:haaas,no be IPOB, oh..na ur masters u wan make vultures chop?
19 Likes
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by Israeljones(m): 9:05am
And these fulanis might be the innocent ones...
politicians using peoples life now to play chess...
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:06am
stephleena:
stephleena:sorry!I'm against any criminal. Ipobarecriminals,deal with it
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by stephleena(f): 9:11am
ipobarecriminals:but buhari is no criminal to u,the one who doesn't deem it fit to label herdsmen terrorists, but so quick to label people seeking freedom diplomatically.. if you support buhari,then you have no right to call these slain herdsmen criminals.. did buhari call them criminals?
11 Likes
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by heendrix(m): 9:30am
only 15?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:35am
☣ ☠
∆ This is a good development. Vengeance is golden ∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by Redblood: 9:59am
Nice one, such supposed to be done in other state too
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 10:33am
boko don enter town...
1 Like
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by Pinkyposh(f): 10:33am
Hmmmm....this country is all about an eye for an eye
Keep it up guys, kill them all
1 Like
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:33am
Only a matter of time a rwandan styled genocide go happen
1 Like
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by omocalabar(m): 10:33am
Buhari will be very concerned abt this
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by Omeokachie: 10:34am
Buhari will be really mad.
How dare they!
Chief of army staff and defence minister will relocate to Zamfara shortly.
2 Likes
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by gocac(m): 10:34am
Who else noticed the swift response of the police How the police swiftly engaged the innocent armed men defending their selves.
This is because the Fulani's Buhari's kinsmen were been attacked.
But when other ethnic groups are being attacked, police and army would disappear and reappear after the deed has been done.
Wake up Nigerians....
You are still sleeping.... Wake up, there is a political and religious agenda going on.
Wake up now before its too late.
Else you will be doomed.
The army and police are part of it....
Buharis is the terrorist ordering the hit.
Nonetheless, my shout out goes to the young men.... they are brave and very courageous, I hope to hear more of this.
If you don't like what I've written here...
Come and beat me!
6 Likes
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by BlackAdam55(m): 10:34am
I saw this coming
1 Like
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by BlueScholar(m): 10:34am
Nawa o
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by Praktikals(m): 10:35am
No group has monopoly of violence.
2 Likes
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by jchioma: 10:35am
Tit for tat. A country without leadership... breeds anarchy and disintegration.
1 Like
|Re: 15 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Zamfara State (Graphic Photos) by guru03(m): 10:35am
Confusion in the enemies camp. More to come......
1 Like
