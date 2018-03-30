Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Gaming / Do You Still Remember These Games? (6475 Views)

If you don't Know About this Game, don't Argue with me on NL again we are not mates

i love this game, if we are on the same page click like







Guess these are for the noodles generation.

@Op, do you know Mario?

i cant forget contra

Allow the OP to shine small na.



You get Badt mouth Allow the OP to shine small na.

Contra so sweet. Played on the VCD, even jackals. I remember creeping up to our neighbours house den just to watch him play those video games when we had no VCD at home. Now I can buy 3 PS4 if I want. How time flies

Super Mario ?? Who doesn't... Oga this game dun tey

Contra so sweet. Played on the VCD, even jackals. I remember creeping up to our neighbours house den just to watch him play those video games when we had no VCD at home. Now I can buy 3 PS4 if I want. How time flies

You get Badt mouth Allow the OP to shine small na.



I tire my broda.

Cos I don't know these games in my era, but I can relate now when I see it was around the VCD era.

I do.. still love contra. Does anyone remember the one that dropped two guys from Aeroplane? The sound usually goes.. aaaanuuuuu aaauuuuu. Then you can see them jumping over the fence and going on the road??



Please see my signature I do.. still love contra. Does anyone remember the one that dropped two guys from Aeroplane? The sound usually goes.. aaaanuuuuu aaauuuuu. Then you can see them jumping over the fence and going on the road??





hahahaha

Old soldier never die





Me that still have brick game on my android Old soldier never die







I'm just as experienced in video games as I am with married women.



I went from Atari,

To Nintendo, (GameBoy)

To NES

To Super NES,

From Sega,

To Sega Mega Drive I- III

Then the Micro Genius.

From Sega Saturn,

To Nintendo 64.



Well that was before Play Station came.



From the 8bit graphics display, to the 16-bit, then the 64bits.

Played it all,

From Contra to Lethal Weapon,

From Mario to Mario Kart,

From Mortal Kombat to Street Fighter

From ISS to Dr Mario,

I'm just as experienced in video games as I am with married women. I went from Atari, To Nintendo, (GameBoy) To NES To Super NES, From Sega, To Sega Mega Drive I- III Then the Micro Genius. From Sega Saturn, To Nintendo 64. Well that was before Play Station came. From the 8bit graphics display, to the 16-bit, then the 64bits. Played it all, From Contra to Lethal Weapon, From Mario to Mario Kart, From Mortal Kombat to Street Fighter From ISS to Dr Mario, From Duck Hunt to Lion King.

lol, yes

I do

I loooooooovvvveeeeed contra 1 Like

Me na audio cassette... Nulec,Maxell etc

Mtchewwewww noodles generations. When did dey invent vcd player or wen was it introduced into Nigeria.. ...talk about games we have Sega and family computer Game aka family com Or Nintendo do or PlayStation.. ...but I love Sega ....konami.... .deshoot..... 1 Like

+ cartridge join.



Days of Family Com and Sega Mega Drive...

Those days were the shiiiiiii....



+ cartridge join. Days of Family Com and Sega Mega Drive... Those days were the shiiiiiii....

I remembered samurai x I loved it like no man's business



Modify*

I remembered samurai x I loved it like no man's business Modify* I mean the cartoon don't know of the game.

Team Video cassette

you mean cartridge?

aha it vcd game I love that jackal very will

My favorite was double dribble (basketball)

Contra

Lol...

My late dad will win anyone in the game of tetris

Yes,very interesting games