|Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 1:03pm
Three suspected robbers met their ends at the hands of an angry mob today at Uyo-Itam junction along Calabar/Itu Highway in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital. After their alleged capture, the suspects were descended upon and beaten mercilessly before they were set ablaze by irate residents of the area.
The jungle justice was said to have happened quickly before the arrival of the police authorities.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-robbers-burnt-to-death-by-an-irate-mob-in-uyo-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by stephleena(f): 1:05pm
that first and second pix, though.. hell on earth
stealing is never the best option, but even if they were to do such,why not Rob top politicians, rather than a common man,toiling all day.
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by scaramenga: 1:13pm
why that one for picture no.2 dey laff?
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by iamJ(m): 1:16pm
go and check, its yam they stole oooo but the real thieves that steal your comfort and children's destiny
una go hail them, bunch of backward elements
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by Gossiplover: 1:22pm
this is very sad. what if they are innocent
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by buhariguy(m): 1:26pm
This is not good,
Idiotic pigs of Biafra should be hard working
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by Lincoln275(m): 2:48pm
hmmmm! don't know what to comment and I don't want to say R.I.P
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:48pm
There's even a signpost advertising Sex.
Which way Uyo?
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by Kingsley10000: 2:49pm
How Nigerians react to statutory rape/paedophilia?
A 37yrs old man has sex with a 13/14 year old girl and
impregnated her... the thread is created in Crime section.
we will start seeing comments like
# Castrate him
# shameless he-goat
# jail him for life
# he is a ritualist
A 37yrs old woman has sex with a 13/14 year old boy and
impregnated herself....comments will go this way
# baddoo!
# nigga fallen in love with an older puna
# sharp guy
# small boy,enjoyment galore
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by polite2(m): 2:49pm
Foolishness. Say no to jungle justice
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by lawalosky(m): 2:50pm
x
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by Jidibia(m): 2:50pm
Armed robbery is bad but jungle justice should be discouraged.
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by aguiyi2: 2:51pm
The human nature will always feel pity in the heart of the man with conscience but these robbers show their victims no pity.Flame on.
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by RogueX: 2:51pm
It's very easy to murder your enemy via jungle justice.
I will never partake in it, I learnt very young
On my way home from Junior Secondary School, one man was burnt for robbing someone.
It turned out the guy was a staff of a company closely and was just on his way for lunch and in the chaos the real robber fingered him as the thief and escaped.
Don't have the blood of another man hanging over you.
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by bjayx: 2:51pm
Hell on Earth
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by marunga(m): 2:51pm
what if they are innocent?
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by taiwolomo1(m): 2:52pm
In as much I I rebuke jungle justice, I wudnt have even an atom of sympathy for any thief esp the armed robbers with the way they kill their victims too.I hope others learn from this! #Notojunglejustice#
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by Triniti(m): 2:53pm
Jungle justice is so wrong
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by gflames89(m): 2:54pm
#saynotojunglejustice
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by garner: 2:55pm
CastedDude:
Say no to jungle justice. What they might even steal will not be up to one million naira, and yet they weren't allowed to face the law. Meanwhile, we have politicians and others in government seat that have stolen more than a million naira and they are being allowed to face the law and most of them are granted bail.
Only the poor have unfair Justice in Nigeria. Let's help it by saying no to juncgle justice. We all have equal right to justice
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by sykeng(m): 2:56pm
whether yam or cassava is their business, I hate robbers who rob common people in the society, "if u wan chop frog chop big one" so that you would be proud to say u ate frog. if u wants to rob go to those stealing our money and deal with them not an okada man struggling for survival
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by ednut1(m): 2:56pm
If same treatment can be melted on politicians nigeria for don beta
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by marunga(m): 2:57pm
Gossiplover:very true. I don't like today's people behavior.
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by dairykidd(m): 2:58pm
Suspected robbers... This country no go better at all. They were not even armed. Killers & robbers which is worse?
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 3:01pm
pictures of their gun/wetin dey steal. Calabar/Akwa ibom peeps nor get joy.I hear say dem women dey s*****t sha.
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by MRAKBEE(m): 3:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:Unisex hair saloon
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by Blurayfilner: 3:04pm
Sexy carcass
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by Redblood: 3:04pm
This country is something, robbers well not bad,its just a simple J.J, how I wish that was how herdsmen, Boko harram, and all the Corrupt leaders was caught and burn to death. We would have lived Happily
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by Metal619(m): 3:05pm
Your eyes can detect 'sex' easily even with a dead body on ground
There's even a signpost advertising Sex.
Which way Uyo?[/quote]
|Re: Robbers Burnt To Death By Mob In Uyo (Graphic Photos) by pawesome(m): 3:05pm
Make una burn am again
Thieves I hate
