The prices at Messi’s new property start at £226 per night.



Hotel Es Vive becomes the most recent addition to Messi’s MiM brand, already having a four-star hotel in Barcelona outskirts.



photo credit golders/@hotelshive



Wow. All I'm seeing is money, if you're seeing anything else, book an appointment with an optometrist.



Did he buy the woman in that picture too? 38 Likes

Too much money 2 Likes 1 Share

The lady's picture oo 2 Likes

Money sweet. 4 Likes

Poverty is a bastard 27 Likes

From Miami to Ibiza, which day lord will i make such trip. Cool investment by Lionel messi still scoring in business. 3 Likes

you might be a God on the pitch but off pitch life Ronaldo beat u hands down 16 Likes 2 Shares

While your short-sighted MCM is buying a Bugatti Chiron. 2 Likes

That's what money can do

Unfortunately, many other footballers don't have a long-term plan. They swallow all the millions of pounds they receive yearly, buying new cars toys every year and then start thinking of suicide when the unexpected happen. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Very wise of him! INVEST! 5 Likes

Wow

Messi is a GOAT 3 Likes

If it was in Nigeria now, EFCC will start chasing you 9 Likes

I must be rich..... 3 Likes

The whole building reeks of class! Nice one Messi 4 Likes

Money answers everything.........



Without money, nothing good can be done on earth.



Good job, the world best that rivals with nobody. 3 Likes

is this heaven ? 1 Like

congrat

MESSI HAD NO MERCY FOR THIS HOTEL.

Thumbs up..

Meanwhile i prefer my mosafuneto (GUEST HOUSE) whereby iya ruka will meet baba nuru to do the quicky stuff and pay me my #3,000 short rest...

WALAHI O MAKE SENSE. 5 Likes

Baba God,pick up my calls 1 Like