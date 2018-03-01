₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by queensera(f): 8:43am
Doctors in North West have successfully removed a knife from the brain of a 23-year-old man who was stabbed during a tavern brawl.
According to Tshepiso Mothibi‚ he was enjoying drinks at a tavern in Magogoe near Mahikeng on March 20 when a fight broke out and he was stabbed through the left eye. With the sharp self-made shank knife still embedded in his brain‚ he was airlifted from the Mahikeng provincial hospital to the Tshepong Hospital where an operation to remove the knife was successfully carried out by Dr Tharun Krishna‚ head of the hospital’s neurosurgery unit‚ assisted by his team.
According to Polaki Mokatsane‚ CEO of the Klerksdorp/Tshepong Hospital Complex it was a “very complex operation” as a CT scan showed that “the whole sharp side of the knife was impacted and buried in the brain with only the handle side of the knife sticking outside”.
“The surgery took five hours to complete successfully and the patient responded well‚” Mokatsane said‚ adding that Mothibi was being kept in hospital for further observation.
Dr Krishna‚ who was assisted Dr. Masedi Mohale; Neurosurgery Registrar‚ Dr. Ben Hameda and Dr. Hilda Mazvhikwa‚ both anaesthetists‚ and Sister Nontsikelelo Mpana‚ the theatre nurse‚ described the operation as challenging.
“The patient underwent craniotomy to open a portion of the skull in order to expose the cranial base and base of brain to inspect the major structures that provide blood supply to the brain‚ namely the two internal carotid arteries‚ and the major cranial nerves‚ to protect and d repair these vital structures” Krishna said.
“In theatre‚ the knife was carefully disengaged and withdrawn from the brain in a controlled manner‚ while being monitored under the magnified vision of operating microscope‚ without causing internal bleeding or injury to the structures of the brain.”’
Krishna added that Mothibi‚ who will be discharged on Thursday‚ had retained his vision in the left eye. “Post-operatively‚ the patient is doing very well‚ with vision of both eyes preserved. This patient was very lucky."
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/south-african-man-stabbed-in-eye-and.html
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by lofty900(m): 8:46am
Nice. Wonder when our own doctors will start achieving great results like this
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:52am
Thanking God for his life.
Thumbs up to the team of doctors.
@ 1st poster, Nigerian Doctors are one of the best in the world. so you know!
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by Olalan(m): 8:55am
Na God save am, lucky he had the best of medical attention he could get.
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by ipobarecriminals: 8:57am
south Africa? No comment
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by stephleena(f): 8:58am
wonderful.
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by OrestesDante(m): 9:42am
☣ ☠
∆ You say?
These Indian doctors self ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by Redblood: 9:50am
God still want him alive, Doctors treat but God heal
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by Urchee: 10:47am
Not even a scar left... Wonderful
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by Stevengerd(m): 10:47am
Sweet jeez... Our own doctors are not achievers
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by makydebbie(f): 10:47am
Wow
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by tuzeriouz: 10:48am
still looking lost
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by matgold(m): 10:48am
Ok
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by Urchee: 10:48am
Not even a scar left
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by ChiefSweetus: 10:49am
Motherfùcker!
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:50am
If it were in Nigeria;
By now his "Gone Too Soon" polo would have even faded.
The only thing Naija doctors can do is D&C and go on strike.
SMH!!!
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by Omuneizzy6(m): 10:51am
nigerian doctors are after abortion of babies.... Doctor maxwell come am see oo
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by talk2percy(m): 10:51am
lofty900:when we realize that we need to study to develop ourselves and study to pass our exams by any means possible. Including buying one's way through the university. The truth is if u sort urself out of school, what of when dire situations like this presents itself??
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by Jabioro: 10:51am
A good specimen A , for practical
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by talk2percy(m): 10:53am
lofty900:when we realize that we need to study to develop ourselves and study to pass our exams by any means possible. Including buying one's way through the university. The truth is if u sort urself out of school, what of when dire situations like this presents itself?? Our system here sucks
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by amani63(m): 10:53am
How possible is this
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by richcasey: 10:54am
Airlifted. Well Nigeria sit up because our emergency service is trash.
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by talk2percy(m): 10:55am
Thank ur God say this kai accident no happen to u in this part of the world that I come from, u would have successfully reunited with ur ancestors!
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by jaxxy(m): 10:55am
This is wen i admire doctors and surgeons.
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:59am
na wah oh! people wicked sha
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by pornhub: 11:00am
I almost wanted to shout "technology".
but all the same, it's a good read
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:01am
In Nigeria he is dead due to absence of basic medical equipments. First the doctors would just hold the handle of the knife and yank it off forcefully and dismember neurons and rupture vessels resulting to blood going to places it ought not to. Patient will end up dead from shock or survive with a shrivelled brain with little or no activity.
Scum country!
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by madridguy(m): 11:01am
Subhanalah
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by einsteine(m): 11:04am
Redblood:
Why did God let him get stabbed in the first place?
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by HoodBillionaire: 11:05am
indians must be involved
indains..good at performing surgical miracles
but bad with acid
if to say na naija
he don die since
hospitals go reject am
no health insurance
dem go say pay before complain
say go to uch
uch go say go to lagos
he go just give up.
men whereever u see foreigners deh must be sense
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by Alum34(m): 11:07am
Nigeria is a poo country, medical teams are poo, government is a mess. South Africa is truely the giant of Africa.
|Re: South African Man Stabbed In The Eye & Brain Gets His Sight Restored (Graphic) by eluquenson(m): 11:10am
Oluwa was involved
