|Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by queensera(f): 9:04am
A worker at the Youth Department of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victory Model parish, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, has died in a fatal accident in Abia State.
Pregnant Mrs Jennifer princess Iheme Daniel, who married barely 5 months ago, died on Monday, 26th of March, 2018, following a fatal road accident along Umunka junction, Aba, Abia State.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/pregnant-rccg-youth-leader-dies-in-auto.html
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Dontquit: 9:08am
R.I.P
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by pyyxxaro: 9:11am
OP why post pictures of the dead
Why do you want to torment her family and loved ones more
Olumo rock fall on ur kidney n small intestine
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Sarang(f): 11:04am
Sad
Please see my signature
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by yazach: 11:04am
queensera:
Adebole no see revelation and revert it before today
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Chriswazo(m): 11:05am
Op you don't post pictures of corpse just anyhow
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by ednut1(m): 11:05am
Life is a deep mystery. She must have prayed before embarking on the journey. I just tire. Abeg stop posting desd pple pics
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by femi4: 11:05am
pyyxxaro:Its necessary for authentication
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Millz404(m): 11:05am
Na wao... Life!
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by BabatCargo(m): 11:06am
Rip
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:06am
OH NO. SO SAD. RIP. God understands why.
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by OrestesDante(m): 11:07am
☣ ☠
∆ Remove her morbid picture already ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by SyberKate(f): 11:07am
Nigerian roads are death traps that's why I only fly these days.
RIP
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by muzeze77: 11:07am
RiP
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by EVILFOREST: 11:08am
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Chriswazo(m): 11:08am
femi4:And here you are defending rubbish. Authenticating it for who
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by desro(m): 11:08am
RIP
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by femi4: 11:10am
Chriswazo:for the profession called journalism
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Oyindidi(f): 11:10am
R.I.P
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Adonis86(m): 11:10am
After waiting upon the Lord for these years before getting married, and conceived at ease. Then at the point for her joy to be complete, the enemy struck... May your joy not be cut short at the point of being complete in Jesus name. Amen.... RIP sister.
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Adebowale89(m): 11:12am
why should a pregnant lady travel during pregnancy? I don't think I can allow my woman travel while pregnant, accident or not
rip to her
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Emmahunk(m): 11:13am
SyberKate:
You really think our local flights are safer? Ever checked when 90% of them went for C-check last?.
Our trust is in God alone my dear
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by bro4u: 11:14am
femi4:Guy, two different people say make you remove the corpse picture you still dey defend yourself, you want make i tear you slap?
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Redblood: 11:14am
That's just the shiiit about Nigeria road, that's why I stay indoor all time, work indoor, date indoor, shop indoor, visit indoor, ... am scared of bus and those drunk drivers
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by affable4(m): 11:14am
And somebody will call the devil for things that are of our own carelessness and negligence.
Bad roads and careless drivers.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Judolisco(m): 11:16am
pyyxxaro:amen
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by zinaunreal(m): 11:16am
Good Bye
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by roarik(f): 11:18am
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by FrenchWay: 11:20am
H...
The God of Adeboye couldn't save her...
God y?
When my neighbour Salma has been travelling all tru the country for her Olosho biz and d devil she is serving has been helping her avoid accidents.
Let me have a retink
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by Kposkila: 11:20am
yazach:And during the time of Jesus Christ no body died and?
Try use some common sense, it's free!
|Re: Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. by bettercreature(m): 11:21am
Religion is a big fraud! May her soul rest in peace.They claim the wages of sin is death but sadly its the righteous who are losing their life
