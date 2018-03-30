₦airaland Forum

Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 8:57am
If you don't Know About this Game, don't Argue with me on NL again we are not mates[angry

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Helpfromabove1(m): 8:57am
i cant forget contra grin grin grin i love this game, if we are on the same page click like



Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:58am
Guess these are for the noodles generation.
@Op, do you know Mario?
I can't relate to these games o!

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 8:58am
VCD era

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 8:59am
cheesy

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 8:59am
Helpfromabove1:
i cant forget contra grin grin grin

FTC cheesy
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by LilSmith55(m): 9:00am
Kai.....

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by madridguy(m): 9:13am
You get Badt mouth tongue Allow the OP to shine small na.

MANNABBQGRILLS:
Guess these are for the noodles generation.
@Op, do you know Mario?
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by krissconnect(m): 9:13am
Contra so sweet. Played on the VCD, even jackals. I remember creeping up to our neighbours house den just to watch him play those video games when we had no VCD at home. Now I can buy 3 PS4 if I want. How time flies

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 9:21am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Guess these are for the noodles generation.
@Op, do you know Mario?

Super Mario?? Who doesn't... Oga this game dun tey
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 9:25am
krissconnect:
Contra so sweet. Played on the VCD, even jackals. I remember creeping up to our neighbours house den just to watch him play those video games when we had no VCD at home. Now I can buy 3 PS4 if I want. How time flies

I thank God for you...

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:37am
madridguy:
You get Badt mouth tongue Allow the OP to shine small na.

I tire my broda.
Cos I don't know these games in my era, but I can relate now when I see it was around the VCD era.
We na confirm video cassette era!
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Sarang(f): 10:51am
wink I do.. still love contra. Does anyone remember the one that dropped two guys from Aeroplane? The sound usually goes.. aaaanuuuuu aaauuuuu. Then you can see them jumping over the fence and going on the road??

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by madridguy(m): 10:51am
Team Video cassette tongue

MANNABBQGRILLS:

I tire my broda.
Cos I don't know these games in my era, but I can relate now when I see it was around the VCD era.
We na confirm video cassette era!

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Ifeanyi4491(m): 10:52am
hahahaha
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by emillionaire: 10:52am
Me that still have brick game on my android tongue Old soldier never die grin


Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by NwaAmaikpe: 10:53am
shocked


I'm just as experienced in video games as I am with married women.

I went from Atari,
To Nintendo, (GameBoy)
To NES
To Super NES,
From Sega,
To Sega Mega Drive I- III
Then the Micro Genius.
From Sega Saturn,
To Nintendo 64.

Well that was before Play Station came.

From the 8bit graphics display, to the 16-bit, then the 64bits.
Played it all,
From Contra to Lethal Weapon,
From Mario to Mario Kart,
From Mortal Kombat to Street Fighter
From ISS to Dr Mario,
From Duck Hunt to Lion King.

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by omoadeleye(m): 10:53am
lol, yes
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by bangalee1: 10:53am
I do
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by jessikoholic(f): 10:54am
I loooooooovvvveeeeed contra

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Pavore9: 10:54am
madridguy:
Team Video cassette tongue


Me na audio cassette... Nulec,Maxell etc cheesy
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by jidxin(m): 10:55am
Mtchewwewww noodles generations. When did dey invent vcd player or wen was it introduced into Nigeria.. ...talk about games we have Sega and family computer Game aka family com Or Nintendo do or PlayStation.. ...but I love Sega ....konami.... .deshoot.....

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Durchmann(m): 10:55am
madridguy:
Team Video cassette tongue


+ cartridge join.

Days of Family Com and Sega Mega Drive...
Those days were the shiiiiiii....

wink

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by KingGBsky(m): 10:55am
cyberdurable:
If you don't Know About this Game, don't Argue with me on NL again we are not mates[angry


I remembered samurai x I loved it like no man's business

Modify*
I mean the cartoon don't know of the game.

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by holuphisayor(m): 10:56am
madridguy:
Team Video cassette tongue
you mean cartridge? grin

Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by bobbyslim(m): 10:56am
aha it vcd game I love that jackal very will
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by ObaAdebola(m): 10:57am
My favorite was double dribble (basketball)
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Judolisco(m): 10:58am
Contra cheesy grin
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Urchee: 10:58am
Lol...
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Gidah: 10:59am
My late dad will win anyone in the game of tetris
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by BabatCargo(m): 10:59am
Yes,very interesting games
Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Redblood: 10:59am
My game then, the one that do give me tough time then was GREEN RUSLIN ATTACK grin

