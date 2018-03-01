Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Pregnant RCCG Youth Leader Dies In An Auto Crash, Five Months After Her Wedding. (7473 Views)

South Africa Based Nigerian Man Dies - Months After Opening His New House. PICS / High Speed Trains Arrive Nigeria Months After Inspection In China (Photos) / Forerunner Of The Eze Ndigbo Malaysia, Dies In An Auto Crash In Kuala Lumpur (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Pregnant Mrs Jennifer princess Iheme Daniel, who married barely 5 months ago, died on Monday, 26th of March, 2018, following a fatal road accident along Umunka junction, Aba, Abia State.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/pregnant-rccg-youth-leader-dies-in-auto.html A worker at the Youth Department of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victory Model parish, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, has died in a fatal accident in Abia State.Pregnant Mrs Jennifer princess Iheme Daniel, who married barely 5 months ago, died on Monday, 26th of March, 2018, following a fatal road accident along Umunka junction, Aba, Abia State.

R.I.P





Why do you want to torment her family and loved ones more













Olumo rock fall on ur kidney n small intestine OP why post pictures of the deadWhy do you want to torment her family and loved ones moreOlumo rock fall on ur kidney n small intestine 19 Likes 2 Shares

Sad



Please see my signature Sad

queensera:

A worker at the Youth Department of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victory Model parish, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, has died in a fatal accident in Abia State.



Pregnant Mrs Jennifer princess Iheme Daniel, who married barely 5 months ago, died on Monday, 26th of March, 2018, following a fatal road accident along Umunka junction, Aba, Abia State.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/pregnant-rccg-youth-leader-dies-in-auto.html







Adebole no see revelation and revert it before today Adebole no see revelation and revert it before today 1 Like 1 Share

Op you don't post pictures of corpse just anyhow 7 Likes

Life is a deep mystery. She must have prayed before embarking on the journey. I just tire. Abeg stop posting desd pple pics 2 Likes

pyyxxaro:

OP why post pictures of the dead



Why do you want to torment her family and loved ones more













Olumo rock fall on ur kidney n small intestine Its necessary for authentication Its necessary for authentication 4 Likes

Na wao... Life!

Rip

OH NO. SO SAD. RIP. God understands why.





☣ ☠





∆ Remove her morbid picture already ∆







☣ ☠

Nigerian roads are death traps that's why I only fly these days.



RIP

RiP

femi4:

Its necessary for authentication And here you are defending rubbish. Authenticating it for who And here you are defending rubbish. Authenticating it for who 4 Likes 1 Share

RIP

Chriswazo:



And here you are defending rubbish. Authenticating it for who for the profession called journalism for the profession called journalism 3 Likes

R.I.P

After waiting upon the Lord for these years before getting married, and conceived at ease. Then at the point for her joy to be complete, the enemy struck... May your joy not be cut short at the point of being complete in Jesus name. Amen.... RIP sister. 3 Likes 1 Share

why should a pregnant lady travel during pregnancy? I don't think I can allow my woman travel while pregnant, accident or not







rip to her 1 Like

SyberKate:

Nigerian roads are death traps that's why I only fly these days.



RIP

You really think our local flights are safer? Ever checked when 90% of them went for C-check last?.

Our trust is in God alone my dear You really think our local flights are safer? Ever checked when 90% of them went for C-check last?.Our trust is in God alone my dear 1 Like

femi4:

for the profession called journalism Guy, two different people say make you remove the corpse picture you still dey defend yourself, you want make i tear you slap? Guy, two different people say make you remove the corpse picture you still dey defend yourself, you want make i tear you slap? 3 Likes 1 Share

That's just the shiiit about Nigeria road, that's why I stay indoor all time, work indoor, date indoor, shop indoor, visit indoor, ... am scared of bus and those drunk drivers 1 Like

And somebody will call the devil for things that are of our own carelessness and negligence.

Bad roads and careless drivers.



RIP to the dead. 1 Like

pyyxxaro:

OP why post pictures of the dead



Why do you want to torment her family and loved ones more













Olumo rock fall on ur kidney n small intestine amen amen

Good Bye

RIP to the dead.

H...

The God of Adeboye couldn't save her...



God y?



When my neighbour Salma has been travelling all tru the country for her Olosho biz and d devil she is serving has been helping her avoid accidents.



Let me have a retink 1 Like

yazach:





Adebole no see revelation and revert it before today



And during the time of Jesus Christ no body died and?

Try use some common sense, it's free! And during the time of Jesus Christ no body died and?Try use some common sense, it's free!