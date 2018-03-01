Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) (6389 Views)

According to Tshepiso Mothibi‚ he was enjoying drinks at a tavern in Magogoe near Mahikeng on March 20 when a fight broke out and he was stabbed through the left eye. With the sharp self-made shank knife still embedded in his brain‚ he was airlifted from the Mahikeng provincial hospital to the Tshepong Hospital where an operation to remove the knife was successfully carried out by Dr Tharun Krishna‚ head of the hospital’s neurosurgery unit‚ assisted by his team.



According to Polaki Mokatsane‚ CEO of the Klerksdorp/Tshepong Hospital Complex it was a “very complex operation” as a CT scan showed that “the whole sharp side of the knife was impacted and buried in the brain with only the handle side of the knife sticking outside”.



“The surgery took five hours to complete successfully and the patient responded well‚” Mokatsane said‚ adding that Mothibi was being kept in hospital for further observation.



Dr Krishna‚ who was assisted Dr. Masedi Mohale; Neurosurgery Registrar‚ Dr. Ben Hameda and Dr. Hilda Mazvhikwa‚ both anaesthetists‚ and Sister Nontsikelelo Mpana‚ the theatre nurse‚ described the operation as challenging.



“The patient underwent craniotomy to open a portion of the skull in order to expose the cranial base and base of brain to inspect the major structures that provide blood supply to the brain‚ namely the two internal carotid arteries‚ and the major cranial nerves‚ to protect and d repair these vital structures” Krishna said.



“In theatre‚ the knife was carefully disengaged and withdrawn from the brain in a controlled manner‚ while being monitored under the magnified vision of operating microscope‚ without causing internal bleeding or injury to the structures of the brain.”’



Krishna added that Mothibi‚ who will be discharged on Thursday‚ had retained his vision in the left eye. “Post-operatively‚ the patient is doing very well‚ with vision of both eyes preserved. This patient was very lucky."



Nice. Wonder when our own doctors will start achieving great results like this

Thanking God for his life.

Thumbs up to the team of doctors.



@ 1st poster, Nigerian Doctors are one of the best in the world. so you know! 8 Likes 1 Share

Na God save am, lucky he had the best of medical attention he could get. 1 Like

south Africa? No comment south Africa? No comment

God still want him alive, Doctors treat but God heal 4 Likes

Not even a scar left... Wonderful 1 Like

Sweet jeez... Our own doctors are not achievers

still looking lost 1 Like

Not even a scar left

If it were in Nigeria;

By now his "Gone Too Soon" polo would have even faded.



The only thing Naija doctors can do is D&C and go on strike.

SMH!!! If it were in Nigeria;By now hispolo would have even faded.The only thing Naija doctors can do is D&C and go on strike.SMH!!! 11 Likes 3 Shares

nigerian doctors are after abortion of babies.... Doctor maxwell come am see oo

lofty900:

Nice. Wonder when our own doctors will start achieving great results like this when we realize that we need to study to develop ourselves and study to pass our exams by any means possible. Including buying one's way through the university. The truth is if u sort urself out of school, what of when dire situations like this presents itself?? when we realize that we need to study to develop ourselves and study to pass our exams by any means possible. Including buying one's way through the university. The truth is if u sort urself out of school, what of when dire situations like this presents itself??

lofty900:

Nice. Wonder when our own doctors will start achieving great results like this when we realize that we need to study to develop ourselves and study to pass our exams by any means possible. Including buying one's way through the university. The truth is if u sort urself out of school, what of when dire situations like this presents itself?? Our system here sucks when we realize that we need to study to develop ourselves and study to pass our exams by any means possible. Including buying one's way through the university. The truth is if u sort urself out of school, what of when dire situations like this presents itself?? Our system here sucks 1 Like

Airlifted. Well Nigeria sit up because our emergency service is trash. 1 Like

Thank ur God say this kai accident no happen to u in this part of the world that I come from, u would have successfully reunited with ur ancestors! 1 Like

This is wen i admire doctors and surgeons.

na wah oh! people wicked sha

I almost wanted to shout "technology".



but all the same, it's a good read

In Nigeria he is dead due to absence of basic medical equipments. First the doctors would just hold the handle of the knife and yank it off forcefully and dismember neurons and rupture vessels resulting to blood going to places it ought not to. Patient will end up dead from shock or survive with a shrivelled brain with little or no activity.





Scum country! 1 Like

Redblood:

God still want him alive, Doctors treat but God heal



Why did God let him get stabbed in the first place? Why did God let him get stabbed in the first place?

indians must be involved

indains..good at performing surgical miracles

but bad with acid



if to say na naija

he don die since

hospitals go reject am

no health insurance

dem go say pay before complain

say go to uch

uch go say go to lagos

he go just give up.



men whereever u see foreigners deh must be sense

Nigeria is a poo country, medical teams are poo, government is a mess. South Africa is truely the giant of Africa.