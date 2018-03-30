₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by LifestyleTonite: 9:12am
Lionel Messi continues investing in his life after football has he completed the purchase of a luxury Hotel Es Vive in Ibiza.
The prices at Messi’s new property start at £226 per night.
Hotel Es Vive becomes the most recent addition to Messi’s MiM brand, already having a four-star hotel in Barcelona outskirts.
photo credit golders/@hotelshive
https://www.wotzup.ng/lionel-messi-ibiza-hotel/
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by LifestyleTonite: 9:13am
More
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by kennygee(f): 9:20am
Wow. All I'm seeing is money, if you're seeing anything else, book an appointment with an optometrist.
Chisus.
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Only1mi(f): 9:27am
kennygee:
Booking a trip to ibiza
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by krissconnect(m): 9:28am
Did he buy the woman in that picture too?
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by originals1(m): 9:36am
Too much money
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Homeboiy: 9:44am
The lady's picture oo
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by LifestyleTonite: 2:07pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by smato: 2:55pm
Money sweet.
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Doilooklikeicare(m): 3:47pm
Poverty is a bastard
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by ruggedtimi(m): 3:48pm
From Miami to Ibiza, which day lord will i make such trip. Cool investment by Lionel messi still scoring in business.
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Samsimple(m): 3:48pm
you might be a God on the pitch but off pitch life Ronaldo beat u hands down
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by IamSINZ(m): 3:48pm
While your short-sighted MCM is buying a Bugatti Chiron.
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by bjayx: 3:49pm
That's what money can do
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Daviddson(m): 3:49pm
Unfortunately, many other footballers don't have a long-term plan. They swallow all the millions of pounds they receive yearly, buying new
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 3:49pm
Only1mi:
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by sotall(m): 3:49pm
Ok
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by vincent561(m): 3:49pm
Very wise of him! INVEST!
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by techguideblog: 3:49pm
Wow
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Pidginwhisper: 3:50pm
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Leetunechi: 3:50pm
Messi is a GOAT
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Emokai3(m): 3:51pm
If it was in Nigeria now, EFCC will start chasing you
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Kaybaba5(m): 3:51pm
I must be rich.....
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by phranklyn92(m): 3:51pm
The whole building reeks of class! Nice one Messi
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Newpride(m): 3:52pm
Money answers everything.........
Without money, nothing good can be done on earth.
Good job, the world best that rivals with nobody.
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Pharrel22(m): 3:52pm
is this heaven ?
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by princeade86(m): 3:52pm
congrat
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by handsomeyinka(m): 3:52pm
MESSI HAD NO MERCY FOR THIS HOTEL.
Thumbs up..
Meanwhile i prefer my mosafuneto (GUEST HOUSE) whereby iya ruka will meet baba nuru to do the quicky stuff and pay me my #3,000 short rest...
WALAHI O MAKE SENSE.
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by Gbire111: 3:53pm
Samsimple:
Who asked you?
Abi you too beat him?
Bad belle
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by olan4ward: 3:53pm
Baba God,pick up my calls
|Re: Lionel Messi Buys A Hotel In Ibiza (pictures) by shogotermies(m): 3:54pm
hmm.. Is there hope for our home based football players?..
