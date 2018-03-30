₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 8:57am
If you don't Know About this Game, don't Argue with me on NL again we are not mates[
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Helpfromabove1(m): 8:57am
i cant forget contra i love this game, if we are on the same page click like
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:58am
Guess these are for the noodles generation.
@Op, do you know Mario?
I can't relate to these games o!
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 8:58am
VCD era
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 8:59am
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 8:59am
Helpfromabove1:
FTC
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by LilSmith55(m): 9:00am
Kai.....
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by madridguy(m): 9:13am
You get Badt mouth Allow the OP to shine small na.
MANNABBQGRILLS:
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by krissconnect(m): 9:13am
Contra so sweet. Played on the VCD, even jackals. I remember creeping up to our neighbours house den just to watch him play those video games when we had no VCD at home. Now I can buy 3 PS4 if I want. How time flies
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 9:21am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Super Mario?? Who doesn't... Oga this game dun tey
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by cyberdurable(m): 9:25am
krissconnect:
I thank God for you...
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:37am
madridguy:I tire my broda.
Cos I don't know these games in my era, but I can relate now when I see it was around the VCD era.
We na confirm video cassette era!
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Sarang(f): 10:51am
I do.. still love contra. Does anyone remember the one that dropped two guys from Aeroplane? The sound usually goes.. aaaanuuuuu aaauuuuu. Then you can see them jumping over the fence and going on the road??
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by madridguy(m): 10:51am
Team Video cassette
MANNABBQGRILLS:
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Ifeanyi4491(m): 10:52am
hahahaha
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by emillionaire: 10:52am
Me that still have brick game on my android Old soldier never die
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by NwaAmaikpe: 10:53am
I'm just as experienced in video games as I am with married women.
I went from Atari,
To Nintendo, (GameBoy)
To NES
To Super NES,
From Sega,
To Sega Mega Drive I- III
Then the Micro Genius.
From Sega Saturn,
To Nintendo 64.
Well that was before Play Station came.
From the 8bit graphics display, to the 16-bit, then the 64bits.
Played it all,
From Contra to Lethal Weapon,
From Mario to Mario Kart,
From Mortal Kombat to Street Fighter
From ISS to Dr Mario,
From Duck Hunt to Lion King.
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by omoadeleye(m): 10:53am
lol, yes
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by bangalee1: 10:53am
I do
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by jessikoholic(f): 10:54am
I loooooooovvvveeeeed contra
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Pavore9: 10:54am
madridguy:
Me na audio cassette... Nulec,Maxell etc
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by jidxin(m): 10:55am
Mtchewwewww noodles generations. When did dey invent vcd player or wen was it introduced into Nigeria.. ...talk about games we have Sega and family computer Game aka family com Or Nintendo do or PlayStation.. ...but I love Sega ....konami.... .deshoot.....
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Durchmann(m): 10:55am
madridguy:
+ cartridge join.
Days of Family Com and Sega Mega Drive...
Those days were the shiiiiiii....
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by KingGBsky(m): 10:55am
cyberdurable:
I remembered samurai x I loved it like no man's business
Modify*
I mean the cartoon don't know of the game.
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by holuphisayor(m): 10:56am
madridguy:you mean cartridge?
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by bobbyslim(m): 10:56am
aha it vcd game I love that jackal very will
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by ObaAdebola(m): 10:57am
My favorite was double dribble (basketball)
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Judolisco(m): 10:58am
Contra
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Urchee: 10:58am
Lol...
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Gidah: 10:59am
My late dad will win anyone in the game of tetris
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by BabatCargo(m): 10:59am
Yes,very interesting games
|Re: Do You Still Remember These Games? by Redblood: 10:59am
My game then, the one that do give me tough time then was GREEN RUSLIN ATTACK
