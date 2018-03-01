Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) (2898 Views)

Armed Robbers Burnt To Ashes In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) / Ritualist Caught Exhuming Corpses In Kogi, Almost Lynched By Irate Mob (photos) / Robbers Burnt With Operational Vehicle In Obudu (graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The jungle justice was said to have happened quickly before the arrival of the police authorities.



Source; Three suspected robbers met their ends at the hands of an angry mob today at Uyo-Itam junction along Calabar/Itu Highway in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital. After their alleged capture, the suspects were descended upon and beaten mercilessly before they were set ablaze by irate residents of the area.The jungle justice was said to have happened quickly before the arrival of the police authorities.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-robbers-burnt-to-death-by-an-irate-mob-in-uyo-graphic-photos.html 1 Like 2 Shares

that first and second pix, though.. hell on earth

stealing is never the best option, but even if they were to do such,why not Rob top politicians, rather than a common man,toiling all day. 3 Likes

why that one for picture no.2 dey laff? why that one for picture no.2 dey laff?

go and check, its yam they stole oooo but the real thieves that steal your comfort and children's destiny





una go hail them, bunch of backward elements 9 Likes 1 Share

this is very sad. what if they are innocent 1 Like 1 Share

This is not good,

Idiotic pigs of Biafra should be hard working 1 Like

hmmmm! don't know what to comment and I don't want to say R.I.P 1 Like







There's even a signpost advertising Sex.

Which way Uyo? There's even a signpost advertising Sex.Which way Uyo? 6 Likes 1 Share

How Nigerians react to statutory rape/paedophilia?

A 37yrs old man has sex with a 13/14 year old girl and

impregnated her... the thread is created in Crime section.

we will start seeing comments like





# Castrate him





# shameless he-goat





# jail him for life





# he is a ritualist





A 37yrs old woman has sex with a 13/14 year old boy and

impregnated herself....comments will go this way

# baddoo!





# nigga fallen in love with an older puna





# sharp guy





# small boy,enjoyment galore 2 Likes

Foolishness. Say no to jungle justice 1 Like

x

Armed robbery is bad but jungle justice should be discouraged. 1 Like

The human nature will always feel pity in the heart of the man with conscience but these robbers show their victims no pity.Flame on. 1 Like

It's very easy to murder your enemy via jungle justice.



I will never partake in it, I learnt very young



On my way home from Junior Secondary School, one man was burnt for robbing someone.



It turned out the guy was a staff of a company closely and was just on his way for lunch and in the chaos the real robber fingered him as the thief and escaped.



Don't have the blood of another man hanging over you.

Hell on Earth

what if they are innocent?

In as much I I rebuke jungle justice, I wudnt have even an atom of sympathy for any thief esp the armed robbers with the way they kill their victims too.I hope others learn from this! #Notojunglejustice#

Jungle justice is so wrong

#saynotojunglejustice

CastedDude:

Three suspected robbers met their ends at the hands of an angry mob today at Uyo-Itam junction along Calabar/Itu Highway in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital. After their alleged capture, the suspects were descended upon and beaten mercilessly before they were set ablaze by irate residents of the area.



The jungle justice was said to have happened quickly before the arrival of the police authorities.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-robbers-burnt-to-death-by-an-irate-mob-in-uyo-graphic-photos.html

Say no to jungle justice. What they might even steal will not be up to one million naira, and yet they weren't allowed to face the law. Meanwhile, we have politicians and others in government seat that have stolen more than a million naira and they are being allowed to face the law and most of them are granted bail.

Only the poor have unfair Justice in Nigeria. Let's help it by saying no to juncgle justice. We all have equal right to justice Say no to jungle justice. What they might even steal will not be up to one million naira, and yet they weren't allowed to face the law. Meanwhile, we have politicians and others in government seat that have stolen more than a million naira and they are being allowed to face the law and most of them are granted bail.Only the poor have unfair Justice in Nigeria. Let's help it by saying no to juncgle justice. We all have equal right to justice

whether yam or cassava is their business, I hate robbers who rob common people in the society, "if u wan chop frog chop big one" so that you would be proud to say u ate frog. if u wants to rob go to those stealing our money and deal with them not an okada man struggling for survival

If same treatment can be melted on politicians nigeria for don beta

Gossiplover:

this is very sad. what if they are innocent very true. I don't like today's people behavior. very true. I don't like today's people behavior.

Suspected robbers... This country no go better at all. They were not even armed. Killers & robbers which is worse?

pictures of their gun/wetin dey steal. Calabar/Akwa ibom peeps nor get joy.I hear say dem women dey s*****t sha. pictures of their gun/wetin dey steal. Calabar/Akwa ibom peeps nor get joy.I hear say dem women dey s*****t sha.

NwaAmaikpe:







There's even a signpost advertising Sex.

Which way Uyo? Unisex hair saloon Unisex hair saloon





ARE u into football betting and can u stake high on a SINGLE SURE game??



This is genuine and no scam so only serious people should hit me up



A single SURE game of SMALL ODDS but with 100percent Guarantee is available now for pay only AFTER WIN



Only those who can stake atleast 4 000 AND ABOVE should add me up on what.sapp for it with 080, 876, 30,218





Sexy carcass

This country is something, robbers well not bad,its just a simple J.J, how I wish that was how herdsmen, Boko harram, and all the Corrupt leaders was caught and burn to death. We would have lived Happily

Your eyes can detect 'sex' easily even with a dead body on ground



There's even a signpost advertising Sex.

Which way Uyo?[/quote]