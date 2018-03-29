₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by wakabobo: 12:46pm
Gist From WAKABOBO.COM
Now this is becoming more interesting, so a die hard fan of Tobi Bakare was seen feeding him via her television, wakabobo.com snipped it out from her handle and guess she feels he needs some strength and energy to carry on with his exercise and the game in the house. lol
See More Reactions here>>>>>http://wakabobo.com/bbnaija-fans-react-as-crazy-tobis-fan-feeds-him-via-tv-photos/
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by Sidechicknation: 1:20pm
Lol, die hard indeed
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by Hppro: 1:41pm
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by Smallcharger: 1:49pm
Yeye fan,
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by ClintonEmex: 2:10pm
This bbnaija shouldn't distract people from getting their PVCs.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by Jinyjagz(m): 2:46pm
seriously this is stupid..
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by RogueX: 2:46pm
Correction: Stupid Tobi fan feeds him via TV
Must be a slow news day on FP
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by eleojo23: 2:46pm
Chai...just look at her
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by abrahym(m): 2:46pm
Madness
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by maberry(m): 2:47pm
Chai
Just look at what a Mod pushed to front page
Smh
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by Lincoln275(m): 2:47pm
were fan
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by Angelawhite(f): 2:47pm
Stupid and jobless girl
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by DaddyKross: 2:47pm
ClintonEmex:
Yanyanyan keep kwayet jaare
Get Pvc and vote who ? Atiku ? Buhari ? Fayose ?
Una just dey shout Pvc Pvc
Pvc koh Ps 4 nii
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by gflames89(m): 2:48pm
Na this type boko haram for come kidnap.....mtchewwww..... iranu!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by gozzlin: 2:49pm
Iranu!
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:50pm
The diehard fan is ironically wearing a hijab.
I thought spoon feeding a man who isn't your husband is Haram?
I also thought watching BBN is Haram?
So why the double standards.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by Stanleyville(m): 2:50pm
She proly has no goal in life!!
So sh only breaths n live for bbn
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by TDEMONEW: 2:50pm
which kind mumu be this one
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by tgmservice: 2:51pm
What do you expect
na aboki be this
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by Ibibioesan(m): 2:55pm
feed him o he is the one that made lolu slept in the bathtub yesterday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWYt1MdtP9o
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 2:57pm
This girl needs her temperature to be checked... Feed ko fed ni... Gerrarahere mehn!!
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:02pm
Just lukata. BBN: gehs Champions League indeed
|Re: BBNaija: Crazy Tobi's Fan Feeds Him Via TV (Photos) by owirman: 3:05pm
